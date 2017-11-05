The Nest Egg Portfolio: I Was Wrong About BP

I tried to 'time' my purchase of BP, but this strategy blew up in my face.

Introduction

I like to be right, I really do. But sometimes I’m just dead wrong. In the previous Nest Egg Portfolio, I dissected British Petroleum (now known as BP), and thought a purchase for the NEPO wasn’t urgent. I was trying to ‘time’ an entry point but I have been proven wrong as BP reported excellent Q3 results, sending its share price more than 5% higher… Time to do penance!

Portfolio update

A closer look at BP PLC

In a previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I had a closer look at BP (BP) as I had the impression the company was turning the corner. Not only was the oil price increasing, the main focus to create growth was aimed at the natural gas market as especially its Indian gas project would be very accretive.

As I based my original investment thesis on the cash flow profile of BP, I won’t bore you with the company’s income statement which doesn’t really provide a good overview of how BP is really doing.

Let’s immediately go to the cash flow statement, and in the third quarter, BP generated an operating cash flow of $6B, or approximately $5.7B on an adjusted basis after removing the impact from changes in the company’s working capital position from the equation. The $5.7B was subsequently used to cover the$4.3B in capital expenditures and acquisitions, and to pay $1.7B in dividends to the shareholders of BP and non-controlling interests.

There are three things which caught my eye.

First of all, BP paid a total of $1.3B in taxes, even though only $1.2B was due over the third quarter. If we would take this adjustment into consideration, the operating cash flow would have been approximately $100M higher.

Secondly, at first sight, it looks like a higher ratio of shareholders elected the cash dividend rather than taking it in stock. The total cash expense on the dividend in Q3 represented 37% of the total amount paid on cash dividends in the first nine months of the year. This could potentially indicate a pick-up of the total amount of shareholders preferring hard dollars over more stock.

But that wasn’t the case. The main culprit for the higher dividend-related cash outflow was the GBP/USD exchange rate. Have a look:

As BP declares its dividends in British pence but reports its financial results in US Dollar, it’s relatively easy to explain the fluctuation. Let’s compare the two most recent dividend payments with each other:

Even though the company declared a dividend (in pence) which was approximately 2% lower than the previous dividend, the USD-equivalent of that dividend was 3.6% higher, and this skewed the dividend-related cash outflow in the financial statements.

And finally, I was a bit surprised to see the (much) lower exploration-related expenses. As you can see on the next image, BP expensed just $297M in exploration expenses.

That’s just a fraction of the $850M in Q2 and the $1.25B in the first semester. So keep in mind that this also had a (positive) impact on BP’s cash flow result. A normalized exploration expenditure would have reduced the net operating cash flow.

With BP trading at 516 pence (Wednesday’s closing price), I was wrong for not adding BP to the portfolio when it was trading below 500 pence. I won’t chase the company now, but perhaps it’s a good lesson for me to try avoiding to ‘time’ the market. Even if a company hasn’t reached my ‘ideal’ buying point, I could add a small position to the portfolio anyway and see how it plays out.

But there was one thing I wàs right about though.

And that’s effectively what BP is now planning to do, perhaps a bit sooner than I expected:

That’s great news for the BP shareholders and this makes the company more appealing than ever to be added to the Nest Egg Portfolio. As the Shell-put has expired out of the money, and the same thing seems to be happening to the Put 44 on Total (TOT) which is expiring in December, BP could be in the pole position to increase the exposure to the energy sector.

Other additions/removals

The put option on Royal Dutch Shell expired worthless, meaning we can keep the 51 EUR option premium in our pockets. It doesn’t change much in the big picture, but it all adds up pretty quickly. I wanted to write another put option on Shell, but as the share price has performed really well lately, the option premiums for option strikes around the 23 EUR level are too low to justify writing another option right now.

On the other hand, the exposure to written options decreases, and this has a positive impact on the coverage ratio (which I will include in the portfolio overview from now on). The coverage ratio is simply based on the cash versus total outstanding option commitments (whether these are in the money or out of the money). A ratio of 100% (or more) means the cash position is sufficient to meet all requirements. A ratio of less than 100% indicates the cash position would not be sufficient to cover the exposure. But as I explained in the previous Nest Egg article, this isn’t a huge problem as A) it allows us to get some leverage in the portfolio, B) the options have different expiration dates and C) some of the options are out of the money by a relatively substantial percentage (for instance, Arcelor Mittal (MT) and Red Electrica de Espana (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) are trading much higher than their respective strike prices).

CTT Correios de Portugal (OTC:CTTPY) had a bad day on Wednesday after disappointing the market by cutting the annual dividend from 0.48 EUR to 0.38 EUR. This makes the dividend a bit less unsustainable, but it still remains unsustainable as starting up Banco CTT remains a cash drain. Even though the bank was already able to attract 540M EUR in deposits, only 8% of that amount has been deployed in investments.

This weighed on the result, and the EBITDA contribution of the bank remained negative (-15M EUR in 9M 2017). That being said, the adjusted free cash flow is expected to be 0.28-0.32 EUR per share from the core activities (excluding the negative impact from Banco CTT), so at 3.96 EUR, CTT is still trading at an attractive valuation with a free cash flow yield of 7-8%. I am adding 200 shares to the position in the portfolio at 3.96 EUR (Wednesday’s closing price). The total cash outflow is 812 EUR.

And finally, I am repurchasing the put option on OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY). Whilst it would result in an additional 18 EUR gain if I would let the put run until its expiration date, the majority of the profit has already been generated and it’s safer to close the put option to reduce the overall exposure to the written put options. I’m buying the option back for 0.15. Total cash outflow: 18 EUR.

Incoming dividends

Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) paid a 0.77 EUR dividend, and the net cash proceeds have been added to the portfolio cash position. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) will go ex-dividend on November 15 th though. And as mentioned before, Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) will go ex-div this week. Shareholders can elect to get the dividend in cash or stock. The exchange ratio was announced on Friday, but this was after this article was submitted. I will report back in the comment section of this article to share my preference for cash or stock.

In case I missed a dividend payment, please let me know!

The current portfolio + updates

Updates / Other News from Europe

OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) is turning the corner. That was my main argument in an article which was published about a week ago. The expansion capex has now been completed, and OCI can now focus on reducing the net debt position which should start to evaporate. It might take a few years before OCI regains an investment grade status (I’m aiming for a confirmation in 2019), but it’s definitely a company to keep an eye on!

Caspian Sunrise (OTCPK:ROXIF) seems to have hit an interesting zone on its BNG oil project in Kazakhstan. Preliminary flow rates indicated the well was flowing at an initial 3,500 barrels per day, but additional test work is obviously needed. You can read a full overview of the company and its main project here.

Conclusion

I was wrong to not have included BP in the Nest Egg Portfolio after the previous article. Unfortunately that’s inherent to investing on the stock market: sometimes you make bad calls and as long as the ‘damage’ remains limited to an ‘opportunity cost’, there’s no harm done.

_________________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________

