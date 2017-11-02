CKI Western Utilities: A Chinese Valuation

CKI trades at a discount to competitors with poor balance sheets and has a relatively low payout ratio which results in superior growth of both earnings and dividends going forward.

Thesis

Utilities are usually held because of their safe characteristics but some utilities have become quite risky due to highly leveraged balance sheet. CKI (OTCPK:CKISY) has not been tempted to increase the debt component and is positioned to deliver strong and safe returns for investors going forward.

CKI is a Hong Kong based company controlled by Li Ka Shing through CK hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) which holds a 75% share. The company is active in the utility industry with most of its holdings in the distribution of electricity and gas in the UK but also has large holdings in Australia.

Safety in distribution

The operations of CKI are primarily focused on distribution and infrastructure and therefore have limited pricing risk. This means that cheap new alternative energy sources like wind and solar are potentially beneficial to CKI because they require additional infrastructure instead of the threat they are to owners of generating capacity. This means that CKI should be compared to companies like National Grid (NG), Spark Infrastructure (OTCPK:SFDPF) or Consolidated Edison (ED) who also get their revenues primarily through long term governments contracts. Most of these network companies have high dividend yields because the pay out a large part of their cash flow to investors. This however limits their reinvestment opportunities and future growth. CKI however pays out only a limited amount of their earnings which enables it to buy additional companies and grow at a much faster pace.

Dividend growth

Since 2000 CKI has managed to triple their dividends per share while still sporting a low payout ratio. Given the predictability of revenues and underlying profits it is almost guaranteed to see increased dividends and profits going forward.

Source: CKI presentation

The last couple years it seems that profit growth is sputtering. The cause of this however is not the underlying business but a strong currency headwind. This headwind is caused by the strong USD to which the HK$ is tied.

This headwind however has changed into a tailwind for most of 2017 which is a major benefit for CKI when they will report their earnings.

Recently the dollar is strengthening again this and CKI is not a perfect currency play however the relatively poor performance is recent years can be attributed to these currency effects and does not say much about its strong operating record. The strong operating performance in local currencies is what the company can influence and in the long run what will determine the performance of your investment.

Lazy balance sheet

In times of cheap debt it is tempting for companies to leverage themselve. Especially relatively safe utility companies are tempted to take on more debt which might bite them in the future. When calculating current profits the debt does not really show itself because of its cheap cost but do not forget that it is there and actually might make a huge difference in the future. Warren Buffett views cash as an option to buy at lower prices and an unlevered balance sheet works in a similar way. A nice Youtube video of the Manual of Ideas explains my view better than I ever could in words. The point is that this strong balance sheet protects CKI and its shareholders and allows them to make attractive acquisitions when they arise. This tactic might sound familiar to investors in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) which also invests significantly in utilities. Click here for a recent valuation of Berkshire Hathaway and all of its parts.

New growth

Recently CKI has made some attractive new investments in collaboration with sister companies CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF) and Power Asset Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY). It bought the Australian infrastructure company Duet while also acquiring German metering company ISTA and the Canadian water heater company Reliance. All these acquisitions have stable growing revenue and profits streams and will be beneficial to earnings immediately. I really like the acquisitions because they show a willingness to expand in adjacent fields which have similar characteristics in their predictability of cash flows.

Valuation

CKI trades at a p/e of 17 which is similar to National Grid. The companies both operate in the same industry but this is where the similarities stop. In 2016 profit for CKI was 9.6B Hong Kong Dollar while cash flow from operations plus dividends from associates and Joint Ventures minus purchases of equipment was 9.2B HKD. While lower and not taking into account finance cost it is still fairly close and easily covers the dividend of 5.5B HKD which currently yields 3.4%. Compared to the numbers of National Grid these numbers look outstanding. National Grid had net profit of 3.2B pound but cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures leaves only around 1 B pound which not even enough to cover the dividend of 1.46B. In addition the balance sheet of CKI seems to be in much better shape with a net debt to capital ratio of 15.3% after the recent acquisitions while National Grid has a ratio of 29.9% after the recent sale of 61% in UK Gas which will put downward pressure on their operating performance.

Consolidated Edison trades even at loftier valuations which might be warranted because of their US focus. Still a P/E ratio of 20.8, a net debt to capital ratio of 31.6% and capital expenditures that exceeded cash from operations in all of the last four years paint a grim picture. The real financial strength of this company might not be what you thought it is.

Conclusion

Utilities when well managed can be a safe investment but when mismanaged or aggressively leveraged might not be suitable for defensive investors. CKI has a strong balance sheet, good operating history and trades at a low valuation to similar companies. Therefore it might be a sound investment for investors who want to sleep well at night or want to live of a predictable growing dividend stream.

Investors interested in CKI might also take a look at CK Hutchison on which I wrote an analysis here.

Note: If you liked this article and want to read more of them please consider to click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "Real-time alerts" option. You are also strongly encouraged to read my previous work and comment in the comment section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CKHUF, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.