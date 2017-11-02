Energy Stocks Are Breaking Out

We highlight how two of our names, California Resources and Gear Energy, are also exhibiting a breakout pattern.

Relative performance is also breaking out putting momentum on the side of energy equities for the first-time in 2017.

Welcome to the breaking out edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We are first and foremost fundamental value investors, but we respect the market enough to watch and pay attention to charts (technical analysis).

Over the course of 2017, we have published several overlap charts to readers highlighting the disconnect in energy equities to oil, and with WTI rallying towards $55/bbl, the disconnect is also dwindling.

XOP to WTI

But notably, there's been a real technical breakout this week in energy equities from individual stocks to the broad sector. Here are some illustrations:

S&P oil and gas ETF broke through the pivotal 200-day this week. We highlighted in an exclusive report at the start of October that the 200-day will prove to be a real test, and it truly did with prices dropping back to the 50-day. This breakout along with the potential golden cross (50-day passing 200-day) will give it upward momentum to finish the year (hopefully) on a positive note.

This can also be seen on a relative basis:

XOP to SPY

Some of our individual names are also on the cusp of multi-year breakouts like California Resources (CRC), which we first wrote about it here.

Despite the run-up, CRC remains undervalued to where Brent is trading at, and we think it will continue higher:

And our best idea of 2017, Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF), just broke above the 200-day moving average.

With WTI trading where it's at, we noted in this tweet that the disconnect to commodity prices has never been greater for Gear.

(Both CRC and Gear were recently written up in more details in our exclusive write-up last week for HFI Research subs.)

Conclusion

Overall, the charts, fundamentals, and macro backdrop are all aligned for higher energy equities in the months ahead. Momentum is shifting and it's time for energy investors to be rewarded after 10 months of pain in 2017.

For readers that have found our series of OMDs insightful, you will definitely find our exclusive reports to be even more valuable. Our weekly flagship report encompasses insightful individual idea write-ups to broad macro insights. Sign-up here today if you are interested!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF, CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Gear primarily through GXE.TO.