Accumulate Lumentum On Weakness

So Q2 will be a big improvement over Q1, and the rest of the fiscal year also looks pretty good.

There are also the first promising signs from the Chinese telecom market.

The 3D sensing bonanza was constrained in Q1, but is arriving in full force in Q2 and looks to continue for quite some time.

Surprisingly soft Q1, especially where one would not expect it. That is datacom revenue disappointed.

"Softness in telecom and datacom markets": that is how Lumentum (LITE) management opened their Q1CC. Add to that some bottlenecks in their VSCEL production for 3D sensing, and you get a rather disappointing quarter.

Investors could not make up their mind what to make of it, though, as Q2 guidance is vastly better. The shares first moved up, but then retreated rather considerably, even touching $60.

3D Sensing

This is the product on which most of the past year's share gains are based, so it seems appropriate to start here.

They managed to sell only $40M in VCSELs in the first quarter, which really is a disappointing figure. However, stuff like this shouldn't really upset investors all that much, these are teething problems from a new production line.

They have been ironed out. Yields are improving, margins are better than the corporate average (which management pins at roughly 40%) and the first month of Q2, October, the company managed to sell already more than they did in the whole of Q1 ($40M).

There is also another substantial customer from China coming on board, so much of the growth for the company will come from 3D sensing. Management did say something surprising though: they argued that the March quarter (Q3) would be similar to the December (Q2) quarter, which seemed to preclude sequential growth at least from Q2 to Q3. Management also stated that (our emphasis):

Since April of this year we have received more than $300 million of 3D sensing customer orders, which we began to ship in earnest over the past few months... you can expect that our customer base to continue to broaden through the calendar year and adding multiple customers by the end of calendar '18 to our 3D sensing portfolio... China based mobile manufacturer, gives me high confidence that the demand both in the short-term as well as long-term is going to continue to be very very solid and very strong

So it looks to us as if the product is still ramping healthily, not only in terms of volume but also in terms of applications (mobile, VR/AR, autonomous vehicles, although the latter is a few years out) and customers.

Pricing is also mostly fixed throughout the first half of 2018 and management didn't expect all that much price erosion as demand is still exceeding supply for the foreseeable future.

The company also has several customers for their edge emitting lasers, one high volume order from a Chinese based mobile manufacturer in particular, and they sell at a slight premium, but this is more for the June quarter (Q4).

Initially, they will have one big customer, which in all likelihood is Apple (AAPL), and that gives the company a 40% customer concentration. But this will broaden out.

Industrial lasers

Industrial lasers has a book to bill ratio of 1.5-1 so there is healthy growth coming here as well, after several disappointments. Q2 will be up 20% sequentially from Q1, so this is a part where growth is also returning.

China

This has been the bug-bear for most of the sector, as the Chinese are working through their inventories for most of the year, and Q1 wasn't different. But at least there seems to be some reasons for optimism developing.

Most notably their ROADM business (telecom), two quarters back they were at $60M a quarter and demand was tight. They have added capacity and increased yields and ready for the ramp up in China:

So I think we are comfortable with where we are from a capacity standpoint as China ramps up and I think it will ramp up in a meaningful way in '18. So I think we have the capacity to far surpass the $60 million a quarter. I think it’s just a matter of when that demand comes to fruition and every indication is from China that things were looking pretty good there.

Management is happy how they are positioned here:

We continue to make excellent progress with our ROADMs globally and we believe our new product pipeline will further our leadership position over time. In addition to capturing a large share of the initial network deployments this year in China, we are now sampling new advanced ROADMs specifically designed for China's next generation networks. We believe this positions us extremely well as the ROADM supplier of choice both in the near-term as well as for longer term in China.

They also see increased demand from China in the CFP2 datacom space.

Datacom

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the Q1CC was the softness in datacom, more specifically the hyperscale customers, which are supposedly still in hypergrowth. Here is management:

especially in the hyper scale, the demand is not as great as it was advertised to be and that makes pricing dynamics even tougher. So I would say the consumption of QSFP28 in hyper scale was down from expectation six months ago and we didn’t chase down the price.

Indeed, they sold $24M of QSFP28 in Q4 2017, but this has gone down to $16M in Q1. They could have sold more if they would have been willing to drop the price more, but that's hardly comforting.

Q2 guidance

North American telecom demand is also expected to increase so there are big increases from VCSELs, industrial lasers and telecom. Only datacom is disappointing, which is a little surprising as this has been the pillar throughout the year for many optical networking companies. Here is their guidance (non-GAAP):

We project net revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $345 million to $375 million with operating margins in the range of 21% to 23% and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.25.

That is indeed a lot better than Q1 with revenue of $243.2M and an EPS of $0.43 ($0.10 below expectations).

Conclusion

The shares have already gone up quite a lot this year, mostly on the expected VCSEL bonanza, which is now arriving, but also on the strong hyperscale market. The latter is showing some surprising softness, similar noises could be heard from Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR).

All in all, we think the shares can be accumulated on weakness as the 3D sensing bonanza looks secular and the first green shoots from the Chinese telecom market seem to be in sight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LITE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.