62 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

|
Includes: AEP, AHL, AMTD, APU, BA, BBT, BSET, CCF, CTAS, DKL, EBMT, EBTC, FDEF, FIX, FSBW, GABC, GWW, HCN, HFWA, HP, HTBK, IBM, ISBC, LAD, MAC, MKTX, MSEX, MTRN, NFBK, PAG, PFE, PH, PPG, PZZA, RGA, RMD, ROL, SASR, SBFG, SFBC, SJM, SON, SSB, SUN, SXI, TBNK, TEX, TILE, TJX, TMP, TRCB, UBSH, VSEC, WAB, WBA, WBS, WCN, WINA, WRK, WTBA, XOM, ZTS
by: Derek Getz

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Additionally I have some additional metrics for each company.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always looking for my next income producing investment.

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.

The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 31 1.59 11/6/2017 4.44% Champion
Welltower Inc. (HCN) 14 5.19 11/6/2017 Contender
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 9 1.33 11/6/2017 Challenger
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 8 1.46 11/6/2017 16.67% Challenger
Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) 7 1.92 11/6/2017 Challenger
Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests (SUN) 6 10.51 11/6/2017 Challenger
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (DKL) 5 9.05 11/6/2017 1.42% Challenger
Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) 5 1.44 11/6/2017 Challenger
Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 5 2.61 11/6/2017 Challenger
VSE Corporation (VSEC) 14 0.58 11/7/2017 Contender
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) 9 0.75 11/7/2017 Challenger
Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 8 0.69 11/7/2017 Challenger
Winmark Corporation (WINA) 8 0.33 11/7/2017 Challenger
Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 8 2.55 11/7/2017 Challenger
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 7 2.59 11/7/2017 Challenger
West Bancorporation (WTBA) 7 2.96 11/7/2017 Challenger
Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 7 1.7 11/7/2017 Challenger
Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6 0.79 11/7/2017 Challenger
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) 5 1.89 11/7/2017 25.00% Challenger
Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 5 0.95 11/7/2017 Challenger
Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 45 1.97 11/8/2017 5.92% Champion
TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) 21 1.79 11/8/2017 Contender
Standex International Corporation (SXI) 7 0.6 11/8/2017 12.50% Challenger
ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6 1.63 11/8/2017 Challenger
Chase Corporation (CCF) 6 0.58 11/8/2017 14.29% Challenger
Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) 5 0.65 11/8/2017 Challenger
FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 5 0.78 11/8/2017 Challenger
Terex Corporation (TEX) 5 0.71 11/8/2017 Challenger
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 61 1.45 11/9/2017 King
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 46 1.38 11/9/2017 Champion
Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 35 0.9 11/9/2017 21.80% Champion
Sonoco Products Company (SON) 35 3.01 11/9/2017 Champion
Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) 23 1.52 11/9/2017 Contender
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 22 3.9 11/9/2017 Contender
J.M. Smucker Company (The) New (SJM) 20 2.94 11/9/2017 Contender
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 18 1.83 11/9/2017 Contender
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) 15 1.05 11/9/2017 7.5% Contender
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) 13 8.38 11/9/2017 Contender
Westrock Company (WRK) 9 2.61 11/9/2017 7.50% Challenger
Macerich Company (The) (MAC) 8 5.17 11/9/2017 4.23% Challenger
Interface, Inc. (TILE) 8 1.14 11/9/2017 Challenger
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 8 0.95 11/9/2017 Challenger
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 8 3.19 11/9/2017 5.08% Challenger
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) 7 2.7 11/9/2017 3.13% Challenger
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) 7 1.15 11/9/2017 Challenger
First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 7 1.85 11/9/2017 Challenger
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) 7 3.63 11/9/2017 Challenger
BB&T Corporation (BBT) 7 2.66 11/9/2017 Challenger
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 6 2.34 11/9/2017 12.50% Challenger
Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (AHL) 6 2.24 11/9/2017 Challenger
South State Corporation (SSB) 6 1.48 11/9/2017 Challenger
Boeing Company (The) (BA) 6 2.2 11/9/2017 Challenger
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 5 0.71 11/9/2017 Challenger
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 5 1.19 11/9/2017 Challenger
SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 5 1.6 11/9/2017 7.14% Challenger
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 5 1.47 11/9/2017 Challenger
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 46 2.62 11/10/2017 Champion
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) 45 5.13 11/10/2017 Champion
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 42 2.39 11/10/2017 Champion
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 35 3.67 11/10/2017 Champion
Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) 7 2.34 11/10/2017 5.00% Challenger
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) 7 0.63 11/10/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
TMP 85.05 71.27 96.7 19.92 20% Off Low 9% Off High
HCN 67.02 59.39 78.17 46.94 11% Off Low 14% Off High
RGA 150.41 108.15 152.19 12.38 39% Off Low 1% Off High
AMTD 49.29 33.26 51.22 30.05 50% Off Low 2% Off High
WBS 54.19 39.62 57.5 21.42 37% Off Low 4% Off High
SUN 31.4 21.01 32.67 0 46% Off Low 5% Off High
DKL 31.15 21.3 36.05 16.41 41% Off Low 15% Off High
PZZA 62.29 59.36 90.49 21.7 1% Off Low 25% Off High
HTBK 15.35 10.23 15.55 19.94 47% Off Low New High
VSEC 48.62 26.16 59.9 18.28 87% Off Low 17% Off High
MKTX 175.66 145.1 211.06 45.16 19% Off Low 17% Off High
WCN 69.87 48.78 74.2 52.93 45% Off Low 4% Off High
WINA 131.55 102.55 139.05 25.06 26% Off Low 5% Off High
TBNK 31.32 27.47 33.89 17.3 14% Off Low 6% Off High
SASR 40.18 30.91 45.64 16.67 29% Off Low 11% Off High
WTBA 24.3 18.75 25.4 15.99 30% Off Low 2% Off High
HFWA 30.55 17.75 31.25 22.14 71% Off Low 2% Off High
MTRN 50.45 29.5 52 38.81 72% Off Low New High
NFBK 16.89 15.36 20.59 22.82 9% Off Low 16% Off High
TRCB 19.04 11.16 20.75 18.93 73% Off Low 5% Off High
MSEX 43.13 32.23 46.39 32.26 35% Off Low 3% Off High
TJX 69.72 66.66 80.92 19.75 4% Off Low 13% Off High
SXI 107.11 74.35 110 29.75 38% Off Low 5% Off High
RMD 85.79 56.59 87.81 34.73 47% Off Low 4% Off High
CCF 121.35 61.75 121.4 27.15 90% Off Low 2% Off High
ZTS 64.52 48.24 66.35 36.45 35% Off Low 3% Off High
FSBW 56.69 29.85 56.75 13.53 80% Off Low 0% Off High
TEX 44.88 21.88 48.86 0 114% Off Low New High
PH 181.99 118.77 185.52 25.17 53% Off Low 1% Off High
PPG 115.92 90.88 119.85 21.9 27% Off Low 3% Off High
CTAS 147.12 102.07 152.83 33.79 43% Off Low 3% Off High
SON 51.9 47.1 55.58 19.08 10% Off Low 6% Off High
EBTC 35.57 25.55 39.25 19.12 38% Off Low 8% Off High
IBM 154.03 139.13 182.79 12.87 11% Off Low 15% Off High
SJM 105.22 102.31 143.68 22.1 3% Off Low 26% Off High
EBMT 19.7 14.9 24 15.21 32% Off Low 17% Off High
ROL 43.7 30.23 48.29 52.02 43% Off Low 9% Off High
APU 45.35 42 50 129.57 7% Off Low 9% Off High
WRK 61.29 43.79 61.56 37.49 37% Off Low 0% Off High
MAC 54.98 52.12 73.34 70.79 3% Off Low 22% Off High
TILE 22.75 15.2 23.85 26.76 49% Off Low 4% Off High
LAD 113.93 75.85 123.5 13.84 49% Off Low 7% Off High
AEP 74.01 57.89 74.9 19.38 27% Off Low 0% Off High
PAG 47.41 38.33 56.05 11.13 21% Off Low 13% Off High
BSET 38.3 22.32 41.3 22.4 68% Off Low 6% Off High
FDEF 54.2 36.91 56.91 17.54 45% Off Low 4% Off High
PFE 35.26 29.83 36.78 21.77 17% Off Low 3% Off High
BBT 49.55 38.23 49.91 18.42 28% Off Low 1% Off High
ISBC 13.68 12.05 15.11 21.37 14% Off Low 8% Off High
AHL 42.8 35.05 57.8 0 21% Off Low 25% Off High
SSB 89.45 70.75 93.85 22.94 27% Off Low 3% Off High
BA 258.5 138.8 267.21 23.76 85% Off Low 3% Off High
FIX 42.48 28 44.68 24.69 54% Off Low New High
SFBC 33.75 24.56 34.6 15.92 37% Off Low 2% Off High
SBFG 17.5 12.5 20.75 11.91 40% Off Low 15% Off High
GABC 35.26 26.15 39.02 20.62 39% Off Low 5% Off High
GWW 195.58 155 262.72 23.28 25% Off Low 24% Off High
HP 54.59 42.16 85.78 0 28% Off Low 35% Off High
WBA 67.01 63.82 88 17.73 3% Off Low 24% Off High
XOM 83.87 76.05 93.22 27.38 9% Off Low 10% Off High
UBSH 34.12 27.23 39.37 18.96 26% Off Low 11% Off High
WAB 76.7 69.2 93.81 29.05 10% Off Low 18% Off High


Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here