62 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always looking for my next income producing investment.

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.

The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 31 1.59 11/6/2017 4.44% Champion Welltower Inc. (HCN) 14 5.19 11/6/2017 Contender Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 9 1.33 11/6/2017 Challenger TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 8 1.46 11/6/2017 16.67% Challenger Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) 7 1.92 11/6/2017 Challenger Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests (SUN) 6 10.51 11/6/2017 Challenger Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (DKL) 5 9.05 11/6/2017 1.42% Challenger Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) 5 1.44 11/6/2017 Challenger Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 5 2.61 11/6/2017 Challenger VSE Corporation (VSEC) 14 0.58 11/7/2017 Contender MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) 9 0.75 11/7/2017 Challenger Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 8 0.69 11/7/2017 Challenger Winmark Corporation (WINA) 8 0.33 11/7/2017 Challenger Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 8 2.55 11/7/2017 Challenger Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 7 2.59 11/7/2017 Challenger West Bancorporation (WTBA) 7 2.96 11/7/2017 Challenger Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 7 1.7 11/7/2017 Challenger Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6 0.79 11/7/2017 Challenger Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) 5 1.89 11/7/2017 25.00% Challenger Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 5 0.95 11/7/2017 Challenger Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 45 1.97 11/8/2017 5.92% Champion TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) 21 1.79 11/8/2017 Contender Standex International Corporation (SXI) 7 0.6 11/8/2017 12.50% Challenger ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6 1.63 11/8/2017 Challenger Chase Corporation (CCF) 6 0.58 11/8/2017 14.29% Challenger Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) 5 0.65 11/8/2017 Challenger FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 5 0.78 11/8/2017 Challenger Terex Corporation (TEX) 5 0.71 11/8/2017 Challenger Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 61 1.45 11/9/2017 King PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 46 1.38 11/9/2017 Champion Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 35 0.9 11/9/2017 21.80% Champion Sonoco Products Company (SON) 35 3.01 11/9/2017 Champion Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) 23 1.52 11/9/2017 Contender International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 22 3.9 11/9/2017 Contender J.M. Smucker Company (The) New (SJM) 20 2.94 11/9/2017 Contender Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 18 1.83 11/9/2017 Contender Rollins, Inc. (ROL) 15 1.05 11/9/2017 7.5% Contender AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) 13 8.38 11/9/2017 Contender Westrock Company (WRK) 9 2.61 11/9/2017 7.50% Challenger Macerich Company (The) (MAC) 8 5.17 11/9/2017 4.23% Challenger Interface, Inc. (TILE) 8 1.14 11/9/2017 Challenger Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 8 0.95 11/9/2017 Challenger American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 8 3.19 11/9/2017 5.08% Challenger Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) 7 2.7 11/9/2017 3.13% Challenger Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) 7 1.15 11/9/2017 Challenger First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 7 1.85 11/9/2017 Challenger Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) 7 3.63 11/9/2017 Challenger BB&T Corporation (BBT) 7 2.66 11/9/2017 Challenger Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 6 2.34 11/9/2017 12.50% Challenger Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (AHL) 6 2.24 11/9/2017 Challenger South State Corporation (SSB) 6 1.48 11/9/2017 Challenger Boeing Company (The) (BA) 6 2.2 11/9/2017 Challenger Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 5 0.71 11/9/2017 Challenger Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 5 1.19 11/9/2017 Challenger SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 5 1.6 11/9/2017 7.14% Challenger German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 5 1.47 11/9/2017 Challenger W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 46 2.62 11/10/2017 Champion Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) 45 5.13 11/10/2017 Champion Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 42 2.39 11/10/2017 Champion Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 35 3.67 11/10/2017 Champion Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) 7 2.34 11/10/2017 5.00% Challenger Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) 7 0.63 11/10/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High TMP 85.05 71.27 96.7 19.92 20% Off Low 9% Off High HCN 67.02 59.39 78.17 46.94 11% Off Low 14% Off High RGA 150.41 108.15 152.19 12.38 39% Off Low 1% Off High AMTD 49.29 33.26 51.22 30.05 50% Off Low 2% Off High WBS 54.19 39.62 57.5 21.42 37% Off Low 4% Off High SUN 31.4 21.01 32.67 0 46% Off Low 5% Off High DKL 31.15 21.3 36.05 16.41 41% Off Low 15% Off High PZZA 62.29 59.36 90.49 21.7 1% Off Low 25% Off High HTBK 15.35 10.23 15.55 19.94 47% Off Low New High VSEC 48.62 26.16 59.9 18.28 87% Off Low 17% Off High MKTX 175.66 145.1 211.06 45.16 19% Off Low 17% Off High WCN 69.87 48.78 74.2 52.93 45% Off Low 4% Off High WINA 131.55 102.55 139.05 25.06 26% Off Low 5% Off High TBNK 31.32 27.47 33.89 17.3 14% Off Low 6% Off High SASR 40.18 30.91 45.64 16.67 29% Off Low 11% Off High WTBA 24.3 18.75 25.4 15.99 30% Off Low 2% Off High HFWA 30.55 17.75 31.25 22.14 71% Off Low 2% Off High MTRN 50.45 29.5 52 38.81 72% Off Low New High NFBK 16.89 15.36 20.59 22.82 9% Off Low 16% Off High TRCB 19.04 11.16 20.75 18.93 73% Off Low 5% Off High MSEX 43.13 32.23 46.39 32.26 35% Off Low 3% Off High TJX 69.72 66.66 80.92 19.75 4% Off Low 13% Off High SXI 107.11 74.35 110 29.75 38% Off Low 5% Off High RMD 85.79 56.59 87.81 34.73 47% Off Low 4% Off High CCF 121.35 61.75 121.4 27.15 90% Off Low 2% Off High ZTS 64.52 48.24 66.35 36.45 35% Off Low 3% Off High FSBW 56.69 29.85 56.75 13.53 80% Off Low 0% Off High TEX 44.88 21.88 48.86 0 114% Off Low New High PH 181.99 118.77 185.52 25.17 53% Off Low 1% Off High PPG 115.92 90.88 119.85 21.9 27% Off Low 3% Off High CTAS 147.12 102.07 152.83 33.79 43% Off Low 3% Off High SON 51.9 47.1 55.58 19.08 10% Off Low 6% Off High EBTC 35.57 25.55 39.25 19.12 38% Off Low 8% Off High IBM 154.03 139.13 182.79 12.87 11% Off Low 15% Off High SJM 105.22 102.31 143.68 22.1 3% Off Low 26% Off High EBMT 19.7 14.9 24 15.21 32% Off Low 17% Off High ROL 43.7 30.23 48.29 52.02 43% Off Low 9% Off High APU 45.35 42 50 129.57 7% Off Low 9% Off High WRK 61.29 43.79 61.56 37.49 37% Off Low 0% Off High MAC 54.98 52.12 73.34 70.79 3% Off Low 22% Off High TILE 22.75 15.2 23.85 26.76 49% Off Low 4% Off High LAD 113.93 75.85 123.5 13.84 49% Off Low 7% Off High AEP 74.01 57.89 74.9 19.38 27% Off Low 0% Off High PAG 47.41 38.33 56.05 11.13 21% Off Low 13% Off High BSET 38.3 22.32 41.3 22.4 68% Off Low 6% Off High FDEF 54.2 36.91 56.91 17.54 45% Off Low 4% Off High PFE 35.26 29.83 36.78 21.77 17% Off Low 3% Off High BBT 49.55 38.23 49.91 18.42 28% Off Low 1% Off High ISBC 13.68 12.05 15.11 21.37 14% Off Low 8% Off High AHL 42.8 35.05 57.8 0 21% Off Low 25% Off High SSB 89.45 70.75 93.85 22.94 27% Off Low 3% Off High BA 258.5 138.8 267.21 23.76 85% Off Low 3% Off High FIX 42.48 28 44.68 24.69 54% Off Low New High SFBC 33.75 24.56 34.6 15.92 37% Off Low 2% Off High SBFG 17.5 12.5 20.75 11.91 40% Off Low 15% Off High GABC 35.26 26.15 39.02 20.62 39% Off Low 5% Off High GWW 195.58 155 262.72 23.28 25% Off Low 24% Off High HP 54.59 42.16 85.78 0 28% Off Low 35% Off High WBA 67.01 63.82 88 17.73 3% Off Low 24% Off High XOM 83.87 76.05 93.22 27.38 9% Off Low 10% Off High UBSH 34.12 27.23 39.37 18.96 26% Off Low 11% Off High WAB 76.7 69.2 93.81 29.05 10% Off Low 18% Off High



Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.