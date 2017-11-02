Long-Term Concerns For The Pound Remain, But It Could Rise In The Meantime

While long-term concerns for the pound remain, we could see some strengthening up to the 1.36 level going forward.

Last week, I made the argument that the British pound would see a significant fall from here, based on a combination of rising inflation rates and low consumer growth. I also argued that if interest rates rise, such a strategy would run the risk of backfiring if doing so would negatively impact growth.

One week on, it looks like the Bank of England is indeed poised to pull the trigger and raise interest rates to 0.5%.

Over the past week, we have seen the pound rise significantly up to a level of 1.3289 in anticipation of a rate rise:

Over the longer term, the combination of high inflation and low growth does not bode well for the currency. However, was my prior forecast overly pessimistic? In other words, could we see the pound trail further upwards even after a rate rise?

Based on the movements this week, it is quite likely that a rate hike has already been priced in. If, on the other hand, the Bank of England actually manages to surprise and keeps rates where they are, then this would most probably result in a significant fall for the pound. In this regard, I personally would not be inclined to take a position on the currency until after the rate decision - as volatility could prove to be significant beforehand.

That said, a rate hike would likely see some short-term relief for the pound. Let's not forget that the currency still trades well below pre-Brexit levels, and when we look at the daily chart, the currency still trends below the 1.36 level seen in September. From that perspective, we could well see a short-term boost in the pound for this month if rates go up.

Longer-term, will a rise in interest rates help bring down inflation? After all, much of the reason for higher levels of inflation in the first place has been the fall in the pound - firms that export their goods to Britain have had to increase their prices accordingly to prevent significant profit losses on the exchange rate.

In this regard, if the pound were to continue to rise, then it is likely that inflation levels would drop significantly under such a scenario. In fact, the Bank of England is keen to raise rates for this reason. However, this strategy would need to see sustained rate increases to be effective over the longer-term; i.e. if, as forecasted by Standard & Poors, there is no rate rise in 2018 then further pound weakness and higher inflation is a significant possibility.

So, what lies ahead for the pound? Well, there are two main scenarios at this point:

Scenario 1: The BOE does not raise rates after all, and the pound would likely drop sharply

Scenario 2: Rates are raised as expected by the BOE, and under this scenario it is likely that the pound would climb further until the end of this year

Given the above, I would firstly be inclined to wait until a decision on interest rates has been made before trading. While the long-term concerns for the pound remain valid, there could be upside for the next couple of months to a level of at least 1.36 if rates rise, and there could be a bullish case for the pound under this scenario.

