Spirit Airlines: Pilot Pay Hike Is Pivotal For The Airline And Its Investors

Investors should watch negotiations closely in the future, as they may present strong long or short opportunities given the importance of the contract to Spirit's value.

Pilot pay hikes are pivotal for the value of the company: Depending on the proposal adopted, shares may be worth anywhere from $17 to $43.

Spirit faces labor issues with its pilots, which has been a repeated problem, and pilot pay hikes threaten the value of the company.

Investment Thesis

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is an ultra-low-cost carrier which has expanded rapidly based on its extremely low unit costs and ability to offer low prices to customer. However, Spirit has a history of difficulty with its pilot union and is currently negotiating to give pilots a significant raise. The cost of this raise will have a dramatic effect on potential returns to shareholders in the coming years, and estimating the impact of this effect is crucial to valuing Spirit. Based on my estimate of the pilot negotiation outcome, I set a price target for shares of the company at $37, and rate it as a Hold. However, investors should closely watch the negotiations between Spirit and its pilot union, because the stock may present strong plays on the long or the short side should the final contract differ significantly from my estimate.

Rapid Growth and Market Disruption

“[W]e had in late of July, a huge change in the pricing philosophy at one of our ultra low-cost carrier competitors [Spirit Airlines], that was a big shock to the system. Where walk-up fares wound up going down, over the course of a week or two, by 80% or 90%, and that takes a little time to adjust to."

Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines (UAL) during 3Q17 Earnings Call

Spirit Airlines is a market-disrupting airline. The ultra-low-cost carrier has rattled competitors with its $9 Fare Club, cutting United Airlines' walk-up sales by 80% to 90% over a week or two. Spirit's fares are often significantly lower than their competitors, which has fueled Spirit's rapid expansion.

Source: Author, based on Spirit filings and filings from other airlines

Due to its low fares, Spirit has been able to expand rapidly, with capacity growth of 19% per year since 2010. Meanwhile, network airlines including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines (DAL), and American Airlines (AAL) have increased capacity at 2% per year, excluding growth through mergers, and low-cost airlines, including Southwest Airlines (LUV), Alaska Airlines (ALK), and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) have grown at 6% per year.

Source: Author, based on Spirit fleet plan

Spirit Airlines is poised to continue growing in the future as well. In a recent Investor Update, Spirit Airlines announced an intention to increase capacity by 22% to 25% in 2018. This will be possible as 2017 capacity has been artificially low: Only three of the company's five Airbus A320neo airplanes have been operating this year, and storms have cut into the airline's completion factor as well. Spirit also has aggressive fleet guidance over the next four years: Spirit will grow their fleet from 95 aircraft at the end of 2016 to 161 aircraft by the end of 2021. In the process, Spirit will expand the number of seats they offer from 17,000 to nearly 30,000.

Lowest Costs in the Industry

Source: Author, based on Spirit filings and filings from other airlines

Spirit's growth is fueled by lower unit costs than its competitors which allow the airline to offer lower fares than its competitors. As illustrated above, Spirit's cost per ASM excluding fuel (CASM ex-fuel, or unit costs) for 2015-2017 is only 5.6 cents per ASM. Meanwhile, the network airlines paid 10.5 cents per ASM while the low-cost airlines paid 8.4 cents. These significantly lower costs allow Spirit Airlines to compete aggressively with other airlines and offer low fares which fuel Spirit’s growth.

Spirit Airlines has kept their costs low but there is trouble on the horizon. In a recent Investor Update, Spirit predicted that unit costs in 2018 would drop 3% to 5% from 2017 levels. However, Ted Christie admitted during Spirit's earnings call, "This excludes any impact from a new pilot contract." This exclusion is extremely important, and it is vital that investor closely examine potential pilot cost increases.

Trouble on the Horizon: Pilot Pay Increases

“The pilot deal will be pressuring cost, there's no doubt about it."

Matt Klein, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Spirit Airlines during 2Q17 Earnings Call

Pilot pay increases represent a potentially huge jump in Spirit’s cost structure. Spirit has a history of poor dealing with their pilot union, including a strike in 2010 that led to mass flight cancellations, and had to cancel 850 flights in the second quarter, costing the airline $45 million. These work stoppages have badly hurt shareholders as well, with shares of Spirit down 40% in the past six months.

SAVE data by YCharts

This upcoming pay increase could be significant, since Spirit pilots are paid much less than their peers. According to Forbes, at ten years experience, a Spirit A320 captain and first officer earn $160/hour and $109/hour respectively, while the same positions on the same airplane at United earn $260 and $177, respectively.

Therefore, we must determine the cost of a new pilot contract rather than accepting Spirit’s estimate of a 3% to 5% decline in unit costs in 2018. To determine the costs of a new contract, it is instructive to look at the increases in pilot pay in other airlines.

Given this operating environment, it is apparent that Spirit Airlines will need to pay their pilots more money to prevent future work stoppages and to prevent pilots from moving to other airlines. The latter may be problematic, as earlier this year Alaska had to cancel hundreds of regional flights due to a pilot shortage caused by low pay. But how much will this cost the airline, and its investors?

According to reports in May, Spirit pilots were then seeking a pay hike which would cost Spirit more than $1.9 billion over the next five years. The airline countered with an offer that would cost only $440 million over five years, but would offer a 30% pay increase at the time of signing. Spirit pilots were unimpressed with this offer, going so far as to vote to authorize a strike in September. Note that the estimates of the values of both proposals come from Spirit management during negotiations. To aid its bargaining position, Spirit is likely to overstate the costs of both proposals, or at least use figures at the high end of a potential range. However, even given this factor, it is clear the both deals will be very significant for an airline with an annual operating income (TTM) of $382 million.

Estimate of the Costs to Investors

I estimate that a fair value pay hike, as a middle ground between the two parties and using Spirit’s accounting, would be valued at $800 million over the next five years. This estimate is based on the raises given to pilots of other airlines, as well as Spirit’s current pay rate and proposed pay increase.

After such a raise, Spirit pilots would still be paid less than pilots at the major airlines, but would make much closer to that income. Using these three proposals, I have modeled the operating income per year for Spirit Airlines, for the next five years.

Based on these three pay scales, Spirit's operating profit may range anywhere from approximately $400 million in 2027 up to almost $1 billion. Each of these three models use a forecast for revenue growth based on the total seat count available on Spirit Airlines' fleet over the next five years, with growth then scaled back linearly to match the risk-free rate of 2.4%.

Similarly, I have calculated a Net Reinvestment for each of the next ten years, under each of the three plans. The reinvestment rate for each of the next four years is based upon Spirit Airlines' posted capital expenditure plans as well as estimates of the depreciation the airline will take. Past 2021, the reinvestment rate is set to 45% of the net operating profit after taxes, based on industry standards, as Spirit becomes a more mature airline and growth slows down. Putting these figures together, although with estimates of the non-cash working capital of the airline, I can determine the unlevered free cash flow of the company—money which can then be returned to stakeholders.

Based on these three pilot agreement possibilities, Spirit's unlevered free cash flow may vary by approximately $150 million in 2027. Thus, Spirit could return up to 75% more money to stakeholders in 2027 if the airline is able to keep the pilot compensation package cost under $440 million, compared to the union's $1.9 billion proposal.

Valuation of Spirit Airlines Under All Scenarios

Spirit Airlines valuation depends heavily on pilot pay. Spirit would be worth $43 per share if Spirit's proposed pay hike was adopted at the beginning of 2018. However, if the airline's proposed pay hike is adopted, Spirit's value to drops to only $17 per share. With my $800 million estimate, shares of Spirit Airlines would be worth $37, which matches their current trading price.

These valuations are built on several assumptions about future growth. Each valuation is based on an 7.9% cost of capital, calculated using an estimated bottom-up beta of 1.40 and an equity risk premium of 6%. I have levered this beta specifically for operating lease commitments and partially-levered for aircraft purchase commitments. The average beta in the airline industry using this metric is 1.18, and Spirit represents a riskier airline that others, largely due to its smaller size and its history of price volatility due to labor issues. These valuations use the operating incomes provided above, along with Spirit’s guidance on future reinvestment for the next several years. In order to calculate this value, I have used a terminal growth rate of 2.4%, which matches the ten-year T-bond. The value of Spirit Airlines is then adjusted based on their cash and investments, their debt level, outstanding stock options and restricted stock units in the company, and the number of shares outstanding to arrive at a per share value.



Conclusion

Based on my estimate of Spirit Airlines’ potential pilot pay hike, I value shares of the company at $37, which matches their current trading price. Therefore, I rate the airline as a Hold. However, I believe that investors should watch Spirit’s contract negotiations with its pilots’ union extremely closely, as the results of those negotiations will have enormous effects on the value of the company. Should those negotiations go either better or worse than my estimate, Spirit Airlines may present strong opportunities on either the long or the short side.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.