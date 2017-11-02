Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Teva Q3 Results, Boost For RedHill, Clovis Reports Rubraca Sales

Teva will release its Q3 results but focus will be guidance.

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Please click here or scroll down below to read an important announcement about changes and additions to the daily scoop.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Teva

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) will be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 in a short while from now. It has been a disastrous year for Teva, with ADRs falling more than 60% year-to-date. The question is whether we have reached a bottom with Teva and a bounce back is likely. Or the stock is now a value trap.

Ahead of the quarterly results, Shock Exchange in an article titled “Will Weak Guidance skin Teva?” discussed the upcoming results and outlook. The article noted that revenue expectations suggest a slight decline on a quarter over quarter basis. However, Shock Exchange expects a harder fall in top and bottom-line in the fourth quarter and the first half of 2018. The reason not surprisingly is impact on Copaxone sales from generic competition.

The little rewind for those who are not aware of the Copaxone story. The multiple sclerosis drug has been a pillar for Teva. The drug generated more than $4 billion in sales in 2016, accounting for almost 20% of the total sales.

In 2014, patents on Copaxone 20mg expired. In order to maintain market share, Teva got a 40mg dose of the same drug approved. The thrice weekly dose has allowed Teva to maintain Copaxone sales despite generic competition entering in the 20mg space. However, patents on the 40mg dose were invalidated in 2015 and recently, in a surprise move, the FDA approved generic version of Copaxone 40mg developed by Mylan (MYL).

It must be noted that the launch of Momenta’s (MNTA) generic Copaxone in 2015 has so far not impacted Teva’s Copaxone sales. However, Mylan’s generic version could as it is a 40mg dose. Shock Exchange believes that generic competition could eventually lead to a 70% drop in Copaxone sales. Sales will be impacted by both; loss of market share and price reductions, according to Shock Exchange. Based on this, Copaxone sales would drop to as much as $1 billion. This is what the consensus forecast on the Street is as well.

The question then is whether this is already priced into the stock. And more important whether the stock has hit a bottom? In fact, this is something, we had looked at earlier as well in one of your scoops.

As we had noted back then, current levels could be a good entry point for investors that are willing to take a risk. While based on current valuation, it seems that the impact of generic competition on Copaxone sales is already priced in, we believe there could be a further pullback if Mylan’s generic Copaxone has a strong uptake. But as we noted in the earlier article, we remain bearish on Teva given the company does not have much to replace the potential loss of Copaxone sales.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of OTSKY, ARQL, RDHL

Otsuka and Lundbeck not quite there with brexpiprazole in Alzheimer's-related agitation, new late-stage study planned



Company: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:OTCPK:OTSKY)(OTCPK:OTCPK:OTSKF)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume OTSKY OTSUKA HLDGS CO 22B $20.36 33,124.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $25.90 $19.24 5.82 3.7B Oncology

Therapy: brexpiprazole

Disease: agitation in Alzheimer's disease patients



News: Following FDA feedback Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:OTCPK:OTSKY)(OTCPK:OTCPK:OTSKF) and development partner H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC:OTC:HLUKF)(OTCPK:OTCPK:HLUYY) will initiate third Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate brexpiprazole for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease patients.



Analysis:Back in May, the two companies had reported mix results in this indication. Back then there was speculation that the FDA might just go a little lenient with the available data, however, the decision to initiate a third phase 3 clinical trial highlights the difficulty of drug development in the Alzheimer’s space. We are looking for further information on the design of the new Phase 3 trial before taking a call.

ArQule nabs Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for miransertib for Proteus syndrome



Company:ArQule's (NASDAQ:ARQL)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume ARQL ArQule, Inc. 74M $1.04 191,364.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $1.68 $0.92 13.04 16M Oncology

Therapy: miransertib

Disease: Proteus syndrome, a rare inherited disorder characterized by the asymmetric overgrowth of the bones, skin and other tissues.



News: ArQule's Orphan Drug-tagged miransertib for the treatment of Proteus syndrome has now been granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA.



The designationmakes ArQule eligible for a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval, which can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.



Analysis: There is a significant unmet medical need in Proteus syndrome. According to Orpha.net, only 120 cases of the disease reported to date and the prevalence is estimated at less than 1/1,000,000 live births. Currently there is no treatment for the disease although various treatment options can reduce the complications associated with the disease. The exact causes of the disease are not known yet although scientists hint at genetic mutation or defect, which becomes apparent after birth. ArQule’s drug is a small molecule inhibitor of the AKT kinase. While the FDA’s decision to grant a major boost for the treatment option, given that the drug is still in very early stages, we believe that ArQule is a more long-term story, which is reflected in the current price levels.



RedHill up 2% premarket on refiling of U.S. marketing application for Rizaport for migraine



Company:(NASDAQ: RDHL)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume RDHL RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR 149M $8.90 135,119.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $12.65 $8.16 9.07 16M Oncology

Therapy: RIZAPORT (rizatriptan benzoate)

Disease: acute migraine, primarily patients with migraine-related nausea or difficulty in swallowing.



News: RedHill Biopharma is gaining in pre-market trading after announcing resubmission of 505(b)(2) New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval for RIZAPORT (rizatriptan benzoate) oral thin film formulation for the treatment of acute migraine.



Analysis:Redhill Biopharma is one of the stocks in our conviction buy list although the stock has had a disappointing performance over the last one year, falling nearly 30%. The refiling though could provide a boost to RDHL shares. RIZAPORT is an oral triptan. Globally, sales of other triptans totaled nearly $700 million in 2015, according to EvaluatePharma. Given that RIZAPORT has demonstrated that it is more effective than other triptans, there is potential to win a significant portion of the global market share.



No Ad Com review planned for Ultragenyx BLA for burosumab for XLH, action date April 2018



Company: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume RARE Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc 2B $47.99 339,980.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $91.35 $44.56 7.70 91M rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases

Therapy: burosumab

Disease: pediatric and adult patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH)

News: The FDA will not hold an adcomm meeting for Ultragenyx for its BLA for burosumab; instead, they will go to a PDUFA directly on April 17, 2018.



Analysis:In a research note earlier this year, Leerink noted that the drug has a 90% chance of approval. Leerink sees peak sales for the drug at $1 billion by 2025.





In other major news

a) Clovis (CLVS) reported that Rubraca made $16.8mn in US sales, 21% below consensus

b) Juno (JUNO) reported strong cash reserves in third quarter,

c) bluebird bio (BLUE) announced that updated LentiGlobin data will be presented in ASH 2017.





Analyst Ratings



Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR): Jefferies Group raises target from $22.00 to $25.00 with hold rating. Check our analysis here.



Allergan PLC. (AGN): Cantor Fitzgerald sets target to $231.00 with hold rating. See also our coverage of AGN.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): B. Riley FBR initiates buy rating with target of $150.00. Check our articles on ALNY.



Amgen (AMGN): Argus downgrades from buy to hold while increasing target from $175.22 to $195.00. We have covered AMGN here.



Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON): Robert W. Baird reiterates hold with target of $6.00. We have recently analyzed AXON.



bluebird bio (BLUE): Leerink Swann reiterates outperform, raising target from $145.00 to $162.00; Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates sell with target of $58.00. Check our coverage of BLUE here.



Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT): Laidlaw upgrades from hold to buy with target of $90.00; Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades from underweight to neutral with target of $69.00; Cowen and Company reiterates buy with $112.00 target; Needham & Company LLC reiterates hold. See also our coverage of ICPT.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): BMO Capital Markets sets price target to $73.00 with sell rating. Check our coverage.



MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Maxim Group reiterates hold rating. See our article on MNKD.



Merck & Company (MRK): Jefferies Group downgrades from hold to underperform; Berenberg Bank reiterates hold. See our coverage here.



Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV): HC Wainwright raises target from $18.00 to $20.00 with buy rating. NBRV is in our catalyst driven aggressive portfolio.



Neos Therapeutics (NEOS): Cantor Fitzgerald sets target of $20.00 with buy rating. Check our coverage of NEOS.



Pfizer (PFE): Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Jefferies Group LLC set price target to $36.00 and $39.00 respectively with neutral rating; J P Morgan Chase & Co sets target to $39.00 with buy rating. See our articles covering PFE. PFE is also in our conservative portfolio.



See more ratings in the appendix below.





Insider Sales



Abiomed Inc (ABMD): Director Puhy Dorothy E disposed 16% of their holding - 6364 shares, in Sale+OE for $1,139,638; VP Global Sales & Mktg Howley Michael G disposed 18% of their holding - 10000 shares, in Sale+OE for $1,786,426.



Align Technology Inc (ALGN): Director Santora Greg J disposed 29% oftheir holding - 7700 shares, for $1,839,918; Director Larkin C Raymond Jr disposed 15% of their holding - 15000 shares, in Sale+OE for $3,582,300.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY): EVP R&D Vaishnaw Akshay disposed 33666 shares (74% of their holding) in Sale+OE for $4,088,967.



Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY): Director Emster Kurt Von sold 59209 shares for $548,801.



Fibrogen Inc (FGEN): CEO Neff Thomas B sold 38636 shares for $2,168,449.



Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI): COB, President & CEO Mates Sharon disposed 18750 shares (2% of their holding) in Sale+OE for $295,313.



Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR): President (Electrochem) Bolt Jennifer M disposed 7626 shares (37% of their holding) in Sale+OE for $367,726.



Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO): VP-Finance Burstein Jennifer, CBO Van Naarden Jacob and President & CEO Bilenker Joshua H., disposed 1700 shares (100% of their holding), 3082 shares (100%), and 15000 shares (7%) in Sale+OE for $148,219, $267,789, and $1,302,670 respectively.





Insider Purchases



Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ): Berger Franklin M, Director, acquired 25000 shares for $114,375.



Vbi Vaccines Inc/bc (VBIV): Opko Health, Inc., 10% shareholders, acquired 655738 shares for $2,000,001.





Earnings



CRH Medical Corp. (NYSE:CRHM) reported its quarterly revenue at $23.34 million, up from $22.1 million it had reported for the corresponding month of the previous year. The adjusted operating EBITDA for the quarter was $10.89 million.



Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported its third quarter revenue at $13.17 billion, 1 percent up on Year over Year basis. The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance but tightened the revenue expectations for the year. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $2.58 - $2.62 compared with $2.54 - $2.60 expected previously. Revenues are expected in the range of $52.4 billion to $53.1 billion compared with $52 billion to $54 billion expected previously.



Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) reported its quarterly net loss at $110 million or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $79 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier. Its net operating revenue fell to $3.67 billion from $4.38 billion.

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a whatsapp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Appendix/Tables:



Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target ABIOMED ABMD SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $195.00 Aduro Biotech ADRO HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $18.00 Amarin Corporation PLC AMRN Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $10.00 Array BioPharma ARRY SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $16.00 Array BioPharma ARRY Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy $66.00 -> $80.00 Cempra CEMP Robert W. Baird Upgrades Underperform -> Neutral $2.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX Roth Capital Set Price Target Buy $5.00 Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS BTIG Research Downgrades Buy -> Neutral Lion Biotechnologies IOVA B. Riley FBR Raises Target Buy $17.50 -> $18.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals MNTA Cowen and Company Set Price Target Hold $15.00 Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $3.00 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals SCMP Mizuho Reiterates Hold $12.00 Senseonics Holdings SENS Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Stemline Therapeutics STML HC Wainwright Raises Target Buy $34.00 -> $38.00 Theravance Biopharma TBPH Robert W. Baird Reiterates Sell $22.00 VBI Vaccines VBIV Canaccord Genuity Initiates Buy -> Buy $10.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH SunTrust Banks Set Price Target Buy $136.00





Earnings Calendar

Company Date Pfizer (PFE) October 31 CRH Medical Corp. (CRHM) November 1 Community Health Systems (CYH) November 1 Teva (TEVA) November 2





Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) $32.55 Million $7/Share





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.