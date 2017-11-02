Funko's Strong Revenue Growth And Agile Business Model Make This IPO A Collectable

Sales between 2014- 2016 nearly quadrupled due to a combination of greater revenue per active property and more retailers selling the firm’s merchandise.





Funko’s Core Competencies are What Retail Dreams are Made of

Lucrative licensing agreements give Funko's products a fan base before they hit the store. Their production model is so agile a concept can pre-sell in 24 hours. Double digit revenue growth coupled with established retail distribution are just a few of Funko's attributes that set the company on a path of it’s own.

Funko is dedicated to finding and capitalizing on the pulse of pop culture. Their in house creative team, licensing partnerships and relationships with retailers enables the Funko team to provide on trend merchandise and collectibles when they are desired most by consumers. A typical product concept can be on the shelf in as few as 70 days. A quick turn around time is attributed to Funko’s nimble staff of only 274 employees and maintaining a design studio in the United States.

In 2016, toy industry sales grew 5% to 20.4 billion mostly driven by collectable merchandise growing 33% to 1.8 billion, according to NPD data. Funko’s IPO prospectus lists current retail customers of Amazon (AMZN), Barnes & Noble (BKS), Entertainment Earth, GameStop (GME), Hot Topic, Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) in the United States, and Smyths Toys and Tesco internationally. In 2016, Funko sold products through over 2,000 U.S. retailers, who collectively have over 25,000 total doors, and through distributors internationally, which represented 18.8% of 2016 net sales.



Funko has also done an amazing job branding itself as an icon of pop culture. In 2015, the number of millennials surpassed the baby boomers population, according to NPD data. Therefore, the company is active on social media and maintains a sleek minimalistic website in order to effectively target this critical demographic audience. To keep Funko customers regularly engaged they also offer a monthly product subscription service made up of various Funko products. Direct-to-consumer sales accounted for approximately 6% of 2016 net sales and the company plans to expand that number going forward.





Growing Financial Results

Funko’s revenue growth was very strong between 2014 through 2016. Sales nearly quadrupled during that time period due to a combination of greater revenue per active property and more retailers selling the firm’s merchandise. Revenue per property increased 12% to $1.1 million. Active properties jumped 39% during 2016 to 396.

Not only is Funko generating strong revenue growth, but it has also developed a diversified stream of revenues. Funko refers to icons or characters, such as Mickey Mouse (NYSE:DIS) as properties. Funko currently licenses over 1,000 properties from a wide base of content providers. No single property accounted for more than 15% of annual sales in the past three years.





($ millions) 2016 2015 2014 1H17 1H16 Revenue 427 274 107 204 176 COGS 280 176 N/A 130 126 Gross Profit 146 98 N/A 74 51 Pre-Tax Operating Income (OTCQB:PTOI) 44 17 N/A 5 2 Net Income 27 9 20 -10 -6 Adjusted EBITDA 94 75 28 31 36 Revenue Growth 56% 156% 16% Gross Margin 34% 36% N/A 36% 29% PTOI Margin 10% 6% N/A 3% 1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22% 27% 26% 15% 20%







Funko’s recent financial results raise two potential issues that investors should consider carefully. First, revenue growth slowed dramatically to just 16%. Management attributed this deceleration to a 19% decrease in revenue per property and an inventory overhang. This explanation is not encouraging because it could be indications that demand for Funko’s products is waning.





However, it is important to put a couple of quarters of underperformance in perspective especially given the seasonality and volatility of Funko’s business. Funko generates the majority of its revenue in the second half of the year due to Christmas shopping. Revenue from products related to movies and video games depends on the timing and success of new releases for films and games.





The second issue investors should consider is the decline in adjusted EBITDA margin in 2016. Although adjusted EBITDA more than tripled between 2014 and 2016, it declined as percentage of revenue. This deterioration can be traced to two sources. Gross margin deteriorated approximately 1.5 percentage points in 2016. Funko does not provide good insight into this decline because the S-1’s discussion of gross margin for 2016 focuses on an accounting adjustment that is eliminated in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. Fortunately, gross margin has improved significantly in 2017.





The other source of deterioration in adjusted EBITDA margin is acquisition related expenses. These costs, which are added back to adjusted EBITDA were $3 million or less than 1% of revenue in 2016 compared with $21 million or 8% of revenue in 2015. Clearly, some of these costs are incremental expenses incurred as a result of acquisitions. However, the accounting rules are flexible enough that companies can allocate costs that would otherwise be overhead to acquisitions.





Investors contemplating participating in Funko’s IPO should not be dissuaded by the recent deceleration in revenue and decline in adjusted EBITDA. Double digit revenue growth is still compares favorably to most retailers. Management has been clear that it plans to invest in the business to maintain very strong sales growth in the medium term. Therefore, it is not surprising that margins have contracted modestly.



Attractive Valuation Given Growth Potential

Funko’s IPO should be attractive to growth oriented investors given the tremendous increase in sales since 2014. Assuming an IPO price of $16, Funko’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) will be 33. The average for specialty retailers is 24 according to an NYU Stern School of Business webpage dedicated to valuations. The target IPO price translates into a somewhat lofty adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.

Funko’s moderate valuation premium can easily be justified by its superior earnings prospects. The NYU Stern School of Business’s webpage says analysts expect earnings for specialty retailers to grow at an annual pace of 10%. Funko’s earnings tripled between 2015 and 2016.

Funko should be able to maintain strong growth through the medium term . The company has a very large addressable market in the U.S., and significant untapped potential in foreign markets. Management made investments in 1H17 that signals it intends to invest heavily to maintain strong growth, including $16 million for a domestic acquisition (Loungefly), $13 million for an international acquisition (Underground Toys) and $18 million on initiatives to support organic growth. Funko’s investing cash flow for 1H17 was more than double its investment in all of 2016.

The below tables and formulas provide the calculations for the P/E ratio and adjusted EBITDA multiple.





($ million) Last 12 Months 1H 17 2016 1H16 Adjusted EBITDA 89 31 94 36 Net Income 23 -10 27 -6 EPS 0.49 -0.22 0.58 -0.13

Note: Last 12 Months = 1H17 + 2016 - 1H16





Enterprise Value = Pro Forma Debt + IPO Price * Shares Outstanding





Enterprise Value = $220 million + $16 * 46.3 million = 961 million





Enterprise Value / Adjusted EBITDA = $961 million / $89 million = 11 times





Price to Earnings = IPO Price / EPS = $16 / $0.49 = 33 times





Conclusion

Funko’s IPO offers a rare combination of strong fundamentals at a reasonable valuation. The firm has established an effective niche within the growing market for pop culture properties. Management has demonstrated an ability to generate strong revenue growth, and they are making investments that will sustain strong revenue growth. Consequently, deserves a higher P/E multiple than its broad peer group.

