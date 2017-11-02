PTC Therapeutics' Long Road To Nowhere

PTC would be of more help to the DMD community by directing resources toward new research of a drug that may work.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) is a biotech company developing drugs to cure debilitating childhood diseases including muscular dystrophy (MD). Its drug, Translarna (ataluren), is meant to help extend the mobility and life expectancy of young children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). However, based on all of the data available today, this drug does not work, and future tests will also bear out the thesis that this drug sadly is not the cure for which we are hoping.

To date, no clinical studies have shown efficacy with any statistical significance. In spite of this, PTC forced the FDA to review its application (which was recently denied). While it does have conditional approval from the EMA for Translarna, this approval is predicated on producing studies with statistically significant efficacy results. Given that after 10 years of studying this compound there have been no such results, it is difficult to assume that this approval will be extended. In the absence of Translarna, PTC does not have a pipeline which would justify a $700 million market cap.

Before my morals and priorities are questioned, I feel it is important to note that I am decidedly on the side of finding a cure. I was privileged to be a counselor in a special needs camp for a 13-year-old boy afflicted with muscular dystrophy, and I know quite well how awful of a disease this is. But it unfortunately does not work, as we will examine.

History of Ataluren and Genzyme's Foresight

PTC has been testing ataluren for more than 13 years, with the initial Phase 1 trial commencing in July 2004. By March of 2010, it reported results from phase 2b (Study 007), which failed to meet both its primary and secondary endpoints; improving the distance these young children could walk in six minutes as well as other endpoints such as activity at home, heart function, cognitive ability and others. The PTC spin room was in full effect, with the takeaway being:

“These results further demonstrate the safety profile of ataluren and support continued development,” remarked Langdon Miller, M.D., PTC’s chief medical officer.

PTC’s remarks were not entirely surprising, as they do tend to spin things toward the positive. However, Genzyme, a company which had partnered with PTC to commercialize ataluren, and had previously made a $100 million up front payment for the non-US and Canada rights to the drug, saw this as the moment to cut bait from the muscular dystrophy trials. What PTC saw to “support continued development”, Genzyme saw as the writing on the wall to walk away despite its significant investment.

Before moving on, it is important to understand what caused Genzyme to throw in the towel and walk away from its nine-figure investment. Clearly, one only does that if one feels that there is no chance that the investment will pay off down the line. The spin put on here was that this was a corporate restructuring. However, it is clear that Genzyme did not want to fund any future R&D for a project destined to fail.

The results from this study (named Study 007) “leaned” toward showing improvement in a lower dose; however, patients with a higher dose performed worse than the placebo group. PTC’s spin on this was that there was an “inverse dose response,” which was not well received by Dr. Robert Temple of the FDA in his presentation to the Advisory Committee on September 28, 2017, who also noted that if this were truly the expected result it should have been set forth prior to the study’s conclusion. Remember this point, as it becomes a pervading theme in PTC’s quest for approval.

The results from this study (which “leaned” toward supporting efficacy) showed a p-value of 0.149 across the entire population. Before losing anyone in statistical terms, I should define p-values.

Simply put, in the case of clinical trials, p-values represent the odds of getting to the observed difference purely by chance without any effectiveness of the drug (known as the odds that the “null hypothesis” is correct). The results of this study implied a 14.9% chance that ataluren did absolutely nothing (and may in fact be even more harmful than placebo) and the results here were random sampling error.

However, there is more than just random sampling error to contend with here. In its scholarly paper discussing the limited nature of p-values, Sellke et al. estimated the odds of making a mistake and assuming the effectiveness of drugs at various p-values (WARNING - contains lots of scary looking math). They estimate that when the p-value is 0.05, the odds of mistakenly assuming that the drug works are at least 23% and are typically close to 50%. This is perhaps the reason that p-values (or likelihood that the observed difference is entirely due to normal sampling error rates) of 0.05 are considered the cutoff beyond which results are not considered statistically significant. That is because at that level, the odds of making a mistake (the error rate) is close to 50% and anything beyond that makes it a more likely than not situation of assuming efficacy in error.

While Sellke et al. do not specifically chart out the error rate for studies with a p-value of 0.149, it is clear that if a 0.05 p-value implies a 50% error rate, a p-value triple that would imply an error rate far beyond what would be in the realm of effectiveness.

It is with this in mind that one understands Genzyme’s decision to walk away and focus on projects that had a legitimate pathway toward approval and utility.

PTC Presses on Despite the Odds

PTC however was undeterred. Inspired by its failure, it pressed on with the ataluren studies for MD as well as for other indications including methylmalonic acidemia (a metabolic disorder affecting the brain and kidneys), spinal muscular atrophy and cystic fibrosis. Clearly convinced that it had a useful drug, PTC was conducting costly trials across many indications hoping for a hit. While some of these trials continued on past phase 3, none are currently ongoing, with the latest announcement coming in March 2017 that the cystic fibrosis trials missed primary and secondary endpoints and that the trials were being shut down. One has to wonder why this differed from all other MD trials which missed endpoints, but the company soldiered on.

Throughout 2012 PTC closed private funding rounds of $30 million and $60 million before going public in 2013 at $15 per share. In February of 2014, it closed a secondary stock offering. Three months later PTC got its big break, with the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), an advisory arm of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), adopting a positive opinion of ataluren for conditional use in the muscular dystrophy indication. This advice ultimately paved the way for conditional approval by the EMA in August 2014, pending phase 3 trials. To date these phase 3 trials have not yet proven conclusive, which remains a very important point, to which we will double back later.

On the back of the conditional approval, PTC’s stock soared from $17 in the beginning of 2014 to a high of $73 in March 2015. The market assumed that PTC would shortly provide the phase 3 trials to finalize approval in Europe, and shortly gain access to the US market via the FDA.

In October 2015, the company announced results from phase 3 of the DMD trials (named ACT DMD), which again proved to be not statistically significant. Remember the p-value of 0.149 from phase 2b (14.9% chance that the results were completely due to random sampling error)? Well, the p-value here was even greater, at 0.213, or a 21.3% chance of random sampling error. On the back of this, its stock dropped from $35 to $25 overnight.

PTC pivoted off this by pointing out a post-hoc subgroup (a group of patients selected from within this data set) which had a more convincing argument of effectiveness (p-value of only 0.007) and used this as the basis of filing a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US FDA in January 2016. Note again the use of post-hoc sub-selection of data points.

The FDA was not having any of this, as a month later it issued a Refusal to File letter, stating that:

…both the Phase 2b and ACT DMD trials were negative and do not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness. The FDA also characterized certain of the company’s adjustments to the ACT DMD study as post hoc and therefore not supportive of effectiveness.

At this point, the market started having real doubts that Translarna would ever get approved in the US, and questioned the ability to maintain its European sales as well. The stock plummeted to a low $6 on March 4th, 2016.

Three weeks later, PTC announced an 18% workforce reduction to help manage operation expenses while it played the waiting game with the FDA and worked on providing confirmatory phase 3 trials for the EMA to maintain its conditional approval. In July 2016, PTC provided an update on the status of the EMA’s conditional approval saying that “the renewal assessment procedure cannot be completed by mid-year 2016, however PTC expects that Translarna’s current marketing authorization status will remain valid until a decision is adopted by the European Commission.”

In November, PTC announced that the advisory arm of the EMA recommended renewal of its conditional approval pending further confirmatory studies. This renewal is required annually. It is important to note that to date, there have been no studies proving efficacy with any statistical significance, and the EMA’s approval should not be taken as a concession of effectiveness. The EMA requested a new 18-month controlled study which will provide data in 2021. The study is to be conducted similar to PTC’s failed Phase 3 study in the US, which led the FDA to refuse to put the drug up for review with an NDA. It does not seem to be logical to assume that this study will prove effective when other, identical studies failed to meet their endpoints.

While this was going on, PTC had appealed the FDA’s Refusal to File decision, and in October 2016, received word that its appeal had been denied. Never one to take no for an answer, PTC forged on and forced the FDA to file the NDA under protest. The FDA’s advisory committee met in September 2017 and by a 10:1 margin voted that the data were inconclusive.

In his materials circulated around the time of this meeting, FDA’s Dr. Robert Temple voiced strong opinions around PTC’s repeated attempts to use post-hoc analysis as the basis for proving efficacy, citing the example of Actimmune as a cautionary tale against such attempts. Dr. Temple also noted that the phase 3 study (Study 020) which used the post-hoc sub-selection of patients from phase 2b (Study 007) showed a much smaller improvement than what was shown in phase 2b itself, further undermining PTC’s case. He continued, saying:

For Study 020, as you have heard, PTC urges, after clear failure on the planned primary endpoint, assessment based on yet another subgroup, patients with baseline 6MWD of 300‐400 meters. I will not address their reasons here but even if they are plausible (and subset analyses almost always appear plausible), they were chosen with data in hand and are therefore potentially biased. We believe such subset results need to be studied in controlled trials, not simply accepted, as the failure of Study 020, as initially planned, demonstrates powerfully.

He used PTC’s own example of its cystic fibrosis trials which had a post-hoc sub-selection of patients who seemed to perform well. But upon PTC actually studying them in phase 3 were found to have no affect (p=0.534 and p=0.401).

Unsurprisingly, the FDA issued a CRL (Complete Response Letter) last week, denying ataluren’s application for marketing and sale in the US. What is surprising is that its stock went up on the news, presumably because PTC vowed to appeal this decision (remember how well that went when it appealed the FDA’s refusal to file in 2016?).

The PTC of Today and Tomorrow

All of this brings us to today where PTC is at an inflection point. It is due to announce earnings on November 2, 2017, and typically provide business and regulatory updates with these releases. One assumes that it will keep touting the company line that it is fighting the FDA’s decision and is enrolling patients in the EMA trials, and is working to bring this drug to patients. All of which are noble causes. But let’s step back and as PTC likes to say “examine the totality of the data”.

We know that all of the DMD tests today have not proven to be statistically effective. To reiterate this crucial point, there has not been a single study that has proved the efficacy of ataluren. All of the company’s spin and bluster has attempted to obscure this fact, but at some point this needs to stop. It is fighting with the FDA, but it knows this is destined to fail. It is buying time in Europe as well, but there can be no reasonable expectation that these results will prove effective. It’s not as if it is changing the compound of the drug, or that chemical makeup is somehow different in Europe than in the US. To assume that the same study would provide different results is the Einstein-ian definition of insanity (maybe). Removing the EMA’s conditional approval would remove 95% of the company’s revenue and could ultimately cause the company to run out of funds.

Readers should take note of the fact that in the November 2016 conditional approval, eight members of the CHMP did not agree with the decision to extend the renewal, citing the exact same reasons that the FDA gave when giving PTC its recent CRL. It is known the FDA is regarded as the global standard for regulatory agencies, and when the CHMP meets in early November 2017 to decide on the renewal of the conditional approval, it may take the FDA's stance into account. Removing the international Translarna sales would remove more than 95% of PTC revenue and would certainly force secondary stock offerings.

It’s time for PTC to own up to the fact that the drug is not the cure we are all looking for. It is not fair to give false hope to the thousands of patients with DMD by playing the political wrangling game with the regulatory bodies in the US and abroad. What all of the studies bear out is that there is no reason to believe that ataluren helps these boys, and for every story we read about boys who have been helped, there are three stories unwritten about boys who were hoping to be helped but weren’t. The random sampling error at work.

PTC has noble intentions and its actions are entirely commendable. But if it actually wants to help the DMD community, it should devote its resources and expertise to researching a drug that works. Not spend north of $100 million per year running trials on a compound that is not the solution.

The decision is up to PTC. It certainly can do as it did for CF and stop the bleeding, freeing up its R&D budget for more useful programs. For the sake of the DMD community, it probably should, as there is the strong possibility that the EMA will not renew its annual conditional approval on the back of the FDA’s decision. This would dry up its cash flow and would severely inhibit its ability to fund new research which actually looks for a cure to DMD and other serious diseases. Now is not the time to be playing aggressive and fund further trials for its thrice failed drug.

But I suspect that it won’t see what Genzyme saw back in 2010 and we will all continue to wait for a cure.

