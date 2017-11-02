Cheesecake Factory - Opportunity Knocks

Restaurant Industry in Tough

I worked for one summer at a casual dining restaurant called Montana's Cookhouse. It was a good learning experience in that it showed me how difficult it can be to thrive in an industry that has high fixed costs, high employee turnover, constant changing of customer tastes and endless amounts of competition. In the restaurant business, you want to ensure your customers are having a great experience, so you don't want to rush them through their meal, but at the same time you want to have high enough turnover to maximize your revenue per square foot in a small amount of time. Price aside, at any given point your opportunity to earn revenue is capped at the number of tables you have in your restaurant. For example, a restaurant that relies a great deal on the lunch time business crowd must squeeze in as much revenue as possible in only 2 hours (11 -1). It's a function of # of seats in the restaurant, multiplied by the revenue from each seat, multiplied by the turnover of each seat. After those 2 hours end, you need to shed your overhead (cooking staff and waiting staff) as quick as possible if your volume of business does not support it. In comparison, in a fast food franchise, you have a lot smaller average purchase but you can theoretically push a lot more customers through. Cheesecake Factory's (NASDAQ:CAKE) average check is around $21 (Investor Presentation 2017).

I would say you can turnover one of those customers once every 30 minutes, so max your revenue might be $42/table/hour in your restaurant. When I go to Tim Horton's in the morning there is a guy who literally has 3 orders that he is working on at any given point. One guy is waiting for his Coffee (which the employee is pouring), one guy paying for an order the employee just put in and another guy which the employee is calling out to in line for his order. All of this happens within one or two minutes, so $9/1-2 minutes (Assume average purchase is $3). In the fast food model your bottleneck is not quite as restrictive in terms of limiting throughput, so you can leverage your overhead and fixed costs a lot more. In terms of potential for growth, CAKE plans on opening 8-12 stores in 2018 (Investor Presentation 2017) which equates to 5% growth in earnings potentially. For MCD to accomplish the same feat through store openings, would require them to find 1750 new markets where there currently is no other MCD. Assume that MCD could open that many new stores, now you have to take their P/E of 30 into consideration, which you would have to assume that they are going to return 21-22% per year to their shareholders via growth, dividend, buybacks etc. if your hurdle rate is 7%.

The Cheesecake Factory has excelled for many years

When you think about those economics, it's amazing that the CAKE has managed to succeed for 39 years without one specific identifiable moat. However, the more you look at their company, the longevity of their success is seems to be related to a multitude of things that they perform just little bit better than their competitors, which has added up to a small moat over time. CAKE is comparable to Southwest Airlines in that, both have achieved long term success in very competitive industries by focusing on the intense details of their business and not straying away from doing about 15 things consistently better than their competitors. This is something that is extremely difficult to sustain over decades, but similar to Southwest Airlines (LUV) founder Herb Kelleher, I think a lot of the culture at CAKE is directly related to the strong leadership of David Overton.

At the end of the day an investment decision in CAKE is not whether it WAS a good business, its whether it will continue to be a decent one going forward at current prices. Buying CAKE at PE 14 you would expect to achieve a 7% return per year. Here are the top reasons I expect CAKE to exceed a 7% return over the next 10 years:

1. The "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Effect" is Overrated

My guess is that shopping malls are not going to be extinct in the next 10 years. There is going to be some level of demand for physical retail space, it's just a matter of how much and in what format. A good overview of mall owner's response to the changing economic environment can be found in several presentations posted by Simon Property Group (DEATH-OF-PUREPLAY-RETAIL). Simon's perspective is that higher end malls are not experiencing the same level of impact that their the overall industry is facing right now. If the "Amazon Effect" was having effect on CAKE, you probably would have seen a fairly significant impact on their their top line already.

2. International/Domestic Growth

CAKE estimates that there is domestic capacity for up to 300 (Investor Presentation 2017) restaurants in the U.S., which does not seem too unrealistic given their long-term success rate in the past 39 years. There is also enormous potential in expanding globally in various markets. This opportunity is all being executed through license agreements, which pose very little downside risk with good upside potential. If CAKE opens 8-12 restaurants per year, you would expect this to equate to about 5-6% impact on EPS.

3. Share Repurchases/Dividends

At current FCF levels CAKE has the ability to easily return 5-6% per year in buybacks and dividends. There should be no particular reason why they can't return these levels back to investors in the future if you agree with my first point. Any conceivable threat to CAKE's margins has already been faced before during their history. High food prices, increased competition, changing consumer tastes etc.

At the end of the day, I don't think you should expect to get rich off of buying CAKE's stock at these levels, but there is a high likelihood that you will get an above market return over the next 10 years. One unanswered question that an investor may want to think about before buying CAKE is the succession plan of its CEO. He is now 71 and has shown no indication that he wants to retire yet, which is very good in a way, but eventually people will want to know who is likely to take over when that day comes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.