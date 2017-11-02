RSA Insurance Group's (RSAIF) CEO Stephen Hester on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RSA Insurance Group PLC (OTCPK:RSAIF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Stephen Hester - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director

Scott Egan - Group CFO & Executive Director

Nadine van der Meulen - Morgan Stanley

Anna Hui - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Hughes - Macquarie Research

Greig Paterson - KBW

Arjan van Veen - UBS Investment Bank

Thomas Seidl - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Fahad Changazi - Mediobanca

Andrew Crean - Autonomous Research

Welcome to the RSA Q3 2017 Trading Update Call. [Operator Instructions]. Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Stephen Hester, Group Chief Executive; and Scott Egan, Group Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead with your meeting.

Stephen Hester

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us for our Q3 trading update. I will make a few introductory remarks, then Scott will highlight some of the figures that we've put out this morning, albeit it's not full quarterly reporting, so they're relatively fast, but should give you a decent picture. And then obviously, we'll be happy to take any Q&A that you may want to cover.

I think what I could say by a way of introduction is that the RSA story, in our view, continues, intact, a story of good progress. We're reporting again a continued favorable movement from customers, albeit at the modest end, as we target and expect, and a further advance in profitability coming off our all-time record at last year. And behind that picture, there are many things that are going on to improve the group further and we believe that will show through again in the year to come, and the results are bolstered by excellent results across the group, with the exception of the U.K. continuing first half trends but every single one of our units apart from the U.K. above last year and above where we had full payment most likely to be this year. And you can see - and Scott will cover some of the detail behind that.

With respect to the areas of less good performance, the main - the points were all mentioned 6 weeks ago when we had the interim trading update. The main issue is hurricanes that I still feel embarrassed and we even mentioned that when we look at the sort of Swiss Re results today and the results from all the other insurance companies, that the £50 million isn't very much in the big scheme of things, which is the provision we've made. And we can talk about actually what lies beneath that and the variability in the reinsurance. But in the big scheme of things, while we didn't really want to draw £50 million in Caribbean, I think it's neither here nor there and there's no kick at the reason to believe that's a recurring items.

Beneath the surface of that, as I mentioned, there were good things around the group, and there were some things that held us back in the first half end, continue to hold us back in the second half in the U.K., mainly around escape of water in Household and some higher large loss experienced in - mainly in our international and Marine portfolios, which is better than the second quarter, but still not as good as it should be. And again, we can talk about those. We're taking action in respect to all of those. We think we'll make those better next year than they were this year, and we can go over that.

So nothing in life is absolutely without setbacks, but I think that we have been fortunate to have most of our business performing very well, and we can absorb comfortably those areas of setbacks that have occurred in the third quarter.

So Scott, do you want to carry on?

Scott Egan

Yes. Perfect. Thanks, Stephen. Good morning, everyone. As usual, I'll give a brief summary of the Q3 performance. Overall, Q3 trends across the group have been broadly consistent with those reported at half year, with the exception of the U.S. and Caribbean hurricanes. Group profits are up versus a year ago, and our capital position remains strong, with Solvency II coverage above our target range.

Turning to the details. I'll start with top line. Our group net revenue premiums were up 8%, or 3% at constant exchange rates. The third quarter has seen a continuation of the positive top line trends we reported at the half year. Volumes accounted for 1% growth, with rate increases adding a further 3%. Premiums in Scandinavia were flat at constant exchange, while Canada premiums were up 5%. Growth continues to be strong in Canada in the personal broker channel, and Johnson has now delivered its second consecutive quarter of organic growth and now reports overall year-to-date volume growth. U.K. premiums are up 4% and equally continued growth in our motor telematics proposition.

Premiums in Ireland were down 7%, reflecting ongoing actions to restore the profitability. And these actions have equated average rate increases across the business in the mid-teens. And finally, premiums in the Middle East were up 7%.

Turning to profitability. Whilst we don't disclose specific numbers at Q3, we can say that overall year-to-date profits are ahead of the same period last year and this is despite being held back by Q3 underwriting results. At overall group level, underlying results are a level weaker than prior year, driven by adverse U.K. results, although the overall attritional loss ratio had slightly improved. All regions reported a stronger underwriting result than a year ago with the exception of the U.K. Here, the results have been impacted by the U.S. and Caribbean hurricane events as well as continuing adverse Household and large loss experience. We have implemented strong pricing and other actions, which will improve Household performance as we go through 2018. The other piece is U.K. large loss trends, which had improved from Q2, but still worse than long-term averages, have been certainly driven by Marine and international portfolios, as well as certain U.K. domestic broker schemes. We're taking underwriting action to address these areas.

Coming to weather losses. The Q3 distinct weather ratio was 4.7%, more than 1.5 percentage points above our long-term averages, including the message of £50 million provision against the U.S. and Caribbean hurricanes. And due to the nature of these events, claims notifications have developed slowly, particularly in relation to Storm Maria in Puerto Rico, and we have another £40 million cumulative notified claims to date. Our expectation is that the £50 million provision may increase as the picture becomes clearer. But in aggregate, reinsurance protection provides cover for Q4 event losses, i.e. losses over £10 million. In this regard, our composition against the retention on this contract limits further Q4 exposure, so the hurricanes and/or large events, to around £20 million.

Large loss experience was 10.9% in the distinct third quarter, slightly better than the second quarter, overall still worse than long-term averages. The elevated trends has been driven by the U.K., as discussed earlier, with all other regions being broadly in line with planning assumptions overall. Below the underwriting result, our investment performance was consistent with the most recent guidance of around £330 million for full year 2017. And as usual, we'll provide fully updated guidance for 2018 and 2019 income at the full year results in February.

Nonoperating items also continued to be in line with our expectations and existing guidance. However, at this time of year, we're busy working through updates to our business plans, and part of this involves looking for opportunities for further cost takeout. Although it's too early to be definitive at this stage, if we can identify valuable short- to medium-term opportunities, then we may book higher restructuring costs this year than our existing guidance of around £100 million, with an accompanying increase to cost targets. We will update on both at the full year. But as a reminder, this year will be the last year of the below-the-line restructuring costs.

Turning to the balance sheet and capital. Tangible net assets of £2.8 billion were broadly flat during the quarter, and the group Solvency II coverage ratio was 161% compared to 163% at the half year. The main Solvency II movements comprise underlying capital generation, restructuring costs, bond pull to par as per our previous guidance and a notional dividend accrual consistent with previous quarters. Market movements in the aggregate were minimal.

That concludes my review of the quarter. I'll hand back to Stephen and open up for questions.

Stephen Hester

Terrific. Thank you very much, Scott. Operator, do you want to go to the Q&A bit?

[Operator Instructions]. And we have the first question from the line of Nadine van der Meulen from Morgan Stanley.

Nadine van der Meulen

On the £50 million provision in the U.K., could you remind us what - well, I would say, firstly, could you remind us of your reinsurance protection and the loss protection you have left for potential large losses in the fourth quarter? And on the £50 million provision, you mentioned that you - we could expect an increase there. Maybe you can comment on that. And on U.K. Households, you mentioned strong pricing expected in other actions in 2018. What other actions are you referring to? And how strong can the pricing be?

Stephen Hester

Terrific. Thank you, Nadine. I'll take the second and ask Scott to cover the first. In terms of Household, as we mentioned, in effect, there's no new news at all from the half year. You'll recall, in the first half, LMG, I think, reported a 10 point step out in Household attritionals. Direct Line reported an 8 point step out in attritionals. Our experience is broadly in the same sort of bracket. And so we're taking 2 sorts of actions in relation to that. The first is pricing action and the second is claims action, where we think that we have some opportunities to tighten our claims processes and get some improved results. And so those 2 things will benefit us. There's obviously a timing lag. A, there's a lag in terms of putting price into the market.

And B, there's a lag in terms of that price earning through, which is why we think that improvement will not be visible until 2018. But if we - if I gave you the market index, for example, this is just aggregators so it's not reflective of all the pricing, but the price at Household insurance on the ags was about 3% up at the half year. It's now about 9% up year-on-year for the market as a whole. So you can see the market as a whole reacting on price. We think it has to react by more than that, and our pricing is up by more than that, but we have a series of lags, particularly in our affinity partners where we have to do that by agreement, which is the same means that the improvements will come through in 2018. And indeed, probably in 2018, we won't earn it all completely back and there'll be a tail into 2019, depending a little on how it goes. So I think we're comfortable that we know what action to take and we're taking the action, and it's a question of the time lag. Obviously, with the full year results of everyone else, we'll see where other people are in that regard. But it looks, as far as we can tell, like an industry-wide issue. Do you want to, Scott, talk about the reinsurance?

Scott Egan

Yes. Thanks, Stephen. In simple terms, the facts are we've had £40 million of notified claims to date, hence, the £50 million provision that we've created at the end of September. Our view, particularly given storm Maria where we've had little or no real claims notifications to date, is that, that will develop, and therefore, that's what's behind our comment that we expect this to increase. However, our volatility cover at a group level means that if £50 million became £70 million, then we will be in recovery territory for a group volatility cover. So I think those are the facts as we know them today. And I guess, to try and speculate what it may be in absolute terms would be, to some extent, guess what, by the fair view, will be that they would - it would increase from £50 million given what I've just said.

Stephen Hester

And it's worth underlying that if we use up the headroom on the storms - on the hurricanes, that means that we have full protection, against £10 million-plus events from any other source in the balance of the quarter, and it would be unusual to go through a winter quarter without at least one other source of that. So it gives us some protection against bad things in the rest of the year.

Nadine van der Meulen

Okay. Maybe one quick follow-up question on the U.K. with regard to the Ogden rate. If we indeed see a revision upwards, what would the impact be? Can you comment on that?

Stephen Hester

Well, I'd say I'm quite hesitant about Ogden, not because the government doesn't intend to improve it, but as we can see, the government's ability to get legislation through Parliament on a timely basis is rather constrained by Brexit and all of the other things that are going on. So I think it will be fair to say that we're not holding our breath. On the other hand, I think what's also fair to say is that settlements that's occurring in the market ahead of any change of Ogden are occurring at much more favorable rates than the official Ogden rates, as claimants realize that playing for time is not in their interest. And so every quarter, we're getting through some not insignificant benefits of actual settlements relative to what the theoretical Ogden price would be. So I think if it lands in the sort of 0% to 1%, you - I think we - if you recall, we took £45 million of provisions at the beginning of the year, so might it be half of that back or something like that. It's sensitive to, obviously, exactly where you lie in that range.

The next question comes from the line of Anna Hui from RBC.

Anna Hui

Two questions from me, please. First, could you comment on the progress on your cost-saving plan, the £400 million by 2018? And secondly, you mentioned some potential restructuring costs in 2018 but it's too early to give any guidance. Can you add a bit more color on what they relate to and the geographies that you're looking at?

Stephen Hester

Sure. As Scott mentioned, we don't want to front run our full year results. But certainly, our goal is to be able to increase our cost-saving targets at our full year results. And if we were able to do that, then, as Scott mentioned, we'd probably spend a bit more on restructuring this year in order to enable that since we don't want to have restructuring charges in the P&L going forward. But we don't have any numbers that we can really talk about at this stage because we're at the sort of the intense moment of every year when all of our businesses are in dialogue with us about what can be done next year and the 2 years that follow. But that's certainly our goal. Obviously, some of the large loss - while I think we can take good underwriting activity in the areas of shortfall this year, I think it would be sensible for us to plan on higher large losses next year, not as high as this year, but higher than we might have done before and we need to provide a cushion to offset that.

And obviously, cost is the highest quality cushion that we can do. So that's the shape of what we're trying to come up with, subject, obviously, to updating in February. In terms of the locations of savings, basically - and we've given longer-term ambitions in terms of cost ratios, I think that there is not a single one of our businesses that can't make progress on costs, both in absolute terms and in cost ratio terms. And so our objective would be to have improving cost ratios every year for the next several years. And the question is exactly by how much, and that's exactly what we're wrestling with.

The next question comes from the line of Andrew Crean.

Andrew Crean

One clarification, two questions, again. Clarification, when you said profits were ahead at the 9 months, I assume that was underlying profit rather than pretax.

Stephen Hester

Yes.

Andrew Crean

And then two questions were, on the expenses, could you talk a bit about expense ratios at the 9 months? And secondly, given the fact your profits are impacted by - this year by hurricane or one-off activity, does that have any implications on the dividend payout?

Stephen Hester

So first, the profits would be up, both on an underlying and on a headline basis. On hurricanes, I don't think there's a direct feed-through. This will be - we have a range of payout at the 40% to 50%, and we haven't made a dividend decision, and obviously, we need to look at and see what we think about next year's profits and how the quarter ends, so on and so forth. But per saying, if we thought we had something that we ought to say about dividends, I think we just have to - we just said something now in the statement. So the board certainly hasn't reached a determination or put any particular warning flags around that. Scott, is there anything you want to say about expense ratio for the 9 months?

Scott Egan

Look, our expected ratio, I think, in terms - in absolute terms, Andrew, is running ahead of where we'd be and I think that's always an ambition, is the keep outperforming it. I think the trends that you saw in terms of year-on-year at half year will continue then to Q3 in terms of that level of outperformance, so year-on-year. So I think - and then linked clearly to what Stephen said is we want to do even better. We're still above kind of medium-term aspirations in terms of an expense ratio. And therefore, that's why we are pushing the businesses hard to look at ways in which we can be more productive, take out costs, and in turn, use digital, etcetera, to both enhance the customer journey as well as make us more efficient.

The next question comes from the line of Greig Paterson.

Greig Paterson

Actually, four questions, and you might even consider them 5, but they're sort of short ones. One is, I saw there was an acceleration in rates in Canada in the fourth quarter. I wonder if you can just tell me where that was and why we're seeing an acceleration. Your Marine and international...

Stephen Hester

Greig, can you just - you're very, very faint, at least to us. Can you try and talk more into the phone or something?

Greig Paterson

Perfect. Can you hear - is that better now?

Stephen Hester

That's a bit better.

Greig Paterson

Good. Basically, Canada, there's been a rate acceleration in the fourth quarter, year-on-year rate acceleration. I was wondering where that was and why. And in the Marine and international, you're now pointing to concerning large loss claims trends and underwriting action. In the half year, you weren't. You're going to take underwriting action. I was wondering how much net written premium is at risk here in terms of the top line, if you could speak about the commission ratio. And also in home, if you could just update on where we are with nationwide? And also, I appreciate you putting rates through. I was just trying to - if you could give us an update on what sort of retention. Have you seen a dramatic reduction in retention because you're pushing through rates? Or is everybody else pushing through rates as well, et cetera?

Stephen Hester

Sure. On Canada, the main area of rate is motor. The motor portfolios for the whole Canadian market have deteriorated in the last 2 years, the motor loss ratios, and so the cycle of rate reduction that was regulatory imposed is turned to now rate increases. So for example, this time last year, we had a 5% rate reduction in our Johnson business, which is our biggest motor portfolio. Both our - all of our motor portfolios are going to have rate increases during the second half of this year. Some will happen somewhere in the fourth quarter and some will be in the first quarter next year. So I think it's mainly swings in the motor cycle in Canada, which, as you know, impacts everyone in the market and there's a sort of regulatory-swung market.

In terms of your two other questions, the Marine and international large loss experienced in the U.K., given again just a sort of - for those who may be less close to it, about 25% of the premiums that we report under our U.K. business segment are, in fact, non-U.K. business, i.e. London market. We have some European branches, and we write London market business, which is all over the world in certain specialties that we have. Marine is a specialty. Renewable energy is a specialty, some elements of property and so on. So that's why it's labeled U.K., if you see what I mean what - a better label will be London market business. And specifically, in the first, I'd say, the first 9 months of this year, in reality, we're talking about a period of May to September, we have had above-trend large losses in European property and in Marine cargo. Now because 60% of the U.K.'s business is commercial lines and it's broadly mid- to large commercial lines, less SME, that is always going to be a more volatile large loss business line, which is obviously damped overall by the whole group having a higher Personal Lines waiting, but not in the U.K. And by way of reference, we have - we budget for about £300 million of large losses in the U.K. alone every year, and so inevitably, you get random volatility. Nevertheless, I think, specifically, in European property and Marine cargo, which is the 2 places have hurt us, there's an element of random volatility and those now are the things that we can underwrite out. The good news about both of those is you can take quite quick underwriting action. In the case of Europe, the vast majority of business renewed on 1/1, and therefore, we can take underwriting action effective 1/1. And in Marine, although we breezed through the year, you can take that quite quickly. And so let's say, in this case, it's Marine cargo. We don't expect large premium impacts from that. A, I think there's more likely to be a harder market in some of those areas. The London market as a whole is not doing well in Marine cargo with these things like the hurricanes that doesn't help Marine cargo. So at the moment, our view would be that, that wouldn't materially change the outlook for premiums for next year. In respect of Nationwide, we have a current a go-live date, which is the same as it's been for the last several months, in early December. Letters have just been sent out to customers notifying them of that. So subject to any last-minute computer glitches, that's what we're expecting when we're expecting to start those renewal and new business on the Nationwide portfolio and that will obviously then earn in over 2018 and 2019. In terms of pricing in Household, the impact of pricing actions on retention depends what everyone else does. So as an example, as I mentioned, the index of aggregator pricing is up 9% year-on-year, having been falling in previous years. And so if you will circle it out, if you put your price at 9%, you might expect no impact on retention because they were also doing the same. Obviously, the trends in different channels might be slightly different. I think that we want to be fairly aggressive on pricing action, but not stupidly aggressive in what is inherently a good book. And so we might write rates ahead of the market and we might take a small amount of retention reduction. But again, at this stage, we are not forecasting major changes on our 2018 outlook.

Greig Paterson

And then, sorry, just on commission ratios?

Stephen Hester

Yes?

Greig Paterson

Can you make any comments on where commission ratios are for the 9 months versus the half year?

Scott Egan

They'll be pretty much stable. We said at half year, Greig, you tend not get quarterly swings that will be that dramatic and that the mix of our business by channel tends not to move that dynamically. So very consistent with what we saw at the half year.

The next question comes from the line of Arjan van Veen from UBS.

Arjan van Veen

Just a follow-up question on large losses. You commented in one of the expense questions earlier that you're looking to increase your budget for large losses, so I was just curious as to where you're seeing ongoing and where you may need to change assumptions. And you discussed the U.K. operations just now, but previously, you also had issues there in Canada. So can you maybe give a bit more color in terms of where do you think it's normalizing a bit more in other areas outside the U.K.? And then the second question on U.K. growth. It's coming from the motor book and in terms of telematics by the sounds of your comments. So just if you can give some color as well around the experience and your comfort in growing that segment aggressively.

Stephen Hester

Telematics. I mean, obviously, telematics is, in a sense, a limited type market because they're very - it really doesn't go much beyond young drivers and so there's limit to its ultimate growth. But nevertheless, we have been growing well, although I'm sure that growth will slow down. And as of the moment, the combined ratio continues to be on the favorable side of our plans and so we're happy with that. In terms of large loss planning, to be honest, because there's, if you like, the random element to large losses, our central planning tool is just to do work on long-term averages, unless there's a specific portfolio change. And therefore, if we had a bad year, the long-term average will get worse and we would naturally just make a higher planning assumption for the next year. If we pulled out an entire business line, we might adjust that. But if we're just taking underwriting action, we will assume that, that - that the long-run average, which will be slightly higher, will go.

And so it's - I'm not really making a more precise comment, to be honest, than that. Our objective would be to cure the problem with underwriting action, but that's not how we will plan. I think away from that, also in the U.K., as you would expect, post-Brexit, we have increased our inflation assumptions for a few years, which can impact some of the long tail line assumptions like liability. And there's an element of assumption-driven provisioning, which in turn makes us want to increase commercial insurance rate scenarios like liability in the U.K. as well. There's nothing sort of weird about that. You'd expect that, just looking at the headline inflation rates, but that would be the other segment one would look at. You mentioned Canada. We did have poor large losses in Property in the first quarter. Those have not continued in quarter 2 or quarter 3, in part because we're taking underwriting action. But again, my guess is in Canada, we'll have slightly higher budget next year for large losses simply as a function of the long-run averages.

The next question comes from the line of Thomas Seidl from Bernstein.

Thomas Seidl

First question is on pricing in the U.K. I think, on Page 1, you say you took rate actions of 1%, but then you're quite bullish on your price actions in the home. So can you just comment on the price actions you have achieved in the other U.K. segments to get to an overall price increase of just 1%? On home, specifically, my second question, you say 9% up. At Q1, prices were down across the market 4%. So does this mean the market has just woken up in Q2 and is now pushing through very strong price increases? What is going on in home so the price signals do not quite fit together, in my opinion? Thirdly, on reinsurance bond, bond was - lastly, can you comment on what you have seen in terms of your own reinsurance purchase? Are you expecting more to spend on the back of those nat cat losses for your book? And the final question on reserve. You basically say you continue with releases in line with half year trends. Does it mean the 2.8, which was above guidance or more of the underlying, which was between 1 and 2 you commented at H1?

Stephen Hester

Okay, thank you. In respect to your first question on U.K. pricing trends overall and the Household, I mean, obviously, it's hard for us to know what the market as a whole is doing definitively because, in Household, you can see aggregator pricing but a lot of business is sold away from aggregators, including a lot of our business through affinity channels and so on, so you can't be certain about the whole market. So all I simply said was, if you look at the aggregator price index, that is now up 9%, you're absolutely right, it was not up in the first quarter. So that is quite an acceleration, a lot of it occurring in the third quarter. And as I mentioned, when you looked at Direct Line and Legal & General, 8 and 10 points step out of the traditional loss ratios that were reported for the first half.

Assuming that market participants are seeing that sort of thing, you'd expect pricing to be accelerating in response to it and that's what appears to be happening, albeit imperfect data clearly on the market as a whole. But because there tend to be lags on pricing, number one, there can be 3 months of lag between when you want to do it and when it actually starts hitting books. And number two, there's obviously a significant lag between written premiums and earned premiums. It doesn't come into the business mix except with a significant lag, which is why I said we don't expect 2017's results to show an improvement. We expect the prices to show through in the earned premiums in 2018 and then through further into 2019.

On the reinsurance question, the - I think we said in our statement, basically, don't know. And that is to say that I think what's clear is that insurance pricing that is nat cat exposed, and particularly hurricane exposed, will get some significant increases, both primary pricing and reinsurance pricing. And obviously, you see across the market some very, very big losses from those nat cats, which, as I said earlier on, make up a peanut in that regard. What is genuinely unclear is the extent to which that will move through into other wholesale lines and off of a non-nat cat Caribbean nature. I think given that the vast majority of our business has nothing to do with Caribbean, I don't think, at this stage, we're expecting major changes in reinsurance rates. But I think it's fair to say there's fluidity and we're slightly torn in what we want because in the sense that reinsurance rate do harden, it will also mean that we can harden commercial rates, which we'd love to do, away from the specific Caribbean. And so I think everyone is sort of slightly staring at each other and wondering what's going to hold. And my - if you ask me purely to guess, I would say there'll be some hardening in more wholesale international lines, but there probably won't be much hardening in pure domestic lines in different territories where there hasn't been particularly elevated experience. But that is, at this stage, a guess. There's one other question...

Scott Egan

Yes. On PYD comments, just to say the levels have continued broadly at those that we saw at the half year during quarter 3. But I think there's always an element of randomness to that, and there's no reason why we should continue that in Q4. It could be higher, it could be lower. And I think the thing that I did say is our long-term planning assumption at PYD in itself doesn't change, but we'd expect in any 1 year to be higher or lower than that.

Stephen Hester

But in effect, that was one of the things - that is one of the things that has been cushioning some of the other areas of large loss - sorry, underperformance in the U.K. It just simply wasn't enough to cushion the hurricanes as well.

Thomas Seidl

And on the home, if I may follow up, on home, could you just simply tell us what the - how your average premium per policy has developed?

Stephen Hester

Our goal is - the average premium quality can change because of risk mix changes and so on and so forth, so they're not very helpful. But our rating goal is 10%-plus. It varies a lot by portfolio because there are some that need more than others. But certainly, it will be 10%-plus as we go into next year, but that will go through gradually into the first quarter of next year.

Thomas Seidl

Okay. Those price changes are mainly coming next year, you're saying?

Stephen Hester

Well, as I say, it filters in partly due to the lags, so some of it's coming this year and some of it in the first quarter next year. Some of it's already in and it'll be - it's coming in over a period between the quarter that's just gone and the end of the first quarter next year. That's over that 9-month period. It will be feathered in according - it's slightly different pace according to portfolios and what the affinity arrangements are and who we have to agree with and so on.

The next question comes from the line of Fahad Changazi from Mediobanca.

Fahad Changazi

Just quick points for completeness. In terms of the international and Marine portfolio, which you're looking to trim back, could you just give us an indication of the historic profitability of that portfolio, notwithstanding the elevated large losses we saw in H1 and Q3? And also just very quickly, could you just comment quickly on the U.K. motor pricing, given all these comments we've had about Ogden rate being revised?

Stephen Hester

I don't have to hand anyway the cargo. Let's just say it's Marine cargo specifically and European profit. Both of them were profitable last year, but I don't actually have what the number is unless Scott does.

Scott Egan

No, I don't have.

Stephen Hester

In U.K. motor, the - obviously, there was specific motor price action around IPT going up and Ogden going up and you'd expect that price action to be largely in the market now. I think there is likely to be some ongoing price action from basic inflation because post-Brexit, you do have significant car parts inflation as a lot of that's importers and that cars have more electronic gizmos and so on and so forth in them. And so people will want to rate to keep up with that, but that would - you'll expect that to be at a more modest rate than the IPT and Ogden impacted rates.

The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] from Exane BNP Paribas.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two questions left from me. One is just thinking about the beginning of Q4, Hurricane Ophelia. Did that have any sort of noteworthy effect on your Irish business at all? And then a second question just on Scandinavian volumes. Obviously down 2%. Just wondering what the underlying drivers of those are, if any. Is this market? Is this from share of market? Is this retention? Is this new business? If you could give any color on that, that will be very helpful.

Stephen Hester

Sure. Ophelia, we think, cost us something less than €5 million in Ireland. How much less is a little bit unclear, but anyway, it's a less than €5 million event as far as we can tell. And there's been nothing else that we haven't talked about in October as we see October at the moment, and obviously, we don't have the proper October results. In terms of Scandinavian volumes, actually, I think the picture in Scandinavia is better than the headline, if I can put it that way. Partly, this is a relative gain. But if you took an index of Tryg, If and Gjensidige, which is the other 3 of the big 4, us being the fourth in Scandinavia ex acquisitions, everyone is in the headline growth of sort of 0% to 1% type territory. But when you want to take odds, it's a very small business. We have decent growth year-on-year in Norway, but it's sort of a rounding error in terms of the numbers.

Our most important business lines in Scandinavia are our Personal Lines. And in both Swedish and Danish Personal Lines, we're now not just getting price growth, but we're just also nudging in the positive volume growth. And so the negative volume growth is concentrated in Commercial lines, the biggest amount of which is the volatile bit of Danish Commercial lines, which is what we call tech lines, renewable energy and things like that, where it's a volatile series because we write some quite big short-term construction contracts. And depending when that's assigned, it can go up or down a lot. That's the biggest number. But underlying that, because we are - because our Commercial lines businesses are less profitable than our Personal lines businesses, we're taking more action in them than we are doing in our Personal Lines business, which you'd expect to have slightly negative volume impact. So I am actually reasonably content with Scandinavia or in the broader context, but that's what's going on underneath the covers.

[Operator Instructions]. And the next question comes from the line of Andy Hughes from Macquarie.

Andrew Hughes

Just three questions, if I could. The first one was about the large claims. I think you said up to September. Are you making kind of a reference to perhaps being a bit better in October? Or are you just saying that's kind of the waiting stage that we've got? On the large claims, I guess quite a lot has changed since the half year because I guess at the half year, we said these were unusual and not expected to recur. Now we're saying, okay, we've got a problem in the London market business specifically. Perhaps you can give some numbers about how big the London market business is and how big the large loss ratio is on that. Just sort of get an idea about what might be achievable, what might not be achievable in terms of price increases in the 1/1, January yields to get this back to normal. And does this change the U.K. - does this change your view of what the kind of U.K. best-in-class combined ratio is, given that you've got this business in a London market, which presumably the best-in-class combined ratio today is probably going a bit higher than the average for the rest of the business going forward?

Stephen Hester

Thank you, Andy. Very good questions. In terms of our target on best-in-class combined ratio, that will not be changing. It might take us slightly longer to get there, but it's certainly not going to change. In terms of the, if you like, the large loss area, yes, October didn't see - or to the extent we're aware of October, obviously, as I'd say, the books aren't formally closed, but we don't appear to have had excess large loss activity in October as I'd say. So at the moment, we had excess large loss activity, May through September, in those 2 areas. Only, frankly, the full passage of time will tell us exactly how much of that was completely random and goes away and how much of that we need to take underwriting action. But our working assumption is let's take underwriting action anyway. Now a bunch of the underwriting action has nothing to do with price. It's just looking at those areas where we've had excess large losses and saying do we even want to write some of those areas.

So some of it is just lapsing some business, albeit not a lot of premiums, but the business that was costly. And I mentioned at the half year one of our U.K. broker schemes, which has cost us £20 million this year that we will lapse into next year. So I think that's broadly the way that we would look at it. Wholesale business is more volatile. That's what - that makes you writing larger losses without larger lines and so you have to expect that. And so we're taking the right action. And as I said, I expect things to improve materially next year. They may improve materially in the fourth quarter, October certainly encouraging. But whether or not they do, we'll be taking action in any event.

Andrew Hughes

Great. Can I ask another question on the Ogden - sorry, on the Ogden discount rates in the prior year is what I'll ask - that's what I'll ask, which is if you're settling the Ogden claims at a higher discount rate than your books, as you said recently, shouldn't the prior year releases have gone up as a result of people settling Ogden at a higher rate?

Stephen Hester

It does - sorry, excuse me, I would say given that these are very long tail lines, it just doesn't move the dial very much in any one period.

As there appears to be no further questions, I'll hand back to the speakers.

Stephen Hester

Well, thank you very much for joining us. You know where to find us if you have any subsequent questions. And we look forward to engaging with you again at the full year results. Much appreciated.

This now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

