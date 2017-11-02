INTL FCStone: Macroeconomic Environment Temporarily Obscuring Quality

INTL FCStone (INTL) is a financial services business that has positioned itself superbly, but has faced several headwinds from macroeconomic events. Low volatility, regulatory tightening, and interest rates have suppressed its earnings. Additionally, FCStone has organically grown a cross-border payments business with an impressive moat, but its growth trajectory has been obscured by intermittent volatility. The business is solid, all the way from management to growth prospects - but much of it has been overshadowed by the current economic climate.

Given that the company is seemingly underfollowed by analysts, with earnings calls regularly only having two questions, diligent analysis could potentially yield actionable insights.

Unfavorable Macro Suppressing Earnings Power

INTL FCStone operates 5 segments. Much of the business benefits from higher volatility and higher interest rates. This has led to financials being unfavorable at a glance.

Take volatility. The current low-volatility climate in stocks has extended to other asset classes, with “implied volatility across the G10 major currencies at its lowest in three years, and U.S. Treasury market volatility its lowest in 18 months and close to record lows,” according to a recent Reuters article.

At FCStone, everything from the currency to the commodity segment thrives on volatility. As volatility grows, not only do spreads widen – but activity also increases as pricing risk becomes a reality for more companies.

This has materially impacted the company, and they’re expecting it to change.

As management stated on the second quarterly conference call of 2016:

“The second thing is, our business is driven by client activity, and, best we can tell, client activity is pretty directly correlated to market volatility. And market volatility has been significantly dampened over the last eight years by incredible intervention by the central banks around the world. It certainly looks like in the US that phase has ended, and that would probably argue for a higher and more normal level of volatility. I think we have been in an abnormally low volatile type market.”

With volatility near an-all time low, it’s fair to say that earnings are nowhere near a cyclical high.

Another factor suppressing earnings is the low interest rate environment.

INTL operates with float, both from their commercial hedging partners’ equity, but also from clearing in their C&E service. This float earns money based on the prevailing interest rates, and as such, the current environment has also hurt these 2 segments of the business. A 100bps rate-hike would add as much as 21.5 million in pre-tax earnings, adding about 3 percentage points of ROE - moving much closer from the current TTM ROE of 10.5% to management’s target of 15%.

Commercial Hedging & Physical Commodities Hurt by Low Volatility.

The commercial hedging segment provides mid-sized companies with help managing commodity price exposure. As INTL has experience in hedging across almost every major group of commodities and currency pair, they have become a one-stop-shop for the underserved middle-market companies (With the larger banks much more focused on bigger customers). The segment is primarily focused on LME (London metal exchange) metals and the agricultural sector, as demonstrated by the following chart from INTL’s most recent investor presentation.

FCStone is well-known in the space, touching 70% of US agriculture production. Back at the singular conference in 2015 – the CEO described the utility they offer to customers:

“It may be they are a grain elevator and they are holding grain with an unknown future sales date and they have to hedge that price. It may be a manufacturing company that's buying copper to form into tubes and they have a fixed selling price but a variable price of copper input. That same example, that Company may run a fleet of diesel trucks. They may be using natural gas to power their plant and they may actually have some sales in foreign currency and want to hedge their foreign-exchange risk. ”

(Singular Conference December 2015, Accessed through Sentieo.)

The FCM (Futures contract merchant) space has slowly been consolidating during the last years after the financial crisis led to the enactment of Dodd-Frank – pushing smaller firms into being acquired as the regulatory burden eroded their ability to compete on price while maintaining profitability.

One thing that interested me while researching FCStone was that they’re both registered as a broker on all the large exchanges; CME, London Metals exchange, Chicago board of trade and such. They are, however, also registered as non-bank OTC swap dealer – which allows them to customize their contracts, leading to higher margins on many of their more “high-touch” offerings.

The Physical commodities segment comprises 8% of the business, and shares many of the characteristics of the commodities hedging segment, offering hedging and trading opportunities in gold, agricultural products, and energy. The business serves everything from scrap dealers to manufacturers.

The physical commodities segment has seen growth from regulatory tailwinds, described on the Q4 '16 conference call as:

“I think what we've also found -- and, honestly, we see this in all of our businesses -- the big banks that really dominated this business are starting to retrench. This business was dominated by some of the Swiss banks, Scotiabank. We were the scrappy small player making inroads into their customer bases. And what's happened now is they've pulled away from the market a little bit, so it's allowed us to really make some nice inroads there. And I don't think that's going to reverse. Banks all around the world are pulling out of the physical commodities business. The way the regulators require you to put capital up against that business is pretty onerous for them.”

Recently, INTL has expanded their physical commodities offering through a platform that has seemingly gained traction with their customer base. The platform connects buyers and sellers across the globe, replacing the very manual, inefficient, call-based historical process.

The platform is visually described in this manner in a recent flyer:

From its launch in February through the last conference call (in August), the platform has facilitated trades of more than 320,000 ounces of gold.

Both the Commercial Hedging segment and the Physical Commodities segment benefit from commodity-related volatility - both in terms of volume, but also in terms of spread. Customer activity is strongly correlated with volatility in both segments, and the ability to capture spreads is also dependent on the amount of volatility in the market.

As volatility increases, so will the financials of these segments. For the first three quarters of this year, the commercial hedging segment has provided 177 million of revenue and 50 million of segment income. Compare that to the 195 million of revenues and 65 million of segment income in the first 9 months of 2015 - when markets were more volatile - and the difference becomes obvious. While the physical commodities segment has seen solid results year-to-date, this is mostly due to organic market share growth.

Low Volatility Also Impacting Securities Segment.

The securities business makes markets in traditional equities, ADRs and fixed income. They earn spread interest on the fixed income trading they’re doing. They also have investment banking and asset management operations in Argentina. However, the material parts are really debt/equity market making. They are a major player in ADRs with 20% market share. ADRs have obvious synergies with their strong FX presence.

Their customer base in the securities segment includes large broker dealers and high net worth desks across the US.

The securities segment did 175 million of revenue and 70 million of segment income in 2016.

However, due to low volatility, the first 9 months of 2017 only provided 115 million of revenue and 37.5m of segment income. This is a decrease in segment earnings of 30% year-over-year.

Clearing & Execution Stands To Benefit From Higher Rates

An “interest”-ing segment is Clearing & Execution. The segment clears and executes trades on ETFs, securities and derivatives. Clearing & Execution isn’t high-margin or differentiated, however it offers volume, as the CEO describes the advantages of having a clearing & execution segment:

“Our clearing and execution services, this is our low value add product. This is a volume business. This is where we are really just providing a straight execution service for our customers. It helps us with deferring the cost of these big scale, big fixed cost type businesses and increasingly we're seeing a lot of growth in this segment as we see industry consolidation. So we provide execution onto all that. It helps us with margin on markets through the banking system but we've disintermediated a lot of the large banks who were doing this previously at very uneconomic rates. We are now one stop shop. We can do over 135 markets for our customers. We only deal with wholesale customers, this isn't a retail offering.”

(From the singular conference in 2015, Accessed through Sentieo)

They need these activities to provide a full offering, but it’s not a terribly exciting segment in terms of both growth or margin expansion.

This is where I believe the business holds latent potential in terms of increased earnings with no need for incremental invested capital. The C&E and the commodities hedging segment generates float. This float can be used to generate extremely safe income through low-risk, low-yield debt securities - e.g. around the risk-free rate.

With interest rates in the last few years being at historical lows, these two segments have been facing difficulties in extracting income from float.

(Investor presentation from Aug. 16 - Link, Page 16.)

Above is a graph of their float and the income generated on it; any rate hikes will have a fairly substantial effect on profitability, as this chart from the investor deck demonstrates:

(Same presentation, same page).

A 100 basis point rate hike would change interest income from 6.5m to 28m - this is a substantial hidden asset.

Low volatility Obscures Hidden Payments Gem

The global payments business is an organically grown segment, started almost 10 years ago. Since then, it has crafted connections with 3rd world correspondent banks, acquired 9 out of the 10 biggest banks as customers and demonstrated sustained segment-level profit margins above 50%. The segment is high-margin, high-growth and is asset-light. It also carries significantly less principal/credit risk than the other segments, has a high level of recurring activity, and will benefit from continued globalization.

The description of the segment’s evolution is well captured through an excerpt from a recent CFA investor conference presentation by the CFO:

“We were a much smaller company at the time, and they couldn't figure out why we were coming into UNICEF and trying to pitch them on making their payments into Nigeria for them. They're like, we do it through Citibank; they charge us $40. We're done, we're good. The money gets there. We don't have to do anything. What we pointed out to these customers or these charitable organizations was they think they're paying $40 for that transaction. And what our guys would tell them is, listen, next time you send USD100,000 worth of Nigerian naira into fund your payroll and everything in that country, look at your confirmation slip from Citibank or whatever bank is doing it for you, and look how many Nigerian naira were delivered in contract -- in country for you on time, because this is how many we will in two days from now. And so they would get their confirmation. A couple days later, they would look at it and they would realize that the bank took a 10% spread on them. So that contract that they thought -- or that payment they thought cost them $40 actually cost them about $10,000 when you factored in the FX rate they're charging on this non-G20 relatively exotic currency. So that went on and we started to pick up that business. We develop -- how we did it, we developed a relationship with the second tier correspondent banks in country. Because it wasn't Citibank or any of the other large banks that's really making that big spread. It's the in-country correspondent bank. So we started making relationships with the second tier correspondent banks that are starved for US dollars. They want the flow. They are willing to be tight on price. Developed about 130, 140 relationships with correspondent banks throughout the world, developed that network, and that's how we were able to really offer that tight pricing. Then that business really grow -- became saturated, where we're dealing with all the major not-for-profit organizations. We then went to the commercial banks. We went to the Citibank, and a lot of the biggest international banks. And now we have about nine out of the 10 largest in the world are doing their payments in non-G20 currencies through us. And we've sold them by saying, listen, your customer is doing payments through you. You are charging them $40 to do it, so you are making a nice profit. You are probably paying your correspondent relationship $20 to do the wire for you. You are making a $20 spread. Well, you are pointing out to them that their correspondent clearing relationship is making $9,960 on the transaction because of the huge spread they're taking. So the [effect] gets out that you -- finds out that a relationship through you is getting taken advantage in the FX markets. Just the headline risk alone is bad for a big bank. I said, let's take a more reasonable margin. Because you need to take a good margin in this business because it is non-G20 currencies, so you can't have price movement, but let's take a 2% spread in the business. We will split it with you, the bank, the commercial bank, 1% each. And then the customer is 8% better. So that strategy helps us onboard, like I said, about nine out of the 10 largest banks in the world, continuing to kind of go down the list of size, working down from the largest banks.”

(Transcript From the CFA Conference in Minnesota, costs 54$)

Global payments has shown persistent growth, and has achieved 610.000 transactions over the last twelve months - providing 86.1m of revenue, all this at segment-level operating profit margins approaching 60%.

However, as previously mentioned, intermittent volatility has created an unfortunate year-over-year growth trajectory. A spike in currency volatility during 2015 caused abnormally high returns - leading to tough comps and an optically lower growth trajectory over the last 3 years. Unfortunately, the CEO has noted that a scenario resembling 2015 is unlikely to repeat itself at the current size of the global payments segment.

Another unfortunate mirage is the revenue earned per transaction. A cursory glance would reveal that volume growth in transactions has been accompanied by a sharp decrease in revenue earned per transaction. However, this isn’t a sign of increased competition. As INTL has acquired more large banks as customers, the amount of smaller transactions has increased. INTL has transitioned from only dealing with lumpy non-profit donations to also transferring small sums of money in regular bank transactions.

An example would be some of the big banks that handle UBER. These banks need to send bi-weekly payments to an UBER driver in a foreign country – and as these small sums get transferred, the nominal amount earned per transaction will obviously decrease, usually offset by huge amounts of volume.

From the outside, it may look as if the company is sacrificing quality for volume – e.g. getting squeezed on price. However, an in-depth look would reveal this to be false. The CEO addressed the issue in a their Q4 '16 earnings call:

“In terms of the revenue per transaction, we had a big business mix change. […] I would say now that at some point that flattens out because our volumes are now getting to the point where they're dominated by the bank flow and therefore eventually that slope of declining revenue per trade has to start to flatten out. And I think we're pretty close to that, maybe starting to flatten a little bit. And obviously if the volumes still go up and we start to see a flattening out in the reduction in revenue per transaction, that's going to be a positive sign. I think this is a great business. I think we are a leading disruptor to the correspondent banking system. We now have all the major players utilizing us. That gives us a leadership position in that market, which I think is very hard for anyone to challenge. I think this business is a very valuable property for us, both in terms of the earnings it's going to deliver over the medium term, as well as what I think the perceived value of this business is.”

The slope did seem negative, if the proper context was not known. Average revenue per trade has moved from 289.3$ in 2014 to 164.5$ in 2016- and 130$ as of the most recent quarter. To get a more visual representation of the above description:

(Both Assuming QoQ sequential growth of 20% in Q4 of 2017)

An initial concern with high-margin businesses is the threat of new capital entering the market, driving down returns.

However, it’s quite clear to me that this is a business that would be difficult to replicate. It needs scale. It needs a suitable brand and volume. It needs contacts with 3rd world correspondent banks.

I think the business has what is described in “Competitive Advantage” by Michael Porter as (roughly paraphrasing) “having production advantages on shared resources to gain economies of scale normally unachievable in that vertical”. More practically described by an executive on the Q3 '17 conference call when asked about corporate overhead:

“if you ran this business as a separate business, so for example, if we were to ever spin this off, that's, I guess, the true test of what corporate overhead would you need to run that business and what capital would you need to run that business. That's kind of a bit of a different discussion, because we are dealing with the biggest banks in the world, and I think they get tremendous comfort from the balance sheet that they have facing them and from the fact that we are a public company with lots of oversight, management and somewhat of an institutional backing. So even though those aren't directly allocated to that business, I think there's a big halo effect on that business of the infrastructure and the capital that sits in the overall company... I think that business needs kind of the support we give it to be credible and to face the kind of banks which are now absolutely the biggest part of that business.”

All-in-all, I think this business is incredibly well positioned in having a large and deep customer base, moving large amounts of volume that holds importance to their end markets (supplier power) and benefitting from macro-economic trends, such as globalization. In addition, they have inherent countercyclicality as they benefit from volatility. Not only that, but they are seemingly protected against smaller companies trying to penetrate the vertical.

This is a high incremental margin business, looking to enjoy growth from both micro- and macroeconomic factors.

Valuation: Reasonably Attractive In An Expensive Market

A traditional valuation would be based on a standard BV-ROE regression, as is commonplace in analyzing financial services companies. However, there are several impediments to pursuing this form of valuation analysis. First of all, which ROE properly represents the long-term characteristics of the business?



Is low-volatility an inherent assumption to be conservative? What about interest rates - any rate hike will dramatically alter the ROE - but do we want to be basing our valuation on federal reserve policy?



There is also the issue of valuing global payments in this manner. The characteristics of global payments differ in several manners, primarily in the incremental capital needed for growth, but also in terms of its unique competitive position.



Historically, INTL has had difficulty reaching its goal of 15% ROE, although it has done so on an episodic basis when volatility was higher. However, there is a certain opacity to using historical numbers in valuing INTL. The competitive environment has changed with Dodd-Frank, the global payments business has fundamentally transformed through its customer acquisitions, and INTL also stands to benefit from several volatility and interest rate tailwinds it did not benefit from previously.

For that reason, it does not seem overly aggressive to use 13.5% ROE over the long-term. Depending on the amount of growth modelled, this would support a valuation in the vicinity of 1.5 times book value.

The stock has been jumping on both earnings and news, and therefore does not look incredibly cheap at around 1.67 times current BV per share of ~25$ a share. The stock is fairly volatile, and it is likely to offer the patient investor several “opportunities to score”.

Still, this valuation doesn’t consider several things. First of all, the business has inherent countercyclicality, and could play a role in balancing portfolio exposure - providing value that transcends immediate capital accretion.

Secondly, the stock has inherent optionality in terms of both currency, commodity and equity volatility - making a traditional model of valuation less equipped to adequately weigh the potential value of this business.

Third, as I will discuss below, management has been exceedingly capable of disciplined capital allocation in the past, both in terms of acquisitions and divestments, so investors could potentially benefit from accretive and intelligent acquisitions.



To summarize, the stock seems to be fairly valued on a pure absolute-return "DCF"-basis, but provides significant optionality and beneficial exposure to the investor holding interest-rate sensitive securities.

Management / Capital Allocation

Management is focused on ROE and compounding book value. As they’ve said themselves “Quarterly earnings isn’t a focus for us, [...] we want to take the long-term strategic decision [...] we're always looking to make those long-term decisions that will lead to long-term profitability.”

They aren’t only long-termist in their corporate presentations, their corporate history underlines their dedication to making decisions based on long-term competitive positioning. An example is their reaction to the enactment of Dodd-Frank - here is a comment from the singular conference in 2015:

“So the first part of your question is did Dodd-Frank apply to you [...] I think that caused us, and you can look at our numbers, that caused us some of the pain we had in our earnings two, three years ago. We were investing in our business and it was painful. It was time-consuming, it was disruptive but we decided to do it as a long-term investment. Now that we've done it, I think it's a very big competitive advantage for us. We are one of the few companies that actually did it which means we can now go and offer all our customers those products and a lot of our competitors cannot. So one of the reasons I think we are starting to see much better results now is that is one of the competitive advantages that's giving us that benefit. So it started off as a negative, was definitely a cost and we now think is a competitive advantage and it's getting harder. For people who haven't got themselves as a swap dealer it is now much harder because we had a two-, three-year runway to sort of get ourselves set. Anyone coming in now has to just gear up and do it immediately and I think that's going to be really tough.”

Management has also taken a disciplined approach to buybacks, stating on the fourth quarterly conference call of 2016 that:

“I think empirically, if you look at share buybacks, they have almost predominantly been bad [...] We have a pretty formulaic approach to buybacks. We look at a book value metric. It's very much how Warren Buffet does his buybacks. We will start buying back shares if we think it's going to be accretive on a book value per share basis in a two- to three-year window”

Management is not trigger-happy on acquisitions either, and does not seem opposed to being acquired - here from the Q4 '16 conference call:

“I don't think we have a target list of people we want to acquire and are willing to acquire them at any cost. That is not how we work. What we see is a lot of opportunities coming across our desk. When we see something that fits, adds real value to our capability set, adds a new customer base, and on top of that if it is priced right to be attractive to our shareholders, then it merits serious consideration. [...] I am not sure that we are going to necessarily be, like some others out there, driving for a consolidation of that business. I think we've got a nice business, it's profitable, we will incrementally grow that business. I think that business could be interesting to other people who are bulking up this business. We've had a couple people call us on it.”

Management adds credibility to these statements by having been explicitly non-promotional previously, here quoting from a Singular conference in 2015:

Sean O'Connor, INTL FCStone Inc. - CEO, President & Director [17] Well maybe it's a question for you but let me just give you a few thoughts and if you want to jump in, Bill, you can. I don't think we're trading at any discount to a lot of our competitors. And the competitors that we do see out there that we would say are comparable from a size point of view are trading at lower valuations than us, certainly on a price to book basis and certainly a lot of the ones that are not public and are private we know that they are under stress and they are looking to merge or consolidate. So I'm not sure that we're trading at a valuation discount to our peer group. Bill, I don't know what your view is.

CEO Sean O’ Connor also has beneficial ownership of 1.15m in stock, which is worth approximately 45 million. This is more than 50 times his base wage.

The rest of the insiders have 2.7m shares on the line – for total inside ownership of 20.2%.

So what are the risks?

Well, there are several risks.

In terms of profitability: rates could stay low forever, impinging future profitability. Volatility could stay low forever, doing the same. Increased competition in all markets could hurt profitability – but recent consolidation and regulatory burdens makes this seem less probable.

The firm carries a fair amount of risk as it does act as a principal, instead of simply an agent, which does allow it sticky relationships – but increases risk in extreme circumstances. The firm does employ the traditional risk measures, described here as the CFO outlines the risk framework they apply:

“So we have a robust risk management system where we're evaluating every customer. We are doing a credit review on them; we're monitoring them, their exposure to us on a real-time basis. And we're also then renewing -- doing that on an annual basis, so we're not just saying we onboard them; they're good. [...] The biggest risk for us is probably liquidity, more than anything. If you go back to the financial crisis and other times in the past through recessions, liquidity is what gets a financial services company. It's never typically one customer bringing a firm and taking them into bankruptcy. So liquidity is one of -- is paramount to us. [...] So about 90% of the assets on our balance sheet are very liquid assets that turn over relatively rapidly. That's something we manage very carefully. We have about $360 million in credit facilities now. A lot of those are available for us to handle short-term price movements as we get money in from clients, we got to pay the exchange first, so it manages itself like that.”

(CFA conference in Minnesota, Q3 2017.)

This risk should be a material component of determining position size in this stock. However, management is aligned and the balance sheet looks strong – here from the CFO at the CFA conference in Minnesota:

“And then, finally, capitalization. Everyone went through the Great Recession. Everyone's nervous about balance sheet. They only want to trade and transact with strong counterparties. We're approaching $0.5 billion in shareholder equity. We're publicly traded; we put out our earnings on a quarterly basis. It really has helped us, particularly in the global payments space [...]”

(CFA conference Minnesota, Q3 2017.)

The Exchange-traded debt trades close to a 7% coupon. (Ticker: INTLL, CUSIP: 46116V204)

My key worry isn’t disintermediation or competition, but simply that a general financial shake-up will hurt INTL.

However, these risks are becoming less worrying as INTL moves more into the global payments arena. As such, INTL will become a better company risk-wise each year.

INTL did weather one crisis (by merging) - and as the management team went through the worst financial crisis in 80 years - I do believe they have a grasp of the risks they face and are handling them appropriately.

Conclusion

All-in-all, this business has all the hallmarks of being a worthy investment candidate for the patient and diligent investor.

It’s high-quality (although cyclical), has the potential to be significantly undervalued, is underfollowed, has a capable management team, and potential catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.