High 'Small Month' Dividend Brings MORL Yield To 22.8%

For the one-year period ending October 31, 2017, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) returned 36.12% based on a purchase on October 31, 2016 at the closing price of $14.86, the October 31, 2017 price of $16.90 and the reinvestment of dividends through to October 2017. It does not include my projected November 2017 monthly dividend of $0.1098. It might be noted that the 36.12% total return on MORL was considerably more than the 23.43% total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over that period.

My projected November 2017 monthly dividend of $0.1098 would be the highest "small month" dividend since August 2016. Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates in that contribute to the dividends in the "small months". Thus, the MORL dividend paid in November 2017 will be a "small month" dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The November 2017 monthly MORL dividend benefited from a change in the composition in the index upon which MORL and its' essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL) is based. CONCENTRADORA HIPOTECARIA SA (FHIPO) was removed from the index. It is not based in the United States and as I discussed previously in A 20% Annualized Return For The Last 5 Years, Fed Policy Will Determine If It Continues

The MVIS Global Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT) upon which MORL is based, tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid Mortgage REITs companies globally. As a global index it was always designed to include mREITs from all over the world. However, until recently only American mREITs qualified for inclusion in the index. In response to some confusion caused by the first non-United States mREIT in the index, the rules are to be changed, as disclosed in this press release:

Frankfurt (13 July 2017) – MV Index Solutions (MVIS) has changed the eligibility criteria for the MVIS Global Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT). Effective with the next quarterly review, only companies that are listed and incorporated in the United States will be eligible for index inclusion.

The index name will be changed accordingly to MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index ((MVMORT)).

Added to the index was Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC). As I discussed in REML With A 20.8% Dividend Yield Is Still Attractive, ORC is the highest yielding mREIT included in any index of mREITs. ORC pays a $0.14 monthly dividend which is a 16.87% yield annualized yield before monthly compounding. On a monthly compounded basis at a price of $9.96 the yield on ORC is 18.23%. Some brokerage firms do not now allow purchases of 2X Leveraged ETNs. Fidelity does not now allow purchases of UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs, but does allow purchases of the X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML), which is sponsored by Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). REML is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on an index of MREITs similar to MORL.

I have bought ORC in an IRA account where no purchases of any 2X Leveraged ETNs are permitted. Aside from being the highest yielding instrument based on agency mortgage-backed securities, that is not a 2X leveraged ETN available, I like the fact that ORC owns agency inverse floaters, even if the agency inverse floaters that ORC owns are inverse IOs which are my least favorite type of inverse floaters. As I described in Are mREITS The New Inverse Floaters? Are mREITS The New Inverse Floaters? After I became convinced that short-term rates were likely to remain low for an extended period (see my article: Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs), and I concluded that agency inverse floaters would be the ideal investment vehicle to take advantage of that scenario. I was told by dealers in agency securities that there were very few agency inverse floaters around anymore and that you would not want the ones that were.

My purchases of mREITs, such American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) and later MORL when it was created, was an attempt to capitalize on my view held during the last decade, that short-term rates were likely to remain low for an extended period. These were always a second best choice, as my first choice agency inverse floaters were not available. When I started buying mREITs I always wondered why I saw no agency inverse floaters in the portfolios in any mREITs, even those that only owned agency securities. In my view agency inverse floaters would be the ideal holding for an mREIT. Thus, ORC caught my attention when I saw it had a very high yield, due in part to the fact that it owns agency inverse floaters.

With the addition of ORC, only three of the MORL components - AGNC, ORC and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) now pay dividends monthly. The November MORL dividend will also benefit from some quarterly payers with ex-dividend dates in October 2017. As can be seen in the table below, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) pays quarterly, with an ex-date in October 2017. Dynex Capital Inc (DX) also has an ex-date in October 2017 as does Pennymac Mortgage Investment (PMT). Istar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) still does not currently pay dividends.

My projection for the November 2017 dividend for MORL and its' essentially identical twin MRRL of $0.1098 is calculated using the contribution by component method. Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like MORL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. The table below shows the ticker, name, price, weight, dividend, ex-date and contribution to the dividend for each of the index components that will contribute to the November 2017 dividend.

Five-year Review

I have owned MORL for a little less than five years. In my articles about MORL I have included a statement to the effect that:

Aside from the fact that with a yield 22.8% you get back your initial investment in less than five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus, MORL would continue to yield 22.8% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $279, 996 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $22,800 initial annual rate to $64,009 annually.

The numbers above are from this article, but previously similar calculations were done using whatever the annualized compounded yield was at that time. That five-year computation my earlier articles has been the subject of numerous skeptical comments.

My first purchase of MORL was made on November 15, 2012 at a price of $21.26, almost five years ago. I did not precisely reinvest all MORL dividends, but have consistently added to my MORL position in various accounts using the dividends and some additional funds. I have paid prices for MORL as high as $32.07 and as low as $9.94. As the five-year anniversary of my initial MORL purchase is approaching, I was curious to see what the hypothetical $100,000 investment at my initial purchase price would be worth now.

A hypothetical investment of $100,000 in MORL on November 15, 2012 at a price of $21.26 assuming reinvestment of all dividends, would be worth as of October 31, 2017, a holding period of 4.96 years, $240,380. That is an annualized compound return of 18.15% per year. It might be noted that a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) would have grown during the same period to $209,920, again assuming reinvestment of all dividends.

Outlook For MORL and Reasons For Caution

In REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking I discussed the extent that the mREITs have significantly outperformed the mortgage-backed securities that comprise much of the securities held by the mREITs. By definition, the basic reason for the outperformance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has been the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For October 25th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, held by MORL, the average market-to-book value was 98.88%. As the title of the above-mentioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums as shown by the 101.35% market to book value of April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% on May 9, 2017. The sharp approximately 5% drop in the market to book value, which over that short period was essentially also a 5% decline market price, illustrates that buying mREITs or portfolios of mREITs such as MORL can be problematic when mREIts are trading at premiums to book value.

While the October 25, 2017 value of 98.88% is down from that last published September 30th, 2017 value of 100.57%, the average market to book value is much closer to the peak than it has been for most of the past few years. Thus, signaling caution. Additionally, when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value, issuance of new shares usually follows. Indeed some mREITs such as ARR and Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) announced sales of additional shares near the peak in market-to book value.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for MORL and the mREITs, interest rates are by far the most important factor. It could be said that the movement in the market prices-to-book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

Interest Rates are the Key to Future MORL Performance

By far the biggest risk for MORL and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. MORL and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

As I write this, the announcement of who will be the chair of the Federal Reserve in 2018 is imminent. Also, within a few days the Congressional Republicans will release further details of their tax bill. My views concerning the risks associated with the possibility of unfortunate appointments to the Federal Reserve Board by President Trump were discussed in REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking. In a few days they may all be moot. Conversely if the worst happens in terms of unfortunate appointments to the Federal Reserve Board by President Trump, you will be able to immediately get an analysis in the above mentioned article.

As to the tax bill, my non-consensus views regarding the outcome can be seen in How A Trump-Schumer Tax Deal Could Impact Financial Markets. Since the October 13, 2017 publication of that article some aspects of what will likely been included in the Congressional Republican's tax bill have become clearer. However, much more will be known in a few days. One very non-consensus opinion I have formed since October 13 it is not correct that the Republicans' feel that failure to enact tax legislation will severely hurt their political prospects. I think the exact opposite is the case. From a political perspective, failure to enact tax legislation would be the best outcome for Congressional Republicans.

As I said in: REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning?

The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality. This cumulative shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005 many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting...."

Ironically, if any Republican other than Trump had been elected, there would be no doubt that the shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class that Warren Buffet describes as having been "a rout", would become an outright massacre. This will not be great for the Congressional Republicans politically. Their prospects would be much better if no tax bill is passed and they then they could run on the issue of "elect us and we will enact a middle class tax cut". Many Congressional Republicans are probably aware that massively shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class is not a political winner. However, they want to pass legislation that does that with the knowledge that as long as Trump is president there is no way that their tax legislation can be repealed, even if Republicans lose control of Congress. Furthermore, as Obamacare and the Bush tax cuts have demonstrated, it is very difficult to change existing laws once they are passed. This is true even if the other party gains control of both Congress and the presidency.

While Trump would have no hesitancy in stating after any tax bill is passed something to the effect that: "The middle class got a giant tax cut and the rich did not, don't believe anyone who is telling you otherwise, especially the fake mainstream media, your accountant or H&R Block(HRB)", other Republicans may be reticent to take that approach. In any case we will know more in a few days. Another, recent relevant development that might make a more likely scenario where Trump and the Democrats make a tax deal, as described in the above mentioned article that involves the mighty housing lobby. The National Association of Homebuilders is correctly stating that the proposal to disallow deductions for state and local taxes, while doubling the standard deduction, will effectively make the remaining tax subsidy for housing, the deductibility of mortgage interest, something that only the top 10% of households in terms of income can benefit from. The powerful homebuilders do not like that at all. Furthermore, a new Republican floated plan to allow deductions for real estate property taxes up to $10,000, logically should incense the home builders since any minor benefit they receive from a slight increase in middle income taxpayers itemizing, rather than using the now much larger standard deduction, would be more than offset by the reduction in the tax subsidy that higher income households now receive.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: MORL, MRRL, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

Even with the decline in MORL and the mREITs since October 5, 2017, the fact that mREITs are trading at relatively narrow discounts to book value and in some cases close to multi-year highs, is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until steeper discounts return. In the past, mREITs trading at or close to premiums to book value have resulted in new issuance of mREIT shares which tended to push down mREIT prices. There is no reason to think that will not be the case now. The other lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like MORL, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and am adding during the present dip. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding tax policy and the composition of the Federal Reserve Board, means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect or that Trump might appoint to the Federal Reserve Board individuals who would force the Federal Reserve Board into adopting a rules-based policy. If a major increase in protectionism is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

Another addition to my 2X high yield leveraged ETN portfolio is REML , an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as MORL.

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML includes mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS while REML is an obligation of CS. It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

As I said in: With A 22.1% Dividend Yield, REML Is The Highest Of The ETNs, But New Risks Are Present

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Holdings of MORL and MRRL., Prices as of 10-31-2017

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 12.28 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 7.09 20.13 10/30/2017 0.18 m 0.0213144 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 5.25 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 5.09 MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.98 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 4.97 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 4.97 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 4.95 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.56 Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.49 CYS Investments Inc CYS 4.41 Pennymac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.08 16.06 10/12/2017 0.47 q 0.040143 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.95 24.06 10/4/2017 0.33 q 0.0182143 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 3.85 25.05 11/14/2017 0.19 m 0.0098176 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 3.55 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 3.02 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp MTGE 2.87 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 2.78 New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.67 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH 2.02 Orchid Island Capital Inc ORC 1.78 9.96 10/30/2017 0.14 m 0.0084118 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.68 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.66 Istar Inc STAR 1.66 Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.38 7 10/2/2017 0.18 q 0.0119303

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, AGNC,ORC, CEFL, BDCL,ARR, CYS,REM, REML.

