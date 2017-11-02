How Will Facebook Shares Respond To The Q3 Earnings Report?

Earlier this week we previewed Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Q3 earnings report asking the question "Will Facebook's earnings report trigger a stock price surge?" The answer is likely not but that's good for investors who have less than the over-weighted positions we advise holding.

Facebook reported Q3 results of $10.3 billion revenue and $1.59 EPS, nicely above expectations for $9.84 billion revenue and $1.28 EPS. As always, these estimates were made without management guidance. These revenues were up 47% YTY, an acceleration from 45% in Q2.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs) reached 2.07 billion, up 3.0% sequentially and up 15.6% YTY.

Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 1.33 billion, also up 3.0% sequentially and up 16.1% YTY.

These earnings were up 21% sequentially and 77% YTY, on this good continued user growth plus even more greatly on impressive Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth of 7.2% sequentially and 26.4% YTY. Driving this ARPU has been a 35% increase in ad prices as a result of ad demand exceeding supply in general and ad targeting has improved. There was also some benefit from a slightly lower operating spending percentage and a lower tax rate. This was a YTY earnings growth rate acceleration from 73% in Q1 and 69% in Q2.

As we said in our preview of this report earlier this week, this is stellar growth for a company of Facebook’s size. The MAU and DAU growth did not slow from Q2 to Q3 and the increasing ARPU and operating leverage drove very impressive 77% earnings growth. Behind this growth were the positives of increasingly monetizing Instagram and its other non-Facebook properties.

Facebook management has built a reputation for not only managing this fast-growing enterprise very well, but also warning that spending would accelerate and impact earnings growth. They have been saying this for three years since this time in late 2014. Their version of this over the couple years has been that the ad load (the number of ads run on average per page) growth rate would slow beginning in the current second half. These Q3 numbers show an earnings growth rate slowing as a result has not come to pass.

In fact, more video ads and ad quality and targeting improvements have increased and total ad revenue increased 49% YTY in Q3 to $10.1 billion, Continually improving ad tools plus more quality video are behind this. And this is despite the continued increase in the portion of ads viewed on mobile to 88% in Q3.

The number of businesses with Facebook pages had reached 70 million by the end of Q2. This number was not updated but no doubt increased. However, they did say the number of these who advertise on Facebook increased sequentially from 5-6 million to 6 million-plus, so there is substantial further upside potential there. They are launching new tools to improve ad targeting and make longer video ads more relevant and acceptable so future quarters may see a strong acceleration.

Instead of the ad-load caution of the past two years, on this call Facebook management said spending would accelerate in 2018 to cover:

Improving security, in large part by hiring thousands of additional people to review ads for being inappropriate, especially political and social ads. They said security is more important than profits, no doubt with an eye to quelling criticism out of Washington over the Russians running ads on Facebook in front of our elections last years. Video content investments. Investing in AR, VR, AI and building new data centers.

Total expenses are forecast to increase 45-60% over 2017 levels in 2018, but we doubt this fine management team will let them increase much if any faster than revenues. Like they have been doing for the last three years, this caution is for sure to keep expectations in check so that they can continue to exceed them nicely like they did again in Q3 and likely will in Q4. But with revenue growth likely to continue at high rates smart investors will not be dissuaded from continuing FB shares as cornerstones of their growth portfolios.

We maintain our Focus Strong Buy for Facebook shares and would use any weakness resulting from this ongoing management caution about spending growth to add to positions.