Akorn/Fresenius: Risky Arb

I would not arb this deal due to the asymmetrical downside if the deal breaks.

The strategic value of the deal to Fresenius still makes sense, but Fresenius will be taking on some real and reputational risks.

In mid-August, I laid out my case for not going long Akorn (AKRX) while it waits to be acquired by Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUY) for $34 per share. Since publication, the spread has tightened by 1.75%. However, in the interim, a few negative developments have occurred, including another disaster (and unpublicized) of a quarter, and the resignation/indictment of largest shareholder and chairman John Kapoor. Although I don't think odds of a break-up are particularly high, I believe Akorn shares would have around 50% downside. Let's take a look at the new pertinent news items that could impact the deal.

Quarterly earnings were a disaster…again

Unfortunately for Akorn, several of its top products like ephedrine sulfate and methylene blue, have seen competitors enter the market and erode price. Revenue declined a whopping 29% y/y to $202 million, swinging the company to a loss of $0.02 per share vs. a profit of $0.38 per share in the year ago period. Gross margins fell to 48% from 60% in the year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA was about $32 million, which translates to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%. Akorn's business is clearly decelerating, but I think the margin profile during this dramatic revenue decline demonstrates the strength of Akorn's business model.

Cash flow generation year-to-date remains strong, with free cash flow of about $132 million. If Akorn remained independent, it would have a nice opportunity to return cash to shareholders.

For the full-year, revenue looks like it will come in well below Akorn's guidance of $1.01-1.06 million, and the gross margin assumption in the mid-50% range looks like a pipedream. More realistically, I think revenue will come in around $825-850 million for the year.

Overall, there is really no positive takeaway from the quarter. Akorn is going to miss guidance by a mile, and the pricing in its products has deteriorated significantly. Still, the acquisition would be highly synergistic for Fresenius as the company could eliminate sales & marketing headcount and achieve a superior cost position at its manufacturing plants. Because Fresenius is already a market leader in generic injectable drugs, I think there is less fear of them walking away over bad earnings.

Kapoor gets indicted

The other news impacting Akorn is the indictment of its now-former chairman and largest shareholder, John Kapoor. Kapoor is facing RICO charges for his role in perpetuating the illegal distribution of Insys' (INSY) infamous opioid, Subsys.

Kapoor stepped down from his role of chairman earlier this week…which is no surprise considering he's facing serious RICO charges.

Ultimately, the RICO charges for Kapoor probably don't have any impact on Akorn, but the charges certainly generate some distrust for Kapoor. The board at Fresenius may find it necessary reinvestigate key deal terms. With Kapoor's role as chairman and controlling shareholder at Akorn, I believe Fresenius has justification to recheck every major representation made by Akorn. Personally, I would seriously reconsider doing business with Kapoor.

Will strategic value outweigh risk?

Akorn's business is clearly deteriorating, but, as I noted earlier, the ongoing business has tremendous strategic value for Fresenius. Fresenius will be able to generate significant synergies, and I suspect they are salivating about adding Akorn's current products and pipeline to its portfolio

However, it's risky to trust a culture built by associates of someone facing serious RICO charges. Could quality documents be forged? Could the material accounting weakness from 2016 be a serious issue?

This is the risk Fresenius know faces. Akorn will be a hot topic on Fresenius' next earnings call. Fresenius will likely say they are committed to the deal, just like they did on the Q2 call. Although I continue to expect the deal to close, I believe the downside risk is tremendous. I estimate Akorn can generate about $250 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2018. If we value the company at 8-10x EBITDA, which is higher than many generic peers, we get an implied share price of $12-16. I my view, downside of over 50% is not worth upside of 4.5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.