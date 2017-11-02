Tecogen: Environmentally Friendly Growth

I believe this is the turning point for the company as it enters profitability and tackle the risks involved with an investment including separating fact from fiction.

As cost control and operational efficiency measures take effect, the company is expected to report a profitable FY 2018 as margins improve on behalf of revenue focus.

With a growth in product sales and offerings through technological innovations and a steady servicing revenue stream, the company is expected to outperform broad industry growth.

With management changes and product developments alongside a global shift to clean energy, lower natural gas prices and a surprising twist, the company's prospects have changed dramatically.

Tecogen has been struggling to find its place in the world of cogeneration for the better part of the last 20 years.

Investment Thesis

Since the company's formation as a unit of what's now known as Thermo Fisher (TMO), the company has struggled to find its place in the world of cogeneration.

With technological innovations, a global shift to clean energy and heat generation alongside the rapid decline in natural gas prices, I believe the business is at a key turning point with fast growing orders and revenues resulting in its first profitable year expected in FY 2018.

As predicted by the Energy Information Agency, natural gas demand is set to increase in coming years as prices stay low following continued high output by US Shale and increased environmental awareness for larger scale electricity and heating production, including a shift to low-pollution generation solutions.

Tecogen's (NASDAQ:TGEN) core product portfolio provides an environmentally-friendly cogeneration product, which trails demand and growth in the natural gas market. The company has expanded production in its major operating locations and I believe they are in place to capitalize from the uptick in market demand and execution of their business model driving orders.

Tecogen's core business model of steady product servicing revenues and rising product sales are showing increased demand with industry-wide trends as buildings and company's look to cut operating costs.

The company is in initial stages of profitability from a push in new partnerships, new product releases and key efficiency strategies allowing for lower expenses throughout the company's organization.

Rebound in natural gas usage as Tecogen pushes for environmentally friendly and responsible product launches will enable growth well over the industry's expected 10.7% CAGR as seen by markets estimates.

I believe markets are not pricing in this future growth correctly as the company logs over 38 new orders in the last 6 months alone.

Boost In Natural Gas Demand

US Consumption of natural gas is set to increase heading into the winter of 2018 with higher demand for clean electricity and heat production and a rise in residential and industrial demand following a switch from fossil fuels. The overall lower price of natural gas has aided consumption growth and as it's expected to remain around the $3.00-$4.00 range, demand is set to increase as a viable replacement for fossil fuels and other polluting substances alongside companies' desire to lower operating expenses.

All segments of natural gas use are expected to rise through 2018 after several years of fluctuating consumption with ultra-low prices of crude oil creating an uneven environment.

As residential consumers and industrial manufacturers seek to cut costs and abide regulations, Tecogen is in a prime position to offer such products and services through its extensive portfolio of electricity, heating and cooling, water heaters and their respective servicing options.

I believe the combination of a push by a younger generation influencing environmental protection and the low cost associated with operating the company's products will push products and servicing orders as these factors accelerate in the coming years.

Company Positioned To Gain With Product Demand

The company's unique revenue stream is its product servicing, where it doesn't depend on recurring sales of products to maintain revenues. New product sales are accompanied by multi-year product servicing contracts, with some going on for over 20 years.

Tecogen's Director of Capital Markets, Jeb Armstrong relayed via information request[*a] the company's advantage working in some states that require servicing contracts to enable rebates, like the New York State Energy, Research & Development requiring a 5-year contract.

Service contracts tend to be several years in length. Some states that provide rebates actually require that the buyer have one. For example, anything that gets a NYSERDA rebate requires the buyer agree to a five-year service contract. Most of our product sales do include a service contract as buyers see the value in having one. The machines will in time need some level of servicing, whether it’s just an oil change or something more comprehensive.

Tecogen's excellent product lifespan allows buyers to effectively use these generators for decades with a servicing package from the company that includes remote monitoring via cloud and repair services from its various locations around the country, as stated by Mr. Armstrong:

With proper servicing, our CHP units can operate indefinitely. Our chillers tend to have a 25-30 year lifespan, which usually means they get replaced whenever a building owner undertakes a major overhaul of the property.

Product lifespan has another clear advantage over the more conventional CHP methods like Coal or Oil, which operate on a 30 to 40-year lifespan. As Mr. Armstrong states, their CHP solutions can be run indefinitely.

As product sales increase, servicing revenues accelerate with a rise in annual renewals, as shown by 2016's YoY change in products and services:

While it seems the company delivered 1 or 2 extra generators in 2016 than in 2015, growing product revenues 7.3%, product services revenues grew 20.9% adding additional contracts whilst maintaining and renewing previous ones. As servicing grows alongside product sales, management expects margins and revenue sustainability to increase substantially.

Looking at the company's efforts to sell more of its products, focusing on locations with high regulatory emissions restrictions and environmental awareness alongside an effective marketing effort, management is optimistic about the trends they see, evident by last quarter's product sales performance, with cogeneration accounting for the majority of Q1 sales, which grew 23.9% YoY.

The company has an impressive $14.3 million backlog which showcases demand from a wide array by industries alongside its installed base with the residential market leading the way:

(Source: 10-K)

The wide array of industries able and willing to use Tecogen's products and services is encouraging given the high and steady growth in industries like Multi-Unit Residential and Hospitality/Health Care with population growth and aging trends alongside Industrial and Manufacturing looking to comply with newly formed regulations and consumer pressures.

The company is seeing high demand for its revamped offerings, most notably its InVerde e+, which drives a large portion of the company's sales:

...sales backlog of equipment and installations as of Monday, May 8, 2017 was $14.3 million, driven by strong traction in the InVerde product line and Installation services.

Newly formed partnerships are adding market penetration opportunities, increasing product efficiency and durability awareness across the globe:

...our joint venture with Czech CHP-manufacturer TEDOM, continued to make steady progress toward building product awareness...

Tecogen's products have some of the most efficient and environmentally friendly solutions and pollution figures, satisfying worldwide regulations and the growing population and corporate emphasis on air quality.

(Source: 10-K)

The company's emphasis on these types of products is boosting its orders in states like New York and California where some of the strictest regulations apply and residential building owners need to comply.

The company is committed to its growth factors in a growing addressable market where they operate at under 50% manufacturing capacity. As sales boosts continue and they up manufacturing capacity as backlog continuously rises, I believe delivery and profitability growth will increase throughout.

The uniqueness and adaptability of the company's products is shown as new orders continue to churn in from states like New York and around the country. A review of orders from the last 6 months shows an encouraging trend:

(Source: Author generated / Company news)

Unique Product Ventures

Tecogen has a unique patented product - Ultratek, used in vehicle engines to reduce overall emissions without invasive restructuring or need to redesign engines. The product has an extensive use to control overall emissions and for those in need to meet regulatory restrictions with low desire to overhaul engine design that affects performance will adapt this technology. The company recently dissolved the partnership and will receive $2 million and will subsequently purchase the technology including IT, set to convert some assets into cash and capture a higher rate of return when deployed.

A "Growing" Market And Product Growth Takeaway

With an increased number of environmentally-friendly marijuana growing facilities coming up as states ease restrictions on medical and general use growing, Tecogen is seeing a rise in orders from such facilities to service their cooling needs as lamps emit a high degree of heat which is then released and wasted. As we continue and see more states legalize medical and general use marijuana, I believe newly formed growing facilities will turn to manufacturers like Tecogen, which provide a low operating cost and high retention efficiency product line with half the emission rate.

A key factor I consider for the growth of the company is the consistent awareness of low polluting generation as companies all around the US and Canada are focused on pushing back on emissions, even with high government deregulation. This should keep demand in an uptick as buildings reevaluate their operating costs and contemplate a shift to low cost, low pollution options. As trend continue to shift in favor of companies like Tecogen, it's important to continue and follow net sales and orders and not only industry-wide sentiment as done with solar technologies, as I cover more extensively evaluating risks.

The Turning Point

Based on the company's core product growth and high revenue retention with its product services, FY 2017 and FY 2018 are expected to be the turning point for the company's sales growth and profitability as they come off their 3rd straight profitable quarter.

Sales are projected to grow at a double-digit rate through FY 2019:

(Source: Author generated / Bloomberg)

The company's efforts to boost net income, even whilst in their growth phase, is impressive to say the least. As the company works on improving the cost effectiveness of its products, reducing overhead costs and launching new services with higher margins, a material improvement in gross margin is present, growing to 42.6%.

This has led EPS higher as FY 2018 is expected to be their first fully profitable year, a trend expected to increase substantially into FY 2019 (+1,000%) and FY 2020 (+163.6%).

(Source: Author generated/Bloomberg)

Currently, the company's balance sheet and cash flow generation are those of a high growth company in initial stages of profitability. The company is focused on maintaining a high margin rate as demand for its products increases and it extends its services options.

With Tecogen generating around $3 million in negative FCF for FY 2016, some share price pressure has been formed with the prospects of more debt offerings. As profitability is expected to be reached throughout the next fiscal year with the most recent quarter generating $520,000 in cash, I believe those concerns are overdone, as I discuss evaluating risks.

Unsurprisingly, management did not comment on options or intentions to raise more debt or perform additional share offerings upon my information request.

Balance Sheet: A Positive or a Negative?

Like most growth stage companies, Tecogen's balance sheet is asset and debt rich with little cash wiggle room heading into a manufacturing capacity increase even as the company slashes expenses and limits management costs.

Looking at company assets, I'm encouraged by the higher inventory turnover rate, which is now higher than any time in the company's history as they seek to lower holding costs and accelerate deliveries as backlog grows.

A key note on assets is the $2 million in cash decrease compared to 2016, which is a result of the Ultratek joint venture investment, which is expected to return as cash with the ventures ending in the coming days.

The company's liabilities with long-term debt securities are somewhat worrisome given the company's $175,000 annual interest expense hindering cash generation to expand manufacturing capacity. As the company enters profitability, however, better cash flow generation is expected to cover such obligations allowing the company to function properly, notwithstanding future share offerings to maintain operational efficiency.

Another point of interest is the company's growing deferred revenue for services contracts and billings not yet delivered. Although the company sees no shortages or expected hindrances, any delays would likely hurt future deliveries working at such low capacity.

Overall, I believe that the company still faces some challenging cash generation abilities with high investments and a need to increase capacity to meet the high level of demand in recent years. The company's debt interest is still a hindrance on its balance sheet and growing deferred revenue remain slightly worrisome but as orders and servicing stability confirm my belief in market estimates for the company to enter profitability in the upcoming fiscal year and subsequently improve their cash generation, this should aid an overall steady operating environment with consistent expenses.

Risks And How To Overcome Them

Natural Gas Prices

The company's core product demand is subject to fluctuations in the price of natural gas and other fuels. If and when the price of natural gas exceeds the price of other energy generators like Oil, Wind, Solar or other, the demand for the company's products will subsequently decrease.

As stated previously, the company's solid revenue stream from its servicing contracts remain bullish for a downturn of natural gas demand. Even if new contracts remain somewhat stagnant for short periods of time, the company's revenues will remain fairly solid, even if growth is cyclically limited. Constant product improvements and product lifespan should further adoption.

Share Dilution

The company has 10,000,000 shares for issuance under the previous board of director's authorization and the company may issue them to raise capital to expand production, services or cover future acquisitions as they've done in small offerings throughout the past fiscal year.

The company's cash generation and their ability to cover obligations and expansion opportunities are on the rise as they gain profitability and higher margins. With low interest expense and a $2 million boost from its recent venture, I believe the company will continue to issue new shares to raise capital but not enough to significantly dilute shareholder value.

Low Liquidity

The company's stock, in the low-single digits, moves on low liquidity throughout the trading day, and like any stock moving as such an investment, however small, carries its own risk to liquidation. It is yet to be seen if the uptick in company prospects boosts liquidity but for the time being, I believe this might be the number one risk for investing in the company as the company trades on roughly $40,000 per trading day.

Stock Promotion

As part of investments in stocks with low liquidity and low coverage, a key risk is stock promotion. Based on conversations with SA Editors who saw a period of about nine weeks of active stock promotion during 2015, I believe an investment in Tecogen warrants a higher degree of due diligence than usual as stocks being promoted tend to follow a negative catalyst or meant to benefit the promoter and hurt shareholders.

As part of my analysis, I try to focus on facts rather than fiction or overhyping of a new product, resource or revenue stream and look at the effect to the top and bottom lines of the company I'm covering. With Tecogen's low liquidity and coverage taking aim from active promoters and/or streams of news, I will be taking a much closer look at actual numbers and effects to the company's balance sheet and would recommend everyone to do the same.

Valuation

With the company's multiple revenue expansion streams in a high-growing, fluctuating industry, taking a current or future look at company valuations has a higher margin of error than normal yet concludes with the assumption of future EPS growth based on the current market environment.

With current estimates of EPS growth around 80% over the next 5 years beginning throughout the year when the company reaches profitability, followed by a conservative 6% industry-wide growth rate brings me to value the company around $3.50/share based on a 10% discount rate.

This valuation metric, I believe, is one investors can get behind as EPS improvements are evident by recent quarterly filings and as deliveries pick up. As the next earnings reports come out and the company showcases EPS growth or the lack thereof, investors can reassess and determine if future growth will outperform or underperform current valuation metrics.

Investment Conclusion

Currently, the company's prospects are increasing as natural gas prices, environmental awareness and a fast-growing "growing" market kick orders into high gear from new and existing customers.

As current industry opportunities rise based on the aforementioned factors, Tecogen is set to report its first profitable year as they cut expenses and maximize their high-margin servicing contracts.

My key takeaway from researching the company is that they are currently undervalued based on revenue and profit aspects set to kick in later this year alongside outperforming order growth from most major competitors. However, it will be up to management's execution to increase manufacturing capacity as orders grow significantly, increasing backlog.

The two will likely aid one another as profitability will bring along a better cash generating environment allowing for a higher delivery count moving forward.

