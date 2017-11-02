Applied Optoelectronics - Production Mismatch And Revenue Estimation

Applied Optoelectronics preannounced a sharp revenue drop from previously guided $107-$115 million to $88-$89 million. The drastic drop is due to lower sales to Amazon, which represented 10% of total revenues versus 47% in the preceding quarter. Based on our fundamental analysis, we believe that Applied Optoelectronics experienced a production mismatch during the quarter and that the growth in revenues will resume from the next quarter. Despite the very high short interest, we would value the company at $80-$100.

Revenue distribution

As business quant already pointed out, we can see a steep increase of non-Amazon (AMZN) revenues at Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI). Please see a table of revenues from the last three quarters below.

Now let’s go one step further to figure out the revenue distribution based on three key product groups, 40G, 100G & “Other”. All “Other” revenue sources are grouped together in order to show the important revenue streams.

From the Q2 conference call we know that:

In this quarter, 57% of our data center revenue was derived from our 40G data center products and 39% was from our 100G products which represents an increase of 62% in 100G sales from the prior quarter.

From that we can calculate how much 40G and 100G products the company sold, both in values and percentages. The total amount of data center revenues for Q2 were ~99m according to the SEC filing (page 22). This translates to 56m (57%*99m) in 40G revenues and 39m (39%*99m) in 100G revenues. The remaining 4% (100%-57%-39%) is grouped to the “Other” revenue stream. We also know that the 39m represents an increase of 62% sales from prior quarter, meaning that they sold 24m (39m/162%) 100G products in Q1. We also know that they mostly sold 40G products for data centers in the quarter before. According to the previous SEC Filing (page 21), they sold ~80m products for data center costumers, so they sold a little less than 56m (80m - 24m – other data center products) 40G. We assume in the model that the other data center revenues amount to 3m, leaving us with a total sales of 53m in 40G products. The percentage table below is based on the three revenue streams, amounting to a total of 100% together (not the distribution of the data center revenues mentioned earlier). The missing numbers will be estimates provided later.

From that information we can later estimate the production of products per revenue stream in the last quarter.

Inventory

As we can see from the last SEC report, AAOI had ~60m of inventories in Q2, of which only 6.3m was finished goods. Moreover, this means that around 10% (6.3m from the 64m cost of goods sold in the quarter, as shown in the sec filing (page 21)) of the finished goods in the quarter was not sold, which is around one week of production. What AAOI produced in the quarter, they almost sold all of it.

(Source: Sec filing, page 11)

From this information we can see that AAOI had solid demand for their products and they did not build up inventory during that quarter, indicating that the driver in sales growth is not demand growth, but production growth.

Production in Q3

We know that they produced 600k lasers in May, 680k in June and they are on track to increase the production to 1000k until the end of the year. Assuming a linear increase production growth, the laser diode production looks like the table below. The average numbers for each quarter are highlighted in bold.

From Q2 to Q3 we can estimate a roughly 30% (787k/600k-1) production increase (please note that the numbers are only estimates). Please also note that the third quarter for AAOI is from July to September. We also know that they face tough competition and the prices are declining, so making a hard assumption we can say that Applied Optoelectronics was able to achieve 17% value increase in produced goods in absolute terms.

Now let’s take a look at the production in Q3 at AAOI and what could have been better timed by the management. First, we know the production change takes six weeks for AAOI. They anticipated the transition from 40G to 100G, but the transition happened earlier then expected, which means that they were still producing a lot of 40G products, when they already should have switched the production. We know that the early transition information was received by the management after the preannouncement and before the earnings date, so they may have switched the production on CW30 or CW31.

The following chart shows the estimated value of produced goods per calendar week and per product group in Q3. In order to calculate the distribution of value per group, the average Q2 production was used and multiplied with the value growth estimated before.

From the chart above we can see that they were still producing 40G until CW35, assuming that they switched the production on CW30. We also know that Amazon bought almost entirely 40G products and this is now gone. They are still in talks, but we can say that currently it is not likely that they will return to buy products from AAOI in the next quarter.

The Q3 production estimate will help us to calculate the potential inventory levels and shows the main issue with the long lead time of production change.

Revenues in Q3

Now let’s go back to our initial revenue distribution and fill the remaining values.

First, the other revenue was probably healthy, since they did not address any issues there. We estimate that they sold 25m of goods in that group. They also communicated during the last earnings call that they have long lead times which they want to reduce and we assume they have robust demand there and pricing is not an issue.

We know that AAOI had 89m in revenues and from that 10% was Amazon revenue, which dropped from 47% from last quarter. If we assume that 10% of Amazon revenues were not 40G in Q2 then around 5m was 100G. Since the overall revenue from Amazon in the quarter was 9m, we can say that they bought 4m 40G products. Moreover, based on the revenue numbers in the revenue distribution section we can conclude that AAOI did not have meaningful 40G business except Amazon. So the remaining revenue would be 60m in 100G.



Now we can also calculate the inventory the company potentially has, please see below.

As we can see from the table above, AAOI probably sold most of the 100G products and has plenty of inventory from 40G. Demand for 100G may not have been the issue in Q3, the bottleneck was probably production.

Based on the numbers we calculated the company has less than one week of inventory in 100G, which is bullish.

We think that Applied Optoelectronics can further grow continually in a growing market and increase its revenues and market share.

Production and revenue estimates in Q4

The production growth in the next quarter will be slower and we can calculate with a lower value growth, please see our estimates below.

We can assume that they will not produce 40G in this quarter, since they have plenty of inventory and they will focus on 100G.

The revenues in Q4 may be not driven by production, since the company has now enough products to sell, but by demand.

First, they need to build up new customers in the 40G area, since they lost Amazon there and the other Hyperscale data center customers will not buy 40G. This is not that easy, however they have 12 new customers in qualification. In the model we assume a modest 4m sales of 40G.

Second, the growth of 100G sales growth may not be unlimited, so we assume a “slower” growth rate of 40% (less than ~62% in Q2 and an estimated 55% in Q3).

Based on these revenue numbers they would end the quarter with the following inventory:

This shows us that AAOI can grow its revenues in the next quarter substantially and there is still more room for growth and sales in the next quarter.

Shorts and competition

The stock is currently one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the market, which can suggest that the downward spiral of the company will continue. The fact that the percentage of shorted floating stocks did not decrease materially after the preannouncement should ring a bell for every long investor.

Moreover, the competition is intense on the Optical Transceiver market. Finisar (FNSR), Lumentum (LITE), Oclaro (OCLR) and now Intel (INTC) is also active on the market, which makes the optoelectronics market a tough space to compete. This means that the assumptions taken in the analysis can have material differences.

Valuation and takeaway

AAOI is currently valued at around 9.3x P/E ratio, which is very low for a company with this high growth potential. The timing of the production shift was difficult to forecast, however we don’t believe that this is now a lasting problem for AAOI based on the information provided above. Over the long term, the “optical transceiver market is expected to be valued at USD 6.87 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2016 and 2022”, according to Markets and Markets. The vertical integration strategy of AAOI gives them a competitive edge on the market and enables them to become a company with sustainably lower cost structure than the competition.

Despite the high short interest and the revenue drop in the current quarter, we would value the company with at around 20x to 25x P/E translating to a potential stock price of $80-$100 based on the currently available public information.