GNC: Disappointing Results

Investment Thesis

What attracted me to GNC (GNC) in the first place was the fact that the company's performance was relatively stable (not its share price) but that the company was generating remarkably strong returns on invested capital. While growth was nowhere to be seen I felt that the fact it trades for less than 3x free cash flow that I was adequately compensated me for risk of minimal growth. I continue to believe this to be true and that the stock is shockingly cheap.

Recent Results

The company continues to succeed in its efforts to report same store sales growth. In reality, I expected that since last years' Q3 2016 was so truly abysmal that it should have made this year's results look great comparatively. Sadly, I was wrong.

Source: Company-Owned Same Store Sales, including GNC.com; 10-Q Q3 2017

What actually transpired, was that the company managed to barely squeeze through with a 1.3% same store sale growth. However, as it stands, from what was disclosed in the prepared remarks, investors can expect 'meaningfully positive overall comp in the fourth quarter'. All in, this points towards 5 consecutive quarters of growth. So, the company is tentatively improving. This was one of only a few good bits news from the Q3 2017 results.

The All Important: Free Cash Flow

(Note: I have calculated free cash flow as, cash flow from operation minus capital expenditure. I have not included any refranchising proceeds or store acquisition costs in my calculations)

In Q2 2017, GNC's management had unshakeably stated,

We continue to expect free cash flow to be in excess of $250 million for the year

So now, just 3 months later, at the time of Q3 2017, CFO Tricia Tolivar, has had to reverse her aggressive free cash flow forecast. This inspires absolutely no trust in her financial forecasting capabilities. I am sorry, but this is clearly the case. It turns out that the full year 2017 free cash flow will now be closer to $190 million to $210 million, with the midpoint at $200 million free cash flow - a 20% reduction from the original forecast.

And while I am truly disappointed by this 20% reduction, this implies that by GNC's own free cash flow calculations, that they expect to generate free cash flow above $186 million, which they generated for full year 2016. Thus, interestingly, although the company's free cash flow is expected to be higher than its previous year, yet, GNC's stock is still priced for less than half than it was this time last year. This is nothing short of ironic.

Debt Refinancing: No Attempt

I admit, I have an axe to grind with Tricia Tolivar. It is clear that the main issue that investors have with GNC is not about their free cash flow capacities or their lack of revenue growth, but what is truly causing the stock to remain depressed is the uncertainty on whether the debt will be refinanced and on what terms. Therefore, why is management so steadfast on avoiding this discussion? For instance,

Simeon Gutman [...] I wanted to ask about timing of refinancing, any conversations with regard to talking to lenders about the term loan? Tricia Tolivar We are actively engaged in dialogue around the best options for us to embark on for the refinancing, and you will certainly hear more about this in the future.

What an utterly redundant statement. Of course, we will hear more about this in the future. I would appreciate a little more transparency, Tricia. Show us evidence of a plan.

On the other hand, the company's revolver which is due in September 2018 and has approximately $54 million outstanding (including GNC's secure letters of credit) is expected to be paid off in Q4 2017. After which, the company will be left with approximately $1.3 billion in debt. Now, the majority of the debt is made up Term Loan Facility (approximately $1.1 billion), which carries a 3.7% interest rate. The rest of the debt, which is less material and carries a smaller interest rate. So, assuming GNC does manage to refinance its debt, it will more likely than not carry a higher interest rate, which will undoubtedly cause GNC’s free cash flow capabilities to reduce markedly.

Valuation

This is the only aspect which offers me the all-important margin of safety. Here is the thing; this stock currently trades for less than 3 times free cash flow. I know of many companies, which are not generating anywhere near as strong as free cash flow, which are getting refinanced with minimal problems. I boldly believe that GNC will get refinanced.

Moreover, I normally do not get carried away on management spin. However, I think that one should at least stop to consider the fact that its international segment is growing very strongly. Growth from China's e-commerce business helped GNC's international segment grow 19.3% year over year. As it currently stands, GNC's international revenue accounted for 8% of its consolidated revenue in Q3 2017, up from up from 6.5% in the same period a year ago.

Takeaway

There are many moving parts to GNC which make it difficult to know whether the company can, successfully turn around its fortunes. However, what creates a truly compelling investment opportunity is the reality that the company currently trades for less than 3 times free cash flow. Secondly, that GNC's full year 2017 free cash flow is expected to come in above its full-year 2016. Thirdly, that GNC is expected to finish 2017 with less debt that it carried in Q4 2016. Fourthly, although small, at the moment, that there could be a growth opportunity coming out of China – currently this is less than 10% of GNC results, but this time next year could account for 10% of GNC consolidated revenue. And finally, if nothing else, according to a Reuters, back in the summer, a Chinese drugmaker had considered acquiring GNC for about $1.1 billion excluding debt. Allowing investors to believe, that at this price, there are more positive scenarios than negative ones.

