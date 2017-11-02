Occidental Petroleum: Big Cash Flow Increases Continue

Further optimization of new projects like Al Hosn and the ethylene cracker should lead to more significant cash flow increases.

The water recycling program in the Permian is one of the best in the industry.

Cash flow from operations has been running about $1 billion per quarter before changes in operating accounts are considered.

Nothing succeeds like cash. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) management ought to know because they are now raking in the cash. There are some excellent prospects that management will be raking in a lot more cash in the future.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Investor Non GAAP Financial Presentations Third Quarter 2017

Notice that this quarter has cash flow from operations above $1 billion again. That amount has held fairly steady since the start of the year. The second quarter cash flow got a big $737 million boost from "Other operating, net". That represents changes in account balances as opposed to operation results before changes in account balances. Similarly, the first quarter cash flow fell short because of a $389 million unfavorable change in operating account assets and liabilities.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Investor Non GAAP Financial Presentations Third Quarter 2017

The cash flow for 2017 is far better than the year before shown above. The cash flow for the year decreased sharply due to account balance changes (especially in the first quarter). In 2016, receivables ended up increasing about $1 billion for the year which really soaked up the cash flow from operations. Even if that $1 billion is added to cash flow to get $3.5 billion from continuing operations, the cash flow improvement this year is still readily apparent. This year the company reached that $3.5 billion cash flow in 9 months with one quarter still to go.

Higher commodity pricing helped. But corporate cost cutting has played a part. Plus management made some acquisitions to help lower costs in the future.

Source: Occidental Third Quarter, 2017, Investor Presentation

This is a very small sample of some of the industry leading costs that management has accomplished. Occidental was operating in the Permian before investors ever knew the Permian was important. The company has a very long history there. No company knows the Permian like Occidental.

As a result, the company is by far the largest producer of oil from the Permian. But the company has many other projects around the world.

Source: Occidental Third Quarter, 2017, Investor Presentation

Some of the cash was spent on projects offering some badly needed diversification last year. The Ethylene cracker and the Al Hosn project are two major examples. Both took a lot of cash during the early stages of the downturn. But both are now generating cash. They will generate more cash as operations optimize.

This company brought on a string of new projects as management aggressively expanded operations during the initial commodity price downturn months. The benefits of that expansion should become more apparent as time goes on.

So this company will not only benefit from expanding low cost Permian production. But the optimization of the new projects brought online over the last couple of years will continue to increase cash flow.

Summary

Source: Occidental Third Quarter, 2017, Investor Presentation

Management is forecasting some production growth as shown above. The recent commodity price rally has given management some breathing room to achieve their breakeven goal with some production growth.

Some investors have wondered about the increasing debt. Debt increased last year because the restricted cash from the spin-off of California Resources (CRC) ran out at the beginning of 2016. To finish the aggressive expansion program the company added some debt. But the current cash flow appears adequate to handling the debt.

Cash burn has been reduced sharply from the previous year because many of the major capital projects have been completed and are now producing cash flow. As management gains experience running those new projects, the cash flow breakeven slide will change for the better in the future. This company is one of the more efficient operators in the industry. But any new ethylene plant or midstream plant or even any new field takes time to learn to run efficiently. Management has a very full plate growing Permian production will optimizing the newly completed capital projects. So cash flow could grow for years without any new major projects.

Management has already realized sizable cash flow swings by completing the major projects. Now management will realize more savings and cash flow growth through experience of running those new projects. Plus there will be production growth in the Permian and there will be worldwide significant discoveries. Occidental has a long history of growing. Investors should expect a return to that historical growth now that the impact of the commodity price slide has been overcome.

Management recently raised the dividend. Investors can expect management to back up that increase with necessary performance in the future. The balance sheet remains in excellent shape. The credit rating remains good. Management has a lot of flexibility to achieve their long term goals. The last two years saw a lot of achievement. So investors should expect more in the future.

This stock, which has been trading near some lows is probably worth considering as an investment. From current pricing levels the stock offers well above average returns with less than average risk. The market has focused on the lack of earnings and cash flow. Mr. Market is not expecting much of a future improvement at current prices. This management will prove Mr. Market wrong.

An investment would be a bet on management continuing to increase the cash flow and lowering the company breakeven levels. The new record production levels for Permian wells combined with the acquisition to lower future costs point to a management focused on that necessary cost reduction. The return could very well approach levels seen in far more speculative stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OXY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.