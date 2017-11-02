The Stunning Story Of Retail eREITs And Why Total Return Matters Even For Dividend Growth Investors

Nonetheless, when the wind changes - it may blow right in their faces, turning the dividend into a drop of gain in an ocean of pain.

As long as things move in a certain way - their way - they seem to have a point.

Wealth Creation vs. Loss Prevention

Most analysts/services are waving with the returns that they have achieved.

While our Marketplace service is no different, at the "The Wheel of FORTUNE" we are as proud with potential losses that we've prevented as much as we are proud with the returns we have achieved. Risk management is not (only) about how much you make but (mostly) about how much risk you've taken (to make it)... Too little (return) may be as risky as too much (risk).

Retail eREITs aren't only the main characters in an incredible-ongoing play but they represent a segment that I'm very proud of being recognized as a consistent-vocal voice that sounded warning alarms against investing in it for over a year now.

There are many lessons that must be learned out of the retail eREITs story - and our subscribers already heard them all. It's time to share some of these lessons with the wider crowd because as investors (as well as human beings) we must learn from both history and mistakes.

The first lesson is not solely related to retail eREITs rather a general good practice: Risk management is where two noble goals - wealth creation and loss prevention - meet. Similarly, added-value isn't only about more gain but also about less pain...

Dividend Growth Investing

Many dividend growth investors ("DGIs") claim that they don't care about price fluctuations and total returns; or at least so they say...

They keep saying that dividend safety is the only thing that matters; or at least so they have convinced themselves...

They pay no (or very little) attention to the stock price and instead solely focusing on ensuring that the stream of income they receive from a company is safe and steady. This usually means that they pay most (if not all) of their attention to three main elements that are all related to the distributions:

1. Consistency. The company is paying a dividend on a regular-ongoing basis. The more years a company is paying a dividend - the better.

2. Growth/No Cut. The company is growing its dividend over time or, at the very minimum, hasn't cut it during recent years.

3. Coverage. How much of a company's earnings is getting paid out as dividends. The lower the payout ratio - the safer the dividend is.

As long as these three elements exist - many DGIs feel secure. The price of the stock may go up or down but for them - it's all about a safe and steady stream of income. As long as distributions pour into their accounts regularly - they sleep well at night; or at least so they think...

Because such a strategy is only working when things move in a certain direction. As long as we don't experience sharp moves down - the safe and steady distributions may reduce and even overcome the impact of the price fluctuations. Nevertheless, if and when prices move "too much" in the wrong direction - things may get ugly. Very ugly. So ugly that the dividend may become a drop in an ocean of losses.

Macro Trumps Micro

One of my oldest claims is that macro trumps micro. I believe that analyzing the macro-global landscape is way more important than analyzing the micro-specific aspects of a certain company. Putting it differently, should the retail sector sucks - it would be hard to find a retail eREIT that would escape the carnage. The data presented in this article proves this point.

Furthermore, even if you do agree that macro has much more significance than micro - it's still vital to ask the right question. For example: While many ask "Is brick and mortar retail dead?", I believe that the better question is "why would one wish to invest in a sector that is clearly in decline?". Although "Is brick-and-mortar retail is dead?" is a nice-catchy question - such a question is missing the point. Because even if brick-and-mortar isn't dead - it's still likely that it's not the best place to be in, isn't it?

Similarly, I believe that the right question regarding the relationship between dividend safety and total return is not which one is more important rather can a DGI afford ignoring any of those, including the latter?

As far as I concern, the answer is clear. Not only that one mustn't ignore the importance of total return, dividend safety is only one of the means/conditions for a successful journey that supposes to end up with a positive total return. Dividend safety alone is simply not enough - as the retail eREITs story proves.

Retail-Exposed eREITs

In this article, we have gathered all the retail-related eREITs together. Malls, shopping centers and some of the triple-net lease eREITs that have (usually high) exposure to retailers.

In total, we identified 35 different names that made it into this analysis of retail-exposed eREITs (sorted by symbol hereinafter):

All these names are paying dividends on a regular basis.

Almost all these names haven't cut the distribution; either never or at least not over the past five years.

Most of these names have actually increased their distributions over the past two years and usually over a much longer period than this.

To make a long story short, over 30 names out of this list are pure "DGI-material" stocks that could/should have been bought after ticking all the relevant boxes that ensure the dividend safety...

... but not an overall safety...

Dividend Coverage

Now that we have an approved list of names that show dividend consistency and growth/no cuts, it's time to tick another box by checking the payout ratio for each of these eREITs based on the most-recent available data (as of end of October 2017: (*) EQY and WHLR are the only names that did cut tmaterialhe dividend since 1/1/2016

As you can see, from a dividend coverage perspective - things look terrific. As a matter of fact, I believe that the below 70% payout ratio is probably one of the lowest-ever recorded, certainly during a non-recessionary period.

Not a single stock is paying more than its means/earnings, i.e. payout ratios are smaller than 100%. Moreover, if we ignore WSR and GNL - the two names with payout ratios exceeding 90% - the rest of the group seems extremely healthy with payout ratios that are all lower than 86%.

Anyone who is focusing on dividend safety should, therefore, feel allegedly very comfortable buying almost any retail-exposed eREITs at this point in time and/or at any other time over the past year.

The dividend safety, based on the above-mentioned parameters (consistency, growth/no cut, coverage), at any point in time over the past year would have caused any DGI to feel very confident about investing in retail eREITs; the payout ratios have been low - even if not as low as they are now - all along.

Payout ratios below 75% are considered very safe and about 75% of the retail eREITs fall under these category. When things look so bright and shiny - it should come as no surprise that these names have been viewed as bargains throughout 2017.

You can say many things about retail eREITs in 2017. Bargains isn't one of those things... but if you only focus on dividend safety how could you have known!?

52-Week Data

As we all know, things aren't that simple. They hardly ever as simple as they may look at a first glance... but they are not that complicated either; that, of course, assuming that you are looking at all aspects and not allowing the micro to completely hide the macro. We will get back to this later on...

A quick look at the price movements of retail eREITs over the past year show how uncomfortable buying/holding onto these names has been.

(*) "Recovery to 52wH" = How many years would it take, based on the current distributions, to fully overcome the price depreciation that occurred over the last year, from the 52-week high to current price.

The above chart (sorted based on the magnitude of the price deterioration, from the largest draw-down to the smallest) shows that 30 out of the 35 names have lost more than 10% of their value from their respective 52-week highs. Out of these 30 names, more than half have experienced a price depreciation greater than 20%!

Furthermore, it will take 5.3 years on average to fully recover the price depreciation (-22.5%) that these eREITs have suffered from, on average.

If you are the unlucky shareholder of PEI, DDR, SKT or TCO it will take you more than twice as much to fully recover the losses you've experienced (out of price depreciation) through dividends. We are talking of more than a decade-worth of distributions that has been wiped through the price action.

Obviously, one may claim that the dividend can grow over time and/or that the stock price may recover along the years. That's a valid claim. Nonetheless, for the sake of simplicity we would assume that both the dividend as well as the share price stand still from now on. Taking into consideration that the retail sector may face difficulties for many years to come - this is not only a theoretical assumption but a reasonable scenario.

It's hard, if not impossible, to see how most of the struggling retailers such as J.C. Penny (JCP), Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) or Under Armour (UA) turn things around in a meaningful way. Consequently, it's unlikely that the landlord-eREITs of these tenants - some of those are at the brinks of collapse - would be able to present a significant recovery from their own distressed valuation levels.

Retail eREITs Over a Longer Period / Since Peaking

As if this isn't enough, I then thought to myself that the past 52-week price action is important for itself but it doesn't tell the whole story. As a matter of fact, it's far from telling the whole horror story of the retail eREITs.

DGIs are, by definition, long-term investors (or trades, if you don't mind me using this term that some find "offensive"...). They remain invested during periods that are way longer than one year. Therefore, it would make much more sense to check what happened to retail eREITs over a longer period that would capture the entire move, from peak to trough.

The beauty of it is that you don't have to go much further back to do so.

The prices of almost all retail eREITs have peaked around mid-2016; end of July-beginning of August to be more precise. As a matter of fact, this is when the segment, as a whole (VNQ, IYR, RWR, ICF, SCHH, XLRE) had peaked:

At that time I've turned bearish on many eREITs and unsurprisingly I still am!

Principally, the point in time where prices had peaked is the point that can tell us the whole story about holding retail eREITs through long(er) periods.

As you can see from the below chart, all 35 peaks occurred during a very short period consisting of only 83 days, between 7/6/2016 to 9/27/2016.

The average date is 8/2/2016 and the median date is 7/29/2016.

It only requires a move of up to 3 days above 8/2/2016 or below 7/29/2016 to capture ~83% (=26/35) of the peaks. This tells you just how concentrated this group is and how hard, almost impossible, it is to identify exceptions.

It's a classic case of "when it rains it pours", or, the way I prefer to put it - a classic case of "macro trumps micro".

16-Month Data

The total price returns of retail eREITs over the past 16-months (July 2016 - October 2017), as presented in the below chart, are nothing short of stunning. Losing over 30% on average during a 15-month period is a collapse, not only a correction. But even that's not the main headline here...

The below chart is sorted based on the number of years that it would take for distributions, based on the currently known dividend (and assuming that it remains fixed), to overcome the price depreciation that a stock has suffered since its 2016 peak.

(*) "Recovery to 2016HP" = How many years would it take, based on the current distributions, to fully recover the price depreciation that occurred over the past 16-months, from the 2016-highest price to the current price.

It would take the average retail eREIT more than 33 quarters (!!!) of non-stop, steady, distributions to give investors back what they have lost over the past 16-month in value. 33 quarters... About 8 years and 4 months... That's a long time, even for long-term DGIs...

And that's not all; about one third of all names would require much more patience than this. 12 out of the 35 names would need at least a decade to bring the shareholders back to a break-even point. In the case of PEI, one decade would only mark about half-way towards the full recovery point.

Alternatively, the average retail eREIT need to climb over 50% (!!!) from its current price in order to gain back (through price appreciation) the value it lost (through price depreciation). In the case of PEI and DDR even a double from here won't be enough to bring back what has been lost.

Conclusion

The message here to all DGIs is very clear: You simply can't ignore the price fluctuations. Being minded of the total return is as crucial as keeping a close eye on the dividend safety. One can't work without the other.

Too many investors forget or elect to ignore the macro environment we live in. We are witnessing one of the longest and most aggressive rallies that stocks ever experienced. In such an environment it's easier to become complacent, thinking that what we have witnessed over the past 8.5 years may have changed/reduced the significance of fundamentals, macro views and/or total return.

Sure thing, prices may recover over time and the value of your capital may go up. However, prices may also remain at these distressed levels for an extended period and they can easily go down further. Either way, that's not the main point.

The main point is that no matter how long your investment horizon is, it is neither pleasant nor warranted to put yourself in a position where you need to wait 10+ years to see how a major erosion of capital might be restored through many dozens of dividend payments.

Even DGIs should bear in mind that dividend growth investing is not about "Dividend Safety vs. Total Return" rather "Dividend Safety & Total Return".

The former must be escorted by the latter!

