Market Volatility Bulletin: Will Strong Wage Growth Spur GDP, Inflation, Volatility?

Mr. Thomas Hughes demonstrates that the economic disruption from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma appear to have been short lived.

Q3 earnings have been coming in strong, notwithstanding a few duds; Powell appears to be the next Fed chair.

The market has been watching Facebook and then it'll focused on Apple. And then again these Facebook numbers fit in with the mega tech names that are just basically giving this market momentum. - Quincy Crosby

The quote above from Prudential Financial's Chief Market Strategist speaks to the recent impact of big tech earnings on the broader market

Domestic equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) had a mixed performance over the course of the day, after the S&P 500 hit all time highs in Wednesday's morning session.

Powell is reported to have gotten the nod for new Fed chair. His prospects had been steadily increasing at PredictIt over the last week, where yesterday they stood close to 90%. Thus far Mr. Powell is viewed as a continuation to current Fed policy led by Janet Yellen.

Mr. Powell was appointed as a Fed Governor by President Obama in 2011, beginning his office there in May 2012. His background is not that of an economist or theoretician, but rather he has had a broad background in law, banking, and government over what really must be described as a storied career. We caution readers to read up on him and giving him time to spread his wings some before arriving at any conclusions regarding what kind of Fed chair he will turn out to be.

The dollar (UUP) has cooled off some after its recent run-up. Clearly we are off the lows put in mid September, when the Dollar Index strode down to just over 91.

Shout Out

A Storm Is Brewing in the Labor Markets, written by Thomas Hughes, gets today's article mention. The article starts by reviewing Wednesday's strong ADP showing, expressing the view that the job gains were broad based.

Looking closely at the data it is easy to see that the impact (from the Hurricanes) was short lived, shallow and with no lasting negative effects. In fact, the data also shows that labor markets have not only rebounded from the storm effects but have strengthened from pre-storm levels.

Mr. Hughes does an admirable job demonstrating what at least so far has been the brevity of impact from the Hurricanes in terms of labor disruption:

Looking to the continuing claims figure and more importantly the total claims figures the data shows little affect beyond the first week of job loss. That means that most Americans who were displaced from their work due to the hurricanes were back to work within 2 weeks of the storms passing. Both these metrics have also moved lower to set new seasonal and long term lows, consistent with labor market health and tightening.

The author predicts that tomorrow's NFP figure will be strong, and believes that average hourly earnings may well exceed the 2% figure, which according to Mr. Hughes drives savings, retail sales, and inflation.

We have a couple questions for readers on this topic.

First, the last couple NFP numbers have not been very strong. Will tomorrow's be different?

Second, do you see increased average labor income driving GDP and just as importantly, inflation?

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday we mentioned that neither equities nor volatility markets had not in any way responded to the tragedy in New York City. Here's what Silent Trader had to share (earlier part of message truncated):

Now another killing spree in suburban Denver appears to be an unrelated incident, and speaks to ST's broader point that while these events are horrible on a personal level, they are unlikely to impact the economy.

Mr. Hughes' piece above gives voice to the thinking that even events that "should" slow the economy such as Hurricane's Harvey and Irma at least for now appear to have resulted in more of a hiccup to economic activity rather than a drag. This can frustrate the designs of those who trade volatility from the long end (VXX, TVIX, UVXY), paying contango to vol shorts (XIV, SVXY) while waiting for the thesis to play out.

Here's what Mohammed El Erian had to say about the new Fed Chair:

The key quote from Mr. El Erian:

The Fed's embarked on this beautiful normalization: It has stopped [quantitative easing], it has raised rates, it has declared a path to reduce its balance sheet without disrupting markets and without derailing the global recovery. And I don't think anybody will want to mess with this beautiful normalization

Spot VIX is throwing out mixed signals for those looking for either a sustained move higher, or a return to the bargain basement levels of mid October.

Increasingly it appears that the index wants to carve out a range that lies above the lowest lows of October, but also not much above the 11-handle. 9.75-11.25 in our view appears to be the range that the markets are adopting.

Of course, we have made it through what Wall Street legend considers the turbulent months, and investors now have November through April to enjoy what has historically been the best returns of the calendar year (with February being an exception).

With an economy that appears to be on the lift, a strong Q3 earnings season, rising yields, and what appears to be a continuation of current Fed policy, volatility on the low side appears to be reasonable.

Here's the trouble: we're already on the low side! Mr. El Erian mentions more than once that he sees the current normalization as "beautiful" in the short run, with investor complacency requiring a major event to sufficiently rock their faith in equities (increasingly a global statement rather than one confined to US stocks alone). But when you're sitting with spot at 10.2, really ho-hum incidents should be sufficient to get the index "all the way" to levels such as 13-17. This statement assumes commensurate moves higher in realized vol.

As ST argues above, perhaps delta-neutral strategies are the best way to play the current vol environment. Here's Zaphod15 on this topic:

We loved the part about painting the bull's eye around the arrow! We see a lot of that in the financial media and blogs, and it's a very easy trap to fall into. Zaphod's approach is in stark contrast to many who are wed to the short-vol approach (the steady long-vol cohort appear to have been incinerated months ago and only rarely voice themselves).

In particular, thank you Zaphod for voicing some of your own trading tactics into the comment, as it provides us and other readers with context for your statement.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

We're always on the lookout for good ideas to write about in terms of larger topics that impact volatility, equities, or markets in general. Please pass on your ideas for what you'd like to see more on, and we'll try to address and/or incorporate your thoughts into future pieces. We've even seen offers and opportunities for collaboration on writing pieces, and think such opportunities could be exciting.

Over the weekend we did a piece that considered how to use options markets to better understand an investment's profile. We used Macy's (M) as our example, and covered the case where investor's buy the shares for great upside. The second part was published a couple days ago, and we hope to have the final part out in the next day or so.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.