Tesla Q3 '17 Earnings: Working Through Production Hell

Patient investors will be rewarded if the company can make it through manufacturing hell.

The Model 3 production target of 5K units/week is delayed one quarter until Q1 2018.

Tesla delivered 26K vehicles in Q3, revenue was a record $3B (up 30%), but operating loss was also a record -$535M.

Tesla's Q3 2017 Earnings/Shareholder Letter

Tesla (TSLA) broke two new records this quarter. The first was record revenue of $3B, the second was record operating losses of negative $535M.

Tesla's revenue growth was driven by an all-time high of 26,000 vehicle deliveries, along with energy revenue of $318M (also an all-time high).

The losses were due to Model 3 production ramping and were not unexpected. Tesla guided for significantly lower gross margins in its Q2 shareholder letter.

Indeed, this was Tesla's worst overall quarterly gross margin figure in years, coming in at 15%.

Although Tesla's Model 3 production has been ramping slower than anticipated, things are still moving quickly.

The production target of 5,000 units per week has been pushed back, but only slightly. Now Tesla is targeting to reach this milestone by the end of Q1 2018 (versus the end of 2017).

Despite this delay, Tesla is still guiding that Model 3 non-GAAP gross margins will be breakeven in Q4, and hit 25% in 2018. This will raise Tesla's overall gross margin back to the mid 20% range as the Model hits scale.

With a cash balance of $3.5B at the end of Q3, Tesla has a solid cushion to execute this plan. CAPEX is projected to be $1B in Q4, and cashflow from operations will likely be -$500M in the quarter. In this scenario Tesla will still have $2B of cash heading into 2018, as cash flow from operations improves dramatically and Model 3 CAPEX subsides.

Management indicated in the shareholder letter that they have enough capital to ramp Model 3 production to 5,000 units per week.

So it looks like the Model 3 delay doesn't mean Tesla needs any cash. For now.

In terms of demand, Tesla's backlog for the Model 3 continues to grow. Customer deposits were $686M at the end of Q3, up from $604M at the end of Q2. This $82M increase (if it were all $1K Model 3 deposits) would indicate the backlog grew by an astounding 82,000 units.

Now it's all about how fast Tesla can build the Model 3, and how profitably they do it.

Energy revenue was $318M in Q3, with gross margins of 25.3%.

This growth in the energy business comes as Tesla shifts SolarCity's model from leasing to direct sales. In Q4 Tesla is expecting more than 50% of SolarCity's sales to be cash.

In terms of battery revenue, Tesla continues to make progress. The company is on track to complete its Australia project within the 100 day deadline, and will recognize the revenue after it's complete. Additionally, projects like the combined solar + storage installment in Hawaii appear to be contributing to growth already.

Tesla Q3 Conference Call

Tesla provided a few notable pieces of news on tonights conference call.

A factory in China could open in 2019. On a question about CAPEX and China factory rumors, Elon said he expects there could be significant investments made for this in 2019. Beyond that, he expects Tesla's proposed factory in China would have the capacity to build several hundred thousand cars annually, and mostly produce the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla could still be building thousands of Model 3's per week by the end of 2017. Elon Musk noted even with production bottlenecks, due to the exponential ramp the company is undergoing, it's likely they will still be building thousands of units per week by the end of the year.

Solar roof could be a "behemoth". Both Elon Musk and CTO JB Straubel are testing Tesla's solar roof on their homes. Additionally they are stress testing the product for 30 years worth of damage, apparently this can take at least 6 months. In the longer term Elon expects the solar roof could be a "behemoth" for the company after it gets off the ground. As I've blogged about on SA before, I agree. Production of the solar roof is expected to ramp in 2018.

Model 3 gross margins will still hit 25%. Many analysts asked about whether production bottlenecks and delays would impact the Model 3's gross margin trajectory. Tesla stressed that the timeline is delayed, but that they still fully expect the Model 3 to hit 25% gross margins as they scale to 5K units per week and beyond. Long-term nothing has changed.

"Production Hell" is getting cooler. Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley asked about Elon's perspective into the infamous "production hell," and he noted that he can see the light at the end of the tunnel as the worst appears to be behind them.

Conclusion - Staying Patient

Despite record losses and a minor delay, the Tesla bull thesis is as intact as ever. The demand for Model 3 continues to grow and Tesla is quickly working its way through production bottlenecks.

If they Tesla can manage to ramp production to 5,000 units per week by Q1 2018 it will be a game-changer. At an average selling price of $50,000 that would be $12.5B in incremental revenue. The company as a whole is only set to do $12B in revenue for all of 2017.

I continue to believe that Model 3 demand will exceed 500,000 units globally and drive Tesla to new heights. But whether they can achieve that level of production profitably remains to be seen.

For now we will all be on the edge of our seats waiting for Q4 delivery numbers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.