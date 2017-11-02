Care.com's (CRCM) CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Thank you, Mike. Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining us. On today’s call, I will walk you through our financial highlights for this third quarter and then I will provide an update on our core businesses. Michael will then follow with additional color on our financial performance in the third quarter and then provide guidance for Q4 and full-year 2017. He will also share our initial outlook for 2018. Then, we will open the call up to your question.

We continue to execute well across all business lines as we remain on track with our 2017 plans and focus on initiatives that drive long-term profitable growth. We were pleased with our ability to exceed expectations across key metrics in the third quarter, as the combination of top line growth and our ongoing commitment to manage cost carefully, resulted in improved EBITDA margins versus prior, and this flow-through to continued healthy cash generation of nearly $10 million in the third quarter, bringing our expectation for total cash generation for the year to $25 million.

Looking forward, I’m excited about the company’s future and believe we have the opportunity to improve the top line growth trajectory in 2019 and beyond, given our Care 3.0 strategy and the growing contribution from Care@Work. Consistent with this view for the remainder of 2017 and through 2018, we plan to remain focused on the evolution of our product, which we expect to benefit from our continuous innovation and additional product talent. And as we manage this evolution towards increasing organic growth from an improved user experience, we plan to be especially judicious with acquisition spend.

Michael will provide additional detail in a few minutes, but our initial outlook for 2018 reflects our optimism about the health and profitability of the business, as we put in place the building blocks to improve the top line trajectory in 2019 and beyond.

I will discuss our long-term strategy in a moment. But let me first provide some of the key highlights for the third quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $44.5 million, growing 9% versus the third quarter of 2016 and above the high-end of our guidance range.

Q3 EBITDA of $6.1 million exceeded our guidance, driven by flow-through from the revenue beat and some better than expected cost savings, more to come from Michael later. Q3 was our 8th straight quarter of profitable growth. And similar to previous quarters, we continue to make good progress toward our long-term EBITDA margin target of 20% to 25%.

During the quarter, we continue to add leverage versus prior, taking EBITDA margin up to 13.8% from 4.2% in Q3 of 2016, while focusing our initiatives that we expect will drive long-term growth.

I’ll now review our third quarter activities across our businesses starting with Care@Work. The business continues to scale with Q3 revenue growth of 21% versus prior, which incorporates deals signed or renewed over the trailing period. Our revenue growth expectation for the full-year is about 25%. This is below the growth we saw in 2016, mainly because based on our experience in last Q4, Q1 peak season, we decided that we would invest in pursuing larger enterprise deals, such as Google or ACOM.

As we’ve shared, that required us to retool our sales team talent and invest in more enterprise-focused leadership in 2017. This transition led to increasing average deal sizes, but also longer sales cycles. We expect these investments to bear fruit in accelerating revenue growth in 2018 and beyond. Michael will touch on the relationship between revenue growth and bookings, which we described over the previous few quarters.

With a highly recurring nature of this business, we continue to see revenue renewal rates of over 100%, driven by an innovative product experience and exceptional service delivery by our team. Customer satisfaction ratings remain high, with a Net Promoter Score for Care@Work back up care in the 70% range year-to-date. We continue to prioritize and invest in the back up care user experience by maintaining high fulfillment rates and improving the Care@Work product platform.

New contracts sign in Q3 includes Athena Health, Fresenius Medical Care, and the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Renewals include Workday, Northwestern University, Mintz Levin, Carbon Black and Chegg. Given our progress, we expect 2018 Care@Work revenue growth to accelerate versus what we saw this year, which is included in the initial 2018 outlook that Michael will share. We continue to be excited about the SaaS like recurring revenue part of our business.

Moving on to our U.S. Consumer Business, the combination of U.S. Matching and HomePay, we saw Q3 revenue of $35.4 million, up 8% versus the third quarter of 2016. This was driven by end of period paying families growth of 10% for U.S. Matching and 19% for HomePay.

In line with what we’ve shared previously, our outlook for full-year ARPU continues to be roughly flat versus prior year, as gains from increased provider monetization and background check revenue are offset by mix shift towards longer duration subscription plans.

In Q3 ARPU was $38.37, down 2%, as expected, versus $39.18 in Q3 of 2016. In regards to sales and marketing. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing was 40% in Q3 and 9 percentage point decrease versus the third quarter of 2016.

The primary driver of improved sales and marketing leverage continues to be greater efficiency, as reflected in decreasing CAC due to ongoing improvements in mobile conversion rates, organic traffic growth and overall paid marketing optimization. Q3 CAC was $100, down 20% versus Q3 2016. As a reminder, we drove CAC down 16% from $140 in the first-half of 2016 to $117 in the first-half of 2017, as we saw progress on these initiatives earlier this year.

Now moving to our strategy to improve the top line trajectory in 2019 and beyond. As I indicated in the last quarterly call, having made progress on mobile enrollment and organic initiatives, we are continuing to invest more in our product experience by releasing additional new teachers, as part of our Care 3.0 strategy.

During the past few months, we upgraded our messaging platform and refined our matching algorithms, as we’ve focused on improving the core product experience and it’s bearing fruit. We currently have a five star rating on our iOS app. We expect these investments will help drive further organic growth through word of mouth and extend length of paid time to increased reuse of the service. And with the recent addition of product management leadership and talent from companies, such as LinkedIn Box, we’ve begun the product development of our beyond the match features. We expect these features will also extend length of paid time by providing members with features to manage care after they found a match irrespective of whether or not they’ve matched on our platform.

Looking beyond Q4 and into 2018, we plan to continue putting in place the product building blocks that will enable top line trajectory improvements in 2019 and beyond. In tandem, we remain committed to driving greater marking – marketing efficiency to further spend optimization. As a result, in 2018, we expect to see further improvements in EBITDA margin, while growing the top line. Michael will share our preliminary expectations for 2018 shortly.

Before I hand it over to Michael, I want to comment on the evolution of our Board as Care.com becomes a larger company.

As we announced in September, George Bell has joined the Board as Lead Independent Director and adds deep operational and leadership experience in marketplaces and mobile from his previous executive positions, as well as public company Board experience. Most recently, George was on the Board of Angie’s List and currently on John Wiley & Sons.

And as part of this evolution, after seven years on the Board, Tony Florence is stepping down and Dan Yoo is joining. Dan served most recently in executive positions at LinkedIn and NerdWallet. We’re excited to work with Dan and benefit from his deep experience in enterprise business operations, organic traffic growth and scaling organization. I want to thank Tony for his many significant contributions over the past seven years and we wish him well.

In summary, we’re on track to achieve our 2017 plan and remain focused on initiatives that drive long-term growth and increase profitability, as we look ahead to 2018. We’re confident in our ability to change the top line growth trajectory in 2019 and beyond, given our clear market leadership position and our Care 3.0 strategy.

Now let me turn over the call to Michael before we open it up to questions.

Michael Echenberg

Thank you, Sheila. I’ll now provide more color on our results, starting with cash and short-term investments. We ended Q3 with $96.4 million, as compared to $86.8 million at the end of Q2. This healthy increase came from the $6.1 million of EBITDA, along with stock option exercises and changes in working capital. CapEx remained low at less than $200,000 in the quarter.

Now on to the P&L. Revenue was $44.5 million in the third quarter, exceeding the high-end of our guidance range and growing by 9% versus Q3 2016 revenue of $40.8 million.

The U.S. Consumer business grew 8% versus prior to $35.4 million, compared to $32.8 million in the third quarter of last year. Within that, U.S. Matching revenue increased 6% from $27.8 million in Q3 2016 to $29.5 million this year. HomePay revenue increased 16% versus prior from $5 million to $5.8 million, driven by growth in clients.

Our other businesses, which include International, Care@Work and Marketplace grew 15% to $9.2 million for the quarter, compared to $7.9 million in the same period last year.

With respect to Care@Work, as Sheila described earlier, we’re focusing now on revenue rather than bookings, because it’s a more consistent representation of our progress on the enterprise side. And next year, we intend to begin breaking out business-to-business revenue.

Note that, as we continue to scale the Care@Work business, we found that the bookings metric is not the best leading indicator, given its variability across time. This lumpiness is especially prevalent in the Q4, Q1 timeframe, in line with typical benefit enrollment cycles, which can distort year-over-year bookings comparisons.

Now on to EBITDA. For Q3, EBITDA was $6.1 million, or a margin of 14%, representing 10 percentage points of expansion versus Q3 of 2016. Note that the EBITDA beat relative to our guidance was driven in part by flow-through from the revenue beat and in part by better than expected cost savings, more on that in a minute.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $0.4 million, as compared to a net loss of $4 million in Q3 of 2016. Before I discuss EPS, I’ll provide color on the cost lines.

First, sales and marketing. In the quarter, we reduced sales and marketing as a percent of revenue by 9 percentage points relative to prior from 49% in Q3 of 2016 to 40% in Q3 of 2017.

G&A as a percent of revenue rose 2 percentage points versus prior to 20%, as expected, mainly a function of the timing of performance-based stock comp, which as a reminder does not affect EBITDA. We achieved better than expected cost savings in other G&A areas, notably professional services and IT-related costs.

R&D increased year-over-year as a percent of revenue by approximately 1 percentage points, as we continue to invest in innovation of the core consumer experience, notably through Care 3.0, as Sheila described.

In addition, during the quarter, we recorded a net restructuring charge of about $3 million related to lease termination, as we reconfigured space in our Waltham office, an offset to the expense associated with our new San Francisco office, part of our strategic investment in R&D talent to drive Care 3.0. It is also another example of our ongoing judiciousness on cost. Q3 gross margin was 79% consistent with Q3 of 2016.

Moving now to EPS. For the quarter, GAAP EPS from continuing operations was negative $0.01, up from negative $0.14 in the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP EPS on a diluted basis was positive $0.18, as compared to our guidance of $0.07 to $0.08. This performance relative to guidance was driven mainly by flow-through from EBITDA and by a change in timing related to the tax impact of stock option exercises that I mentioned on the last call.

We also saw other income of about $600,000 slightly against other expense of $67,000 in Q2 of 2016. This maps to the strengthening of foreign currencies, most notably the euro, given the impact of revaluing balance sheet items denominated in those foreign currencies.

Now turning to Q4 and full-year guidance for 2017, starting with revenue. For the full-year, we’re raising guidance to $173.5 million to $174 million, up from $172 million to $173.5 million. This implies Q4 guidance of $43.6 million to $44.1 million.

With respect to the prior year comp, as a reminder, we use a four-four-five fiscal calendar that results in a 53rd week roughly every sixth-year. 2016 was one such year, while 2017 has the more typical 52 weeks. This resulted in about $3 million of incremental revenue in Q4 of 2016. Excluding that, Q4 of 2016 revenue was $40.4 million.

On EBITDA, we’re raising guidance to $21.5 million to $22 million for the full-year, up from $19.5 million to $21.5 million. At the middle of the range, EBITDA margin for the year would be 13%. The implied EBITDA guidance for Q4 is $9.7 million to $10.2 million. The $9.9 million at the midpoint of the Q4 range compares to $8.3 million in Q4 2016 apples-to-apples, that is excluding about $800,000 associated with the 53rd week in 2016.

Finally, for full-year non-GAAP EPS, we’re raising guidance to $0.51 to $0.52. This is based on an expectation of about $38 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year. I’ll note that relative to our previous guidance, expected share count is up about $1 million.

For the fourth quarter, we’re guiding to non-GAAP EPS of between $0.15 and $0.16, with a similar expectation of about $38 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Finally, on to cash. We’re raising our expectation for cash and short-term investments at the end of 2017 to north of $100 million from our previous outlook of $97 million. This represents an increase of about $25 million, or 33% relative to the $76 million at the end of 2016.

Before opening the call to Q&A, I wanted to make a few comments on fiscal 2018 and provide our initial financial outlook. As we’ve evolved our model for profitable growth over the last couple of years and gained traction with respect to our strategic initiatives, we wanted to take a one-time opportunity to give you insight into the model, not set a precedent on the timing of guidance.

I’m referring specifically to the progress associated with our investments in Care@Work, organic growth and mobile enrollment. And as Sheila described, we’re in the initial phases of our next set of multi-year investments to drive profitable growth, notably Care 3.0.

Our initial outlook for full-year 2018 revenue is approximately $190 million. This would put revenue growth in 2018 versus 2017 in the same ballpark as what we’re anticipating for 2017 versus 2016, excluding the impact of the 53rd week in 2016. And as Sheila described, we believe our investments through this period will set us up for accelerating growth on the top line in 2019 and beyond.

Not withstanding these investments, we remain committed to profitable growth and to taking further steps toward our long-term EBITDA margin target of 20% to 25%. Driven by the combination of ongoing leverage in sales and marketing from improvements in efficiency and our cost judiciousness as we manage the business to scale, our initial outlook has 2018 EBITDA at approximately $30 million.

Relative to the midpoint of our updated guidance for 2017, this is 38% year-over-year growth, and it represents margin of approximately 16%, up 3 percentage points compared to our latest outlook for 2017.

For 2018 non-GAAP EPS, our preliminary estimate is roughly $0.65, with an expectation of about $40 million weighted average shares outstanding. This initial outlook for 2018 reflects our optimism about the health and profitability of the business.

And with that, I’ll open the call to your questions. Operator?

Jason Kreyer

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to focus on the growth acceleration in 2019. And Sheila, I know you talked about some of the components of 3.0 that would lead to that acceleration. Just wondering if you could dive into that a little bit further. And then, when you think about going out to 2019, how you get to growth acceleration? Does that come from accelerating subscriber growth, or ARPU increases, or longer duration of customer life, if you can dive into that, that would be helpful? Thanks.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Sure. Thanks, Jason. Good morning. As we’ve indicated a lot of our strategic initiatives that were multi-year that we actually started some in 2016 and mostly this year around mobile enrollment, organic growth, Care@Work, those are really starting to pan out, and we feel good about providing an initial outlook that Michael shared in the prepared remarks into 2018.

And of course, Care 3.0, we started investments this year, but we expect that those would be multi-year investments and start to layer in with those initiatives that we’re seeing in 2017 with accelerated growth in 2019. We’re not sharing today whether that’s coming from member growth, ARPU. Specifically, we do expect an increase in overall length of paid time, as we continue to invest in the overall user experience.

Jason Kreyer

On 3.0, should we anticipate you launching kind of a refreshed platform, or is this just going to be a constant drip of new features that are constantly being added to the app?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

For 3.0, it’s actually a good question, Jason. It’s really focused around evolution of the overall product, given that we have a lot of features that we are upgrading overall and constantly testing. We’re super excited about our team in San Francisco, that’s really enhancing our overall product that’s focused on a test and iteration and evolution model.

Jason Kreyer

The ROI gains continue to be impressive. I mean, I think direct marketing spend was down 23% year-over-year. But. I think it was what 10% growth in subscribers and the number continues to to increase. I mean, can you talk about what you’re doing differently that seeing that ROI continue to improve?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Yes. So, Jason, it’s gone from last year’s Q3 CAC at $125, down $100 this quarter, and it’s really being driven by our initiatives and our product investments around mobile enrollment, organic growth, and at the same time continue to optimize our spending with a mixed channel of a combination of TV and online.

Jason Kreyer

Last one for me, just as the free cash flow continues to improve, can you just talk through what you think would be appropriate uses of cash going forward?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Let me turn that over to Michael.

Michael Echenberg

Sure. Thanks for that, Jason. We continue to be very pleased with the cash generation of the business, and as you suggested, it affords us flexibility as we look ahead. And that flexibility could come in a number of different forms. One, obvious one is M&A.

As we’ve described, we’ve been acquisitive in the past and buy and large that served us very well. Certainly, a lot of interesting opportunities as we look ahead to the medium and long-term. In the near-term, if we were to do any M&A, it would be more of the small tuck-in variety, where we’d buy as opposed to build, because it would be more economic to do so.

Jason Kreyer

Okay, great. Thank you.

Ryan Goodman

Hey, thanks for taking the question. Let me start with a couple of housekeeping ones, and then I had a few others, if I can. Michael, just wanted to confirm, the restructuring charges on the leasing – the lease cancellation for the quarter, is there going to be any additional restructuring we should be putting in the models in the forward quarters, or is that just a one-time thing?

And also why you’re on that? Can you just help me understand what the – what drove the increase in the stock comp, that’s just a timing issue and we should be modeling a little lower going forward, or how to think about that?

Michael Echenberg

Sure. So with respect to the restructuring, it’s largely a one-time thing. There maybe some smaller adjustments going forward. As you know, when you build such a restructuring charge, we’re making some assumptions about specifics over time and those can always adjust a little bit.

With respect to the stock-based comp without getting into enormous detail, this most notably has to do with the performance-based stock grants that the Board is very aligned with us on providing, given a need to have incentives aligned well. And given the specifics related to that grant, which you can see in a lot of detail in the filings, the expense is recognized particularly quickly.

So the expense gets recognized over roughly a year as opposed to four years with our more typical stock-based comp. And so as a result of that, you’ll see a little bit of an uptick over the course of the next year, and then settling out to more normal course beyond that.

Ryan Goodman

Okay. Great. Thank you. And then on Care 3.0, just a follow-on to the last question. So you spoke a bit about messaging, messaging algorithms is being some of the more recent changes. And then you touched briefly on – beyond the match experience. Can you dig us little deeper into that just help us understand, I guess, I don’t know, if there’s going to be any additional milestones, or just to what to expect maybe over the next couple of quarters in terms of the evolution of the platform?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Sure. Thanks, Ryan. So just this June, we launched an overall MBT around improving our messaging, SMS texting, overall improvements in the user experience, and we’re going to continue to do that with a real focus on improving the hiring experience and improving quality matches. At the same time, we’re also launching features that irrespective of whether you hired of matched on Care.com. We’re building features of what we call, beyond the match, that you continue to have an ongoing relationship with the product and the services to support you in your employment of a caregiver. And so that’s what we call beyond the match, and that’s what we expect longer-term as an increase in length of paid time.

Ryan Goodman

Okay. I think the – last one for me is just – there has been, you guys have posted really good user growth on the consumer side, in particular. So I guess, my question is, what’s your sense? Do you feel that there’s any elevation in churn risk, or how are you feeling about the recent adds? I would – I tend to get some question, where as we start lapping the acceleration and user growth that there’s some risk that some of them may go away. But at the same time, I can see only the length of paid time is expanding, which is usually a pretty good sign. So just any thoughts on that and what’s giving you confidence that the growth you have is really sustainable over the longer-term?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

It’s really is an investment in overall user experience and putting the customer at this tenure of our products and services. So that we’re listening to your needs and continue to innovate. And so as I mentioned, we’re excited about our team in San Francisco with the experience that they’ve had at LinkedIn and Box and NerdWallet and other services that’s relevant as we’ve learned from their experience of scaling businesses.

We’ve gotten some recent results that’s exciting, obviously, that we’ve – our iOS app with thousands of reviews is in the five start rating range. So we know that, we’re focused on the right set of things to improve the user experience.

Michael Echenberg

The only thing I would add to that is, obviously, we do our unit economics deep dive every other calls. So referring back to last call, when we talked about the improvements in length of paid time, we pointed out that the improvements were coming not only from the beginning of the realization of the long tail, but also from higher retention at early 10-year levels. And so that’s certainly from a metric standpoint a positive sign that subscription duration is holding.

Ryan Goodman

Okay. Thank you.

Darren Aftahi

Yes. Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. Just to and thanks for the color on 2018 guidance, that that’s helpful. This is a kind of – look at the some of the stuff you laid out. Just on the acceleration of growth, I guess, if you could maybe bifurcate between what in 2018 is Care@Work, or how pronounced that is relative to your consumer business?

And then if I look at sort of the incremental implied EBITDA margins again, 2017, it looks like sort of $0.70 on the $1 dropping at the bottom line versus your initial 2018, it’s sort of $0.51. So just wondering beyond Care@Work being at slightly lower margin, what kind of implied assumptions are in that number and how do you guys kind of see CAC trending into fiscal 2018?

And then my last one would be, it looks like there’s a little bit of movement in ending paying number, I think were down a $1 million Q2 to Q3. Just anything specific going on there would be helpful? Thank you.

Michael Echenberg

Yes. Thanks for that. Just first with respect to 2018, I’ll preface it by saying, this is our initial outlook, it’s not guidance. We’re not at this stage going into a lot of detail. With respect to how the different parts of the business contribute to that $190 million, we mentioned on the call that, we expect some acceleration in revenue growth with respect to Care@Work. We talked qualitatively about some of the drivers on the consumer side.

I’ll say, notably, we’re maintaining a similar growth rate in 2018 versus 2017 on the top line to 2017 versus 2016, but with substantially more profit. On the consumer side, we’re benefiting from the progress that Sheila described with respect to organic, most notably, and also mobile enrollment, that’s enabling us to grow the top line on consumer with significantly less sales and marketing spend.

So as far as how to think about where those incremental three points of margin are coming from in 2018 versus 2017, some of it, given our qualitative comments would be safe to assume would come from additional leverage on the sales and marketing side. And obviously, we’re interested in cost judiciousness across the board.

With respect to the delta in ending paying families, I think, you might be looking at HomePay. There’s a step down – a smaller step down from the end of Q2 to the end of Q3, that relates to seasonality and it’s similar to what we’ve seen in prior years.

Darren Aftahi

Okay. Thank you.

