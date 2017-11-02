L Brands: Taking Profit

The share price of L Brands (LB) surged 10% in after-hours trading today to $48 (November 1, 2017) following its better-than-expected comparable sales in October. Since August 17 when my initiation article on the company was published, the share price has appreciated 28%. My original thesis to become vested was due to the apparently unjustified sell-down post the second-quarter results. I compared the fundamentals of L Brands with that of another consumer company, Mattel (MAT), and demonstrated the superior metrics of the former.

It is not known how much of the rebound has priced in the expectations of continued outperformance, on top of the recovery from bargain hunters. With investor favor returning to the stock on improving sentiment, there is the tendency for the share price to overshoot its fundamentals. I am satisfied with the gains thus far and will take profit when the market opens. I elaborate the underlying reasons behind my decision in this article.

LB data by YCharts

Don't Forget What Caused The Share Price Of L Brands To Tumble In The First Place

L Brands has been relying on seemingly inconsequential price increases periodically to counter slower unit sales growth. However, accumulated, a Wells Fargo report noted that the price hikes have resulted in the products "approaching a price ceiling" such that existing and potential customers might be turned off from future purchases. Specifically, based on a study conducted for the report, 58% of those surveyed who had in the past year shopped less at Victoria's Secret attributed the reason for their less frequent purchases on the price. The investment firm estimated that Victoria's Secret bras have sold for 50% higher, on average, than the other offerings in the market. In an indication that the situation might worse, 28% of the survey respondents stated their intention to reduce their purchases at the chain in the next 12 months. An analyst at financial services firm, Cowen, concurred on the need for L Brands to provide more affordable options via sport bras and bralettes to hold on to or gain market share from the competition. Unfortunately, the Wells Fargo survey pointed out that the cheaper products are mainly cannibalizing the sales of the higher-priced core offerings.

Turnaround Might Be Challenging To Execute

The age of consumers being subjected to images of well-sculpted, seductive bodies was in part spurred by the marketing blitz of the Playboy magazine. The iconic founder of the magazine, Hugh Hefner, passed away in September. It is not known if the magazine can continue to thrive without the founder around and with hard-copy publications generally losing favor with readers as the accessibility to the internet increases. The analysts behind the Wells Fargo report believed that with consumers now also "leaning towards more natural looks and relatable beauty", the new management installed at Victoria's Secret would inevitably have to adapt their marketing to garner better receptivity. However, I agree with their conclusion that it would be challenging to achieve similar marketing results with a toned down 'sexy' image as the impetus to buy their well-known lined, push-up bras would be diminished.

Macro Tailwinds Might Dissipate

The share prices of department store and apparel chain companies have already gained on the day of the release of a retail industry update. The positive report reflected the strongest month-on-month increase in retail sales since March of 2015 amid glowing consumer confidence. In the Surveys of Consumers conducted by the University of Michigan, the index of Consumer Sentiment for September came in at 101.1 against an expected 95.4 and 95.1 in the prior month. These are good numbers but what I have learnt this year about retail is that such optimism can be fleeting.

E-commerce Concerns Could Re-emerge

In any discussion about retail, it would be incomplete without looking at the impact of the e-commerce juggernaut, Amazon (AMZN). Unbeknownst to some lingerie buyers of Iris & Lilly, the brand is actually the private label of the online titan. Not surprisingly, the bras are offered at a seemingly cutthroat price which could be as low as $7 per piece, undercutting even those sold by Hennes & Mauritz/H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY)(OTCPK:HMRZF) which generally cost over $18. For Amazon, its strength is in utilizing the substantial volume of searches and transactions on its website to respond quickly to the latest trends. For instance, if the company detects a surge in interest over turquoise sport bras, Amazon could capitalize on the information by making more of those available at Iris & Lilly and also featuring them prominently on the website. In this era of fast fashion, whoever can first fulfill the demand from a shift might capture the bulk of the full opportunity. Without a question, Amazon, at least for the time being, is a prime candidate. The remaining players would be left fighting for scraps.

(Source: Amazon)

Conclusion

Last week, I took profit in another consumer name, Crocs (CROX), after a 60% rise from my purchase price. The primary motivation for the sale was similar, that I was satisfied with the decent gain in a short timeframe. Furthermore, the uncertainty of a sustained recovery amid a challenging retail climate makes an unconvincing case for holding out for additional gains. L Brands has performed amazingly well to achieve positive comparable sales in the face of online threats and the promotional retail environment. However, the share price movement since August and the pop today has seemingly reflected this. The stock would be touching the ceiling of the downwards trending price channel based on the after-hours trading price. At $48, the stock is only trading at around half its peak in late 2015. However, with the challenges stacked against the company, the stock could be hard-pressed to justify a sustained breakthrough upwards. I will be taking profit on my holdings when the market opens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to sell my position in LB over the next 72 hours.

