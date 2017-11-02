Tesla's Model 3 Vehicle Expectations - Do You Believe?

Background – Q3 2017 Update

On November 1, 2017, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its third quarter 2017 update. Although there were some positives mentioned, the bulk of the news was poorly received by investors. The company reported revenue of $2.98 billion, which is a slight beat by just $40 million. Unfortunately, Q3 earnings per share came in at -$2.92, which was $0.62 lower than expected. Tesla ended Q3 with a cash balance of $3.5 billion. Overall, investors did not like how this quarter went, and more importantly they ponder heavily the company’s future. This was evident by the after-hour market trading that sent the stock price lower by 5%, per Nasdaq.com.

Figure 1 shows that Tesla has been in a healthy bull run. The stock has yet to breach the 200-day moving average since 2017. Due to the disappointing Q3 2017 results, the company will open below the 200-day moving average. For some investors, this technical indicator may trigger a sell signal.

(Figure 1 – Source: Stockcharts.com)

Is the goal of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in Q1 2018 realistic?

According to the company, Tesla delivered 25,915 Model S and Model X vehicles and 222 Model 3 vehicles in Q3 for a total deliveries tally of 26,137 vehicles. This article focuses exclusively on the Model 3 expectation as we transition into 2018.

Elon firmly believes that the company can achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late in the first quarter of 2018. According to this report, Musk had already warned investors in early October that Model 3 production will miss expectations. The company had previously expected 1,500 Model 3 vehicles in Q3. The reason for delay is due to fixing the Model 3 vehicle bottleneck issue. Investors should be extremely cautious here (see Figure 2).

“The nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear," said Tesla.

(Figure 2 – Bottleneck issue is a real issue in production. Source: Nelson Bates)

The above quote should be taken seriously. Implication here is that the company is just uncertain on when the bottleneck issue will be resolved. This uncertainty puts a huge damper on accurately predicting true vehicle model productions. The fact that the company even admits that “new (challenges) will appear” is not to be overlooked. For example, some of these other challenges may include issue with the manufacturing lines, such as drive unit, seat assembly, paint shop, installation of battery packs, etc.

Show me the numbers (also known as proof)

According to Inside EVs, Tesla produced 117 and 145 Model 3 vehicles in September and October, respectively. These production numbers are absurdly low compared to Elon’s target. As you can see in figure 3, the projection for Tesla 3 models already are behind significantly. The company is nowhere close to the projected 40,000 Model 3 vehicles by the end of October 2017. Please keep in mind that Electrek has mentioned that a perfect production execution means around 80,000 vehicles in 2017. I highly recommend taking a look at Eletrek’s article written in February 27, 2017, which shows how belief in "ideal" production has changed in just a little over half a year.

If the company’s expectation is 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of Q1 2018, then perhaps it is reasonable to expect to reach at least 1,000 vehicles per week before the end of 2017. Therefore, it is wise for Tesla to update shareholders in Q4 2017 about having no fundamental problems with the supply chain or any of their production processes. I commend the company for taking this approach and being open to shareholders ahead of time. Tesla will provide an update when they announce Q4 production and delivery numbers in the first few days of January. This would surely be reassuring and a good way to start 2018.

(Figure 3 – Source: Electrek)

Should investors worry? Or trust that Model 3 production estimates can be achieved?

The manufacturing of new vehicles will likely face high hurdles initially. Currently, this can be seen in the Model 3 production ramp. However, given the production process of the Model 3, the highly automated manufacturing processes will ultimately result in higher volumes at significantly lower costs. The company states that the Model 3 has been designed for manufacturability, so the car itself is not difficult to build. Unlike Tesla’s earlier vehicles (Model S and Model X), the Model 3 production process will be vastly more automated. This is a good sign for future opportunity of producing vehicles more quickly.

"Tesla has reallocated some of its best engineers to focus on the Model 3 problems," Musk says.

Perhaps these “best” engineers will inject some new ideas on hastening the production. Based on the company’s ambitious timeline, they do want to achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018. Anything short of this target will disappoint shareholders. With respect to the timing for producing 10,000 units per week, the company always has intended to implement that capacity addition after they first achieve a 5,000 per week Model 3 run rate. It will be interesting to see how the company intends to balance speed with quality.

(Quality and speed will be important topics for Tesla to prioritize. Source: RFB.com.)

History of missing guidance

In the first quarter of 2017, Tesla missed its delivery guidance. The company reported that it had delivered 14,820 cars, though it had expected to deliver 16,000. Despite this miss, Elon was fully confident that the company could still manage to hit the company’s full-year guidance. On October 3, 2017,Tesla reported to deliver 26,150 total vehicles but just 220 Model 3 cars. Most investors were expecting overall production of 25,860 vehicles, with at least 1,260 Model 3s. This was very far from reality.

Two months prior to Q3 2017 results, Tesla believed they would be able to meet production of 1,500 Model 3 vehicles for Q3. Despite this miss of ~1,300 Model 3 vehicles, it is a drop in the bucket when you consider the projected 500,000 Model 3 vehicle production in the nearby future. This is a blip along the road for the company even though this missed targets.

The deliveries of Model 3 vehicles were significantly underwhelmed relative to both management guidance and delivery expectations. Management cited “production bottlenecks as the primary driver of the lower than expected deliveries of the newly launched Model 3 vehicles.” Until execution is hammered out for the Model 3, investors are likely to remain cautious entering into Q4. Analysts project 30,000 Model 3 delivery in Q4, but due to the recent production struggle, this estimate has since been slashed in half.

Do you trust Elon Musk? Depends on future projections.

Investors should know the Model 3 is not likely to be delivered in significant volume until 2019. Remember the company constantly admitted to “bottle-neck” production issues in Q3 2017. Also, when the federal tax credits eventually expire this will likely help reservations. Consumers are usually incentivized to purchase a product if they believe they are getting a discount on the deal.

Musk had plans to reach 5,000 Model 3 productions weekly by the end of the year. Now this estimate is pushed to Q1 2018. By the end of 2018, this production number is expected to double to 10,000 Model 3 productions. According to the Tesla Motor Club, the point of the S-curve is that delays are to be expected as production is still very low. Elon believes that once the company resolves the bottleneck issue, the Model 3 production rate will rise quickly. He frequently claims that the company is not in any jeopardy at all due to their confidence in making up the lag in production in time. See Figure 4, as Elon often cites the S-curve chart of production growth, explaining how production should “exponentially expand on a day-to-day basis."

(Figure 4 – Source: EV Network)

There is some positive news for those looking ahead

In Q3 2017, Tesla reported adding 126 new Supercharger stations. This brings the company up to a total of more than 1,000 stations and over 7,000 Supercharging connectors worldwide. They even recently opened a Supercharger station with 50 connectors in Shanghai, China. See Figure 5 for Tesla’s mindset of continued growth of charging stations. From 2013 to 2015, the company has continued to increase their public charging stations. 2017 and beyond is no exception either.

Implications of this positive news of expansion and growth of Supercharger stations is because it may motivate people to purchase Tesla vehicles. Currently, the lack of infrastructure (Superchargers) is a huge negative. As Tesla continues to grow in this area, more people will likely switch over to a Tesla vehicle. This is because of the convenience in charging their electric vehicle with lower price, and hopefully in lesser time as the electric stations’ technology improve.

The company already has been installing the electric chargers in common high traffic areas, and will continue in the future. The introduction of new Superchargers for parking garages and city centers will incentivize people to convert to an electric vehicle due to increase in their actual usage. Investors can expect acceleration and scaling of Supercharging availability for current and new customers. As a result, investors can look forward to an expected growth of fleet.



(Figure 5 – Source: Newswire)

Conclusion

Tesla has learned valuable lessons from designing and manufacturing Model S and Model X. However, Model 3 is designed with greater simplicity. This is to reduce cost by having fewer components in the car design. Sometimes having “less” is “more,” which in the Model 3 case, I think simplicity is for the better. Overall, the company is setting the stage for themselves to produce over 500,000 Model 3 vehicles annually. Although Q3 was guided with a miss in the expected 1,500 Model 3, Tesla is definitely fine tuning these manufacturing lines to significantly increase the production rate in the nearby future. Elon Musk constantly reminds people of the S-Curve, meaning that it will begin “slowly, grow exponentially, then start to tail off once we achieve full production.” The goal is still to increase Model 3 production to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018.

