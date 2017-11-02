State Street: Wait For Drop Into Mid-80s

State Street Corporation (STT) traces its roots back to the founding of Boston's banking industry in the late 18th century. Founded in 1792 as the Union Bank and located on State Street in Boston, the original banking charter was signed in 1792 by none other than John Hancock, Massachusetts' first governor. The company established itself as a key cog in the city's burgeoning shipping and maritime industries; thus, the clipper ship as the company's logo. 225 years later, the company is one of the largest custodian banks in the U.S., with over $32 trillion in assets under custody. Additionally, STT has another $2.7 trillion in assets under management, including the highly popular SPDRs platform of exchange traded funds (ETFs). With the financial markets around the world touching all-time highs seemingly every day, the company continues to generate solid gains in custody and management revenues. This analysis will examine whether this solid, if not exceptional growth, has translated into a good buying opportunity for the stock.

As usual, my analysis begins with a review of the company's historical operating performance. Over the past ten years and five years, the company has generated annual net revenue growth of 4.9% and 1.2%, respectively. However, revenues did decline in 2016 by 1.5%. At the end of 2016, revenues were $10.2 billion, with 80% derived from servicing, management and other fees. The bulk of the fee revenue is servicing fees, which are the fees generated from the custody business. Servicing fees, which are produced from the custody business, have seen steady growth of 3% over the past five years. Assets under custody have increased at a 6% CAGR over the past five years, and are up another 12% in 2017. That is pretty remarkable given that the company has over $32 trillion in custody. Certainly, the increase in the financial markets is driving this growth.

Management fees, which are produced from managing client assets, have seen even stronger growth of 7% over the last five years. AUM have taken off in recent years, with the ETF business driving the growth. ETF AUM have increased 14% annually over the past five years, compared to a 6% overall growth rate in AUM. Furthermore, ETF AUM have increased 13% from the end of 2016 as financial markets hit all-time highs. As we have seen with some of the other companies in this sector, investors are still very much drawn to the apparent benefits of passive investing. STT is well-positioned in this sector to continue to generate future asset growth. The remaining 20% of total revenues is derived from net interest income, which at one time made up 30% of total revenues. So far in 2017, total revenues are 8.4% higher than the previous year, which seems to indicate that the company is back on track for future revenue growth, barring a significant retreat in the financial markets.

Operating expense growth has outpaced revenues over the past several years. The largest expense category is compensation and benefits, which is standard for a financial firm. The compensation ratio maintained a range of 0.39 - 0.40 for years, before it jumped to 0.43 in 2016. For the first nine months of 2017, though, the ratio is 0.40, which is a movement back toward its historical norms. The company has also been investing in its technology platform, as its systems and communications expenses have increased significantly in recent years. For the first nine months of 2017, these expenses stood at 10.4% of total revenues, which is above the historical average of less than 9%. Management has kept a lid on most other expenses, as 2017 has proven to be a lean year. Total expenses in the first nine months of the year are 73.7% of total revenues, which is significantly lower than the five year average of 75.5%.

As a result, the company is showing significant margin improvement in 2017. YTD operating margin is 26.2%, compared to 23.1% for the YTD 2016 period and the 24.5% average over the past five years. Net margin has averaged 20.4% over the past five years, with 2017 clocking in at 21.7% so far. If the company can maintain this net margin for 2017, it will represent the highest margins over the period of my analysis back to 2005.

STT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

The company's total assets have grown steadily to $243 billion at the end of 2016. 40% of the total assets are comprised of investments held-to-maturity or for-sale. Loan growth has been strong recently, with net loans representing 8% of total assets, compared to 4.6% in 2011. About 3% of total assets are comprised of goodwill and other intangibles.

Liabilities have grown in line with total assets over the past five years. The company's primary source of funding is deposits, primarily from institutional investors. At the end of 2016, deposits represented 77% of total assets. The company also relies on long-term debt as a source of funding and liquidity. At the end of 2016, long-term debt represented 4.7% of total assets, but has increased at a 7% CAGR over the past five years. The total liabilities to asset ratio has been steady at 0.91, while the debt to equity ratio has increased from 0.36 in 2012 to 0.54 at the end of 2016.

Shareholders' equity has increased at just 1.8% annually over the past five years. Like many financial firms, the company has relied on preferred stock to bolster its regulatory capital ratios. The company has reduced its outstanding common shares by over 100 million shares (22%) since the end of 2011. As a result, common book value per share has increased 4% annually over the past five years. The overall capital structure leverage ratio points to a more leveraged company at the end of 2016 at 13.4, compared to 11.2 in 2012.

STT Total Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

Return on assets is lower than the pre-crisis levels; however, ROA has increased in recent years to 88 basis points. Return on common equity is also much lower than the pre-crisis years. But, it, too, has increased in recent years to 10.8% in 2016.

STT Return on Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

One metric that I like to review is the revenue per employee. This shows an overall general level of productivity within the company. This metric has declined in recent years to $302K per employee, from a recent high of $343K in 2014. Ideally, investors should look for a company to be able to do more with fewer employees, particularly at this stage in an extended business cycle.

Overall, the company's financial situation is strong. The only issues that I see are expenses that seem to be growing quicker than its revenues, although so far in 2017, the company has appeared to correct that somewhat. Also, investors should keep an eye on the increasing reliance on long-term debt, which at the end of the third quarter, stood at 5% of total assets, which is a level not seen since just after the financial crisis.

The stock has had a somewhat choppy run this year, trading in a narrow range for the first half, and then breaking out to recent highs in October. However, at a recent price of $92.25, the stock is 8% off its 52-week high of $99.99. In fact, since the high reached on October 6, the stock is in a rather dramatic downward trend, hitting some support at this $92 level. It has passed below its 50-day moving average and just touched its 100-day moving average. The technical picture looks bad in the short term. Third quarter results looked pretty good on the surface, but the stock dropped 3% that day after the release.

STT data by YCharts

At this price, the stock is trading at a P/E of 16x LTM earnings, compared to a historical range of 11x - 19x and an average of 15x. Based on this, the stock is at a slightly above average price. Its closest competitor, Bank of New York Mellon (BK), trades at a P/E of 15x.

I think the Price to Book ratio is more meaningful for financial companies, given the nature of their assets. The stock is currently trading at a P/B of 1.8x, compared to a historical range of 1.0x - 1.9x. The stock is definitely trading at the upper end of its historical range. BK, by comparison, is currently trading at a 1.4x P/B.

STT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend yield is another helpful metric to use in determining a stock's value. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which is 10% higher than the previous payout. At the recent price, the current yield on STT is 1.82%. Over the past few years, the company has paid out about 28% of its net income as common dividends. I expect that to decline slightly over the next few years despite an increasing dividend payout as share count decreases. But I anticipate the payout will begin to increase as the share repurchases begin to taper off. By way of comparison, BK has a dividend yield of 1.86%, so not much difference.

I think the most meaningful valuation concept is a present value calculation. In theory, the value of any asset today is the present value of future cash flows. For STT, I performed several present value methods: residual income, abnormal ROE and the DDM. Of course, the future is not always clear, so certain assumptions have to be made.

CAGR Next 5 years: Net revenues 4% Net income 7% EPS 10% Common equity 5% Common book value per share 8% Other assumptions: Risk-free rate 2.37% Beta 1.35 Cost of equity 9% Continuing growth rate 3%

I am assuming the company will continue to improve upon its 2017 performance so that revenues should maintain a steady growth rate and profit margins continue to improve slightly. Additionally, the company's stock repurchase plan will continue for the next several years, before tapering off as the company turns its focus on dividend payments. Keep in mind that we are eight years into an extended bull market in stocks. It is not unreasonable to expect a correction at some point within the next five years, in which case, my assumptions may not fully hold. Nevertheless, this set of assumptions result in an intrinsic value range of between $56 and $94. At the current price, the stock is trading at the upper end of this range, and, is thus, fairly priced.

After examining the historical financial performance, reviewing management's recent comments and analyzing the recent stock price performance and metrics, I conclude that the stock is slightly overpriced. This year's financial performance has shown a dramatic improvement over 2016, but it is not likely to be a sustainable level of growth going forward. Additionally, the stock market is arguably over-extended at the current levels, and any sell-off or correction will squarely hit STT and its primary source of revenues. This short-term correction is not quite over, and I think investors would be wise to wait for a better buying opportunity, which I think is around $85, or another 10% fall in the stock price. Naturally, if a broad-based market decline or bear market does occur, we could see the stock fall much closer to book value, which is in the neighborhood of $50, which is actually in line with my lower bound of my intrinsic value analysis. State Street is a great company, with a long history and acts as an important cog in the financial industry. However, the stock seemed to get ahead of itself somewhat, and investors should wait for that next good buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Consult your tax or investment advisor before investing. If you are interested in more articles about the financial sector, please click on "Follow" at the top of this page near my name.