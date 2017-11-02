Johnson & Johnson: Not Overvalued Per FCF Standpoint

The pharmaceutical segment continues to remain strong, and there exists potential for significantly more growth in the Consumer segment.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) investors would pay relatively the same amount for a share of free cash flow today as in 2015.

With the level of growth that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been witnessing this year, it's coming to be one of the last companies you would associate with the word "conservative".

Traditionally, a company like Johnson & Johnson is bought for income-oriented purposes, i.e. a stable and growing dividend. Investors typically do not buy into this stock on the basis of expected share price growth.

In this regard, it's only natural to expect that a lot of debate is raging as to whether the stock is in fact too expensive to justify a buy right now.

Expensive - relative to what?

When we talk about a stock being cheap or expensive, this is never a black or white issue.

A stock can be deemed expensive if an investor is paying more than they should be in exchange for a certain level of value.

Let's compare the earnings and free cash flow metrics of Johnson & Johnson.

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

We can see that on a P/E basis, Johnson & Johnson is trailing at five-year highs, and can be deemed an expensive stock on an earnings basis. However, we also see that free cash flow per share has continued to grow, and the price to free cash flow ratio is still a bit below the peak of 23 seen in 2016. Therefore, while Johnson & Johnson is not cheap on a free cash flow basis, it is not trading at a peak valuation as in the case of earnings, and is more in line with the peaks also seen before 2016.

As an investor who is buying into this company primarily for its dividend growth, what would this tell me? Well, Johnson & Johnson is not exactly cheap right now. However, buying a share of free cash flow from this company is not necessarily any more expensive than it has been in recent years. Moreover, even in spite of the price growth the dividend yield remains quite stable at a level of 2.40%.

Growth Prospects

Q3 results were impressive for Johnson & Johnson. Pharmaceutical sales continued to be the strongest segment with worldwide growth of 15.4%, along with that of Consumer and Medical Devices growing by 2.9% and 7.1% respectively.

Moreover, we see that earnings per share has continued to rise by 13% from last year:

Source: Johnson & Johnson Q3 2017 Results

For the pharmaceutical sector, significant growth driven by STELARA and TREMFYA products bolstered sales across this sector. Moreover, with the European Commission having approved SYMTUZA for treatment of HIV-1, which makes the drug the first darunavir-based STR available in the EU. Should the FDA follow suit and approve the drug in 2018, then this would mark a significant breakthrough for Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceuticals segment and we would likely continue to see double-digit growth into 2018.

Moreover, as another contributor pointed out - while we do see more modest growth in the Consumer segment, sub-segments of OTC and beauty continue to contribute over 60% to the total sales for this segment:

Source: Johnson & Johnson Q3 2017 Results

In this regard, if Johnson & Johnson takes an 80/20 approach and focuses on realigning its efforts towards maximizing sales of its most popular sub-segments, then we would likely see further growth in the Consumer segment.

Conclusion

Ultimately, Johnson & Johnson is a company with great growth prospects. Pharmaceutical sales continue to be strong, and the Consumer segment has a lot of potential for growth assuming refocusing of the company's product mix. Moreover, while the stock may look expensive on a price basis, investors are still buying a share of free cash flow at a similar relative price to that of past years, and in that regard this company is not overvalued on a free cash flow basis. I am long and staying long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.