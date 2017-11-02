AutoZone: A Rare Opportunity Is Now Available

Investment Thesis

AutoZone (AZO) is stalwart. Its top growth has been too slow and steady to attract much attention from the Street, or to cause its stock to trade at large multiple. Compounding matters it has had two quarters in fiscal 2017 which dragged down the stock and shook investors' confidence in AutoZone. I suspect that these fears are most likely overblown and in spite of having already started to recover there is still time to benefit from this pricing which created a significantly large margin of safety. Potential upside of approximately 50%.

Recent Performance

AutoZone was able to reverse two substandard quarters and ended Q4 2017 with same store sales increase of 1%, which ultimately culminated in the full year 2017 ending up 0.5%.

Source: 2017 10-K

Thus, as the table above shows, its 2017 same store sales finished below average - with average being 1.9% - which translated in an adjusted EPS of $43.04, up 5.7%.

The company told investors that two consecutive mild winters were to blame and that its multiple frequency delivery initiatives did not really pay off. Nevertheless, it has been undeterred by its lackluster performance and has actively launched into reigniting its top-line growth through a couple of key priorities.

Firstly, it seeks to grow its domestic retail operations. AutoZone understands that customers seek AutoZone's specialized abilities to repair their cars within a short turnaround time and therefore, AutoZone has opted to further train their employees so that they can improving their execution through a great service. AutoZone believes that its customer service efforts can be a key differentiator for its business.

Its second main priority is to gain meaningful market share in its commercial sales. In fact, total commercial sales increased 5.9% compared to 3.6% in Q3 2017. AutoZone's commercial sales accounted for 19% of total sales as of Q4 2017. Management highlighted in the earnings call that it felt that there a strong business opportunity here and that it is the midst of a strategic review.

Meanwhile, the company was able to report great sale success from its mega hubs. As a brief reminder, these mega hubs are large distribution nodes for hard-to-find parts. These hubs carry 80,000 to 100,000 unique SKUs, approximately twice what a hub store has. AutoZone's mega hubs cost approximately $60 million to open, but the company has said that,

Our sales results thus far in our open mega hubs continue to exceed our expectations.

These mega hubs continue to so successful that the company expects to add to its 16 in operations with a further 10 mega hubs in fiscal 2018.

The Competition

For as long as oil prices remain relatively depressed, it becomes cost-effective to drive cars and thereby increase the cars' wear and tear. Thus, cars need more frequent repairs.

In fact, evidence for this thesis comes from the fact that Icahn (NYSE:IEP) is steadfast on expanding his exposure to the automotive sector. A suggestion that Icahn could well be correct (apart from Icahn being one of the most successful investors of all time), can be derived from common sense analysis. Americans are becoming more specialized in their professions and are no longer jack of all trades individuals. And as cars become increasingly technical, Americans will not have the specialized know-how to repair their own cars. This whole idea that there could online encroachment from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) is an insult to read. This running thesis that Amazon is going to excel at taking market share from everything and everybody is downright infuriating and stupefying. Amazon excels in a plethora of markets but expecting that it could meaningfully disrupt the automotive aftermarket industry is simply unrealistic. Having said that, there are plenty of companies competing in this market. I make no qualms about that. According to AutoZone's own estimates, its domestic commercial sales are small and account for only 3% market share, thus, once more reinforcing that this sector is highly fragmented.

Economics

AutoZone's financials, while not particularly jazzy, are nice and steady.

AutoZone's excess cash flow has been very consciously used to repurchase its own shares. AutoZone has remained so totally disciplined with its share repurchases that in the past 10 years the company has successfully repurchased more than half its shares - 55% to be more precise. Meanwhile, more recently, over the past 5 years, AutoZone has repurchased approximately 22% of its outstanding shares. This unwavering focus on its capital allocation strategy has paved the way for AutoZone's EPS number to steadily increase its CAGR by 13% over the past 5 years.

Again, it is important to remember that driving that double digits EPS growth had been AutoZone's top line. AutoZone's revenue increased from $8.604 billion in fiscal 2012 to $10.889 billion in fiscal 2017, an average increase per year of 4.8%. However, its share repurchases together with tight control over its costs structure boasted its EPS numbers, year after year.

On the other hand, during the Q4 2017 earnings call, when questioned, CFO William Giles partially conceded that AutoZone would be somewhat unlikely to reach double-digits EPS growth anytime soon. Which obviously is unpleasant for shareholders, but its stock is currently not expecting that level of growth in any case.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

Highlighted in the table above, we can see that the sector is currently out of favor with investors. Moreover, from a price to cash flow perspective, AutoZone, appears to be the significantly mispriced relative to the average of its peer group. This valuation, as I imply in the article appears to be largely unjustified. Particularly as its management team comes are such good stewards of capital while coming across as unusually candid and transparent.

DCF Valuation

The above table illustrates the growth assumptions I used in my DCF calculation. Here you can see, that none of my inputs are particularly aggressive. Currently, at $585 per share, there is a large margin of safety. Please note that I discounted AutoZone's future cash flow at 9% which some might feel to be slightly aggressive. However, I found it to be a realistic discount rate in considering the company's track record and industry position.

Takeaway

Hopefully, my analysis shows that while AutoZone is not necessarily the most sexy company in the stock market, that there is a large margin of safety at the current price. Also, since Icahn and Monish Pabrai are so bullish the car industry, they could be right and this could materialize to be a meaningful once in lifetime opportunity. However, even this is not the case, and the aftermarket sector continues just ticking along, the sector has strong fundamentals, supported by reliable and experienced management. Because after all, one thing is likely to be true, over time, as cars become more technically advanced customers will need more and more advice on car repairs.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.