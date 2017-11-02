BNP Paribas Is A Yield Play

BNP’s dividend may have good growth prospects if the bank decides to increase its dividend payout ratio closer to the level of its peers

BNP Paribas’ (OTCQX:BNPQY) investment case is focused on its attractive dividend yield close to 4%. The bank has improved its financial profile over the past few years and now offers a sustainable yield, which may be higher in the future if the bank decides to be more aggressive regarding its shareholder remuneration policy.

Business Overview

BNP Paribas is one of the largest European banks, with operations in retail, commercial and investment banking. It has a significant exposure to the retail markets of France and Belgium, runs an investment banking business with a strong presence in the corporate market and also has operations in asset and wealth management. Its closest peers are other large European banks, including Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY), Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY), Deutsche Bank (DB) or Barclays(BCS).

It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market and has a market capitalization of about $70 billion. It is a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) with a buffer of 2%, among the highest buffers, like for its global peers Barclays, Citigroup (C) and Deutsche Bank.

BNP has a diversified business, operating mainly in two areas: retail banking and corporate and investment banking [CIB]. Its largest segment is retail banking, generating about a third of its earnings in Central Europe, namely France, Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg.

These are what BNP considers to be its ‘domestic markets’, which have relatively high barriers to entry and attractive profitability levels for the established players. On the other hand, these are mature markets and therefore have limited growth prospects. Where the bank has better growth opportunities is within international retail markets, especially in Eastern Europe, in countries like Poland and Turkey.

Another important business is CIB, which also generates around 30% of the bank’s earnings. This business unit has been a drag on the bank’s profitability in the past few years, but like most of its peers, BNP is downsizing its operations and exiting capital-intensive activities to boost profitability.

BNP has recently presented its new strategic plan for the period 2017-2020, focusing its growth on digitalization and operating efficiency to grow its earnings. The bank acknowledges that its growth prospects are quite muted and is pushing for cost-cutting and better customer service to improve profitability.

Its financial targets aren’t particularly aggressive and should be achievable, given that it reflect slight improvements on its key performance indicators. BNP expects annual revenue growth above 2.5%, net income growth of 6.5% per years, targeting a return on equity [ROE] of 10% in 2020, a capital ratio of 12% and dividend payout ratio of 50%. This means that BNP should be able to report some modest growth in coming years, while its financial strength and capital return policy is expected to remain quite stable in this period.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, BNP has delivered improved results since the global financial crisis. Its 2014 figures were hit by the one-off effect of its €5.75 billion ($6.6 billion) fine in the U.S., which wipe out its earnings for the year. Since then, BNP has enjoyed two positive years, reporting some growth and an acceptable profitability level.

In the past year, BNP was able to increase revenues by 1.1%, while it showed good cost control (+0.4% versus the previous year) and a significant decrease in the cost of risk [CoR]. Indeed, this was the main driver for earnings growth in the year, due to a reduction of 14% in provisions reflecting improved economic conditions across its geographies. Indeed, cost-cutting and better credit quality should remain BNP’s main driver for higher earnings in the near future.

Its net income increased by 15% to €7.7 billion ($8.9 billion) and its earnings per share amounted to €6.19 ($7.18). Its ROE was 10.5%, a level that is already close to its medium-term target. This shows that BNP’s strategic goals for 2020 are quite conservative and the bank can easily beat its own targets, if its operating momentum remain robust in the next few years.

During the first nine months of 2017, BNP has maintained a solid operating momentum even though its growth has slowed, especially at its investment bank business. Like its peers, revenues at the fixed income unit have dropped in the past few months, impacting the group’s overall growth. Despite this, its revenues increased by 0.3% in this period and its net profit was up by 1.2%, to €6.3 billion ($7.3 billion). Its ROE was close to 10% in this period, a lower level than in the past year. These results show that BNP has now a stable business with weak growth prospects, but good profitability levels that should enable it to improve its shareholder remuneration policy in the coming years.

Another supportive factor for its dividend is its sound capitalization. BNP has improved organically its capital ratios in the past few years and is now in a comfortable position compared to its European competitors. Like its French peers, BNP had historically a worse capitalization than the European banking sector, but this has reversed in the past couple of years.

Its current fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio is 11.7%, a level that is within the European banking sector average and close to its medium-term target of above 12%. This shows that BNP has a good capital generation capacity and was able to avoid dilutive capital increases to achieve higher capital ratios, contrary to other large European banks, like Santander (SAN) or Deutsche Bank, which performed significant capital increases recently.

However, there still exists some regulatory uncertainty that could be negative for its capitalization, namely the calibration of Basel IV risk-weighted floors. A decision may be announced in the next few months, ending a key regulatory uncertainty for banks that has lasted for a long time. For BNP, the impact of minimum RWA floors is expected to be manageable, but is still uncertain.

Dividends

This issue doesn’t seem to be a big threat for its dividend, but if the outcome is better than expected, it may be a good reason for the bank to become more aggressive regarding future dividend prospects than currently is. This is important because BNP’s investment case is biased to its income prospects, taking into account its business profile of low growth.

Despite its earnings volatility, especially in 2014 related to its one-off issue in the U.S., BNP has delivered a growing dividend in the past three years. This shows improved business fundamentals and more confidence by its management on the bank’s future earnings potential.

Its last annual dividend was set at €2.70 ($3.13) per share, an increase of 17% from the previous year. At its current share price, BNP offers a dividend yield of close to 4%. This is an attractive dividend yield and above the European banking sector average, showing its commitment to have a high shareholder remuneration. On the other hand, like many European companies BNP only pays one dividend per year and the French dividend withholding tax rate is 30%, reducing somewhat its income appeal for U.S. investors.

Even though BNP has delivered high dividend growth in the past couple of years, it still has good growth prospects because its dividend payout ratio is quite conservative. In the past two years, its payout ratio was only about 45%, a level that is within its target but lower than its peer group. This means that BNP can easily increase its payout target, to a level more in-line with the European banking sector which is currently slightly above 60%.

However, this is not currently expected given that, according to analysts’ estimates, BNP should grow its dividend by about 8% per year, in the next three years, but its dividend payout ratio is expected to increase only to 50% by 2019. Until regulatory uncertainty persists BNP most likely will not review its dividend policy, but if regulators reach an outcome in the next few months that is positive for banks then BNP may become more aggressive regarding its dividend payout ratio.

Conclusion

BNP Paribas has improved its fundamentals over the past few years and has now a solid capital position, good profitability and an attractive dividend yield. However, it is largely exposed to mature markets with weak growth prospects, making income the main positive factor of its investment case. Additionally, its dividend payout ratio is quite conservative and may be revised upwards in the next few months, increasing even further its income appeal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.