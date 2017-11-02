AveXis: Revolutionary Cure For SMA1 Enters Phase III Trials With Excitement Mounting

Investment Thesis:

AveXis is an exciting early-stage clinical biotechnology company focusing on gene therapies using their proprietary technologies to develop a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Rett Syndrome and a genetic basis for ALS. This under-appreciated company provides a novel series of corrective measures packaged into a Adeno-associated Virus [AAV] vector to provide a rapid and efficient mechanism for treatment of these genetic diseases and provide relief for otherwise fatal illnesses. They recently completed a successful Phase I/IIa trial of their product for Spinal Muscular Atrophy [SMA] and have received support from the FDA for their pivotal phase III trial of AVXS-101 (two separate links for 'pivotal' and 'phase III'). We believe that the company's technology provides a strong potential solution for a range of deadly and underserved diseases and with the Phase III trial beginning last month, in concordance with recent technical trends, make for a strong buy at these levels, with a 12 month price target of $101.56 and a 3-year price target of $255.

Platform and Treatment Details

AveXis plans to utilize a common platform for addressing a wide range of genetic diseases via a corrective measure - if not necessarily through corrected replacement of the erroneous genes. The vector used by AveXis, AAV, has been widely studied and seen as a safe and effective means for inserting DNA and causing stable high levels of transcription of the gene of interest. Within the AAV capsid AveXis has inserted a human gene of interest, referred to as a transgene, which is meant to provide a functional gene that can produce ample amounts of transcript, under the control of an associated constitutive promoter, to counteract the deleterious effects of the native gene. This mechanism for treatment is effective and simple in its administration and action. It does not require incorporation into the genome, like some gene therapies, and therefore does not present a significant risk for genome manipulation. Furthermore, the recovery of the function of the gene of interest is maintained via the high levels of transcription of the provided gene, which may allow for the rapid exchange of different genes of interest into the same platform as it continues to be established - making it possible for rapid pipeline development in the future. This does limit the potential treatment areas to diseases which do not produce a deleterious RNA or protein, but leaves a considerable number of mutations which nullify the effectiveness of a gene (via regulation or disruption of the protein product).

Insertion of the gene therapy treatment utilizes the AAV9 vector which has been developed by REGENXBIO (RGNX) and exclusively licensed to AVXS for their gene therapy platforms. Specifically, this license covers AAV9 use in SMA1 as well as (as announced last quarter) Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis [ALS] and Superoxide Dismutase 1 [SOD1] mutations - which are implied causes in some ALS cases. This agreement provides a strong partnership with a vector and gene therapy based company to provide cutting edge means for inserting AveXis therapies into target cells.

Financials - Significant Changes for 2017:

We will focus our charts on annual reports for this feature, as they tend to smooth out volatility associated with small biotech companies during clinical trials. We will, although, comment on the most recent reports available with regard to the continuation of trends or change in these annual report figures.

AveXis has produced annual reports for the past 4 years which paint an interesting picture for the company with regards to their costs and risks to shareholders (all information is gleaned from AVXS SEC filings). In their most recent annual report (Dec. 2016) AVXS continued their 3 year trend of significantly increasing their total assets and (most importantly) cash, with the large bump in 2016 related to their IPO (raised $246.5 million). Previous increases in assets were associated with multiple funding rounds prior to the IPO. Net loss has increased steadily over these years, and has risen sharply so far in 2017, as can be expected with the initiation of clinical trials. After a brief drop in cash to $247.2 million, AveXis initiated a public offering of 4.65 million shares and received $269.8 million bringing their accumulated cash to $469.3 million as of June 30th 2017 and increasing their total shares outstanding to 31.92 million.



Understanding the source of the net loss in a small biotech such as AVXS can provide insight into the company's focus and their dedication to their product/research vs. management's compensation (always seems to be a point of contention for investors). We can see that both administrative and R&D expenses have increased significantly over the past year, while administrative costs have contributed a larger percentage of the overall net loss (29.4%) than the previous two years - 12.2 and 28.8% for 2014 and 2015 respectively. This trend appears to be improving though, with a extrapolated annual expenses based on 1H ranging between $131-180 million for R&D and $45.6-52 million for administrative expenses (26%-22.4% for the respective values). In their last annual report management did state that a significant amount of the increase in 2016's administrative costs were the addition of $5.7 million in stock based compensation (23% of the total costs)- which could occur again this year and significantly increase the administrative costs at the end of the year. Notably, R&D costs also included the staff receiving stock valued at $3.4 million, but this only represented 5.8% of the total R&D costs.

Given the level of funding that AVXS maintains at this point ($469.3 million) it could be surmised that they are well funded for the foreseeable future and likely won't require further share offerings during clinical trials. Sadly, we do not see this as the case and neither does management, as they've stated that they expect additional share offerings in their SEC reports. With an annual cash burn expected to range between $175-232 million, cash on hand will be exhausted in 2-2.5 years. AveXis is enrolling for its Pivotal Phase III trial, however, this trial isn't expected to be completed until March 2020 - more than a year past their current cash exhaustion. Further analysis of the data following completion of the trial may push the presentation of results into the summer of 2020. We do expect the burn rate to increase over the next few years while AVXS supports its Phase III trial and continues development of their other pipeline candidates, which may decrease the total amount of time available to the company prior to the need for a cash raise, pushing a likely dilution requirements forward into late 2018. Although we understand that regular dilution is often considered a condition of investing in clinical stage biotechs, awareness of the likelihood for significant dilution should help inform future investors and present a clearer picture in stock price projections. We expect that a future equity offering is likely, and model for an additional 4 million shares added to the shares outstanding over the next three years.

Counterpoints to the Bear Thesis:

Over the past year there have been an abundance of bearish articles published with regard to AVSX, clinical trials timing and design, vector, competition (Spinraza) and lawsuit risks. We feel that any article which aims to paint a positive picture of this company needs to address at least some of these points to provide confidence and a balanced view of the risks for potential investors.

Image via AveXis R&D website.

Trial Delays and Phase III Approval

One of the most consistent series of issues which were brought throughout the past year and a half was the repeated delay of the SMA type 2 and SMA type 3 Phase I/II trials and low chance for FDA acceptance of a Phase III trial proposal. In short, both of these over-blown concerns were devastated by the steady progress of AVXS and decisions built on sound ideas instead of a short thesis. There has been continued progress related to the SMA type 2 and 3 Phase I which is awaiting GMP progress related to the SMA1 trial. This is not unusual, as when small biotechs such as AVXS see significant success and potential revenue they tend to follow the money and focus on their most promising product (which happens to be involved in 60% of SMA cases - hence a larger potential profit). To that effect, AVXS put a second nail in the short thesis that the FDA was not supportive when they recently announced that the FDA had approved their Phase III Pivotal trial for SMA1, which started in October 2017.

Trial Design

With regard to the trial and its designs, bears have focused on the single-arm design of the Phase I and II trials (and upcoming Phase III trial) as a poor means for analysis and highly unusual. Let us start by staying two things, one of which may be obvious - if the FDA did not have faith in the significance of AVXS' product, or the effectiveness of a single arm trial they would not have approved it for further trials in humans. This is far from the first time they've used a single-arm Phase III trial, which has seen historical success with drug approvals. Why else may they have approved it? As a couple bears mentioned, there is a significant ethical concern related to not providing potentially life-saving treatments to infants as part of a control group (this is not an issue, but a valid rationale for this lethal disease). This is not to say that there is no control in a single arm study, to the contrary, the control is an accepted 'historical response' - the deviation in the treatment group from the well studied and accepted normal progression of the disease. Furthermore, when the control group is accurate (or even when the standard of care's positive response is overestimated) single arms studies have been scientifically demonstrated to be highly accurate (sometimes more-so than randomized trials).

Figure by Valeria Sambucini- Journal of Biopharmaceutical Statistics

To clarify this statement, these two graphs demonstrate the probability of a properly interpreted result based on various levels of success and statistical probabilities. In short, you want a high probability (higher on the y-axis) on the left, as you approach the statistically significant level of p<0.05 (left on the x-axis) - suggesting that this statistical level correctly represents your results as a change from the control. In looking at the 1 arm study in the left panel it is exceedingly clear that as long as you have a strong understanding of the control group (as both the FDA and AVXS do for SMA1) which is well analyzed, the utilization of a single-arm trial is no less significant or powerful than the more expensive two-armed randomized trial. A second point brought up with regard to risks associated with single arm trials is that the utilization of large centers for the analysis which treat significant levels of patients as desirable. The use of such large centers decreases patient drift and variability and tends to support the use of single arm studies by improving on the statistics of the patient pool and decreasing random variability. Thankfully, the company is well aware of this fact and has chosen Nationwide Children's Hospital, with one of the leading SMA clinics in the country, as its partner for the trials.

Vector Associated Risks

There are many individuals who would shudder at the idea of purposefully infecting another human with a virus - due to the misunderstanding of the nature of these complex packages. Viruses are not inherently dangerous or malicious, they just 'are'. Viral structure often consists of a collection of proteins surrounding a package of genomic information (RNA or DNA) which provides all the required information for replication, multiplication, re-packaging and emergence from the cell (through lysis or shedding).

Bears have focused on risks they believe are associated with viral vectors, and have demonstrated a poor understanding of such vectors in their arguments. The viral vector utilized by AveXis, the adeno-associated virus, is very effective at entering human cells, and has been widely studied and demonstrated to be safely manipulated to carry genes of interest. Furthermore, the modified AAV9 virus does not integrate into the genome - precluding risks associated with mutations (i.e. cancer) and does not lyse the cells (destroy them). The genes of interest for AVXS are placed into a manipulated vector produced by RGNX known as AAV9, which is able to localize safely within the body across the blood-brain barrier and into the target neurons. This localization has been called into question, but past success using AAV vectors have demonstrated that localization is possible, probable and the resulting genetic manipulation is stable/safe. We believe that preponderance of scientific evidence supporting the safety and localization of AAV vectors continues to support the use of this vector as a standard method of gene therapy delivery.

Competition

The next major focus for AVXS bears has been the approval and marketing of Spinraza (nusinersen) in both the US (Dec. 2016) and EU (June 2017), the first major drug to assist in treatment of SMA1 by Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis (IONS). This drug is a breakthrough for those who have suffered and lost young ones due to SMA1, but, as Dr. Finkel of Nemours Children's Hospital stated: "SMA is no longer a death sentence for infants. This treatment is by no means a cure, but it is more than we've ever been able to offer these families before." This drug has caused many bears to growl that AVXS101 is late to a currently dominated market where a competitor has revolutionized the standard of care. Finkel further comments on the response to treatment "It seems that we are turning type 1 SMA into type 2 SMA", demonstrating this accomplishment as simply an improvement (a welcomed and critical one). In this last comment is the key difference between AveXis and Biogen/Ionis : a cure. It is also potentially one of the reasons why uptake for Spinraza has been below expectations.

Image produced by SMA News.

Spinraza is a intrathecal injection which is required every 4 months after a rapid loading period, requiring up to 2 hours of recovery following each dosing. Spinraza works by activating the SMA2 gene and converting its sequence to match SMA1 using a RNA oligonucleotide. The drug is effective in ~40% of patients who receive it, with a 46% decrease in the rate of death among infants (51% of which showed mobility improvements against a baseline in primary Phase III study, follow-on ENDEAR study demonstrated 75%). The drug costs $750,000 for the first year and then must be maintained at $375,000 annually afterwards. With a rate of SMA1 mutation occurrence within the general population as high as 1 in 6000, around 650 patients are born with SMA1 in the US each year. Since its approval up to 80% of private insurance companies and 60% of Medicaid covered patients have access to the product as covered by their insurance. That being said, even in this short period of time a resistance of the drug (personal objection, not a physical/genetic resistance) has developed. Patients and families are unsure of the value in repeated injections and the complications that may arise from them being required for life, with a risk of a range of side-effects - they are still holding out for a cure.

AVXS-101 stands in contrast to these result values and concerns in multiple ways. Although based on a smaller Phase I/II trial, AVXS-101 patients were treated at <6mo of age and all (15/15) survived during the study and 14/15 experienced improved motor function following treatment when analyzed at >11.6mo of age (a significant deviation from the norm). Furthermore the majority of these patients did not require ventilation, oral or nutritional support (again, unusual for untreated individuals). This treatment was provided intravenously (not requiring a spinal tap like Spinraza) and limited to a single dose.

Lawsuit Risks

As previously mentioned there was a lawsuit filed against AveXis and its partner Nationwide Children's Hospital for $500 million and designation as primary sponsor. This lawsuit is complex and little is known about what's going on with it aside from the statements by lawyers on both sides (the boilerplate response to accusations). How this will play out is unclear, but the suggestion that this will immediately result in the complete and utter failure of AVXS as a company with their primary drug being stripped away is excessive and unfounded. Lawsuits focusing on primary drugs didn't stop the Kite Pharma purchase earlier this year, and Juno Therapeutics will likely continue its lawsuit beyond its current setback in the courts. This lawsuit against AVXS and Nationwide will likely be dragged out for some period of time, and if settled, will likely result in a payout from both the company and hospital as well as a royalty. It will not likely cause AVXS to fail as a company or lose the rights to its single product, there is also the possibility that they will be able to successfully defend themselves (it is two entities with a strong team of lawyers). It is with this in mind that we move onto valuation below.

Valuation:

For the purpose of this analysis, valuation is based on a single product (in two applications) from a company which does not have any significant sources of income and is rapidly spending money as they move their lead product indication through their pivotal Phase III trial and into commercialization. With that in mind, we will look to provide a 1 year and 3 year price target, looking to gauge the value of the stock as its final trial is completed.

First, a few calculation discount variables which we will be applying:

Clinical Risks Market Risk Legal Risk 1 Year PO 25% 50% 35% 3 Year PO 15% 20% 10%

To explain why we use these values, we will break down each column for each of the time points. Clinical risks are expected to be significant for AVXS-101 during the Phase III trial. We model a 25% discount because the product has made it through Phase I/II trials, but these trials were small (increasing the risk). Clinical trial risks are expected to decrease over the next 3 years as the trial progresses (significant success may be announced early) which decreases our discount for our PO generation. Market risk is associated with uptake/competition, production and insurance coverage. We believe that insurance companies will not provide any guidance as to their coverage prior to seeing Phase III results, hence a 50% discount which is expected to drop off as these results appear - but not be resolved prior to a BLA acceptance - hence the maintained 20% discount. The competitive landscape supports this rationale. Currently the market has a single treatment which is effective, but not curative, and has seen some push back. Some patients and families may already be looking elsewhere (although for the very young there is little choice), which opens up a small market window. We expect that once AVXS-101 shows promise, it will rapidly dominate the market, as it relieves the majority of patient concerns and provides a cure instead of a lifetime of therapy and quickly overtake the market, hence the drop in our discount to 20% (some always resist new products). Finally, our legal risk discount, as we previously discussed with Sophie's Cure's lawsuit, we do not know enough information to provide a strong assessment and therefore apply a 35% discount to our target drug related revenues for our 1 year price target which drops to 10% for our 3 year target due to the expectation that additional clarity or resolution - as we previously discussed- will occur within that timeframe, a 10% risk can therefore be seen as a potential royalty risk.

We previously mentioned that there is a significant risk for further equity dilution during the completion of the Phase III trial over the next 3 years. Due to this, our pricing model will take this into account with a total share count rounded to 36 million shares. In looking at peak annual revenues for AVXS we will use 600 as a benchmark for annual US births affected with SMA1, 500 of which are deemed appropriate for treatment with AVXS-101.

Given the current share price (fluctuating around $100), we see that AVXS-101 is valued with a market cap around $3.33 billion. Our estimate for pricing of AVXS-101 for SMA1 is $1.5 million, we believe this price per treatment is reasonable and will be widely accepted by insurance companies. This likely acceptance is due to its curative properties, lower complications associated with treatment (single dose and IV vs. 3X per year and intrathecal) and lower overall cost - getting a patient from birth to 5 years old will be $2.15 million using Spinraza, absent of associated hospital and doctor fees for administration. Although they will see competition in the market, we believe this will subside as they continue to demonstrate treatment efficacy. For our price objectives we will look to include approval in the EU (doubling the potential patient pool) and apply a 10X revenue multiplier, as well as modeling for lower and higher potential treatment costs.

Price of Treatment Clinical Market Legal Valuation- 1000 patients PPS X10 $1 million 25% 50% 35% $243.8 million $67.71 $1.5 million 25% 50% 35% $365.6 million $101.56 $1.75 million 25% 50% 35% $426.65 million $118.51

Rationale and pricing for our 1-year price objective.

In looking at the potential valuations above, it is clear to see why the company is fluctuating where it is, depending on the expected price range for AVXS-101, given additional discounts as we have above, arrived at a price per share of $101.56 using our expected price point for the next year. Again, this price is based on the assumption that an additional equity dilution (bringing the total to 36 million share) will take place, and is not based on the current shares outstanding. Going beyond the next year and looking at a 3-year target, when AVXS-101 will be reaching the end of its clinical trial according to their trial filing, we see a significant potential shift in the risks used for calculation.

Price of Treatment Clinical Market Legal Valuation- 1000 patients PPS X10 $1 million 15% 20% 10% $612 million $170 $1.5 million 15% 20% 10% $918 million $255 $1.75 million 15% 20% 10% $1071 million $297.5

Rationale and pricing for our 3-year price objective.

The three year price objective is drastically affected by the decrease in overall risks, valuing AVXS-101 closer to its true potential value in the US and EU. This, we feel, provides a very exciting glimpse into what the share price of AVXS may be in the coming year as they continue their progress towards a cure for SMA1.

Risks:

As with any clinical-stage biotech company without a product on the market, the primary risk is the failure of the product or therapy at the core of the company. Although we believe that the risks are skewed positively - we expect the therapy to continue to perform well and succeed - it is important that all investors are aware of this risk. The majority of the negative risks were outlined within the valuation section above and detailed as to how they were used to calculate our price objective. In addition, this company has seen a slew of negative analyst articles, which can significantly influence the share price by using emotion and stale arguments to instill fear instead of rational thought. We have outlined the most common complaints and issues which are regularly brought up in such articles (surprisingly consistent) and we believe that we have refuted those issues built on fear and a misunderstanding of the underlying facts.

We've said before, the changes in discount risks to our valuation of AVXS-101 are highly dependent on success of their trials as well as resolution of outstanding complications (i.e. lawsuits), which may create sudden changes in the risk profile upon resolution. These discount changes may cause sudden re-ratings of the share prices which can lead to actionable changes to this model, and add a positive risk to the stock. In looking at the potential pricing and population receiving treatment, if the therapy is approved within 3 years the valuation would increase to $1.08 billion using the pricing midpoint ($300/share), or if the lawsuit was resolved in favor of AveXis, or if the market appears more amenable or insurance companies provide support for the therapy, the risks there will also decrease. Ultimately, we believe that the risk/reward ratio is skewed positively and see that the discounts currently provided the stock (some of which may have a fear factor to them) will continue to be resolved and provide strong support for significant price appreciation over the next 3 years.

Conclusion:

AveXis is an company which has begun their Phase III clinical trials for their lead gene therapy candidate, AVXS-101, in SMA1. This therapy is a potentially revolutionary cure for a disease which is one of the most common causes of infant mortality in the developed world. We expect to see continued progress with the Phase III trials and a strong pricing point for AveXis going forward and see significant share price appreciation as current concerns no longer result in discounts to the share price. We have a $101.56 price objective over the next year, which drastically improves to $255 as our 3-year objective. The pricing per share may improve dramatically if risks associated with our calculations are decreased sooner, which may lead to a volatile increase in pricing.

