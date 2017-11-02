GE's CEO, John Flannery, Faces Crucial 'Vision' Day

Concern has been raised about the accounting results and Mr. Flannery must perform well at the November meeting to achieve the trust and commitment he needs to go forward.

General Electric has been posting excellent earnings results over the past ten years, yet its stock price has gone down and criticism has grown about its leadership and board.

John Flannery, GE's CEO, is to present his vision of the future on November 13 and this will be a crucial test of his credibility.

John Flannery, CEO of General Electric (GE), is facing an existential moment on November 13, 2017. That day, General Electric is facing the investment community, promising on that date that Mr. Flannery will lay out the “new” future of the giant company.

Mr. Flannery cannot change things at General Electric overnight.

But, Mr. Flannery must come out of the November 13 performance as a credible leader of General Electric. But, to achieve this credibility, he has a lot of explaining to do.

One can go back and look at the recorded performance of GE over the past ten years and find that in terms of reported return on shareholder’s equity, GE’s worst year came in 2009, right in the middle of the Great Recession, and in that year the company posted an ROE of just under 10 percent.

By 2011, the ROE was right around 13 percent, where it remained until 2016 when it jumped up towards 17 percent.

Many financial analysts consider that a company that earns an ROE of around 15 percent, and maintains that performance over a number of years, possesses a “sustainable competitive advantage.”

Yet, the price of General Electric stock went from about $40 per share in 2007 during this time, to $24.57 on October 2, 2017, the day that Mr. Flannery’s predecessor resigned.

After a modest rise after Mr. Flanner’s appointment was announced, the stock has fallen further to close on Monday, November 1, at $20.02.

What is going on here?

Thomas Gryta and Joann Lublin commented on October 18 in the Wall Street Journal that upon taking over the CEO slot, Mr. Flannery stated that he was “open to wrenching changes.” However, “Some of the restructuring moves under way suggest the company could be in worse shape than many outsiders previously thought.”

The third quarter earnings, reported on October 20, 2017, were down - way down.

The profit for the quarter was $1.8 billion, down from $2.0 billion one year earlier. Cash flow projections for 2017 were reduced to $7 billion down from the previous forecast of $12 to $14 billion.

Furthermore, Mr. Flannery announced his goal:

“to sell more than $20 billion of assets and cut an additional $1 billion in spending.”

In addition:

“General Electric Co.’s next finance chief promised Friday to get “back to basics” with the conglomerate’s financial reporting, after the latest quarterly results highlighted the complexity of the company’s bookkeeping.” “Sharp revisions to the company’s forecasts for the current year, just three months after the company had backed them, raised fresh concerns among investors and analysts about the way the company measures its performance.” “GE presents its financials to investors in unusual ways. Besides reporting traditional earnings per share under generally accepted accounting principles, GE also reports that figure on an adjusted basis that excludes results of businesses that might be sold in the future.”

Then, on Monday, November 1, Michael Rapoport reported in the Wall Street Journal on October 31 about GE's numbers games and on November 1 that “GE Shows How 'Black Box' Assets Boost Profits.”

GE has been criticized in the past by both members of the investment community and the Securities and Exchange Commission about some of its reporting practices.

All this places more pressure on Mr. Flannery to perform well on November 13. It should also put more pressure on GE’s board of directors to be more active in overseeing just what it is that the management of GE is doing. This certainly is not just a “current event.”

As stated above, Mr. Flannery, in the November 13 presentation, must come across as someone that is very credible.

He only really gets one chance at this.

I was involved in three corporate turnarounds, two as CEO and one as a CFO, and I know first hand that there is only one opportunity to change the direction of an organization. Corporate leaders that don’t come across on their first presentation and are constantly changing their stance and apologizing and then changing their stance once again and so on, just do not get the trust and support they need. Luckily for me, all three corporate turnarounds I was involved in were successful ventures.

The three organizations I was involved in were not as large and complex as what Mr. Flannery is dealing in and will take much more time to work things out.

But, my point still stands. Mr. Flannery must come through on November 13. This puts a huge amount of pressure on him, but the consequences of his actions are massive.

The second thing that Mr. Flannery must achieve after the November 13 presentation is openness and transparency. Apparently, there has not been a sufficient amount of that at GE. That must change!

The General Electric we thought we knew in the past is apparently not the real General Electric.

Therefore, we must find out what that “real” General Electric was - and what Mr. Flannery is going to do about it. And, in doing this, Mr. Flannery must seek to create a culture that sets the standard for investor trust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.