Prospect Capital: Unsafe At Any Price Part 2 - Target 45-60% Discount To NAV

This article is the second (and final) part of my "Prospect Capital: Unsafe at any Price" series.

While I personally wouldn't consider buying PSEC until it traded at a 45-60% discount to Net Asset Value, I will provide you, the reader, with a simplified business model where you can put in your own assumptions and come to your own conclusions.

For the purposes of this example, we'll assume that PSEC has $1,000 in net assets and use the same assumptions based on the current state of PSEC as were used in part 1. Namely, that the average weighted lending rate is 12.2%, cost of borrowing is 6.14%, target leverage is 70%. What I have added to the example below, that you the reader can change if you please is that PSEC has an annual loss rate of 3% (my arbitrary personal view), and that the stock currently trades at a 30% discount to NAV. The table will take you through cash flows that I believe to representative of PSEC's business model scaled to $1,000 of net assets. To be able to edit the sheet, follow the link below, then highlight and copy all cells and paste into a new google spreadsheet. The yellow cells are the assumptions that you can change (link is here).

Equity $1,000 Debt $700 =1000*70% Target Leverage 70% Total Assets $1,700 =1000+700 Investment Income $201 =1,700*12.2%*(100%-3%) Weighted Average Yield 12.20% Loss Rate 3.00% Management Fee $34 =1,700*2% Management Fee Rate 2% Cost of Debt $43 =700*6.12% Weighted Average Borrowing Cost 6.14% Other Expenses $10 =1000*1% Percentage of Equity 1% Pre-Incentive Fee Income $114 =201-34-43-10 Incentive Fee $23 =114*20% Incentive Fee Rate 20% Net Interest Income $91 =114-23 Realized and Unrealized Losses $51 =1700*3% Loss Rate 3.00% Nav Return $40 =91-51 NAV RETURN 4.04% =40/1000 Stockholders Equity $700 =1000*(100%-30% Stock Price Discount To NAV 30% Stockholders Return 5.77% =40/700

So, if you believe that the long term loss rate is 3%, then PSEC is a 4% return on equity business. But wait! you say, PSEC is trading at a 30% discount to NAV. As you can see from the above, that turns it into a theoretical 5.77% annual return on your investment at prevailing market prices. Does that sound exciting to you? If it does, great, you have a buying opportunity, but wouldn't you prefer buy its 5 year bonds at ~5% than own the equity at 5.77%?

Below is a table to give a flavor of what returns to shareholders would be using different loss rate assumptions and various discounts to NAV. For the record, the loss rate over the last 5 years has been ~1.86%

Annual Returns to Shareholders

Loss Rate 0.00% 1.50% 3% 4.50% 6% 0 9.63% 6.83% 4.04% 1.24% -1.56% 15% 11.33% 8.04% 4.75% 1.46% -1.84% Nav Discount 30% 13.76% 9.76% 5.77% 1.77% -2.23% 45% 17.52% 12.43% 7.34% 2.25% -2.84% 60% 24.08% 17.09% 10.09% 3.09% -3.90%

What's the right return?

Myself and many other professional investors like to look at returns vs. the volatility of our investments. Looking at Jan 2019 5 strike puts (~50 delta) on PSEC their implied volatility is ~23%. This means that the market expects PSEC to trade in a 23% range over the next year. If I look at the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) (the high yield corporate bond ETF that is widely used), its implied volatility is 7% over the same time frame. While options don't trade on PSEC's bonds, like HYG they have a yield of around 5% for 5 years. Specifically their 5.875% bonds due March of 2023 are 4.9% mid yield to maturity and for the sake of simplicity we'll assume that they have a similar vol to HYG. So what does this mean? Well, all else equal, PSEC's stock is estimated to be around 3x more volatile than its bonds.

Let's take the thought experiment a step further and compare the expected returns for a large trader who can lever up at fed funds+25bp (what interactive brokers charges on borrowings over $1mil). As 5yr fed funds is approximately 1.8%, I can hedge out the rate risk and lock in borrowing costs at 2.05% for the next 5 years. If I have $1,000 of capital and buy $3,000 in bonds my return would be 4.9% on my $1,000 and 2.85% (4.9%-2.05%) on the $2,000 that I borrow for a grand total of 10.6% on my $1,000 of capital.

Am I suggesting that everyone go out and borrow a bunch of money and buy PSEC bonds? No, although I do like holding them as management has a massive incentive to keep the money printing machine going at all costs. What I am suggesting is that you should require at least a 10% expected return using your own assumptions to own this stock. Looking at the table above, what that would mean is that if you believe the long term loss rate on PSEC's loans are 1.5%, then you should buy the stock at a 30% discount to NAV as you would generate a 9.76% return. If you believe that the long run loss rate will be more like 3%, then the stock only becomes attractive at a 60% discount. If you hate my framework and are happy with a 7% return (which is closer to what I would target on a quality company), then consult the table above and pick your mix.

Caveats and disclaimers:

This is a highly simplified model and is not perfect. That being said, if you take the data Prospect gives you in their 10-k, it actually does a pretty good job of getting to the bottom line. If you believe that Mr. Barry with have a benevolent change of heart or that shareholder activism will win the day, then change the management fee and incentive fee numbers and you can revalue the business MASSIVELY. At a 3% loss rate for example, a reduction in the management fee to 1.5% would increase net $ profits by 17.5%. I am short PSEC but do not necessarily think it is going down. In fact, if you look at my table above using a 3% loss rate, I actually believe that buying and holding PSEC over the long term could generate a 5.75% annual return. That said, I think on a risk adjusted basis (ie, what happens if things go badly), that that 5.75% expected return is not attractive and that the expected stream of cash flows may require something along the lines of a price that would make them a 10% return. Like many of you, I own a portfolio of stocks and bonds. At this price I believe there are many investments that offer superior risk adjusted returns which makes being short PSEC a nice hedge. I have no view on PSEC's specific investments and how they will do this quarter. I will leave that analysis to more qualified individuals. Perhaps they write down their assets by 2% this quarter, perhaps they don't write them down at all. My view is a structural one.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own PSEC puts, partially hedged with long stock. I am long PBB, PSEC's baby bonds.