Incyte Q3 Results Should Be An Upward Inflection Point

Incyte (INCY) was hyped as a likely acquisition target of Gilead (GILD) through most of 2017. But on August 28, 2017, Gilead announced it would acquire Kite Pharma (KITE), a developer of CART cancer therapies, for $11.9 billion.

I thought Incyte was too expensive to make sense for Gilead. At its 52-week high of $153.15 per share, back on March 15, Incyte had a market capitalization of near $32 billion. Gilead has had strong profitability and cash flow, but has had a market capitalization of between $90 and $100 billion most of this year. Incyte has only one approved drug producing revenue and has not reached stable profitability because of its relatively large R&D spend.

On October 31, 2017, Incyte closed at $113.25, down $0.99 for the day, with a resulting market capitalization of $23.86 billion.

Value investors would say that is overpriced, given the lack of profits, and relatively small revenue. But those of us who invest in pharmaceutical development pipelines take a longer view. Taking into account possible revenue and profit in future years, Incyte's market price could make sense.

I will argue that $113.25 is a good price to buy Incyte, if you can stand the wait and the risk. A number of events in 2018 could propel the price higher. It all depends on outcomes from clinical trials.

Jakafi and Incyte's Q3 results

For the third quarter, Incyte reported revenue of $381.5 million. That was up 17% sequentially from $326.4 million, and up 42% from $269.5 million in Q3 2016.

Net income was $36.0 million, up sequentially from a loss $12.5 million, and down 2% from $36.9 million the year earlier.

Diluted EPS was $0.17, up sequentially from negative $0.06, and down 11% from $0.19 the year earlier.

For the full year 2017, the net loss is now expected to be between $290 and $300 million. Basically, Incyte is plowing everything it makes and then some into further research. That is a good long-term strategy, but does not impress investors who do not look beyond current earnings.

The majority of revenue in the quarter, $304 million, came from Jakafi. $18 million was from Iclusig, and the rest was from royalties (mostly on Jakafi) at $45 million, and contract revenue at $15 million.

Jakafi is approved by the FDA and in the EU for myelofibrosis, a disease of the bone marrow, and polycythemia vera, a type of blood cancer. It is an inhibitor of JAK1 and JAK2, two proteins that affect cell growth that can allow cancers to metastasize. It was first approved in 2011.

Jakafi is in clinical trials to treat other indications. Phase 3 trials are underway to treat two forms of GVHD (graft versus host disease). A Phase 2 trial is in progress for thrombocythemia. Since Jakafi has already reached a $1 billion per year run rate, management's expectation that it might reach $2 billion per year with the approval of GVHD seem reasonable. Caveat: while the earlier data looks good, there is a risk that one or more current Jakafi trials could fail to generate approvable data.

Iclusig non-U.S. rights were bought from Ariad Pharmaceuticals in 2016. Incyte paid $140 million and also got Ariad's European operations, so the deal may be more about the infrastructure than the drug. Iclusig is a leukemia therapy, with most sales in the U.S. The European staff would help sell Incyte's drugs as they obtain further approvals.

Near-term (2018) catalysts:

As shown on slide 20 from the Q3 presentation, two pivotal trials should report data in the first half of 2018.

Ruxolitinib, which is Jakafi, should start the RESET thrombocythemia pivotal trial early in 2018. The steroid-refractory, acute GVHD trial should report top line results in the first half of 2018. It would be great if the results are positive. I believe positive results are assumed in the current market capitalization and stock price.

Epacadostat is a crucial catalyst. It is a large program, with seven cancer trials already underway. It is an IDO1 inhibitor that is used in combination with immunotherapies.

The most important catalyst will be the Phase 3 trial results for melanoma, where it is being combined with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), which is already used to treat melanoma as a single agent. If the combination works substantially better than Keytruda alone, and gets regulatory approval, it could be a very substantial revenue generator. Keytruda sales exceeded $1 billion per quarter for the first time in Q3.

The other Epacadostat events are trial initiations. In combination with Keytruda, Phase 3 trials should begin in the first half of 2018 for non-small cell lung cancer, renal cancer, head and neck cancer, and bladder cancer. In combination with nivolumab (BMS's (BMY) Opdivo) will be Phase 3 trials in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In combination with AstraZeneca's (AZN) Durvalumab, there will be a Phase 3 trial in non-small cell lung cancer.

So, if successful, Epacadostat could become a major anti-cancer drug.

Also in early 2018, the Phase 1 dose escalation data in INCB57643 and INCB53914 will become available. Those results will determine whether they progress to the Phase 2 parts of the trials.

How big is the pipeline?

For a small company, just the above drugs and trials would be quite a pipeline. But the full pipeline is even larger. Here are the rest of the therapies in clinical development:

Itacitinib (JAK1) Treatment-naive acute GVHD Phase 3 (GRAVITAS-301) Itacitinib (JAK1) Non-small cell lung cancer Phase 1/2 in combination with osimertinib (EGFR) INCB52793 (JAK1) Advanced malignancies Phase 1/2 dose-escalation INCB50465 (PI3KÎ´) Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma Phase II (CITADEL-202 initiated; CITADEL-203, CITADEL-204, CITADEL-205 all open for enrollment) INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) Bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma; 8p11 MPNs Phase 2 (FIGHT-201, FIGHT-202, FIGHT-203) INCB57643 (BRD) Advanced malignancies Phase 1/2 dose-escalation INCB53914 (PIM) Advanced malignancies Phase 1/2 dose-escalation INCB59872 (LSD1) Acute myeloid leukemia, small cell lung cancer Phase 1/2 dose-escalation INCB62079 (FGFR4) Hepatocellular carcinoma Phase 1/2 dose-escalation INCB01158 (ARG)1 Solid tumors Phase 1/2 INCSHR1210 (PD-1)2 Solid tumors Phase 1/2; enrollment halted INCAGN1876 (GITR)3 Solid tumors Phase 1/2 INCAGN1949 (OX40)3 Solid tumors Phase 1/2 PD-1 platform study Solid tumors Phase 1/2, pembrolizumab (PD-1) in combination with itacitinib (JAK1) or INCB50465 (PI3KÎ´) JAK1 platform study Solid tumors Phase 1/2, itacitinib (JAK1) in combination with epacadostat (IDO1) or INCB50465 (PI3KÎ´) Baricitinib (JAK1/JAK2)1 Rheumatoid arthritis Approved in Europe and Japan; CRL issued by FDA Baricitinib (JAK1/JAK2)1 Psoriatic arthritis Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) expects the Phase 3 program to begin in 2018 Baricitinib (JAK1/JAK2)1 Atopic dermatitis Eli Lilly expects the Phase 3 program to begin in late 2017 Baricitinib (JAK1/JAK2)1 Systemic lupus erythematosus Phase 2 Capmatinib (c-MET)2 Non-small cell lung cancer, liver cancer Phase 2 in EGFR wild-type ALK negative NSCLC patients with c-MET amplification and mutation

Of course, with a pipeline this broad, there will be quite a few failures and setbacks. Even though they should be expected, the price of the stock will usually fall when they are announced. On the other hand, we can expect successes to drive the stock price higher, whether or not success is already worked into the price by the more rational, long-term investors.

Baricitinib stands as a case to point. It is licensed to Eli Lilly. Although approved in Europe for rheumatoid arthritis, it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA, meaning a delay in approval and at least a slight chance it will not be approved.

It is also notable that for each of the checkpoint inhibitors and other cancer cell targets, more than one therapy can work. As an example, take PD-1 inhibitors like Opdivo and Keytruda. If one PD-1 inhibitor works in combination with another therapy like Jakofi or Epacadostat, others should too. This month Incyte announced it bought the rights to MacroGenics' (MGNX) PD-1 inhibitor MGA012.

Conclusion: Working backwards from market capitalization

Incyte has plenty of cash to pursue its program. At the end of the third quarter, cash stood at $1.28 billion.

Coming up with a valuation for Incyte is a complicated task with many points where human judgments must be made. Most notably, an analyst can assign a probability to the outcome of a trial, but in the end, trials are pass fail. Also, competitors' pipelines are also subject to the same uncertainty.

One method I use to relatively quickly screen biotechnology stocks is to work backwards from market capitalization. I use my rule-of-thumb P/E (price to earnings) ratio of 20, which should correspond to a company growing earnings at a modest rate.

For Incyte, at the $113.25 price point, the resulting market capitalization is near $24 billion. Divide by 20 and Incyte would need to show earnings of $1.2 billion per year to justify the price. That would mean $300 million net income per quarter.

Clearly, Incyte does not meet that mark today, with revenue likely to come in around $1.6 billion.

But if new drugs or label expansions get approved, revenue should go up much faster than expenses. Since Incyte is near break-even (and could show a profit just by reducing R&D spend), a lot of any revenue increase would fall to the bottom line.

If you look at the data so far, and are optimistic about outcomes for Jakafi and Epacadostat, it could be that in 2020, earnings will climb above $1.2 billion per year.

By then, the value of the rest of the pipeline should be in view. And new drugs will come out of preclinical development and add to expectations about future revenue and earnings.

For investors with an outlook of two or more years, who understand the risks, I think anything under $120 is an attractive price. The Q3 results were strong, marking what could be an inflection point to the upside.

I would note, however, that the 52-week low is $83.01, and that could be revisited if there is bad news from a trial.

If the price seems too rich compared to current revenue and earnings, I would suggest taking a look at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Gilead recently expanded its pipeline with CART cancer therapies and has extremely strong earnings and cash flow.

It is certainly the safer bet, and could have quite a bit of upside if new therapies start generating revenue faster than revenues from its hepatitis C cures decline.