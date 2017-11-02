Internap Corporation's (INAP) CEO Pete Aquino on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Internap Network Services Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Ramlall - VP, IR and Public Relations

Pete Aquino - President, CEO

Robert Dennerlein - CFO

Analysts

Barry Sine - Drexel Hamilton

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Internap Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Ramlall, Vice President, Investor and Public Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Richard Ramlall

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by Pete Aquino, our Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Dennerlein, our Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. The slides we reference in the call are available on our website in the Presentations section of our IR page.

During the call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures for the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in today’s earnings press release. Management believes that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our results of operations, and our non-GAAP financial measures should only be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to any measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The earnings press release is available under the Financial Information section of our Investor Relations page under the Quarterly Results link.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements as described on Page 2 of the slide presentation we reference in the call, which we urge you to read. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Because these statements are based to certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We discuss these factors in our filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or on our IR website. We undertake no obligation to amend, update or clarify these statements made as of today, November 2, 2017.

Now let me turn the call over to Peter Aquino. Pete?

Pete Aquino

Thank you, Rich, and good morning, everyone. So let's start with slide 4. During the third quarter we are on track with our financial and operating objectives for the year. This consistency and execution gives INAP real momentum going into 2018.

As we discussed over the last year there were many opportunities for improvement that got us to this point. This third quarter features a continued cleanup, real estate assets in key markets, which we’ll cover today.

We are happy to report that we also are seeing very positive signs of traction by our new sales team. We are now at full strength with 60 direct sales reps and support staff, driving new sales and focusing on retention.

We are close to turning the corner on a top line and have just begun the fight. The energy and the excitements back into the system and a new sales success is becoming very infectious.

Another great story line is our continued success in the Phoenix market. We recently increased our presence there to provide more COLO space for our customers. And soon after we secured the additional space with the right to expand, we literally signed up commitments for the entire footprint. In the next couple of months we’ll be completing the build-out and plans to secure additional space. We were very bullish on the Phoenix market.

We're also supporting a new sales team and many - as many ways as possible, including rebooting our channel sales with our channel partners and for example we’re hosting our Dallas channel partners at the end of November to walk through the expansion project and prepare for pre-sales.

In addition, we are feeling many requests for additional colocation space in Montreal. We currently operate three data centers in Canada, with two dedicated to Cloud services, including iWeb, ad our third data center is primarily dedicated to colocation, that we’re looking for creative ways to gain even more space in the near-term. Given the end down [ph] interest and the attractiveness of lower power costs in Quebec, we are sourcing new inventory to capture this potential growth.

With our INAP data center portfolio improving every day, we now see our identity emerging as a leading colocation provider in North America with value added services on top. We have significant Tier 3 like facilities and 12 of the top 15 MSAs in the country, as well as a strong presence in a number two market in Canada.

Our value added proposition well [ph] beyond colocation includes, Managed Services and Hosting, AgileCLOUD and bare-metal servers and a global high performance network. This emerging identity reflects our unwavering commitment to provide our customers with a customized, high-touch solution and a relationship that's more akin to a partnership.

As we help our customers grow by providing them with state-of-the-art Internet infrastructure that we can expect to grow with them as our business grows. Other highlights for the quarter include management decisive action to take full responsibility for our majority investment in Japan.

It has been a long time JV with NTT and we frankly have not been too involved in it, but now we want to be more helpful as opposed to passive. This change resulted in a majority control of the board and the consolidation of Japan's JV results into INAP.

We are now adding Tokyo and Osaka to our market list and look forward to working with the team to find ways to grow our business together. And Bob will cover this in more detail.

Finally with INAP stock appreciation over 200% in the last 52 weeks, we decided to implement our plan reverse stock split. This was outlined and approved by shareholders at the annual meeting this past June.

The announced one for four reverse stock splits will improve OpEx [ph] when attracting customers and has the added benefit of matching us up better with the peer group. We are pleased to kick this off today, which after proper notifications, procedures to be followed with NASDAQ and the transfer agent all this will be affective by November 20th.

So now let's move to slide 5. What is most impressive about our portfolio is that INAP has a strong presence in major markets around the world, especially in North America. Our sales team can present a broader inventory and footprint that catches the attention of multinational companies.

We are coaching our sales leaders to focus on data centers where we have the capacity available now on a retail or wholesale basis. This matches the opportunities that customers demand. These market can be a real advantage for us.

What you don't see here is that we have dark fiber in certain major markets that we control, connecting all parts and data centers to form one seamless footprint. To name a few, we have Fiber Rings in Northern California, L.A., Seattle, Dallas and the New York metro area.

These middle mild fiber rings carry customer traffic, as well as backbone traffic. These metro rings provide high speed transport over a protected network to enhance our service levels. We have yet to take full advantage of this great network and it puts all of our assets in a market on that.

We're now presenting prospects with a global portfolio and through continued execution management will be striving to drive sales consistently throughout INAPs top 21 markets worldwide.

And so to summarize our new updated INAP claim, today we operate in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily North America with 50 data centers and 89 across worldwide. INAP currently has nearly a million square feet under lease and we're still growing.

So at this point, let me turn over to our CFO, Bob Dennerlein, and take us through the quarter in more detail. Bob?

Robert Dennerlein

Thank you, Pete. And good morning, everyone. I am pleased to report another quarter of sequential EBITDA margin expansion, in addition to progress on the sales organization front. While we continue to drive some of our cost reduction initiatives to completion in the quarter, we were also excited about our expansion product - projects in Dallas and Phoenix, given the strong demand for our services.

Also this quarter, we officially re-launched the INAP brand and celebrated by ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ. Specifically for the third quarter, we realized the full revenue and expense impact of exiting our New York data center as part of our data center rationalization efforts.

Also along the same lines, we decided to exit our Atlanta headquarters location and we'll be consolidating our Atlanta employees into available administration space in our downtown data center. This keeps our whole team together and resident in our data center with our new NOC [ph] it’s a great showcase and we spend some dollars to upgrade our presence there.

The headquarters lease expires in March of 2019 and the annual rent is approximately $1.7 million. This is a big cash savings. We plan to have everyone fully situated in a new location by Q2 2018.

This decision was made in conjunction with completing the renegotiation and extension of our Atlanta data center lease. The result of which is a capital lease is warehousing a data center along with sales, operations and administration groups.

In Phoenix, we expect the additional space we committed to last quarter, which is now officially under contract to begin generating revenue in 2018. We also announced that due to the strong demand in our Dallas market, we are expanding and adding more power to support the needs of existing and new customers.

Finally in the third quarter, we seized an opportunity to grow our business internationally, took more active role in our Japan joint venture, and as of August 15 began consolidating our monthly results from Japan rather than including them as an equity investment.

The Japan business generates between $1.5 million and $2 million in revenue per quarter. And currently the EBITDA contribution is de minimus. So it is been a busy few months and we are building a lot of positive momentum. That said, let's turn to this quarter's financial results.

So let's turn to the consolidated earnings summary on slide 6. Our third quarter 2017 results reflects a decrease in the rate of revenue decline, along with a continued expansion of our margins, as we further rationalize our asset and take advantage of opportunities that create value.

Reported revenue in the third quarter was $68.9 million, declining 1% from second quarter 2017 and 6.8% from third quarter 2016, $0.4 million of this account - sequential decline was driven by the planned closure of our facility on 75 Broad Street in New York, partially offset by approximately a $1 million of revenue from INAP Japan.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter was $10.9 million, which included $0.7 million of one time expenses, like goodwill impairment, exit activities, stock base comp and in this quarter a non-cash gain associated with the write-off INAP Japans assets to fair market value.

On a normalized non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2017 net loss increased by $4.2 million from $5.9 million in the prior quarter and $2.4 million versus last year. The increase was primarily due to interest expense from an increase in our capital leases and depreciation from increased capital expenditures.

Cash flow from operations was $3.3 million in the quarter versus $14.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million last year. The main drivers were working capital timing related to capital purchases, interest payments on the new term loan, which change from being paid on the last day of the month to being paid the first week or the following month, along with five week re-payroll time.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $23.3 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.8%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.2 million versus prior quarter and $3.5 million year-over-year. EBITDA margin grew 70 point sequentially and 700 basis points compared to the third quarter 2016.

The positive EBITDA performance despite the absolute revenue decline is driven by our data center portfolio initiatives of eliminating unproductive sites and investing in long-term key markets.

During the quarter, as I mentioned, we renegotiated our Atlanta data center lease, which resulted in capital lease treatment and positively impacted adjusted EBITDA by $0.7 million. With the positive traction we're gaining in sales and continued focus on improving profitability, we will continue to improve our return on assets.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $11 million compared to $6.7 million last quarter and $12.9 million third quarter 2016. As we stated last quarter, we planned our second half CapEx investments to be somewhat higher than the first half of the year.

We will continue to apply rigor when it comes to our investments for the remainder of the year and our maintaining current guidance. Third quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA less CapEx was $12.3 million, a decrease of $4 million sequentially, however, almost twice as much as the third quarter 2016.

Let's move on to slide 7, our INAP COLO business unit. Overall INAP COLO revenue totalled $51.3 million in the third quarter of 2017, a decrease of 1.3% from $52 million sequentially and 6.7% from $54.9 million year-over-year.

The largest driver of the sequential decrease was the full quarter effect of the exit from 75 Broad. The decline was offset by the addition of INAP Japan, which is fully included in the INAP COLO business.

Within the network services segment, the increase is driven by the inclusion of INAP Japan, offsetting the impact of continued industry downward pricing trends. INAP COLO of the third quarter 2017 contribution of $22.3 million was higher sequentially by $0.3 million and year-over-year by $3.2 million or 17%. The sequential increase was due to our initiatives of eliminating the unproductive sites and making investments in long-term key markets.

The 43.4% contribution margin is 120 basis points higher sequentially versus 42.2% in the prior quarter and 870 basis points higher than 34.7% from the prior year. We believe that continued margin expansion in INAP COLO puts us on a more playing field, puts us on a more level playing field with our competition and we remain focused on increasing these margins even further through profitable growth, as our sales organization gains momentum.

Now let's turn to slide 8 to discuss our INAP Cloud business unit. INAP Clouds third quarter revenue totalled $17.6 million, which was flat sequentially and a decrease of $1.3 million or 6.9% year-over-year. Within INAP Cloud, iWeb revenue decreased sequentially, while as AgileCLOUD revenue increased both sequentially and versus the prior year.

Another positive for AgileCLOUD was lower sequential churn levels. INAP Cloud contribution of $8.5 million increased $0.4 million sequentially, primarily due to the 75 Broad facility exit and decreased $0.1 million year-over-year.

Third quarter INAP Cloud contribution margin of 48.2% increased sequentially from 46% in second quarter 2017 and was higher by 270 basis points compared to 45.5% in the prior year. Like INAP COLO, we will continue to look for ways to increase sales and manage our cost structure more efficiently moving forward in the INAP Cloud segment.

Now let’s look at our cash flow and balance sheet summary on slide 9. Free cash flow defined as cash generated from operations, less capital expenditures was a negative 7.7 in the quarter, a decline of $15.7 million from the prior quarter and $6.3 million from prior year due to lower net cash flows from operating activities driven by working capital timing, as well as higher CapEx spending levels.

As I mentioned previously, capital expenditures were $11 million in the quarter comprised of $9.3 million of growth related spend and $1.7 million of maintenance. Cash interest was a $11 million in the third quarter bringing un-levered free cash flow to $3.3 million compared to $15.6 million in the previous quarter and $6.2 million last year.

Cash and cash equivalent were $12 million at the end of the third quarter versus $17.5 million from prior for. The decrease of $5.5 million was driven by the cash from operations, less capital expenditures of 7.7, cash used in our financing of $2 million which is primary cap leases and debt payments, plus the cash acquired from consolidating INAP Japan of $3.8 million.

Total debt of $507.6 million includes $218.7 million in capital lease obligations, a $158.4 million of our capital lease obligations are excluded debt, the bank covenant purposes is they were operating leases at the time of refinancing. Our leverage ratio was 4.2 in the quarter, which is the same as last quarter and lower than 4.6 a year ago.

Turning to slide 10 is our updated outlook. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is being revised upward, reflecting our successes to date, along with our remaining opportunities in 2017.

We are increasing our guidance to a range of $87 million to $92 million. We are also tightening our revenue guidance for the prior year to a range of $277 million to 282 million as we enter the final quarter.

As we've discussed previously, we continue to manage CapEx tightly by both leveraging the assets we have in place, as well as investing opportunistically in growth. As such, we are maintaining our capital expenditure guidance range of $32 million to $37 million since we just updated the CapEx outlook last quarter.

Our results so far reflect our continued commitment to deliver on our promises and continuously strive for improvement. We believe we have not yet maximized our potential as a company, nor are we getting our fair share of the high growth rate – high growth data center market yet.

With our reorganization, recapitalization and the rebuilding of our sales force and channel partners, we are in much better shape to capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace and continue our profitable growth and value creation.

Now let me turn the call back to Pete.

Pete Aquino

Thanks, Bob. So let's turn to slide 11. So as I reflect on the completion of my first year as INAP CEO and Bob celebrating his first anniversary, unless I definitely have to admit that I'm more optimistic today than I was when I first started. I certainly know a lot more about our potential and believe there's absolutely more room to grow our business across the board.

INAP is a great platform to build on and create value for our shareholders. It's our job to optimize this portfolio and improve cash flow from operations as we capture growing demand for Internet infrastructure in the markets we serve.

In the near-term, we believe that success based CapEx in Phoenix, Dallas, Montreal will be great investments for our company. We have faith in our sales leaders and the all star team that they put in place. They demonstrate a winning attitude and a culture that fits well for the INAP.

To accelerate new growth, we're looking at potential acquisitions as well to fill gaps that we have in certain markets. For example where we prefer to have our own COLO facilities to improve profitability, we are pursuing stock heads [ph]

In other areas where we need to improve our product set we will look for smart bolt-ons. These bring talent and growth. We are very deliberate on our target list and not wasting a whole lot of time.

So the bottom line is that we're looking for way to grow our company, profitably at a long-term and to continue to create value for our shareholders.

So this concludes the prepared remarks. At this point, operator, we’ll take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Barry Sine with Drexel Hamilton. Your line is now open.

Barry Sine

Good morning, gentlemen. I wanted to get a little bit more visibility on the sales force build. I know that in the slide deck as a bullet point for priorities. Could you give us an update on numerically where is the sales force at now are your targets still the same.

And then just remind us, as you build that sales force what is the typical timeframe for a sales force to get productive. And then from the time they actually signed a customer until you install it and start generating revenue? Thank you.

Pete Aquino

Hey, Barry, good morning. We reported today that we're at 60 direct sales force and support staff that's the target we were shooting for. Our HR team and recruiters constantly look for plus 10, plus 20. So I think we're at a point where we can maintain you know good strong level for what we are today. It has to be supplemented by the channel partners that Bob and I talk about. So we think we're on offence [ph] now pretty strongly.

The other side of it is to make sure we do a good job in retention. So that environment that we've been focused on for a year since I've been here, I think is at a point where it actually took that long to get here and we're really happy to be here now, to be honest with you. And the excitement that's happening that we see we'll be reporting on is just you know, it's about time type of feeling and more to come.

So what's happening in the case of Phoenix for example, when you build out or at least lease some space and you have to build out for a customer it does take time. The good news is that we can accelerate a lot of this build just by the nature of the facility we have. So it tends to be anywhere from 2 to 6 months on the long side to generate revenue, but we're leaning towards 2.

That means the beginning of next year we should see Phoenix start to come on. We hope that Dallas starts to make some progress really in the first quarter and we have the original organic growth, so cooking across the board too.

So the new builds as you would imagine take a little bit more time depending what the customer wants. It's not automatic, where as AgileCLOUD is basically very spontaneous. So we have two angles there.

In terms of productivity of the sales force, as we reported in the past we hired the leaders first. They brought in a lot of their team and to the extent that they hit the track running it's better for us. We're seeing that too.

But for the most part it's a brand new sales person hitting the street cold. You know that is a longer process. There's some of that in our 60 you know, less than 10% probably for the most part we're bringing in people that can hit the track running. And again that's been our strategy all along.

Barry Sine

And have you seen an inflection in bookings, are we growing bookings?

Pete Aquino

We're not reporting the bookings externally anymore, but I would tell you the confidence we have and what I'm seeing now is very good. We're going to be careful to not give out too much detail here because it's very lumpy.

And so it’s to track it you know, month-to-month is a little misleading even for us. So we're looking at it by customer, by location, by market, by sales team leader and it's very positive.

I would say you know, if we can get to the point where we cover churn, we'll start to turn that corner. We're literally on the edge of that right now. So the progress we made up to you know, basically September is very encouraging.

We've probably had you know, at least two years of significant revenue decline, driven by network costs to a certain extent, plus what the management team is doing proactively to take some, what I would say unproductive revenue out of our body, some of those done on purpose.

But if you look at the last two years of the decline we're at a point now I feel really confident that with some organic strength, with some tuck-ins we should turn this corner pretty soon, and you could see us leaning forward now suggesting we're going in that direction.

Barry Sine

All right. Thank you very much, Pete.

Pete Aquino

Okay. Thanks, Barry.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Frank Louthan with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Frank Louthan

Great. Thank you. On the tuck-in deals any - can give us more color on what you're looking for there and how large of a deal do you feel like you have the capacity for first.

And then - I'm looking as you've had good success improving the EBITDA margins. Where do you think those can top out, how much more room do you think you have to go in and are there other similar other things like the Atlanta HQ or are there other products or how should we think about the he margin growth?

Pete Aquino

Yes. Thanks, Frank. I'll start and I'll turn it over to Bob. But for the most part if you look at the direct contribution of the business units in the 40s or high 40s on a streamline basis the business units are doing very well. They got to that point probably faster than I thought, which is - which bodes well for total company at 34%.

You know I'm trying to push as much as possible to get close to 40 as possible, but there are some other things we've got to do. We're still working on the network cost. I think there's opportunity to clean that up more. We also think we could productize some of the dark fiber rings eventually, so we're looking at that on the talk.

On the tuck-ins, you know, these relationships we have in the original 34 other people's site is still a drag on us to a certain extent. So we're looking for tuck-ins as substitute to those properties.

And because we're in NFL cities for the most part they're available, the amount of facilities that we could theoretically pick from to get out of a site that's dragging us down that’s - the pickings are pretty good. So we just have to pick wisely, pick the right markets, make a strategic and justify it.

And in the case of Atlanta we're exiting the Ravinia headquarters. We're saving a lot of money that Bob's already capturing. But in that market alone we have - we have other sites that maybe we could do better. So we've got our eyes open in Atlanta, we've got our eyes open in Chicago, in northern Virginia and that's probably a facilities you know, view.

From a product view, I think we could do more with managed services to manage hosting. Our team is looking for good bolt-ons there to the extent there are data centers that match you know, that could make sense. We've got a credit facility that has some bumpers on it right now.

So these are not big investments from the standpoint of tuck-ins. And if we see anything bigger than a breadbasket we'll have to address the credit facility in its entirety.

So we're not constrained by the current credit facility. If something is opportunistic and we want to pursue it you know, then we'll look at what's involved in that and that would probably require refinancing.

L plus [ph] 700 where we came out between you and everybody else in the call, I think we could do better. So it's just a matter of time to get in position to improve our credit facility.

Frank Louthan

And what is the top on the current facility that you can do under that?

Pete Aquino

I think the basket - we've got 50 million plus, we've got $25 million revolver which is basically untapped.

Frank Louthan

Got it. And then just one follow up on the sales force. What is the split now within the sales force between direct colocation sales and support and hosting sales?

Pete Aquino

This teams can sell both. So when we first came out with pure plays we tried to stay in our lanes for a little bit in the beginning of the year just to get some discipline. But probably half way through we opened it up for the sales team to sell all products. That's actually unleashed, a little bit more excitement, because you just in discussions that basically you need to have both in your bag and so we basically opened it up, sales guys can sell.

On the other support staff you know, they're catching - they're catching anything that’s you know come and do. We're talking to customers in advance of a renewal of being more proactive in that area. And I think we could do more there.

So it's sort of 60 plus, plus, plus, because the back office is also involved in the retention and customer relationship. But from QBR perspective you know, out of the 60 is probably in the - you know 50S plus range that are really you know on the street and others are doing it from their office. But there's a lot more even behind that.

Frank Louthan

Great. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dan Kurnos with The Benchmark Company. Your line is now open.

Dan Kurnos

Great, thanks. Good morning. Pete, obviously you've done an excellent job thus far. You know, controlling costs you know, you’ve raised your EBITDA guide and you're certainly looking to return to growth. Can you just give us a sense of how much low hanging fruit you still think is left on sort of those cost cutting initiatives?

And you know, I know you've given some longer term margin outlooks. But will there be any lumpiness if you have to integrate some tuck-ins or do you get immediate benefits from scale from what the acquisitions that you're looking at?

Pete Aquino

You know, the acquisitions we're looking for are - they have to be accretive and synergistic and fill some sort of hole that we have. But I would say you know, we're still probably - we're probably around the fourth or fifth inning on cost cuts, because the real estate deals that we're doing still take time and there's still few of them if not several of them that are suspect.

The ones that Bob mentioned today are – were meaningful, we can get that sooner. But there's still more on real estate. And that's just good business for us, because if we could just get those done smartly over time, that's very creative to our company.

On network, you know, we have 89 pops around the world, now including Japan which gives us another stronghold in Asia and we can use that team to help us more. And I'm really excited about that frankly. But the network that spreads the world is - has been put together since 1996.

So you can imagine if it's a continuous pylon to circuit and routes over those years with some optimization I'm sure along the way. But where we sit today its kind of - we've got to start over from the standpoint of looking at everything and it could be consolidating carriers to get better scale, get better pricing.

We have to be really careful that certain routes we have that were supporting a lot of customers may not be worth holding up anymore, those customers could have been diluted or gone even God forbid. And it takes a lot more work on the network side. We are basically a big network company with data centers.

So to the extent we can get the network optimized, that's going right to the bottom line and it will make our business even better. And that's very - I wouldn't say easy to do, but we know how to do that. But it takes a lot of analysis and we're in the middle of that pile right now.

We called out Phase 2 and Phase 3 cost cuts early in the year. Phase 2 is real estate and we've probably got a bigger jump on that. And I would say because we got a lot of people in different places that can help us with the real estate work.

On network it takes network engineers and it takes a lot of network talent to really go find that stuff worldwide. And we've been bringing that talent in and I feel really good about what we can do there. So those two categories are still on the table.

Dan Kurnos

Got it. That's helpful. And then just on international you know, look we've seen some asset light business models, particularly in China, as Vianet’s done it over there with Pincus Warburg JV. You know, you just consolidated your JV in Japan.

Just can you think – can help us think about is there further incremental international opportunities for you or are we getting way ahead of ourselves here and you know, still want to focus on the domestic business competitively?

Pete Aquino

That's a great question. Our leader in Canada, Andy Day who has been worked with us for a long time is going to be Dean by international ZAR [ph]. So I may be announcing that on this call, but he kind of knows that already. But I think international for the most part is a good opportunity for us if we pick wisely.

We have a presence in Amsterdam, in Hong Kong and London, Singapore, now in Japan. We can pick wisely there. It could be anything from AgileCLOUD pods to you know, more network connectivity, potentially some COLO we're smart about it.

I think excluding Canada approximately 10% of our revenue today comes from international and I would say we want to keep our eyes open for smart deals where we already have a presence. If you looked at our top 21 markets I mean, we go all the way to Sydney.

So we have to take a look at our Pops, our locations, our network where we have some smart people and try to put that in our on our target list too. So we're not really avoiding it. We're just being opportunistic, I would say in international.

Dan Kurnos

Got it. And then just one more for me. I know the M&A questions has been asked, so a little bit more in-depth. So just as we think about the reverse split, you mentioned the impact on the sales process. You know, I understand that you guys had a problem historically with customers worried about you going out of business, you've clearly cleaned up the balance sheet.

Is that just more of the same rationale on the reverse split - on the sales impact and does it help with M&A if you're considering using you know equity as a component of any deal?

Pete Aquino

So as you know, the reverse split is mostly algebra. It really don't mean anything to a lot of folks, especially the investors. But the optics of a single digit stock price is something psychologically we wanted to address because with 80 million shares out the reverse just puts us better - you know, pretty much in a better group.

And if we could get a - get the optics to improve, it helps customers too, because you know, they have to look at that and think about that, we get a phone call and they have to explain it. That's one call I could avoid. And so – and Bob gets those calls, I'm sure he'd like to avoid though.

So it’s made a lot of sense optically from a customer perspective and the amount of outstanding shares was very high certainly for small cap. So it came mostly from that angle and I think our normal stock appreciation would have been fine too.

But I wanted to jump on that as an opportunity to improve the optics and to the extent even others can use it against us, wanted to take that away too. So had a lot of good attributes as to why to do it. I was pleased that the shareholders approved that already. It's just a matter of timing and since we - you know, our recent high suggested anywhere near 5 was kind of the - at least the mental target we were thinking about and we just got prepared for it to do it.

Dan Kurnos

All right. Great. Thanks for the color, Pete. Appreciate it.

Pete Aquino

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

George Sutton

Thank you. I actually wanted to think even more strategically, so I want to quote you Pete from a conference you said. When we're done we're going to be a company that can't be compared to others in our peer group and I wondered if you could just kind of give us a sense of what you mean with that statement?

Pete Aquino

I was – that was a joke, but there is a lot of things I say that I don't remember. George you know, I think that at 300 million as a public company in the data center business is kind of on the lighter side of the public data center companies. As you know, that you look at the REIT it's just a big step up from here.

So you're not going to recognize us if we can have our way by simply being more of a COLO centric company with value added services that theoretically can grow through organic or acquisition growth. And I think the NFL city presence that we had it really differentiates us from those maybe in Tier 2 markets.

We’re in markets that have a lot of demand and we're creating solutions for customers as partners. So I think the vision we have is that we're going to be unique potentially both in larger markets, as well as high touch - you know high touch provider.

But I think we need to grow and we need to grow organically certainly as sort of the baseline and we can optimize this portfolio by growing to you know, a size that matters in terms of market cap is something we're going to focus on. And we have carried that smartly and very creatively.

So if that's what I - what I said back then, a match if not you know, you could try to remind me what I said, but it's been a consistent methodical you know, walk down this whole year.

And I’d like to say even from the start when we put out guidance, I mean, we’re setting goals and disciplines to hit our numbers the best we can. But we want to keep moving forward. And so that's kind of the vision that we're exploiting right now.

George Sutton

I apologize because I know when people bring up things, I've said in the past it’s not always very comfortable. So I want to move on. You mentioned the REIT status and I do get asked that by a lot of my clients, I know Bob that's not a - it doesn't make a lot of sense financially. But you look at the valuation disparity, I'm just curious how do you think of that longer term?

Robert Dennerlein

Well, I think you know, one side of my brain says, as long as we are readable that makes us attractive from a strategic standpoint down the road. We haven't really spent a lot of time going through the process ourselves internally.

Obviously there is been a lot of other priorities that have taken precedent. But I think it's something that gives us you know, somewhat of an attraction down the road certainly from a strategic standpoint.

George Sutton

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this moment. I would like to turn the call back to Mr Aquino for any further remarks.

Pete Aquino

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for your time today. We look forward to reporting the fourth quarter coming up in a few months I guess. And thank you for your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.