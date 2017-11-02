Barrick Gold: An Opportunity To Accumulate

I recommend accumulating the stock at or below $14.25 and use the present weakness as an opportunity long term.

What may have triggered some sell-off is the proposed framework on October 20, with the Tanzanian government about the Acacia mine.

Barrick reported weaker-than-expected earnings in 3Q17. The company delivered earnings per share of -0.01 diluted or a loss of $11 million.

Investment Thesis:

Barrick Gold is one of the largest gold producers in the world. The stock price has suffered from a gold price slump and high debt on its balance sheet which reaches over $12.75 billion in 4Q'14, and despite an impressive comeback early 2016, the stock price is still depressed from a long-term perspective.

ABX overused acquisition as a growth strategy in the past to establish its leadership position in resources/reserve base. However, Barrick ran into a debt issue due to past fumbled acquisitions and uncontrolled CapEx. The company has still one of the highest Debt/Equity ratio among the major gold miners.

Barrick Gold management is certainly aware of the debt issue and was able to reduce long-term debt to 6.45 billion in October 2017.

The company is committed to reducing total debt to less than $5 billion in the midterm (2018). The reduction was driven mainly by selling the company's non-core assets to optimize its balance sheet. According to the third quarter press release:

We have reduced our total debt by nearly $1.5 billion year to date, exceeding our target for 2017.

Owning gold as a hedge against inflation/US dollar is the traditional motive behind keeping a constant gold holding. It is true at least for the long term albeit debatable for the short and midterm. Thus, investing in the gold majors makes sense as long as the balance sheet is sound.

This serious commitment added to a constant free cash flow and pushed me to revise my thinking towards ABX, from "not interested" to "long-term buy" and I own now a long-term position and intend to accumulate on any weakness.

Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q'2017

Barrick Gold 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.23 2.32 2.24 1.93 2.01 2.30 2.32 1.99 2.16 1.99 Net Income in $ Billion −0.009 −0.264 −2.622 −0.083 0.138 0.175 0.425 0.679 1.084 −0,011 EBITDA $ Million 0.69 0.49 −2.63 0.66 0.88 1.12 1.29 2.03 1.95 0,79 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 6.9% 7.6% 18.3% 34.1% 50.2% 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.01 −0.23 −2.25 −0.07 0.12 0.15 0.36 0.58 0.93 −0.01 Cash from operations in $ Million 525 1,255 698 451 527 951 711 495 448 532 Capital Expenditure (TTM) in $ Billion 2.21 1.95 1.71 1.47 1.22 1.11 1.13 1.19 1.34 1.37 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 26 866 387 181 274 674 385 161 43 225 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 2.12 3.32 2.46 2.32 2.44 2.65 2.39 2.28 2.93 2.03 Long term Debt in $ Billion 12.82 12.32 9.97 9.13 9.00 8.54 7.93 7.75 7.44 6.45 Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.166 1.166 1.166 Gold Production 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Gold Production K Oz 1,445 1,663 1,619 1,280 1,340 1,381 1,516 1,309 1,432 1,243 AISC $/Oz 895 771 733 706 782 704 732 772 710 772 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,192 1,124 1,106 1,181 1,259 1,335 1,222 1,219 1,257 1,274

Gold Production Details:

All-in sustainable cost AISC is one of the lowest in the industry and has been under $800/Oz for over two years. One of the best AISC among its peers.

Note: Barrick is also producing Copper.

The production was impacted by lower planned ore grades, mainly at Pueblo Viejo, Hemlo, and Lagunas Norte. The company expects 3Q'17 production to be the lowest in 2017. We should see higher production in the fourth quarter.

Gold production for 3Q'17 has been the main weakness that has driven the stock down lately. However, the company discussed in its last press release that its four projects:

Cortez Deep South underground expansion, underground mine at Goldrush, the third shaft at Turquoise Ridge, and Lagunas Norte

Are scheduled to contribute more than 1 M Oz of annual gold production to the company starting in 2020. According to the third quarter press release:

Feasibility level projects at Cortez Deep South, Goldrush, Turquoise Ridge, and Lagunas Norte continue to advance on schedule and within budget. A prefeasibility study for Pascua-Lama remains underway.

What may have triggered some sell-off is the proposed framework on October 20, with the Tanzanian government about the Acacia mine. Barrick gold owns 63.9% in equity interest in Acacia. Consequently, Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from “outperform” to “neutral.” citing “weaker operational results” so far this year, with potential value loss in Acacia, as the reason for the downgrade.

Production Guidance Adjusted Slightly This Quarter:

2017 production guidance is now 5.30-5.50 million ounces of gold, and AISC of $740-$770 per ounce, which is slightly lower than 2016 production of 5,517 K Oz. 2018 production guidance is 4.80-5.30 million ounces and 2019 production is 4.60-5.10 million of ounces, with a very low AISC of about $735/Oz, which is one of the best in the industry.

Barrick Gold - Technical analysis.

ABX was forming a symmetrical triangle pattern and experienced a negative breakout recently. Unlike what has been shown in the graph above, I believe the next pattern is a descending channel starting end of January/July with a line resistance close to $14, which should be a strong support and perhaps a good accumulation reference point, with $15.50 as first resistance.

Commentary:

Barrick reported weaker-than-expected earnings in 3Q17. The company delivered earnings per share of -0.01 diluted or loss of $11 million - which missed slightly analysts’ estimates. Revenues also missed consensus expectations by a mere $50 million. However, while the results were not so scathing, the stock took a sharp turn to the dark side probably due to the Acacia mine as I explained above.

One important financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly base, FCF is now $814 million, which is sufficient to pay for the $140 million annually, which leaves a good security margin.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound to fit a long-term investment.

ABX passes the test here, in my opinion.

Barrick Gold is a solid company with a strong project pipeline and a much healthier balance sheet now that should be accumulated for the long term. The long-term part of the equation is paramount and investors must keep a close watch on that.

I recommend accumulating the stock at or below $14.25 and use the present weakness as an opportunity long term. However, the stock may fluctuate widely depending on the price of gold. If gold manages to trade above $1,350/oz. I will have to re-assess my strategy.

