Cabot Oil & Gas: Quietly Breaking Out To New Highs On Bullish Fundamentals

Production growth is expected to accelerate from ~10% this year to 15-20% in 2018 with exit production rates for Marcellus up 35%.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was up 8%+ last Friday, but it wasn't on account of the excellent Q3 EPS report. Instead, the pop was likely due to the following comment on the Q3 conference call:

Based on this plan, Cabot's Marcellus asset would generate approximately $2.5 billion of cumulative pre-tax free cash flow from 2018 to 2020, while averaging between $750 million to $850 million of annual Marcellus capital expenditures over this period.

The "plan" the statement above references is based on the following expectations:

Current strip pricing.

A three-year 20% CAGR in Marcellus production.

A three-year 25%+ CAGR in Marcellus discretionary cash flow.

The plan also assumes the following infrastructure and power plan project schedules:

The Atlantic Sunrise pipeline that is targeted for a mid-2018 in-service for this project. COG will be selling ~1 Bcf/d of gas to new markets once this pipeline is activated.

Tennessee Gas Pipeline's Orion Project, currently ahead of schedule with an expected in-service as early as December 2017.

The Moxie Freedom power plant, of which COG is the sole supplier of natural gas (165,000 dekatherms/day). Expected to go in-service in summer 2018.

The Lackawanna Energy Center power plant, of which COG is also the exclusive supplier of natural gas (400,000 dekatherms/day). Expected to go in-service in summer 2018.

COG has always had potentially the most productive acreage in the Marcellus. But due to a lack of pipeline exit capacity and localized power demand, the company has not been able to reach its potential. But as I reported in my Seeking Alpha article The Cage Door Is Opening, 2018 will mark a significant and fundamental change in demand pull. And this is what led to the very bullish statements on the conference call regarding cash flow.

Note that the expected $2.5 billion in accumulated cash-flow from 2018-2020 equates to well over $5/share based on the YTD average number of shares outstanding (464,194,000).

But note that earnings are already on the upswing. Q2 saw much improved results, and as the highlight list below show, the momentum continued in Q3:

And note that the company ended Q3 with net debt to adjusted capitalization and net debt to LTM EBITDAX ratios of 27.7% and 1.0x, respectively. As a result, the company is in excellent financial shape and able to quickly ramp up production to satisfy demand pull. This can be seen in the company's recently released 2018 guidance:

Production is set to grow 15-20% and 2018 cap-ex spend in the Marcellus is greater than the company's total 2017 cap-ex budget. Meantime, pipeline investment will drop $10 million as compared to 2017 and free-cash flow is expected to be over $200 million. And note that Marcellus year-end production is expected to be up 35% as compared to year-end 2017. And that is what is important going forward: 2018 is just the start, 2019 will be a spectacular year for COG.

Summary & Conclusion

Q3 was an excellent quarter. The conference call comments were very bullish as was the forward 2018 guidance. In addition, the exclusive natural gas supply contracts with the power plants means that COG will soon be able to substantially raise its dividend due to a significant portion of its revenue stream being safe, reliable, and "utility like" in nature. With the Eagle Ford chipping in with higher WTI and NGLs pricing, I reiterate my rating: COG is a BUY with a year-end 2018 price target of $42/share based on a huge wave of free cash flow generation ramping up in 2018 but greatly accelerating in 2019 and beyond.

