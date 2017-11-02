Resources Global Professionals To Acquire Accretive Solutions

The deal promises to cost-effectively add 500 professionals to RGP's ranks and a subscription-based back office service for small businesses that it intends to expand.

Resources Global Professionals has agreed to acquire Accretive Solutions for $37.6 million in a cash and stock transaction.

Resources Connection (RECN) subsidiary Resources Global Professionals [RGP] has announced an agreement to acquire Accretive Solutions for approximately $37.6 million in cash and stock.

Accretive provides a variety of professional consulting services to middle market businesses. It also provides back office services to startups through its Countsy brand.

RGP is acquiring Accretive for a bargain price, especially factoring in cost reduction opportunities, the addition of Accretive’s 500 professional employee base and further market share in the middle market and small business subscription service market.

Target Company

Chicago-based Accretive was founded in 1999 to provide consulting, staffing and business process outsourcing services to small and middle market companies.

Management is headed by CEO Kerry Barrett, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Managing Partner at consulting firm Tatum and Senior Manager at Deloitte.

Below is an overview video of Accretive’s CEO Kerry Barrett:

Accretive’s primary service offerings include account & finance, governance and compliance, IT and what it calls ‘business transformation,' as shown in the graphic below:

Accretive hasn’t disclosed its investors or any past funding rounds.

Market & Competition

Accretive and RGP operate in the business operations consulting market in North America and the EU [RGP], which is a significant percentage of the multi-hundred-billion-dollar global market size for consulting services more broadly.

Business consulting is generally growing at a rate range of 3% to 4% per year, on a very large base. Additionally, in RGP’s and Accretive’s middle market focus area, many firms are beginning or continuing to make the transition to the cloud for their IT and related business operations activities.

So, the demand for consulting services to help businesses manage that transition is strong.

The firms face competitors from all sides and in all sizes, from global consultancies to smaller, local outfits.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

RGP is acquiring Accretive for $19.4 million in cash and 1.15 million shares of parent RECN stock, for a combined total consideration of approximately $37.6 million.

Accretive will add topline revenue of $65 - $70 million and EBITDA of $6.5 - $7.5 million after 9-12 months post-transaction closing. However, most of the EBITDA will ‘largely be driven by $4.5 - $5.5 million in cost synergies that RGP expects to achieve by the end of calendar 2018, resulting from office consolidations, the elimination of redundant back-office functions and other specific cost reductions.’

So, RGP is paying approximately.56x Price/Sales multiple for Accretive. A basket of public Business & Consumer Services firms tracked by the NYU Stern School garnered a multiple of 1.40x in January 2017, so the topline multiple appears to be quite favorable to RGP.

The acquisition of Accretive will primarily provide RGP with growth opportunities in the startup space through its Countsy brand and in the middle market space.

As RGP CEO Kate Duchene stated in the deal announcement,

The addition of Accretive’s talented team and extensive capabilities will greatly strengthen our position in key US markets and allow us to add subscription-based services to our offerings. Accretive’s complementary business model and service offerings will also help us achieve deeper penetration with our existing clients and increase RGP’s share in the middle market – two of our key growth initiatives. We are also excited about the growth opportunities provided by Countsy, which we hope to expand into additional markets.

RGP also highlighted its recent acquisition of a German professional services firm, taskforce-Management on Demand AG.

The deal for Accretive looks to be a cost-effective way for RGP to add 500 professionals and gain additional market share in the middle and startup market spaces.

I’m bullish on the announcement and expect results to flow through to RGP’s bottom line by the end of 2018.

