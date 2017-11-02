What Chevron's Changing Strategy Says About Its Future Outlook

Remains on defensive when it should be more offensive, as most its peers are.

The various moves Chevron (CVX) has been making confirms it is transitioning to a much different company than it has been in the past, as it continues to sell off a significant amount of its downstream business while focusing on shale assets in the Permian Basin and its LNG facilities in Australia.

A big part of what Chevron is being driven by is its decision to generate positive free cash flow by the end of 2017.

The problem in the short term is it has put it in more of a defensive mode in attempting to bolster its balance sheet by selling more assets, while many of its competitors have went more on the offensive. This gives at least the appearance it is underperforming its competitors at a time oil prices have found some support.

Even so, Chevron could be setting itself up for a nice run over the long term, as its moves imply its optimistic about the future prospects of LNG and shale oil.

Major shift

Chevron has been visibly shedding its downstream assets, with that expected to continue into 2018, where it is moving to sell off its refinery in South Africa, along with its petrochemical business there.

This follows the sale of refineries and retail assets in Canada and Hawaii.

Upgrades at its legacy refineries and the addition of new facilities shouldn't be construed as the company changing in any way its holdings being increasingly on the upstream side of the business.

As it gradually transitions away from being a fully integrated company, it suggests its outlook for the sector it competes in is one of meaningful growth.

What the changes mean

The most obvious conclusion to draw from its portfolio being dominated by upstream assets, is Chevron believes the LNG and oil markets are going to be growth markets in the years ahead.

I draw that conclusion from the fact Chevron and other integrated companies outperform the energy sector in general during low-price or slow markets, while they usually underperform when the price of oil in particular, rises.

Since it has decided to decrease its exposure to the downstream business, it means it has to believe it can perform better in the years ahead by developing its upstream unit.

That in turn implies it sees the supply/demand factor for LNG and oil turning in the company's favor.

Short-term pain

In the third quarter Chevron reported cash flow from operations coming in at $5.4 billion. Although that was enough to cover dividends and capital expenditures, the first half was weaker, which means the company will have to have a strong fourth quarter to achieve the full-year goal of paying for spending and dividends from organic cash flow.

It is possible for the company to reach its goal because production at Wheatstone LNG launched at Train 1 on October 9. With production growth in the last quarter coming mostly from its Gorgon LNG facility, it's a good sign Wheatstone could add some meaningful growth, as it will be operational for almost the entire fourth quarter.

In its earnings report the company stated Wheatstone was running at 65 percent capacity. During the quarter it expects to be running at 100 percent capacity. One negative for the quarter is the company has scheduled downtime in order "to remove temporary strainers in December."

At the time of the earnings report expectations were at or exceeding expectations.

Going forward, "LNG for Wheatstone Train 2 is scheduled for the second quarter next year."

In the third quarter Gorgon production was over 400,000 bpd.

Production in the Permian, which I think will be the key to Chevron meeting its organic cash flow goal in the fourth quarter, was at 187,000 bpd in the third quarter, up 30 percent from the same reporting period of 2016.

My thought is the company will likely upwardly revise its guidance in the fourth quarter.

Conclusion

The steps being taken by Chevron represent a significant change in its overeall strategy, which is reflected in the increase percentage of its portfolio being represented by upstream assets.

That points to the company believing the overall market will experience growth in demand in the years ahead. It also suggests to me the company thinks the energy market has found sustainable support, and is positioning itself accordingly.

I don't believe Chevron will drastically cut a lot more from its downstream business, although there will be more asset sales there. The reason for that is it still wants to offset periods of low prices in order to keep the share price of company from plummeting if it is overly exposed to the upstream segment of the market. It'll be more exposed in the future, but it'll still have some downstream assets to balance the results.

On the other hand, when the price of oil finds support or increases, it'll also experience the benefits of that on its top and bottom lines.

The bottom line going forward to me is how the price of oil will perform over the next year. That will determine the performance of Chevron, which was trading at "29% and 26% premiums to the sector averages, vs pre-2015 when it was in line, although lower than its 2016 peak."

I think it's more probable that Chevron will struggle some in the next quarter or two, and then start to enjoy some sustainable growth.

If it fails to meet its goal of covering expenditures and the dividend with organic cash flow, its will probably be under pressure in the first quarter of 2018. Assuming it meets them, it'll get a slight upward move, but not one that is going to make a lot of difference.

The giant energy company won't have problems paying out its dividend, it's only a question of whether or not doing so will weaken its balance sheet over the next quarter or two.

Further out, the performance of the company will be determined more by the price of oil than it has in the past when a larger percentage of its portfolio was in the downstream part of the business.

The challenge for Chevron is to prove its decision to improve its cash flow is worth the short-term pain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.