Dynex Capital: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

However, although its common share price has increased a bit, its common dividend was cut as well.

This Dynex Capital (DX) press release prompted this update of the following article, Dynex Capital: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor I wrote last December.

When I concluded.

What you have just witnessed are the reasons I love my preferreds. While the common share price over the past five years has declined by $2.65, its preferreds continued distributing their preferred dividends and even increased in value. Although I'm not certain, I believe, DX will continue to distribute its preferred dividends into the future.

However, I'm uncertain about the long-term viability of this company and before you consider placing a bid, I encourage that you do some serious DD. And if you consider the reward worth the risk, let's see which preferred is the best buy at the current prices.



Let's see how the commons of DX have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.







It appears that over the past year, DX's fortunes have risen as had its share price, going from $6.52/share on 11/1/16 to its current $7.04. However, surprisingly it cut its common quarterly dividend of 0.21 to 0.18 in April. I said it then and I'm saying it now, I love my preferreds, not so much the commons.

Now, let's compare DX's performance in relation to its peers over the past year. They are Vornado Realty (VNO), AGNC Investments (AGNC), Acre Realty (AKR), Annaly Capital (NLY), Agree Realty (ADC), and Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), and the S&P 500.



Better than the last 5-years because last year DX performed at the very middle of its peer group although all underperformed the S&P 500, yet up a slim 8.13%.

According to the Finviz summary of DX's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $341.74 million. It earned $75.70 million on $91.30 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 7.50. YTD it is up a modest 2.64%. Its current D/E is reported at 6.90, an average for this sector.

And the reason I don't take the word of analyst's seriously is better stated with the following screenshot than with 1,000 words.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, DX preferreds are actually a safer bet now than they were when I last reported about them.

DX preferreds 12/14/16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best DX-A 7/31/17 2.125 25.07 2.125/25.07 8.48% Best DX-B 4/20/18 1.90625 23.59 1.90625/23.59 8.08%



How have they performed since then?

Currently, 11/1/17:

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best DX-A 7/31/17 2.125 25.43 2.125/25.43 8.36% Best DX-B 4/20/18 1.90625 24.84 1.90625/24.84 7.67%



Again it's a toss-up that could go either way depending upon the Gods of the market. If not called promptly, the A is the best buy. If the A is called promptly when callable, then the B would have been the better choice. But with rising interest rates still on the horizon, DX might decide to keep its preferreds at the present rate. Time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.