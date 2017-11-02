NRG Metals: Speculative Momentum Play

It is in my opinion that the current strength in shares of junior lithium exploration companies is being driven by recent interest from the retail investment community. Considering the vast amount of capital which is entering the space, it is possible for NRG Metal's (OTCPK:OTCQB:NRGMF) stock price to further increase as there is much economic news to support high valuations. It is in my opinion, that NRG Metal's is a very early stage and has completed a limited amount of exploration and development efforts at their properties in Argentina. Without further drilling results and more importantly a Preliminary Economic Assessment completed, an investment in this company should be considered highly speculative. Despite the early stage of the organization, it has secured an avenue for short term financing and a potential off-take partner. Based on 66 million shares outstanding, not including the recently proposed financing, the market capitalization is around $26 million which is considerably high. Based on recent financial reports, the company has less than $500,000 in cash available as of June 30th, 2017. Further, in the six month reporting period the company only incurred exploration costs of around $200,000 which is exceptionally limiting based on the current market valuation. Should the share price continue to drift, a speculative investors may see an opportunity to profit off of short term price fluctuations.

A rising tide in the lithium junior exploration market

The past two years has seen a significant number of junior exploration companies head to Argentina to begin working towards ambitious goals of producing lithium carbonate from brines, or salar. The Andrean Mountains which run through Argentina, Bolivia and Chile are home to the largest global proven reserve of lithium. It is reported that 70% of the global reserves are located within three major salt lakes being: Salar de Atacama, Salar de Uyuni, and Salar de Hombre Muerto. In addition to having such a strong reserve profile, Argentina's government in the past 2 years has taken drastic measures to attract foreign capital. It is now becoming increasingly easy for both major mining and exploration companies to conduct business in Argentina (See: Lithium Investing - All Roads Lead To Argentina). Demand for the white metal is being driven by the automotive industries commitment to go electric by the end of the decade. NRG Metals is one of many junior lithium exploration company focused on exploring a portion of the lithium triangle. Shares in the company received much attention throughout the month of October as they soared from around $.10 / share to over $.50 / share, representing an increase of around 400%. They have since settled around $.35 / share.

Two Active Projects in the Lithium Triangle

The first and most significant project which the company is actively working on is" Homebre Muerto North Project" or HMNP. HMNO is located in Salta and Catamarca Province comprising a total property package of over 3,000 hectares encompassing six concessions. The company has reported good surface samples collections, magnesium to lithium ratios and is located across to Galaxy Resources Sal de Vida lithium development project. Most importantly, the project is within 20kM to FMC Corporation's (NYSE:FMC) long established producing Fenix lithium brine project. On October 16, the company provided an update on the drill results which support additional investment into expanding the drilling campaign.

The second project is Salar Escondido Lithium Project which includes mining concession for over 29,000 hectares located 280 southeast of the provincial capital of Catamarca located in the lithium triangle. The company has received permits to drill which classifies the project at an early stage opportunity. On October 19, the company provided an update on drilling activity for this project. Although there is possibility that something could materialize from this project, any near term catalyst would be driven from HMNP.

The Homebre Muerto North Project due to its close location to both FMC and Galaxy (OTCPK:OTCPK:GALXF) operations positions it as an interesting exploration opportunity. In addition to releasing positive drill results, the company announced a new round of financing with a strategic Asian partner, Chemphys. Chemphys specializes in the production of high purity Lithium Carbonate and battery grade Lithium Hydroxide for the manufacturing of cathode materials and electrolytes of lithium ion batteries. The companies intend to complete a 14 million share private placement at CDN$.10/ share representing gross proceeds of $1.4million. The funds will be used to further evaluate the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project through the completion of exploration and due diligence which could lead to a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Further, the companies have agreed to Chemphys being the project off take partner for any lithium produced at any of NRG projects, which allows NRG Metals to comfortably focus on the development of these brine assets.

Limited amount of cash on the books as of June 30

At the end of August 2017, the company filed its quarterly financial statements which clearly stress the need for additional working capital. The statements show that as of June 30th, 2017, the company only had a cash position of $523,000 with a 3 month burn rate of around $500,000. This implies that the company, will need to close on the proposed Chinese financing in the immediate future or find an alternative group of investors.

Strategic off-take partners a key milestone for investors

It has been reported from China that there is a shortage of lithium carbonate in the market which has driven the price of lithium to record highs in the month of September. Based on current and future market pricing it is not surprising that Chemphy, a company who is heavily impacted by the availability and pricing of lithium, has taken an equity position in NRG Metals and has expressed interest to purchase any lithium produced. For NRG, it shows excellent business tactics to be able to attractive needed capital from a direct consumer of lithium carbonate. Historically, attracting the right project partner has either allowed a company to succeed or fail in the lithium exploration business. Australia-based Orocobre, who is the only company to bring a new Greenfield lithium brine to market in over 20 years, was able to draw Toyota Tshusho into the Argentine lithium project early in the development stage. Toyota was successful in securing an offtake agreement and arranged the necessary project financing. A more recent example is with Lithium Americas, who has been developing an Argentine lithium brine project but was unable to move the project for a period of time. As discussed in Lithium Investing - All Roads Lead To Argentina, the company was later successful in recruiting SQM, the top global lithium producer to its project. Since 2016, Lithium Americas (OTCPK: OTCQX:LACDF) has been highly active on updating the project and has secured the necessary funding to move the project into construction over the next year.

Securing Chemphy as an early stage strategic investor and off-take partner for lithium produced in Argentina could allow NRG to separate itself from other explorers in Argentina. However, the investment is relatively small and the project remains at a very early stage. As reported in Orocobre - The Road To Lithium Production In Argentina, there are a tremendous amount of risks with bringing a lithium brine from exploration to commercial operations. However, as NRG moves the project forward in a successful manner, new opportunities will likely present themselves as new lithium brine capacity is required to assist with the automotive industry switchover to electric drive. Although the potential for NRG Metals to move at least one project forward, it is hard to justify investing in the company at this stage.

To play the rising tide in the junior lithium exploration industry, I have taken a position in Advantage Lithium (OTCPK:OTCQX:AVLIF) who has partnered with Orocobre on the Argentine Cauchari, The Caurchari project is within close proximity to Orocobre's (OTCPK:OTCPK:OROCF) producing Olaroz project (See: Advantage Lithium - Why I Recently Took A Position). Orocobre holds over 40 million shares of Advantage Lithium (OTPK: OTCQX:AVLIF) and will assist with moving the project forward in the years to come.

Based on these recently emerged macroeconomic trends, investors have been throwing money at junior lithium exploration companies which is drawing more businesses into the space. After all, the starter kit to getting started in the lithium exploration space is pretty easy. Most juniors have established a clean looking web presence, secured access to exploration rights in the lithium triangle region of Argentina, raised a few million in capital and started to mobilize a drilling campaign.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OROCF, AVLIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.