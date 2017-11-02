Expedia: The Case Of An Overvalued Stock





Expedia (EXPE) got marked down by 16% last Friday, after the company's Q3'17 report missed on top-line growth and bottom line EPS. The EPS miss was only $0.11, and the revenue miss a minuscule $10M.

However the big shock came when EXPE said in the conference call that adjusted EBITDA for the full year would be in the "mid-to-high-single digit range," a drop from the 10% to 15% previously forecasted. Furthermore, the company also said 2018 profitability would also be impacted due to cloud expenses.

However the reason for the big fall of the stock has little to do with the miss or the cautious guidance. There are many stocks that miss on guidance and do not get clobbered. The problem with EXPE is that it was a very expensive stock.

Please note the above chart. You will see that profitability has been in the range between $250M and $450M over the past decade (ballpark).

(TTM)

data by YCharts

This despite the fact that its revenue has been increasing over the years (chart above).

So even as revenue increased dramatically over the years (with a very complicated balance sheet I may add), gross profit is essentially about flat (chart below).

(TTM)

data by YCharts

And the reason is, while revenue has been increasing at very healthy rates, so has SG&A.

However, EXPE's stock has been going up and up, and the P/E getting bigger and bigger (chart below).

And the problem with very expensive stocks is, when they deviate from analyst expectations (AKA market expectations), they usually crash. Because unless everything goes perfect and according to plan, then the price targets that analysts come up with can't compute.

Now before I tell you why I think EPXE might go even lower, let's take a look at another stock in the same space that is as expensive as EXPE. And that stock is TripAdvisor (TRIP).

(TTM)

data by YCharts

Please note TRIP also was a high-flying stock. The market for some reason bid this stock up all the way to a 75 multiple. Why? I have no idea.

Now please also note what has happened to TRIP's stock over the past three years in the chart below.

TRIP shares have been falling since 2014, even as revenue has been going up. In fact, TRIP has fallen by about 66% from its highs. Let me repeat that, 66% (AKA 66 percent).

Why has this happened? Because many times investors get overexcited about growth companies, but fail to notice what they are paying for them. And then when growth stalls - or things turn out different from original assumptions - then an investment will under perform, in many instances for many years.

As always, something happens in order for the investment public to change its stance on a very expensive stock. Many times it's not just that growth has stalled, but also because of a change of perception.

In the case of EXPE, its stock has returned to where it was in the middle of 2015. that's about 2.5 years ago. So the investment public was hesitant to bid up EXPE's stock any further over the past two years. In my opinion, because it had such a rich valuation.

Why Expedia might go much lower

So the question is, what might be the catalyst that might change the market's stance on EXPE, and knock the stock down even lower?

To begin with, management said in the conference call that profitability will be impacted in 2018 because of cloud infrastructure costs. The market does not like it when a very high multiple stock says profitability will be impacted. No guidance was given, but the company said it will provide 2018 guidance in Q4.

The second reason might be that there is a lot of competition in the space. For example Canadian startup Hooper might change the way the hospitality industry works.

Hopper's success has more to do with telling you when not to book flights than what platform to book with. The user enters a preferred date to travel, and the company's mobile only app then notifies users when prices approach their lowest points. Hopper claims a 95% accuracy rate with its predictions, and is a huge hit with millennials.

JetBlue (JBLU) recently stopped selling tickets on several small travel websites, with the intention of driving customers to the airline's own site to reduce costs.

Many airlines want customers to use their sites directly to save on commissions, but also to be able to sell extras like preferred seating. While I do not think airlines will be able to sell 100% directly without the help of sites like EXPE, nevertheless the fact that there is a conflict between airlines and travel sites might become something to worry about in the future.

We all know Airbnb (AIRB) as a vacation lodging solution. However that in itself has always been competitive and disruptive to the online hotel booking industry by default. Now Airbnb is trying to compete with giants EXPE and Priceline Group (PCLN) with Trips.

Yes, it will not be easy, and Airbnb will sweat it out in order to make a claim in the online booking space. However, this nevertheless adds competitive margin pressure to the industry as a whole.

Bottom line

EPXE is a great company, however great companies don't always make you money. Money is made when you buy at a reasonable valuation, and not at a high-sky multiple.

However besides the rich valuation - which I think is the main reason for the big correction in the stock-- there are other reasons why investors need to worry. The big drop in EBITDA for the full year and the fact that cloud related expenses that will eat into 2018's profitability are two.

In my book EXPE is not investable even after the correction, and even after the stock has returned to where it was two years ago. The stock is still very expensive, with a P/E still hovering over 40. And with profitability under pressure in the future, the very rich multiple might increase even more.

As the chart of TRIP above showed, even with revenue growth, it is possible for a stock to correct by 66% as a result of being too rich. Personally, I think EXPE is the same boat.