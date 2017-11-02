Halloween: Time For Cults And Goblins

Maybe we could start a cult of our own?

There's at least one real live cult in the financial services business.

It’s Halloween, time for some fun with cults and goblins and the like. Some cults and goblins are good. For years now the press has categorized Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) as a cult (see for example NY Times). If it is, the DFA cult is good, as are the goblins in Harry Potter. Ever wonder why the press calls DFA a cult? Let’s look.

Here are the characteristics of cults and how DFA qualifies. Just for fun, and to bring home the distinction between a cult and a non-cult, I compare myself to DFA (big stretch, right?). Don’t laugh -- I qualify as a cult on one criterion -- but fall far short on another.

The Characteristics of Non-religious Cults

Anti-establishment – Cults are “little groups” that break off from the conventional consensus and espouse very different views of the real, the possible, and the moral. (John Lofland, Sociologist)

DFA has thousands (so “little” doesn’t apply) of adherents to the “passive wins” doctrine: index investing is better than active. Followers proclaim broad diversification with the mantra “we invest in 12,000 securities.”

My work and views meet this anti-establishment criterion. In contrast to DFA, my labors are for those who reject the view that “passive wins,” at least not all the time, and that risk is good medicine for those who haven’t saved enough. I am contra-DFA and anti-establishment. I challenge the status quo in manager due diligence and target date funds. Although I meet the anti-establishment criterion for a cult, I do not meet the next criterion.

Captive – A cult is an ideological organization held together by charismatic relationships and demanding total commitment. (Benjamin Zablocki, Sociologist)

DFA has ties to the University of Chicago and some of its most illustrious and charismatic academics, like Professors Eugene Fama and Kenneth French. The business school is named the Booth School in recognition of David Booth, founder of DFA, who contributed more than $100 million to the university. DFA disciples receive extensive training and agree to use only DFA services.

I do not meet this criterion. Far from it. I’m likable, but regrettably not charismatic, and I don’t require exclusive use of my services, some of which are complementary to other services. I’m in serious need of mystically marvelous sales goblins because marketing is everything.

Do you think DFA is a cult? There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, and DFA does meet the definitions above. Regardless of what DFA is, you’ve got to admire and respect their success.

If you’ve read this far, you know who DFA is but you probably are asking “Who is Ron Surz?” Or as my wife says “What exactly is it that you do?” I’m a visionary with aspirations to transform decades-old flawed practices into something much better, into tools that actually work. Most recently I’ve turned my attention to retirement savings and investments, especially target date funds and individual retirement accounts.

I’m starting a movement, a tribe of like minded people to improve investors’ lives. Please follow me. Thanks

Happy Halloween. Hope you’ve enjoyed the fun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.