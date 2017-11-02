Fitbit: Can The Chicken Fly?

Do you remember Fitbit's (FIT) +12% spike in May, following the company's earnings beat that dug out dormant optimism that a turnaround was under way? It turns out that shares are once again flirting with April levels this Thursday, following another revenue and earnings beat coupled with an upbeat 4Q17 guidance that, together, were bitter as much as they were sweet.

Credit: Amazon

Fitbit by the numbers

Let's first take a look at the numbers. Revenues of $392.5 million topped expectations by a very narrow margin of $1 million, supported by new product introductions that seem to be fast accounting for a sizable chunk of the company's sales. Total devices sold of 3.6 million units came in -32% below year-ago levels, representing a slowdown in the contraction rate from -40% last quarter.

I don't find the metric good enough of a reason for celebration, and believe it suggests that total units sold might dip below 12 million per year before Fitbit can reach stabilization. At today's ASP of $109, I anticipate not much more than $1.2 billion in annual sales as a starting point over which the company can eventually start to grow once again.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Non-GAAP gross margin of 45.2% this quarter trailed last year's number by nearly three percentage points, but improved slightly sequentially as I believe a product mix that was heavier in the pricier Alta and Blaze models could have acted as tailwinds. To my surprise, non-GAAP opex came in richer YOY by 5% despite the sharp -22% dip in revenues, although management credited a one-time occurrence (the bankruptcy of top client WYNIT) for the bump in G&A costs this quarter. Significantly lower tax expenses helped Fitbit contain the earnings bleed, which also is likely to be behind the Street's subdued reaction to the company's three-cent EPS beat.

See table below summarizing the 4Q17 guidance, which largely exceeded consensus expectations for the upcoming quarter.

Source: Fitbit's press release

My views on Fitbit stock

To be fair, there is not much in the earnings report suggesting that the company is in much worse shape than it was earlier in the year. The more positive investor could even reasonably argue that Fitbit is navigating the choppy waters as well as it can, with (1) momentum in smartwatches, (2) cash flow from ops that, even if far from exciting, remains hovering around break-even levels, and (3) a pile of net cash (i.e. debt free), amounting to nearly 50% of the company's market cap, that should provide Fitbit with enough dry powder to continue pushing through the downcycle for quite a while.

But in my view, the results and outlook are still too soft to instill confidence that the company can soon return to growth and operate profitably. I believe the bottom is not in yet, and Fitbit still has a bit of shrinking to do before it can regain its footing as a smaller player in the increasingly competitive wearable device space. As I stated last quarter, "even when or if revenues return to growth, reach the $2 billion mark per year (maybe in 2019, very optimistically), and op margins bounce back to the 18% levels of 2015 (GAAP), the stock might at best be fairly valued in the $6-$7 range, considering all the uncertainties and the fact that a bottom is still not firmly in place."

I believe that the once-falling knife looks less sharp today than it did earlier in the year. But I also think that FIT can still trade sideways or even down for a few more months before it has a better chance at reversing its course.

