March To Freedom Fund, October Update: Another Month Of Record Dividend Growth

And just like that, Halloween is over and 2017 inches towards the end of the year. 2017 has been a very good year for the stock market. In its ninth year, you might think that the bull market would start to lose some steam. But not this bull market. It doesn’t seem to be slowing down much at all. Through the end of October, the Dow is up 18.28% and the NASDAQ has increased almost 25%. Earnings season has dominated the headlines for the past few weeks and there are some important companies still to report. For now, it seems like the bull run has more room to run. Now I would like to examine how our portfolio is performing.

The March to Freedom fund has gained 13.67% this year. This is below the S&P 500’s 16.43% total return. No two ways about it, we’ve lagged the market in 2017. Still, nearly 14% growth in our portfolio is nothing to cry over. I’m happy with how our portfolio has done as well as the dividend growth that we’ve experienced. These dividends will be what fund my wife's and my retirement in a few decades. A growing portfolio is great, but an increasing income stream is even better. More on that later. Now let’s look at how some of our individual stocks are doing year to date.

With 65.71% returns since the beginning of the year, Boeing (BA) continues to soar. Apple’s (AAPL) 2017 continues to treat shareholders very well, as the stock has climbed 46% in 2017. The company reports earnings on 11/2/2017 and I’ll be interested to hear what the company has to say about the new iPhone cycle. AbbVie (ABBV) has seen its share price appreciate more than 44%. Last month, AbbVie and Amgen (AMGN) came to an agreement over their Humira patent dispute. After a 18% return in September, AbbVie was able to add a few more points of growth this month. AbbVie is now our fifth-largest holding. MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V) continue their stellar 2017s with a 44% and 41% gain, respectively. I consider Boeing, AbbVie and MasterCard to be full positions, while I am looking at adding more Visa sometime soon. Apple also remains a target for purchase.

In addition to these top 5 performers, we have had some other stocks perform very well this year. Microsoft (MSFT), which is now our second largest stock holding, has seen its share price rise by more than 37% since the beginning of 2017. A stellar Q3 earnings report helped push the stock to these record levels. The company has reached $20 billion in cloud sales prior to their own expectations. 3M (MMM) had its own earnings report in which every division and every geography around the world saw positive sales growth. The stock, which many call expensive, keeps going up, climbing almost 30% year to date. Honeywell International (HON), which I recently discussed here, has experienced a 26% improvement in share price.

If you’re going to talk about the good, you’ve got to talk about the bad. Qualcomm (QCOM) continues to be a dud. The stock is now down 21.72% year to date. Even with this decline, the loss in our QCOM position is just 0.002% of our total portfolio. Have to keep this in perspective. Qualcomm reports earnings on 11/1/2017. Looking forward to seeing what management and analysts have to say about the company’s future. AT&T’s (T) stock has fallen almost 21% this year. The stock yields almost 6%. AT&T is a full position in our portfolio, but if it continues to fall, I might decide to add more. The company is still expected to close its deal with Time Warner, which would add another $5 billion in cash flow. Target (TGT) has become a mainstay in our bottom 5 performers all year, falling more than 18% in 2017. General Mills (GIS) seems to have fallen out of favor with investors as its stock price has dropped almost 16%. CVS Health (CVS) is down more than 13% in 2017. Amazon (AMZN) is looking to enter the pharmacy business and to counter that, CVS is in talks to buy health insurer Aetna (AET). The deal would cost CVS more than $60 billion, but would add managed care to its retail and pharmacy business. CVS is a full position for us, but I am curious to see how this deal unfolds.

October Purchases

As 2017 heads toward the home stretch, I am attempting to focus our purchases of those positions we haven’t yet completed. A full position is roughly $3,000. On Monday, October 23, we finished of our PepsiCo (PEP) position. We paid $111.62 for shares. You can read a deeper dive into why we bought the beverage and snack company here, but at that time I felt Pepsi was a little more than 2% overvalued based off of what I felt was fair value. That is one of the least over valuations for Pepsi that I have seen in some time. With a diversified business model of beverages, snacks, a lineup of “good for you” offerings and 45 years of dividend growth, Pepsi is a Core Holding in our portfolio.

Current Positions

After this month’s activity, our portfolio now consists of the following 39 companies:

3M, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AbbVie, Aflac (AFL), Altria (MO), Apple, AT&T, Boeing, Chevron (CVX), Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins (CMI), CVS Health, Disney (DIS), Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Mills, Gilead Sciences (GILD), Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lockheed Martin (LMT), MasterCard, McCormick & Company (MKC), Microsoft, Nike (NKE), PepsiCo, Philip Morris (PM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Qualcomm, Realty Income (O), Southern Company (SO), Starbucks (SBUX), Target, Ventas (VTR), Verizon (VZ), V. F. Corp (VFC) and Visa.

October Dividends

While not nearly as impressive as last month’s record collection of dividends, October was no slouch in terms of income. October dividends were up 18.91%, 32.73% and 72.18% when compared to 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. These are the lowest month over month increases we’ve had this year, but part of this is due to our selling of General Electric (GE) in July. GE would have been second only to Altria in terms of the size of dividend received, but I knew that when I decided to sell our position.

For the year, our dividend income has grown by 37.69% over last year, 71.74% over 2015 and 156.14% over 2014. These are strong numbers across the board. We don’t chase yield or make purchases of risky companies. We simply buy shares of stocks trading at attractive valuations who have shown a dedication to paying and raising their dividends. This process doesn’t take a rocket science. My advice to family and friends is to buy shares of companies that have lengthy histories of raising dividends, reinvest those dividends if you are able to do so and allow time to work its magic.

Eight companies paid us dividends this month: Coca-Cola, Nike, Altria, Philip Morris, Realty Income, McCormick, Cisco and JPMorgan Chase.

Conclusion

October has come and gone and our portfolio has seen some solid growth. While not at the level of the S&P 500, I am pleased with our portfolio’s performance. More importantly, dividends received have once again exceeded the previous October’s income. Dividends year to date continue to accelerate as well. In just a few years, our October and yearly income have shown remarkable growth. The results continue to blow me away when I look at them. These updates are a constant reminder to me that dividend growth investing is the best investment strategy for us.

What do you think of our PepsiCo purchase? How was October for you in terms of dividends? Feel free to leave a comment. If you enjoyed what you read, please feel free to hit the “follow” button at the top of the page. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI, CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM, MA, MMM, MO, MSFT, PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, JNJ, O, PEP, SBUX, VZ, NKE, LMT, D, COST, ABT, MKC, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.