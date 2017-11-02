Retirement Needn't Be Just For The Rich: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

BlackRock highlights how financial advisors can help boost working-class financial assets – by creating hope and giving a nudge in the right direction.

The profound unreadiness for retirement in the U.S. is seen typically through statistics showing that the median working-age couple has just $5,000 saved for retirement, while the top 10% have $274,000. Most people who take out their pencils and papers would readily understand that that higher figure needs to grow significantly in order to fund a 30-year retirement. But the media discussion, including in this forum, tends to be geared to the $274,000 crowd, not the $5,000 crowd. The folks who come to Seeking Alpha tend to be far better prepared than average. Discussion in the financial advisor media, specifically, also tends to be heavily skewed toward high-net-worth investors, if not ultra-high-net-worth, since that’s where the money is, and the reality of financial advisor economics is it doesn’t generally pay to focus on non-affluent clients.

That is why I was pleased to see an article on today’s Seeking Alpha that bridges both divides – it addresses the retirement efficacy of low-income workers, and the route to such success is specifically through financial advisors. It’s worth considering.

The article by BlackRock tells the story of how mortgage company Nova Financial & Investment Corp boosted participation in its corporate retirement plan by 87%, and the hero of the story is the financial advisor servicing that plan, George Fraser. Corporate retirement plans are the main intersection between financial advisors and non-affluent investors because the advisor’s fees come from servicing of a plan whose assets derive from the whole lot of workers – in the case of Nova, 800 employees. Thus, financial advisors actually have a strong financial incentive to increase workforce participation – win-win for them and for plan participants.

Another key element of the story is discrimination testing: The law does not allow for highly compensated employees to achieve retirement savings out of proportion to lower-earning employees. Because higher-earning employees tend to save and invest more (one reason being that they can), Nova’s top execs were not going to be able to max out on their contributions unless the lower-paid employees amped up their own savings.

So the firm availed itself of behavioral techniques (some of which factored in Richard Thaler’s Nobel Prize in economics last month) via auto-enrollment, employer matching and auto-escalation (where the amount going into the plan rises by another percentage point each year unless the employee specifically objects).

The effort moved the dial from 50% employee participation to 97% employee participation in less than two years (starting in 2014), which is great for a segment of the population that typically doesn’t save enough. Meanwhile, plan assets moved from $12 million to $18 million, which is great for the advisor.

That’s all the background. BlackRock’s story is meant to fill in the blanks to show advisors how they get from Point A to Point B and beyond, for example through 35 participant education days that were held. Perhaps the most interesting insight is that one has to tailor one’s communications to the non-affluent in a manner that is different than the approach taken with the affluent. I quote George Fraser:

The industry is speaking to the wrong population – the average family is making $40,000 a year…Advisors and providers say that if you are not putting away 15% or don’t have $250,000 ready for healthcare costs, you will be underprepared. It’s terrifying.” Our job is to create hope. Whether someone is 20 or 50, we tell them everyone here is getting $1,000 a month in Social Security, which is the equivalent of having $250,000 in a 401(k).”

So the key principles seem to be: a) we don’t scare people who are already scared and who might just freeze in their tracks as a result. Rather, we offer the hopeful message that the average household with just $5,000 in savings is essentially on par with the top 10% in the statistics I began with. ($250,000 in Social Security plus $5,000 in savings is just $19,000 away from the $274,000 held by the top 10% households; naturally, the top 10% have even higher Social Security payments due them).

There are items we can pick apart in the above, but I will refrain from doing so because the overall message is so valuable for those who have not saved enough, and for financial advisors who want to be part of the solution.

“Our job is to create hope,” Fraser said. Indeed, it is. And what could be more hopeful than the realization that small tweaks in behavior – a “nudge,” as Thaler calls it in his popular behavioral finance book – is sufficient to bridge a large gap. The truth is that small efforts lead to large accomplishments if we only but persist in them.

