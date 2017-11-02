Coca-Cola's Dividend Won't Be Cut, But The Dividend Doesn't Make The Cut Either

However, I believe that Coca-Cola’s dividend is not desirable and believe that other investments offer greater dividend potential now.

My analysis leads me to believe that Coca-Cola will not cut its dividend and is likely to be raised within the previous payout range established over the past 10 years.

Authors on Seeking Alpha have been active in writing and rebutting about the possibility of Coca-Cola (KO) cutting or freezing the dividend at its next announcement. Here is a list of articles that have written on the topic recently.

Many authors are citing that fact that the payout ratio of KO is excessive and unsustainable while others believe that the dividend could never be cut. I am looking at it from another perspective. If both of these arguments are true, is KO really a desirable investment? Tough question and already I suspect that some people reading are chomping at the bit to express their opinion on the matter. I encourage you to do so in the comments section. In this article, I will also look into the dividend and then explore whether KO is a desirable investment.

DIVIDEND BASICS

KO is a dividend champion having raised its dividend consistently for 55 years. Taking a look back at the last 10 years, the following graph shows a nice gradual rise in the annual payout amount.

Source: Old School Value, chart created by the author

I have included a linear trendline to show where the dividend is projected to head in the next two years. Based on the dotted line, the dividend could rise to $1.56 (assuming four $0.39 payments for a dividend increase of 5.4 %) in 2018 and possibly $1.62 in 2019 (assuming four $0.41 payments for a dividend increase of 3.8%). These $0.02 and $0.015 increases are consistent with KO's recent quarterly dividend growth history. You will notice that the company has increased the quarterly payout by $0.015 to $0.025 per year since 2004 as shown by the red line in the graph below.

Source: Coca-Cola investor website, chart created by the author

This chart leads very well into the next chart. In mathematics, when you consistently raise something by the same amount, the percentage continues to decline. This is what is happening with KO. The dividend growth has been declining but rose suddenly when KO broke the mold by raising the payout by an extra $0.005 in 2012 and 2013 which had a notable rise in percentage and no doubt attracted many investors. When KO maintained the new payout at $0.025 and then decreased it to $0.02 we also notice how quickly it percentage drops.

Source: Coca-Cola investor website, chart created by the author

On a side note, KO has been generous to investors as they continue to grow the dividend and repurchase outstanding shares. The company has spent approximately $2.7B per year over the past 5 years repurchasing shares but I for one would prefer to see more of that cash used to increase the dividend further in order to maintain a more consistent dividend growth rate than a declining one. I should also note that the rate at which KO is repurchasing shares is slowing as well. KO has spent $2.1B in share repurchases in the first two quarters of this year and could be on pace to exceed the previous three years total spent.

Source: Old School Value, chart created by the author

CASH FLOWS

Next, I want to see if KO's cash flows are sufficient to cover the dividend.

Source: Old School Value, chart created by the author

What I obviously want to see is that the operating cash flow and free cash flow are above the dividends paid which in this case they both are. The 5-year free cash flow average is $7.7B while the 5-year dividends paid average is $5.3B which is a 1.45:1 ratio which looks good but at the moment the free cash flow and the dividends paid are nearly the same. Furthermore, if we add the total spent on share repurchases, they nearly account for all of the cash flows from operating activities. This strongly suggests that the dividend or share repurchases are partially being funding by something other than free cash flow (in this case debt) and the company exhausted its entire free cash flow that year in 2016. KO also exhausted its entire free cash flow in 2015 on dividends and share repurchases.

My next question is whether free cash flow is growing fast enough to offset the pace of dividend growth or in other words is the amount of dividends paid growing faster than free cash flow.

Average (1 YR) Average (3 YR) Average (5 YR) Average (10 YR) Median Free Cash Flow -18.07% -6.07% 0.68% 2.35% 1.73% Dividends Paid 5.73% 6.67% 7.74% 8.09% 8.07%

Source: Old School Value, chart created by the author

Taking a look at the 1, 3, 5, and 10-year averages and the median, it shows that the dividend is growing faster than free cash flow. In fact, the free cash flow has nearly been flat for the past 5 years and more recently has declined which will obviously make it more difficult to raise the dividend further. The company will have to make some serious decisions regarding how aggressive it repurchases shares in the future if they also want to raise the dividend.

I find that it is equally important to analyze the operating cash flow as well as the free cash flow because growth in operating cash flows indicates whether the company is growing free cash from its operational activities. Other ways to increase free cash flow is by reducing CAPEX but there are limitations to this as well. CAPEX may be needed for the company to actually grow and there will come a time when the company can no longer reduce CAPEX.

The following graphs show the growth in the operating and free cash flows as well as the CAPEX.

Source: Old School Value, chart created by the author

Source: Old School Value, chart created by the author

The first graph shows that cash flow from operating activities stagnated in 2012 and thereafter. Free cash flow rose slightly over the next three years as KO reduced its CAPEX but nothing can save free cash flow more than increasing cash flow from operating activities which did not occur in 2016 as they declined 16.5% from the previous year. CAPEX also declined but only by 11.4% which was insufficient to offset the decline in cash flow from operations. This will become an important trend to monitor because if it continues, KO free cash flow generation is likely to be less than the current amount of dividends paid to shareholders.

Next, I want to evaluate whether KO's operating cash flows are likely to improve by looking at analysts estimates for the coming years.

Source: SimplyWall.St

The analyst estimates are as follows:

2017 2018 2019 2020 Operating Cash Flow (in billions) $7.983 $9.048 $9.722 $9.793 Difference (%) -9.24% 13.34% 7.45% 0.73%

Source: SimplyWall.St, difference calculated by the author

Analysts are expecting KO to continue its operating cash flows generation struggles but are very optimistic next year. Analysts are predicting that KO's struggles are short term as they expect the company to return its cash flow operations to above 2016 levels and then return to the 2012-2015 levels. This would be a welcome sight for investors as it would improve the 1-year (-16.45%), 3-year (-5.53%), 5-year (-1.04%) and 10-year (2.47%) operating cash flow averages. Furthermore, if operating cash flows increase by 13.34% in 2018, it could provide support to maintain the dividend.

COVERAGE AND PAYOUT RATIOS

Anyone reading this article by now may be feeling some anxiety regarding KO's dividend future and knows that KO's payout ratios and dividend coverage ratios are not where investors would like to see them. I won't go into great detail here because the following graphs demonstrate KO's just how concerning the dividend payout and coverage ratios have reached.

Source: Old School Value, CNNMoney.com, graph and estimates created by the author

Source: Old School Value, CNNMoney.com, graph and estimates created by the author

I estimated KO's free cash flow in 2017 and 2018 by using KO's 10-year cash flow from operations conversion to free cash flow which is 75% average. I then used this calculated what three quarters would be from the cash flow estimates found from SimplyWall.St. I also assume a 2018 dividend of $1.58 which I will elaborate on more near the end of this article. If these estimates are accurate, 2018 would represent an improvement to many of the payout and coverage ratios which should help ease investors anxiety.

FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

How well does KO do in generating free cash flow? The CROIC will help to answer that question and the following graph demonstrates the company's history.

Source: Old School Value, graph created by the author

KO has a 5-year average (yellow dotted line) of 11.15% which means that it is generating $0.11 in free cash flow for every $1 of capital invested. A CROIC above 10% is generally desirable which KO was meeting until 2016. Also, the company is not as efficient in generating that free cash flow as it was prior or during the financial crisis.

ESTIMATES

I do not believe that KO is going to cut or freeze its dividend. I believe that management would not commit such an act and destroy its prized legacy and watch its stock price tank. The question is what can KO do? The answer is the same as any other year. Here is a table representing what would happen if the dividend was raised based on its historical increases.

Quarterly Increase Annual Payout Dividend Increase (%) 2018 EPS Payout Ratio 2018 FCF Payout Ratio* $0.005 $1.50 1.35% 77.32% 88.39% $0.01 $1.52 2.70% 78.35% 89.57% $0.015 $1.54 4.05% 79.38% 90.75% $0.02 $1.56 5.41% 80.41% 91.92% $0.025 $1.58 6.76% 81.44% 93.10%

Source: Old School Value, SimplyWall.St, calculations and table created by the author

* Assumes 4.265B shares outstanding, a cash flow from operating activities of $9.048B and free cash flow of $7.238B (assuming 75% of OCF).

This table would appear to show that KO's dividend future might not be as dire as believed if you look at the EPS payout ratio. If KO achieves an estimated FY2018 EPS of $1.94, KO could raise the dividend within its typical range and have its EPS payout ratio top out at 81.44%. Management could follow the example of Proctor and Gamble (PG) or Walmart (WMT) by raising its dividend $0.005 or $0.01 in order to conserve more cash while maintaining its dividend streak. I actually believe that management is likely to raise the dividend in 2018 by $0.01 to $0.02 in order to make the increase appear attractive in relation to its prior history while keeping the payout ratio around 80%. This is important because many dividend growth investors prefer that the payout ratio be 75% or less.

On the other hand, the free cash flow payout ratio shows that nearly all of the free cash flow is being paid out in dividends alone. Compared to 2017 which I have estimated as being paid out in full, this should still provide only little comfort to investors. In my opinion, it would appear as though that management is more concerned about the EPS than the free cash flow payout ratio since they have overspent their free cash flow for several years now. I suspect that management uses debt in order to make up the short fall that is not covered by free cash flow. With KO's debt having risen to $49B there will come a time when this debt will need to be paid at well. I feel that management is juggling too many balls in order to cover their shortcomings and by doing so is likely to drop one of them which will have an effect upon the others.

Considering this analysis and the future prospects of KO's dividend, I am inclined to remain on the sidelines while I see better opportunities available even at this time. One such opportunity is Texas Instruments (TXN). TXN currently has a dividend yield of 2.58% and recently announced a dividend increase of 24%. Its dividend growth rate has averaged around 20% for the past 10 years. Although its dividend history is not as long as KO, it still has boasts a dividend contender status with 15 years of increases. From the perspective of a new investor, higher dividend growth is more important at the start in order to achieve financial independence through passive income. For those who have held KO for 10 years or more, there might not be much reason to sell. But as the following graph will show, the dividend growth is important over the long term.

This graph was taken from my article which looked into the difference in dividend yields and growth. I would liken KO with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in this graph and TXN with V.F. Corporation (VFC). As you can see, the greater the dividend growth the greater the dividends collected over time. This is why companies like TXN, Home Depot (HD), VFC, Wyndham Worldwide (WYN), Boeing (BA), and Magna International (MGA) appear to be better investments. This is why I mentioned at the beginning of this article that it is not a question of whether KO's dividend is at risk (and I judge that it is likely to be secure), it is a question of whether KO's future dividend prospects is desirable. Based on everything that I have seen in this analysis, the trends running against KO in terms of shifting consumer tastes, sugar taxes and KO's limited product diversity, I will pass on KO as a new investment within my portfolio as I do not see at the present time what will help KO increase its free cash flow into the future to support this dividend.

My position on KO is likely to stir a lot of comments. I encourage you to share your thoughts. Why would you invest in KO or why do you still hold KO? What do you think the future holds for KO?

I hope you enjoyed this article. Please consider following me as a Seeking Alpha author by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the article beside my name Accelerating Dividends if you want to be notified when my future articles are published. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.