Yelp: Great Results

The stock slumped as Q4 revenue guidance trailed estimates due to the sale of Eat24 not accurately reflected in analyst estimates.

Yelp (YELP) slumped following Q3 results though investors digging into the numbers know that the market misunderstood quality results. The key to understanding the bullish investment thesis is digging further into the partnership with GrubHub (GRUB).

The stock ended down 5% in after-hours trading after initially slumping more than 10%. Should investors actually buy this dip?

The Q3 numbers were strong with a $0.07 EPS beat on an EPS of $0.29 and reported revenue growing nearly 20%. By all effective purposes, Yelp is becoming a local advertising machine and start to produce considerable leverage.

The issue causing the stock to collapse surrounds Q4 guidance. Yelp forecasts revenues dipping sequentially to no more than $216 million following a quarter where revenues reached $222 million.

Source: Yelp Q3'17 earnings release

The noteworthy difference was the closing of the Eat24 transaction on October 10 with GrubHub. The roughly $18.5 million in transaction revenues generated during Q3 will disappear in Q4 while the partnership revenue from GrubHub will slowly ramp into the 1H of next year.

What the market missed is that EBITDA guidance jumped due to removing the operating losses of Eat24. Yelp forecasts 2017 EBITDA of $155.5 million, up from only $148.0 million provided along with Q2 results. At the time, the consumer review site even suggested a possibility of only hitting $143.0 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Yelp now has a projected revenue run rate in the $850 million range and somewhere around $800 million in cash. The market cap will dip below $3.6 billion on a 5% drop tomorrow so the enterprise value is only $2.8 billion.

The real story is exchanging the Eat24 transaction revenues for highly profitable food ordering revenue in partnership with GrubHub. Along with the Q3 results at GrubHub, my analysis highlighted how Yelp reported that Eat24 generated a roughly $4.2 million quarterly loss in the 1H of the year on sales of $17.25 million per quarter. Considering higher revenues in Q3 and Q4, the negative impact was likely smaller though Yelp should see some improvement in EPS results.

The real unknown is the revenue potential for Yelp from the GrubHub deal. Any Yelp shareholder should find the bullish tone from GrubHub CFO Adam DeWitt on the earnings call as a very positive indication:

...after full Eat24 platform migration and GrubHub integration with the Yelp transaction platform, we expect these orders to generate significantly more than $1.50 of the EBITDA per order and believe there is realistic potential to accelerate growth on both the Eat24 brand and the Yelp transaction platform...We see significant growth potential here as we increase the restaurants Yelp offers online ordering from by approximately 30,000 to a total of 75,000.

So not only does GrubHub see significant growth potential from the partnership with Yelp, but also the ability to generate higher EBITDA per order. Such a scenario ensures that GrubHub will embrace the opportunity and ensure full implementation of the partnership.

The key investor takeaway is that the market doesn't understand the Eat24 transaction. Yelp continues to deliver on strong growth and trades at a reasonable valuation of an EV/S below 3x 2018 sales estimates that will approach $1 billion depending on how GrubHub works out. Buy the dip though one should've loaded up during the summer.

