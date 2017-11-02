Windstream - Looks Good, For Now

It looks like Windstream will get the necessary consents and eliminate a troublesome covenant.

One must realize, however, that getting the consents will not eliminate the issue. It is almost certain that it will lead to litigation.

The release (emphasis mine):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Windstream Holdings, Inc. announced today certain results of Windstream Services, LLC's (the "Company") previously announced consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations") and its previously announced exchange offers (the "Exchange Offers") with respect to certain of its outstanding senior notes. Consent Solicitations 2020 and 2023 Notes Consent Solicitations The Expiration Date for the Company's Consent Solicitations with respect to its existing 7.75% senior notes due 2020 ("2020 Notes") and 7.50% senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Notes") (the "2020 and 2023 Notes Consent Solicitations") was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 1, 2017. As of this Expiration Date, pursuant to the 2020 and 2023 Notes Consent Solicitations, the Company had received consents from holders representing a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each of the 2020 Notes and 2023 Notes. The proposed waivers and amendments for the 2020 Notes and the 2023 Notes will become operative when the Company receives the requisite consents pursuant to the 6 3/8% Notes Consent Solicitation (as defined below) and the proposed waivers and amendments with respect to the 6 3/8% Notes (as defined below) become effective pursuant to the 6 3/8% Notes Consent Solicitation. 2021 and 2022 Notes Consent Solicitations The Company is extending the Expiration Date for its Consent Solicitations with respect to its existing 7.75% senior notes due 2021 ("2021 Notes") and 7.50% senior notes due 2022 ("2022 Notes") (the "2021 and 2022 Notes Consent Solicitations"). The Expiration Date for the 2021 and 2022 Notes Consent Solicitations has been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2017. 6 3/8% Notes Consent Solicitation The Expiration Date for the Company's Consent Solicitation with respect to its 6 3/8% senior notes due 2023 ("6 3/8% Notes") (the "6 3/8% Notes Consent Solicitation") is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 2, 2017. Based on consents the Company has received to date from holders of 6 3/8% Notes and participation in the Exchange Offers by holders who have indicated they will consent under the 6 3/8% Notes Consent Solicitation upon settlement of the applicable Exchange Offers, the Company expects to receive consents from holders representing a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of 6 3/8% Notes following settlement of the 2021 Exchange Offer (as defined below) and the 2022/2023 Exchange Offers (as defined below) on the Expiration Date for the 6 3/8% Notes Consent Solicitation.

What I find more telling as to the success of the effort is the fact that the company is issuing debt:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Windstream Holdings, Inc. announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Windstream Services, LLC (the "Windstream"), intends to offer in a private placement $250 million aggregate principal amount of 8.625% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025. The notes will be co-issued by Windstream Finance Corp. (the "Co-Issuer"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Windstream, and will initially be guaranteed by each of Windstream's domestic subsidiaries (other than the Co-Issuer) that guarantees debt under Windstream's credit agreement. The notes and the guarantees will be secured by a first priority lien on Windstream's and the guarantors' assets that secure the obligations under Windstream's credit agreement. The offering is subject to market and other conditions. Windstream intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay debt under its revolving credit facility.

As I see it, NO ONE would buy debt - secured or not - of a company that was about to have an Event of Default declared. After an EOD, the only debt being raised would be a DIP loan after the company filed for bankruptcy.

That said, if they do not get the requisite consents, the deal could also be pulled (it could be stipulated in the offering documents).

I expect both the bonds and the equity to be better bid if these events are interpreted the way I believe they should be. I would also expect Uniti (UNIT) bonds and stock to be better bid.

I have placed a small wager on Windstream, buying a small position in the equity along with my Uniti shares.

