Mitel Networks' (MITL) CEO Richard McBee on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael McCarthy - Vice President and Investor Relations

Richard McBee - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Spooner - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jonathan Kees - Summit Redstone Partners

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Todd Coupland - CIBC World Markets, Inc

Michael McCarthy

Thank you, Candice, and good morning, everyone. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to Mitel’s presentation and discussion of our fiscal 2017 third quarter results for the period ended September 30. Early this morning, the Company issued press releases, reporting quarterly results which contains as reported U.S. GAAP results as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the U.S. GAAP results. To assist in better communicating the details of our quarterly performance, we have posted a set of supplemental slides to discuss these quarterly results.

You can find the file and a copy of issued press release on our Investor Relations page at mitel.com. A replay of this conference when available later this after will be accessible on our website until the Company reports fourth quarter in late February. This morning, I am joined by Rich McBee, President and CEO and Steve Spooner, CFO. Rich will provide a high level overview of the quarter’s results and Steve will provide a summary of the quarter’s financial performance before opening the call up to Q&A.

Before turning the call over to Rich, I’d like to remind listeners of the live call and subsequent rebroadcasts, that some of the statements made during this call will be referencing both to GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use non-GAAP financial measures to assist management and investors in understanding our past financial performance and prospects for the future. Non-GAAP measures are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods.

Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied up on as a substitute for financial measures prepared for in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found attached to our earnings release disseminated this morning. Also please take note of the caution regarding the forward-looking statements including in that press release as the matters we will be discussing on this call will include forward-looking statements and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements we make. All comparisons through this call will be on a year-over-year and as reported basis, unless otherwise stated and 8-K with historical pro forma data related to Mitel’s acquisition of ShoreTel has been filed with the SEC and is also available on our Investor Relations page.

I’ll now turn the call over to Rich for his commentary on the quarter. Rich?

Richard McBee

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. For the call this morning, I will provide a few thoughts on how we see the market shaping up heading into 2018 followed by a brief review of our business highlights for the third quarter. Steve will follow-up with a more in-depth discussion of our detailed financial results. We will then move into Q&A.

Every year in the third quarter, our management team conducts a comprehensive review of overall customer demand and market trends, the state of technology evolution, and the competitive landscape to ensure that our strategy and operating plan remain aligned with our current and future opportunities. I want to highlight a couple of the key takeaways from this year's review. First and foremost, the market's move to cloud solutions is accelerating rapidly, global and across all customer segment and sizes.

On a year-over-year basis the UCaaS market is growing over 20%, while the premise or onsite market is declining roughly 6% worldwide. The size of the market and of the existing installed base of onsite solutions dictate that premise technology will remain a large part of the total customer base for many years, but the pendulum has definitely swung and cloud adoption has gained critical speed and momentum to survive long-term and profitably in our market you have to do both.

Secondly, vertical applications those business specific solutions that allow groups of end user employees to coordinate and perform tasks and activities specific to their needs have become the thin edge of a wedge that pulls through core products. Investing in applications development will increasingly become more important as customer differentiators. And finally, as the headline show, market consolidation has and will continue. We know this well and first hand at Mitel and our strategy and access to capital enabled us to get early looks on deals both large and small.

I wanted to highlight just a few of these takeaways today because they validate our strategy heading into the new year. We are accelerating Mitel’s move to the cloud. We are monetizing our installed base by taking our existing customers with us, first by making them cloud capable, and second, by layer on top vertical end user applications. And we are consolidating in our core market, were doing so will add scale and scope, profitability, and cash flow, and deliver a positive ROI in line with our targeted returns. Our strategy is on target and our execution is on pace.

Now to the third quarter review. It was another busy quarter for the Mitel team, which delivered solid revenue, while also completing a series of major strategic and structural changes to further shift the business on to a cloud footing. We announced and closed our acquisition of ShoreTel and we made major progress in the consolidation of our sales and services, products and solution teams where analysts revise their estimates for the inclusion of a five-day stub period for ShoreTel on an as reported basis in our financial performance. Q3 came within the revised ranges on all metrics with the total revenue of approximately $242 million.

Recurring cloud revenues were up 24% on an as-reported basis, a key drive behind this improvement was the investment we made to expand our installation capacity. Recurring cloud bookings continued to be strong in the third quarter and we’re up again over 30% year-over-year bringing total recurring booking to a new record level.

While we are pleased to be right on target with our plan, we believe there is more that we can do with ShoreTel now on board to accelerate our conversion of UCaaS bookings and revenue. There is a ton of work to crane in these three months, especially over the summer, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the above and beyond effort of our employees in implementing the strategic initiatives, while continuing to deliver to our customers and running the day-to-day business, all which played a role and delivering a solid September quarter performance.

With respect to cloud, as I have said, demand for our UCaaS solution continues to accelerate. We are seeing this not only with the number of net new customers deploying Mitel Cloud solution, but also existing customers upgrading from previously installed Mitel systems.

Strong cloud bookings in the third quarter were driven by a strong funnel of opportunities. We also won a number of seven figure deals in Asia, Europe and North America. The larger enterprise customer wins ranged in size from 2,000 seats to upward of 12,000 seats. We’re especially pleased that most of these customers are net new to Mitel where we have displayed some of our larger more traditional competitors as well of those competitors who are limited to only offering pure-play UCaaS offerings.

The first customer I want to highlight is a large services business based in Australia that also represents and operates in New Zealand. With more than 2,000 seats across more than 200 locations, this customer selected Mitel over their previously installed solution because of the broad features that we offer as well as the analytics and functionality now available to them through our MiContact Center offering.

The second customer I want to spotlight is a very large financial services company in the U.S. with revenues of over $30 billion. We will be replacing a competing solution to install roughly 1,000 seats before the year-end and 11,000 seats in 2018. This customer is a good example of the type of large sophisticated in established enterprises that are now deploying Mitel Cloud.

Finally, I want to highlight a U.S. based specialty retailer transitioning to the cloud from a Mitel on-site system we installed for them when they last upgraded their organization more than 10 years ago. The current configuration includes 925 cloud seats of our newest 6,900 series sets spread over 24 locations, included in this installation is the new 30 seat cloud based contact center.

While my comments are focused on the recurring cloud wins, which we see as the driver for my Mitel’s future growth and profitability, it is important to highlight that we continue to see strong acceptance of our public, hybrid and private cloud technology by Mitel customers globally.

I was very pleased that for the second year in a row, Mitel was named as a Visionary in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS published in August and again ranked highest among vendors for the hybrid UC requirement use case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for UCaaS published in October.

SPIE, a longtime Mitel partner in France is a great example of the importance of hybrid solution. SPIE has selected Mitel to address the increasing demand for you UCaaS and is now expanding their cloud communication service by giving customers a choice in deployment models, all based on Mitel Cloud platform.

With SPIE’s Crystal Advanced offering enterprises with more than 250 users will have the option of either a private or hybrid cloud deployment tailored to meet the unique requirements while the crystal essential services addresses the needs of small businesses with under 250 users and provide a public cloud solution. This is a classic example of a large partner providing public, private or hybrid solution all on Mitel solutions platform.

In closing, I want to make a couple of comments specific to our ShoreTel acquisition completed in the last week of the quarter. In the roughly five weeks since the transaction closed, we have moved quickly to integrate the companies and are moving rapidly to implement detailed integration plans for each function. We can already see the strategic impact and improvement the transaction that had Mitel’s overall business.

We know how important is for customers to work with the market leader. This quarter we achieved two major corporate milestones and our recurring cloud business. First, we across one million marks for hosted seats and second we become a clear number two market share leader. As we said when we announce the deal we are simply stronger together.

To conclude we are moving quickly and according to our plans. We are scaling both our strategy and execution plans as we integrate the teams and resources ShoreTel brings into Mitel. We are leveraging our leadership positions and ability to accelerate our move to the cloud strategy at a time when the markets are turning aggressively towards UCaaS solutions. As the market continues to evolve migrate and consolidate Mitel is ideally positioned to turn these changes into opportunity and track to turn Mitel from an on-site company with a cloud business into a cloud company with an on-site business.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to review the financials for the quarter and provide an overview of key financial terms of the deal.

Steven Spooner

Thank you, Rich. Good morning, everyone. During my remarks today, I will cover highlights of our financial results for the September quarter followed by our guidance for the December quarter. During these remarks, I will speak to our as reported results which include the results of ShoreTel for the five day period post acquisition.

Our non-GAAP amounts a reference during my remarks or reconciliation to the related GAAP amounts has been included in our earnings press release as well as the investor deck that is posted on our website. As Rich highlighted Q3 was another solid quarter from Mitel characterized by excellent recurring cloud bookings, disciplined operating execution, and strong cash flow generation.

Now let's look at the quarter in more detail. Total revenue in Q3 was approximately $242 million, up 3% year-over-year and up 1% in constant currency. These revenues included $7.7 million contributed by ShoreTel for the five day period post acquisition. Product revenues of $143 million were up 1% year-over-year and service revenues of $63 million were down 2% year-over-year primarily as a result of a decline in our on-site hardware based services as well as project timing. In constant currency they were down 1%, 4% respectively.

As mentioned the recurring cloud bookings for Mitel, again hit another record posting 38% year-over-year growth in the quarter. Cloud recurring revenues as reported were $36 million, up 24% over the prior year. Our strong cloud revenue growth this quarter was primarily the result of the improvements we are now starting to see in our installation capacity, which had been a constraining factor earlier in the year and which we committed to address, as well as the addition of ShoreTel’s results for the five days. Total recurring revenues for the Company were approximately $85 million in Q3 accounting for 35% of total revenue, an increase of 190 basis points year-over-year.

Now turning to gross margins, total gross margin for the third quarter was 55.1%, up 190 basis points year-over-year. Product gross margins were 57.4%, up 70 basis points primarily as a result of product cost reductions, the impact of acquisitions and favorable foreign currency movements. Service gross margins were 52.6%, up 630 basis points largely as a result of initiatives we've undertaken to improve the utilization and efficiency of our services organization and increasing revenue mix from our higher margin software maintenance revenues.

Our recurring cloud gross margins were 50.3% down 70 basis points year-on-year due to the mix of cloud revenues in the quarter. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $103 million, up $1 million year-over-year. Operating expenses in the quarter include $3 million of expenses contributed by ShoreTel for the five day period post acquisition. Excluding the expenses added by ShoreTel during the quarter operating expenses were down as realized savings from restructuring activities more than offset new investments made to drive cloud growth.

This result excludes special charges and restructuring cost, amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $34 million or 14.2% of revenue, up 25% year-on-year, 20% in constant currency and up 260 basis points as a percent of revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.16, up $0.04 versus the prior year.

Turning to the balance sheet at the end of September we had $55 million in cash and cash equivalents and total equality of $215 million, up from $147 million at the end of December. In September, in connection with the acquisition of ShoreTel we amended our senior secured credit facilities to allow for $300 million incremental term loan which we secured at favorable terms and rates.

The senior credit facility is now consists of the initial $150 million term loan financed in March, $300 million incremental term loan, and a $350 million revolving facility. The new term loan along with amounts drawn in the existing revolving credit facility and cash on hand were used to find the acquisition of ShoreTel and related expenses. Our debt leverage ratio in September was 3.52 times comparing favourably to a permitted ratio of 4.25 times.

Before we turn to our business outlook, let me give you a quick update on both our previously announced restructuring actions as well as our integration activities. We reiterate the previously announced $30 million of annualized savings from restructuring actions announced back in May as well as the expected in-year savings of approximately $17 million.

As we near the end of that process, we expect the one-time charges for these actions will be closer to the high end of our previously announced range of $25 million to $35 million with $11 million incurred in Q3 and $19 million year-to-date. Looking at our short-term integration activities, we are moving rapidly on all fronts. Within two weeks of closing the ShoreTel acquisition, we eliminated over 200 positions, equating to $30 million of cost reductions on an annualized basis.

These actions places firmly on the path to meet the aggressive timelines and attractive synergy targets we have set for ourselves. During Q4, we are firming up our detailed integration and synergy plans and we will update investors on our synergy views and our go-forward operating model thoughts at our Analyst Day in February.

Now on to our business outlook. For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017 we currently expect non-GAAP revenues to be in the range of $335 million to $360 million. Non-GAAP gross margin percentage is expected to be 56.5% to 58.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be 14% to 18% of revenue and non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of 8% to 11%. Share count for the December quarter should be approximately $123.5 million fully diluted shares.

In summary, Mitel is executing well on multiple fronts. As we transition our business from one driven by onsite deployments to a company delivering growth and profitability as a leading supplier of cloud and onsite solutions. Our operating discipline enables us to reduce costs while at the same time we invest to grow our recurring cloud revenues.

Our acquisition of ShoreTel involves into the number two position in the UCaaS market and provides us with excellent synergy opportunities from which we expect to drive enhanced margins and cash flow. Mitel’s best path to the cloud and complete portfolio makes us ideally positioned to be the vendor of choice to customers worldwide.

With that, I will now ask Candice if you could please review the procedures for asking questions and open up the lines. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Jonathan Kees with Summit Redstone. Sir, your line is open.

Jonathan Kees

Thank you for taking my questions. I like the results and the cost savings that you're gaining there. So I wanted to ask in terms of the win with Airbus, was that driven more by the hybrid. I'm just curious in terms of how you won that specific win and some of the other wins relative to the legacy or that compared and they were involved in the deals?

Richard McBee

Yes. That was a situation of a very large customer where our private cloud solutions are virtualized, a cloud solution was the selected choice that's where a customer – a very large customer has the capacity to run his own cloud. We have obviously a unique capacity for our private cloud solutions and that's what that customer used.

Jonathan Kees

So is it fair to say that your hybrid and your private cloud offerings have been a major differentiator for a lot of your wins that you gained especially with the enterprises?

Richard McBee

Yes. Especially as you go up into the larger enterprise, the larger the customer, we are starting to see some customers move to hosted cloud, but a majority of the very large customers have very sophisticated IT departments. They are running a number of their applications in the cloud. What they usually will do will have an onsite system and then they'll follow their satellite offices and this is where the hybrid piece come and run them in a cloud-based environment.

So this is a key differentiator for us. The ability is to run both an on-site system in a data center and then expose the rest of their subsidiaries or other physical location to cloud-based solutions. And you see that a lot in the very large enterprises where they do have a sophisticated IT department. It’s a core competency that they have. They're going to be running predominantly private cloud operation.

Down in a smaller side of the market is where you see the recurring or hosted cloud opportunities and that's where in the mid-size, we made a statement that we're seeing larger and larger customers move to hosted cloud. So initially it was the small base customers now we're seeing the medium and some large customers move to hosted cloud as well.

Steven Spooner

And Jonathan, it’s Steve here. Just to make sure, we're clear typically and not in all cases, but private cloud is more often than not bottom of CapEx spaces as opposed to [indiscernible] basis. And so this type of – typically the private cloud sales will show up in our product revenues. The enterprise product revenue under P&L as the only thing that we report in cloud and cloud that's all that are recurring basis that hosted cloud, so I just wanted to clarify that.

Jonathan Kees

Gotcha, yes, that’s a good refresh here. I guess my last question, I'll keep it with Rich there. It’s more strategic. With you buying ShoreTel and then with I guess us Cisco buying BroadSoft and the hosted – for example those two combined there hosted PBX capabilities in a go-to-market approaches, are you seeing any shift more towards wholesale you cast away from retailers or just some more of a strategic shift towards wholesale, UCaaS, away from retail or is this just more of a strategic shift towards wholesale?

Richard McBee

As I stated in my comments, we are seeing a definite shift to hosted cloud. There's two dimensions there, one is market consolidation and the second is move to the cloud. We feel really good about the portfolio we have, the size of breath of our installed base and our competitive position both in hosting cloud, hybrid solutions and on-site solutions.

Jonathan Kees

Versus like retail versus the opportunity there?

Richard McBee

Yes, so the retail cloud would synonymous with the wholesale cloud, hosted equal to retail.

Jonathan Kees

And I guess I'm thinking about the difference between a wholesale versus retail, we can clear that offline, but – so thanks a lot for that. Good luck guys.

Richard McBee

All right. Thank you.

Steven Spooner

Thanks Jonathan.

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Greg Burns with Sidoti & Company. Sir, your line is open.

Greg Burns

Good morning. With the shift in the focus of the business more and more towards cloud, I just wanted to get your thoughts on the enterprise business. I know ShoreTel had moved very aggressively towards the cloud letting their premise business, decline a little faster pace and then they historically had, they also moved to like a two tier distribution model. So I just wanted to get your thoughts on how you managed the enterprise business and maybe the structure of that business as we go into next year? Thank you.

Richard McBee

Yes, I described the high business composes of premise in private cloud and perpetual license. The reality is cloud is moving very fast, but the on-site business continues to be a large percentage of seats one in a quarter. In any given quarter, we are installing million on-site seats. So our view is the customers that are ready to move to the cloud will be all over that and then will provide the path for that million seats a quarter.

They're still buying on-site solutions to move them to the cloud at their pace in the future. So it enterprises, it’s a big part of our business going to continue to be a big part of our business. But through some of the innovation and engineering, we can you know develop capabilities once and use them both on the on-site in the cloud.

The focus for us obviously is take advantage of the fast moving UCaaS market and we will do that. We will also sell customers, the systems that they need to run their businesses with an eye towards in the future, today and in the future they're going to be more and more applications are going to right on top of the systems that really aid to their digital transformation and productivity enhancements.

So the enterprise business will continue to be a solid piece of our business. We think that we can basically beat the market in terms of how that’s decline I do better. And then beats the market in the move UCaaS or cloud so. We are uniquely position because we cover above. We can take a customer from on-site to hybrid to appear recurring cloud model. One of the few vendors in our space that can actually do that and cover all those segments and so we think that we're really differentiated and we think that we've got a great position for the future.

Steven Spooner

Greg Burns, this is Steve. I’ll this add to that. I think just one of the key differentiators from Mitel is the value of that installed base. And with that break through portfolio the Rich described on-site hybrid or cloud; there are competitors out there that don't have the luxury of that installed base. In recent quarters the bulk of our cloud wins are hosted cloud wins that actually come from Greenfield customers. We think there's a tremendous opportunity for us to better leverage the opportunities in our installed base that’s one of the things that we're quite excited about as we look ahead.

Greg Burns

Okay. And then just in terms of the bottlenecks are you we’re seeing over the last couple quarters in terms of installing some of your cloud bookings? How do you feel about those bottlenecks have you fully elevated those or more investments you need to make on that front and should we expect card revenue growth to continue to accelerate as you move into 2018 based on what we saw this quarter? Thank you.

Richard McBee

Yes, we're clearly making progress in those areas. So we feel good about that it's evident in the improvement of revenues in the quarter. We've got as Steve mentioned the specific numbers we have tremendous cloud growth in orders. So we're always going to be focused on converting that, I wouldn't say you're ever done improving the business operations, but we have had significant improvements in our capacity to deliver transitions, orders into bookings and subsequent revenue.

Steven Spooner

Yes, we think will continue to improve that kind of time from booking to revenue, over the next quarter or two we'll continue to see improvements and get to kind of where we need to be and in terms of your question and that does that mean incremental investment you know the guidance that we've given for the fourth quarter reflects the some of the investments we're making there to address what historically has been a capacity constraint.

Greg Burns

Okay. Thank you.

Richard McBee

Thanks Greg.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Todd Coupland of CIBC. Your line is open sir.

Todd Coupland

Yes, good morning, everyone. Steve, you put out pretty wide guidance for the fourth quarter I'm just wondering if you could talk about – why are the ranges so wide and what gets you to one end or the other end of the guide in Q4?

Steven Spooner

Sure. Actually I think from a guide perspective, you've got to remember we picked up ShoreTel now and difference is over one-third the size of Mitel. You can expand the dollar range of top end guidance, but we're trying to implicitly narrow it a bit. But really it’s about – there's a couple of drivers, one is the business has got a lot of operating leverage in it. So when we hit the high end of our revenue range, it has a dramatic impact on the bottom lines. And that really reflects the breadth of guide that we typically give. Mix is also a significant factor, so – and the cloud offering, that got a variety of different margin profiles similarly in our enterprise business. I think mix is a significant factor on the margins as well. So those are the key drivers, overall topline [indiscernible].

Todd Coupland

And you are running at $30 million in synergies, if you get to the top end of your guide, what was the synergy run rate be at the exit of Q4? Thanks very much.

Richard McBee

Yes. I think the – we will talk to that more in February in terms of updating synergies. The bulk of the positions were eliminated. The folks have exited the building. There are some that are on transition through the quarter. There's a small number that will actually leave in the first quarter just based on transition plans. But I would say that the bulk of that $30 million in terms of on an annualized run rate certainly by the end of Q1 would be kind of in our run rate.

Todd Coupland

Okay.

[Operator Instructions] And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Michael McCarthy for further remarks.

Michael McCarthy

Thanks Candice and thanks for joining us this morning. This concludes the Q&A portion of our call. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to me and I’ll be happy to tackle for you. Have a great day.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

